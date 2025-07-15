Royal Institute of Traditional Arts features at Expo 2025 Osaka’s Saudi Culture Week

OSAKA: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth) highlighted the Kingdom’s traditional arts to a global audience during Saudi Culture Week at Expo 2025 Osaka.
The event, from July 12-15, highlighted the “Year of Handicrafts 2025” initiative and put the Kingdom’s creative industries and craftsmanship in the spotlight. It also coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia.
Wrth’s participation blended Saudi and Japanese culture in a way that highlighted each one and featured a live demonstration by Saudi artisan Salman Al-Hamad and Japan’s Yuho Ohkotaof, who applied the techniques of Al-Ahsa Bisht embroidery to a Japanese kimono design.
Wrth also held a workshop dedicated to creating Japanese fans with patterns inspired by Saudi traditional arts, using a design by a Wrth student.
JEDDAH: As Saudi cities embrace rapid transformation and modernization, one young artist is lovingly recreating the homes, streets and stories of old neighborhoods in miniature form, to make sure their spirit is not lost in the process of change.
Shahd Nabil Jad Al-Haq, a 20-year-old artist with Palestinian roots and a Makkawi upbringing, is preserving the soul of disappearing communities through intricate models that celebrate memory, culture and identity.
Her project, “CYAN,” turns nostalgia into something you can see, hold and feel.
“A house is not just walls … it’s moments and memories,” she told Arab News.
In recent years, entire neighborhoods in Makkah and Jeddah have been cleared to make way for smart, efficient and modern developments.
While these decisions are required from an urban planning perspective, the emotional toll has been heavy for some.
People — Saudis and non-Saudis alike — have lost more than just buildings; they have lost memories, neighbors, childhood alleyways and the homes that shaped their lives.
Amid this sense of loss, Al-Haq found her calling.
“My dream was to study architecture. But through dioramas, I found my own way to connect that dream with art,” she said. “‘CYAN’ reflects who I am, how I feel and the places I miss.”
Al-Haq’s childhood in Makkah deeply shaped her sense of place and visual style.
“My love for old homes and everyday details comes from the world I grew up in. It’s something that shows clearly in my work,” she said.
The first model she created was of her family’s old home, which she gave to her father as a surprise.
“His reaction shocked me; his eyes filled with tears. He said I had taken him back in time. That’s when I realized this was more than just art; it was a responsibility,” she added.
Al-Haq’s passion for this kind of art began in childhood, but she developed it professionally in recent years. That is when she launched “CYAN” as a cultural, artistic and business project.
She works with materials like wood, cardboard, acrylic and foam, using fine sculpting tools and modern techniques like 3D printing.
“I don’t just work on how things look; I work on how this model will make people feel,” Al-Haq said. “The sound of a door, the sunlight through a window … I want to bring people back to their homes emotionally, not just visually.”
Her project has garnered considerable attention, both within and outside the Kingdom. She has received work requests from many countries and regions, including Kuwait, the UAE, Europe and even the US, from people who long for the homes they once lived in.
One of her most touching projects was a model of a family house that was demolished in Jeddah’s old Hindawiyah district.
“The reaction was unforgettable. There were tears and memories. It was a moment I’ll always carry with me,” Al-Haq said.
Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, who received a miniature of his former Makkah home, said: “Honestly, I got goosebumps. I never thought a small model could move me this much.
“The tiny outdoor stairs reminded me of Eid, of my mom’s voice, of the fan shaking the ceiling. This is more than just a model; it’s a living memory. I told my family: ‘Look, this isn’t just a picture, it’s our actual house.’ Some of them cried, especially the older ones.”
Samia, known as Umm Suleiman from Jeddah, lived in her home for more than 50 years before it was demolished.
She said: “I was amazed, so happy and so thankful. This model brought back all my memories, my parents, my brothers, everything. The house was destroyed and turned into bare land, but this piece preserved the best part of my life.
“I even held a small party to unveil it like a treasure. Everyone cried, from the nostalgia, the love and the childhood we remembered. Shahd took us back 50 years. May she be as happy as she made us.”
Al-Haq dreams of turning her project into a permanent exhibition that brings back the lost neighborhoods of Makkah and Jeddah.
“I want visitors to walk through the models and feel like they’re back in those streets. I want to preserve the memory and the sentimental value that these locations once had. We have to see the stories and the culture that’s still alive in our memories,” she said.
She hopes to integrate augmented reality to deepen the experience, and plans to launch workshops to share her techniques with others.
“A house is not just a place. It’s memory and identity. I hope my art tells everyone: ‘Your memories are worth preserving’,” she said.
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ammariyah strawberry farms offer slice of rural bliss
Locations reconnect visitors with landscape
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: In the serene natural landscape of Al-Ammariyah, northwest of Riyadh, strawberry farms have emerged as ecotourism destinations that bring together nature, agriculture, and family-friendly entertainment.
These farms offer hands-on experiences that reconnect visitors with the land, transforming traditional agricultural work into interactive activities, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
From strawberry picking to learning about the crop’s cycle, visitors gain insight into sustainable farming while enjoying the beauty of the rural environment.
The geographical features of Al-Ammariyah, including fertile soil and moderate terrain, provide ideal conditions for strawberry cultivation.
Modern technologies such as hydroponics and greenhouse farming enhance efficiency and demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability.
The farms have evolved in recent years into vibrant destinations that host family events and field trips.
They also offer live workshops on organic farming, and cookery sessions on strawberry-based products like juices, jams, and dessert.
Rustic-style cafes and shaded rest areas overlook the orchards, creating a tranquil space where visitors can unwind and enjoy the scent of fresh strawberries and the surrounding serenity.
Designed with all age groups in mind, the farms promote learning through entertainment and reflect a growing trend in tourism that combines environmental awareness with leisure and education.
Milky Way stargazing event to explore AlUla’s wonders
The gathering will engage AlUla residents, visitors, astronomy enthusiasts and space researchers in an interactive experience, including field observation sessions and scientific discussions led by members of the AlUla Astronomy Club
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The AlUla Manara team is organizing a stargazing event on Monday evening to explore AlUla’s wonders and observe the Milky Way during one of the best viewing periods of the month.
The iconic Arch Rock will host the event as part of a year-round series of activities aimed at enhancing community awareness of astronomy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The gathering will engage AlUla residents, visitors, astronomy enthusiasts and space researchers in an interactive experience, including field observation sessions and scientific discussions led by members of the AlUla Astronomy Club.
Such initiatives help foster a scientific culture and encourage community interest in cosmic discoveries, the SPA added.
Participants will have the opportunity to witness the Milky Way firsthand, track various astronomical phenomena such as meteor showers and observe the North Star.
The event promises a captivating visual experience in a natural setting free from light pollution, blending contemplation with the joy of stargazing.
The initiative is part of the AlUla Manara team’s efforts to support educational pathways and scientific exploration, while promoting community events related to science and discovery, in line with Vision 2030 goals for innovation and the diversification of cultural and tourism experiences.
Experts discuss career paths in Saudi museum sector
Alsharqi Dahmali, president of the Arab Regional Alliance of the International Council of Museums, said management was a question of development, protection, and employment
Updated 26 July 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The Museums Commission held a virtual session on qualifications and job opportunities in the museum sector as part of its monthly Open Talk series, engaging specialists in museums, heritage, and culture.
The session aimed to raise awareness, share expertise, and highlight best practices in managing and preserving cultural heritage to develop the Kingdom’s museum sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The discussion covered qualifications, career paths, and skills needed locally and internationally; updates on the Kingdom’s museum job market; academic requirements for national talent; key specialized roles; practical competencies; and global trends in digitization and exhibition technologies.
Alsharqi Dahmali, president of the Arab Regional Alliance of the International Council of Museums, said management was a question of development, protection, and employment. He noted employment was fundamental and that the curator role had evolved to require specialized collection management skills.
Dahmali emphasized that curator roles continued to evolve with societal changes, requiring advanced thinking to engage communities and meet public expectations.
He urged museum teams to be prepared for crises with professionalism, and highlighted the importance of studying visitor behavior and providing engaging, comfortable, interactive environments to boost competitiveness.
Hala Al-Saleh, a specialist at Diriyah Art Futures, said museum career paths lacked clear classifications due to evolving roles. She described diverse specializations like exhibition curation, museum education, collections management, digital archiving, visual design, and technical and artistic tracks.
Al-Saleh also discussed Diriyah Art Futures’ Emerging New Media Artists program, which empowers rising talents by combining art, research, and advanced technology with international collaboration.
She highlighted digital transformation’s impact on museum operations and public engagement, which had created demand for specialized tech-savvy talent.
Maria Alam, former director of learning at Art Jameel, stressed strong motivation was essential for museum careers. She added that some hesitated to enter the sector despite the field’s passion, continuous learning, and openness to cultural collections.
She pointed out the museum sector offered diverse careers with academic options, from diplomas to practical and theoretical training, allowing entry through specialized tracks.