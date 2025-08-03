Saudi scouts showcase heritage, culture in Portugal

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Scout Association participated in a cultural exchange event during the 16th World Scout Moot in Portugal.

The global event brought together more than 7,100 scouts from 118 associations worldwide, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The Saudi delegation showcased the country’s culture by serving traditional coffee, displaying regional men’s attire, and offering popular local dishes.

The association also performed the traditional Ardah dance and other folk arts reflecting the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage, the SPA added.

A photo exhibition highlighted Saudi scouts’ community service, especially their support for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and environmental protection efforts.

Participation reflected the association’s commitment to empowering Saudi scouts to represent the Kingdom on the international stage, expand their global presence, and strengthen their leadership capabilities.

The delegation joined global celebrations of World Scout Scarf Day on Aug. 1, exchanging scarves with other national scout organizations to promote unity and pride in the movement.

The World Scout Moot is held every four years and is designed for young people aged 18 to 25. Those aged 26 and above can participate as members of the International Service Team.