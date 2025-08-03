Saudi play ‘The Hoop’ premieres at Edinburgh festival

RIYADH: The Scottish capital hosted the premiere of the Saudi play “The Hoop,” directed by Fahad Al-Dosari, as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The festival, one of the world’s largest theater events, is celebrating cultural diversity this year, featuring more than 2,000 artists from 256 countries in 3,350 performances.

Supported by the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the play marks a key milestone in the Kingdom’s expanding presence on the global stage, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Running until Aug. 5, the production is part of the Sitar program — an initiative launched by the commission to support local theater and promote emerging Saudi talent.

Presented in English translation, the play explores modern human life in a bleak, repetitive setting, using symbolic drama to express existential concerns.

Saudi Arabia’s participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting the arts and strengthening its global cultural presence, the SPA added.

The play previously won Best Contemporary Show at the second Riyadh Theater Festival in 2024 and recently featured in the 79th Avignon Festival in France, as part of a series celebrating the Arabic language.