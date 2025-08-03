Saudi Arabia opens August ‘Sah’ savings sukuk window with 4.97% return

You are here

The sukuk supports the development of a more robust savings culture while fostering collaboration between public and private financial entities. Shutterstock
Updated 03 August 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
  • Subscription for issuance will remain available until Aug. 5
  • Minimum subscription amount set at SR1,000, with maximum cap of SR200,000
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced the opening of the August subscription window for its government-backed savings sukuk, offering an annual return of 4.97 percent, marking an increase from July’s 4.88 percent. 

The “Sah” sukuk is part of the 2025 issuance calendar overseen by the National Debt Management Center under the Ministry of Finance. 

The initiative is aligned with the Financial Sector Development Program, a key pillar of Vision 2030, which aims to elevate the national savings rate from 6 percent to 10 percent by the end of the decade. 

Subscription for the issuance opened at 10 a.m. Saudi time on Aug. 3 and will remain available until 3 p.m. on Aug. 5. The sukuk remains Shariah-compliant, denominated in Saudi riyals, and structured with a one-year maturity, offering fixed returns upon redemption. 

The minimum subscription amount is set at SR1,000 ($266.58), with a maximum cap of SR200,000 per investor. 

Individual investors aged 18 and above can participate through approved digital channels, including SNB Capital, Aljazira Capital, Alinma Investment, SAB Invest, and Al-Rajhi Capital. 

As the Kingdom’s first retail-oriented, government-backed savings instrument, “Sah” is designed to enhance personal financial planning and encourage disciplined savings habits among individuals. 

The product offers several features to make savings accessible, including zero subscription fees, a simplified digital onboarding process, and flexibility in redemption, allowing subscribers to withdraw their funds during specified windows without penalties on the principal amount. 

The sukuk is issued in the form of lease-based structures, ensuring compliance with Shariah principles, and does not qualify as a tradable security on the Saudi financial market. 

The NDMC said the return rate for each issuance is determined based on prevailing market conditions, which may vary month to month. 

“Sah” sukuk are considered low-risk, government-guaranteed instruments, contributing to the Kingdom’s broader strategy of expanding the range of domestic savings products available to individuals. 

The NDMC said the sukuk supports the development of a more robust savings culture while fostering collaboration between public institutions and private financial entities. 

Topics: sah National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk

Oil Updates — prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Oil Updates — prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said India’s purchases of Russian crude were funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine and had to stop.

Brent crude futures rose 30 cents, or 0.46 percent, to $66.15 a barrel by 9:29 a.m. Saudi time while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.19 a barrel, up 39 cents, or 0.62 percent.

Navarro said in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times that if India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one.

“India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs,” Navarro said.

The market’s swift rebound after Navarro’s comments highlights how fragile sentiment is. Any sign of Washington tightening its stance on India’s Russian oil purchases reintroduces a risk premium, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova.

“The US adviser’s sharp words on India’s Russian crude imports, paired with postponed trade talks, revive concerns that energy flows remain hostage to trade and diplomatic frictions, even as peace prospects in Ukraine brighten,” Priyanka added.

Oil prices fell during early Asia trading after US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday and emerged more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal instead of a ceasefire first.

Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on Monday as the US president presses Ukraine to accept a quick peace deal to end Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years.

“The status quo remains largely intact for now,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note, adding that Moscow would not walk back territorial demands while Ukraine and some European leaders would balk at the land-for-peace deal.

On Friday, Trump said he did not immediately need to consider retaliatory tariffs on countries such as China for buying Russian oil but might have to “in two or three weeks,” cooling concerns about a disruption in Russian supply.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, is the largest buyer of Russian oil, followed by India.

Investors are also watching for clues from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at this week’s Jackson Hole meeting regarding the path of interest rate cuts that could boost stocks to further records.

“It’s likely he will remain noncommittal and data-dependent, especially with one more payroll and Consumer Price Index (CPI) report before the September 17 FOMC meeting,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note. 

Topics: oil updates oil prices

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897
Updated 17 August 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

  • Parallel market Nomu added 17.42 points to close at 26,633.08
  • MSCI Tadawul Index gained 7.82 points to end at 1,409.49
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 63.80 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 10,897.39. 

The benchmark index recorded a total trading turnover of SR3.22 billion ($858 million), with 201 stocks advancing and 54 retreating. 

The parallel market Nomu added 17.42 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 26,633.08, as 46 listed stocks gained and 42 declined. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 7.82 points, or 0.56 percent, to end at 1,409.49. 

L’azurde Co. for Jewelry was the best-performing stock of the day, rising 9.40 percent to SR13.50. 

Other top performers included Halwani Bros. Co., which rose 7.70 percent to SR47.00, and Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co., which advanced 5.16 percent to SR19.35. 

Tamkeen Human Resource Co. recorded the steepest drop, falling 3 percent to SR54.95. Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. slipped 2.12 percent to SR24.90, while Naseej International Trading Co. declined 1.89 percent to SR104. 

In corporate announcements, the offering of National Signage Industrial Co. shares on the Nomu began on Aug. 17 and will run until Aug. 24. 

It covers 1.5 million shares, with a price range set between SR12 and SR15, with Yaqeen Capital Co. acting as the lead manager. 

Yaqeen Capital also announced its interim financial results for the six months ending June 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the firm reported a net profit of SR12.83 million, up 43.5 percent year on year, driven mainly by a 19 percent increase in revenues. 

Its stock closed at SR11, up 4.05 percent. 

ASG Plastic Factory Co. also published its interim results for the first half of the year, posting a net profit of SR16.5 million, down 11.23 percent from a year earlier. The decline was attributed to weaker subsidiary performance, higher operating expenses, and increased selling and marketing costs. 

The stock ended the session at SR52.10, up 4 percent. 

Topics: TASI Tadawul Closing Bell MSCI 30 Tadawul Index NOMU Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining

GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

  • Manufacturing activities led the non-oil sector with an average contribution of 11.7 percent.
  • Financial and insurance services led with an 11.7 percent increase, followed by transportation and storage at 11.6 percent. .
RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s gross domestic product at current prices reached $2.14 trillion in 2023, down 2.7 percent from $2.2 trillion in 2022.

Despite this moderation, the non-oil sector showed strong resilience, contributing $1.51 trillion to the bloc’s GDP and underscoring the region’s ongoing diversification efforts.

Gross national income, which reflects the total earnings of citizens and companies after taxes and transfers, stood at $1.99 trillion, down 3 percent from the previous year, according to the GCC Statistical Center, Oman News Agency reported citing the latest available data.

Meanwhile, the oil sector contributed $604 billion, highlighting the continued influence of energy price fluctuations on the region’s economy.

The non-oil sector’s share of total GDP rose to 71.5 percent in 2023 from 65 percent in 2022, growing 6.4 percent year on year. Mining and quarrying remained the largest single contributor to the GCC economy over the past five years, averaging 28.3 percent of GDP, while manufacturing activities led the non-oil sector with an average contribution of 11.7 percent.

Several non-oil industries recorded robust growth in 2023. Financial and insurance services led with an 11.7 percent increase, followed by transportation and storage at 11.6 percent. Real estate grew 8.1 percent, public administration and defense rose 7.9 percent, wholesale and retail trade expanded 7.6 percent, and education climbed 5.5 percent, demonstrating broad-based sectoral strength.

Although mining and quarrying contracted by 18.8 percent and manufacturing experienced a slight decline of 0.7 percent, other sectors and investment activity provided strong support. Exports of goods and services totaled $1.26 trillion, accounting for nearly 60 percent of GDP, while final consumption expenditure—including household, government, and nonprofit spending—rose 7.5 percent to $1.25 trillion. Gross capital formation, which covers fixed asset investments, increased 5.5 percent to $601.8 billion, signaling sustained investment momentum despite macroeconomic pressures.

Overall, 2023 highlighted the GCC’s progress toward a more diversified, resilient, and non-oil-driven economy, positioning the region for sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Topics: GCC GDP GCC economies Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) gross domestic product

Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop

Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

  • Surplus equated to 3.6% of GDP
  • Results coincided with improvements across all major economic indicators
RIYADH: Egypt posted a record primary surplus of 629 billion Egyptian pounds ($13 billion) in fiscal year 2024–2025, despite a 60 percent drop in Suez Canal revenues, the presidency said in a statement.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was briefed on the country’s preliminary fiscal performance, which showed a surplus equated to 3.6 percent of gross domestic product.

The result represents an 80 percent increase compared to the 350 billion pounds achieved during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The finance minister said the strong performance was delivered despite significant external shocks, most notably the sharp decline in Suez Canal revenues, which cost the budget an estimated 145 billion pounds compared with initial projections.

He added that the results coincided with improvements across all major economic indicators, particularly in private investment, industrial activity, and exports.

Presidency spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said tax revenues also saw a significant increase, rising by 35.3 percent year-on-year to 2.204 trillion pounds.

This marks the highest tax revenue growth in recent years and reflects a broader expansion of Egypt’s tax base.

The finance minister said overall revenues grew by 29 percent, while primary expenditures rose by 16.3 percent.

The minister attributed the performance to a comprehensive tax reform agenda, which includes voluntary taxpayer registration, amicable dispute resolution, and the application of digital tools, including the creation of a dedicated e-commerce unit and the implementation of a tax risk management system.

Between February and August, Egypt received 401,929 requests to resolve longstanding tax disputes, along with more than 650,000 voluntarily submitted new or revised tax filings, generating 77.9 billion pounds in revenue.

Moreover, 104,129 small businesses with annual revenues below 20 million pounds applied for tax benefits under Law No. 6 of 2025.

Kouchouk highlighted the government’s social spending commitments. Over 80,000 critical medical cases were treated at state expense, and 2.3 billion pounds were allocated to cover health insurance for vulnerable citizens in various provinces.

In education, 160,000 teachers were hired for the 2024-2025 academic year to address staffing shortages, at a cost of 4 billion pounds.

A further 6.25 billion pounds was set aside for school meal programs to ensure students receive balanced nutrition and combat malnutrition.

El-Sisi stressed the importance of maintaining strict fiscal discipline to support economic recovery and development, and called for stronger public-private partnerships to achieve sustained growth and financial stability.

He also directed the continuation of efforts to generate primary surpluses and to increase allocations for the “Takaful and Karama” cash transfer welfare programs, as well as for the health and education sectors, as part of broader efforts to alleviate burdens on citizens and promote social justice.

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy suez canal Ahmed Kouchouk Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Mostafa Madbouly

Saudi Arabia’s holdings in US Treasuries rise to $131bn in June 

Saudi Arabia’s holdings in US Treasuries rise to $131bn in June 
Updated 17 August 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia increased its holdings of US Treasury securities to $130.6 billion at the end of June, up $2.9 billion, or 2.3 percent, from May, according to official data. 

The Kingdom’s holdings stood at $127.7 billion in May, compared with $133.8 billion in April and $131.6 billion in March, according to the US Treasury Department. 

The increase comes as Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, manages its vast foreign reserves against a backdrop of shifting oil revenues, fluctuating global interest rates and ongoing diversification efforts under Vision 2030. Treasuries remain a key tool for Riyadh to park surplus funds in liquid, low-risk assets while balancing exposure to other currencies and asset classes. 

The report added that Saudi Arabia retained 17th place among the largest holders of such instruments in June. 

Compared with June 2024, Saudi Arabia’s holdings in US Treasuries declined by 6.8 percent. 

The latest data also showed that the Kingdom is the only country in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the wider Middle East region to secure a place among the top 20 holders of US Treasury securities. 

Saudi Arabia’s holdings were split between long-term bonds worth $103.5 billion, representing 79 percent of the total, and short-term bonds amounting to $27.1 billion, or 21 percent. 

Top holders  

Japan remained the largest investor in June with holdings totaling $1.14 trillion, up 0.9 percent from May. 

The UK ranked second at $858.1 billion, marking a 6 percent increase from the previous month. 

China followed with portfolios valued at $756.4 billion, little changed from $756.3 billion in May. 

The Cayman Islands and Canada ranked fourth and fifth with $442.7 billion and $438.5 billion, respectively. Belgium held sixth with $433.4 billion, followed by Luxembourg at $404.7 billion and France at $374.9 billion. 

Ireland was ninth with $317.4 billion, while Switzerland came 10th with $300.9 billion. 

Taiwan ranked 11th at $298.1 billion. Singapore held the 12th spot with $254.4 billion, followed by Hong Kong at $242.6 billion and India at $227.4 billion. 

Saudi Arabia’s Treasury holdings are closely watched as they reflect the Kingdom’s strategy of balancing reserve diversification with strong US financial ties. Treasuries are among the world’s safest assets, and changes in Saudi positions often signal how major energy exporters deploy surplus revenues amid oil price swings and global interest rate shifts. 


 

Topics: us treasuries' bonds

