Saudi play ‘The Hoop’ premieres at Edinburgh festival

Saudi play 'The Hoop' premieres at Edinburgh festival
Supported by the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the play marks a key milestone in the Kingdom’s expanding presence on the global stage. (SPA)
Saudi play ‘The Hoop’ premieres at Edinburgh festival
Updated 03 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi play 'The Hoop' premieres at Edinburgh festival
Updated 03 August 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The Scottish capital hosted the premiere of the Saudi play “The Hoop,” directed by Fahad Al-Dosari, as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The festival, one of the world’s largest theater events, is celebrating cultural diversity this year, featuring more than 2,000 artists from 256 countries in 3,350 performances.

Supported by the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission, the play marks a key milestone in the Kingdom’s expanding presence on the global stage, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Running until Aug. 5, the production is part of the Sitar program — an initiative launched by the commission to support local theater and promote emerging Saudi talent.

Presented in English translation, the play explores modern human life in a bleak, repetitive setting, using symbolic drama to express existential concerns.

Saudi Arabia’s participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting the arts and strengthening its global cultural presence, the SPA added.

The play previously won Best Contemporary Show at the second Riyadh Theater Festival in 2024 and recently featured in the 79th Avignon Festival in France, as part of a series celebrating the Arabic language.

Topics: theater

Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh

Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh

Syrian business delegation due in Riyadh
  The visit follows up on the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum held last month in Damascus
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A Syrian delegation of private sector representatives and government officials are due in Riyadh on Monday as Saudi Arabia further strengthens its commitment to re-engage with the conflict-ravaged country and support its reconstruction efforts.

The delegation will be led by Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The visit follows up on the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum held last month in Damascus, with more than 100 Saudi companies and 20 government entities joining the event, that yielded $6.4 billion worth of investment deals.

The 47 investment pledges ranged from real estate, infrastructure, finance, telecommunications and information technology, energy, industry, tourism, trade and health.

Among these include $1.07 billion worth of pledges from Saudi telecommunications companies including Saudi Telecom Co., GO Telecom, digital security firm Elm and cybersecurity company Cipher; while the $2.93 billion investment deals included the construction of three new cement plants to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Syria

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 

Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Pakistani president over flood victims 
  Pakistani officials have said at least 274 lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential rains and cloudbursts triggered massive flooding on Friday
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday condoled with Pakistan over the victims of floods that struck the country's north, resulting in deaths, injuries, and missing persons.

In a cable to President Asif Ali Zardari, King Salman extended his "deepest condolences and sincere sympathy" to the families of the victims and the people of Pakistan as a whole, praying for the "speedy recovery of the injured and safe return of the missing."

The crown prince sent a similar cable to Zardari, according to the Saudi Press Agency, or the SPA.

Pakistani officials have said at least 344 lost their lives, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential rains and cloudbursts triggered massive flooding on Friday.  More than 150 were reported still missing.

 

 

Homes were flattened by torrents of water that swept down from the mountains in Buner, carrying boulders that smashed into houses like explosions.

The government said that while an early warning system was in place, the sudden downpour in Buner was so intense that the deluge struck before residents could be alerted.

Lt. Gen. Inam Haider, chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, told a hastily convened news conference in Islamabad that Pakistan was experiencing shifting weather patterns because of climate change. 

Since the monsoon season began in June, Pakistan has already received 50 percent more rainfall than in the same period last year, he added.

(With Agencies)

 

Topics: Pakistan Floods 2025 Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers hold call
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke with his UAE counterpart on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, Prince Faisal and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reviewed Suadi-Emirati relations and discussed topics of common interest, SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE

Riyadh university offers English courses

Riyadh university offers English courses
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News
Riyadh university offers English courses

Riyadh university offers English courses
  The two tracks of the course consist of a 12-week study program, with a total of 30 training hours, designed for first-level students, and an 18-week study program, also with a total of 30 training hours, designed for second-level students
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The English Language Institute at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh has opened registration for its preparatory English course, aimed at equipping female students with the necessary academic language skills to enroll in the university’s graduate programs.

The course is designed to enable students wishing to join graduate programs at the university to meet admission requirements through an intensive training program that focuses on developing academic English language skills within a learning environment supervised by specialized faculty members.

The two tracks of the course consist of a 12-week study program, with a total of 30 training hours, designed for first-level students, and an 18-week study program, also with a total of 30 training hours, designed for second-level students.

Both tracks are divided between in-person attendance and self-learning.

A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who achieve a score of 70 percent or higher in all assessments.

This initiative comes as part of the English Language Institute’s efforts to contribute to the objectives of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s 2025 Strategic Plan, which aims to support and empower female students linguistically by offering specialized preparatory programs that enhance their path toward graduate studies and strengthen their academic competence.

Registration for the two tracks are open until Aug. 24.

More information about the course can be found through the following link: https://pnu.edu.sa/ar/MediaCenter/Pages/AdvertisementDetails.aspx?RequestID=480

 

Topics: Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU)

Abha Chamber of Commerce officials meet ambassador of Peru

Abha Chamber of Commerce officials meet ambassador of Peru
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News
Abha Chamber of Commerce officials meet ambassador of Peru

Abha Chamber of Commerce officials meet ambassador of Peru
  The parties "explored opportunities for strengthening economic ties and boosting bilateral trade between the two countries
Updated 17 August 2025
Arab News

ABHA: The First Vice Chairman of the Abha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saeed Gamash, along with other officials, met the Ambassador of Peru to Saudi Arabia Ricardo Silva-Santisteban Benza in Abha on Sunday.

The parties “explored opportunities for strengthening economic ties and boosting bilateral trade between the two countries,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ambassador was briefed on key investment opportunities in the Asir region — particularly in tourism, renewable energy, and logistics — and learned about the facilities and incentives provided to investors.

 

Topics: Ricardo Silva-Santisteban Benza Saudi Arabia Peru Abha

