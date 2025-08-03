Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends lower at 10,833

You are here

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index stood at SR3.39 billion ($904 million), with 62 stocks advancing and 187 declining. File/AP
Updated 04 August 2025
REEM WALID 
  • Parallel market Nomu fell 0.63% to close at 26,755.84
  • MSCI Tadawul Index lost 0.79% to end at 1,398.65
Updated 04 August 2025
REEM WALID 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, falling 87.17 points, or 0.80 percent, to close at 10,833.10.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index stood at SR3.39 billion ($904 million), with 62 stocks advancing and 187 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 169.14 points, or 0.63 percent, to close at 26,755.84, as 30 stocks advanced while 50 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped, losing 11.09 points, or 0.79 percent, to end at 1,398.65.

The best-performing stock of the day was Sport Clubs Co., whose share price rose 9.96 percent to SR12.37.

Other top performers included Thimar Development Holding Co., which increased 6.67 percent to SR38.68, and Nama Chemicals Co., which gained 5.72 percent to SR26.24.

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., or Luberef, recorded the most significant decline, dropping 9.96 percent to SR94.

Jabal Omar Development Co. saw its share price fall 5.39 percent to SR18.96, while Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. declined 4.35 percent to SR18.27.

On the announcements front, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. reported its interim financial results for the period ending June 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the company recorded a net loss of SR5.28 billion during the first six months of the year, compared to a net profit of SR2.43 billion in the same period a year earlier. 

The decline was primarily due to impairment charges, provisions, a strategic restructuring initiative, lower results from associates and non-integral joint ventures, and a zakat expense of SR694 million in 2025 versus a positive non-cash benefit of SR214 million in 2024.

SABIC also announced the board of directors’ recommendation to distribute SR4.5 billion in cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2025. A bourse filing revealed that the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 3 billion, with a dividend per share of SR1.5, representing 15 percent of the share’s par value.

SABIC’s share closed the session at SR54.45, down 1.19 percent.

Luberef released its interim financial results for the first half of the year. According to a Tadawul statement, the company posted a net profit of SR446 million, down 13.2 percent year-on-year, mainly due to lower crack margins for by-products and a decline in base oil sales volumes, despite an improvement in base oil crack margins.

The company also announced the board’s recommendation to distribute SR168 million in cash dividends for the first half of 2025.

A bourse filing said the number of shares eligible for dividends was 168 million, with a dividend per share of SR1, equivalent to 10 percent of the share’s par value.

GCC property market set to extend rally in 2025: Markaz

GCC property market set to extend rally in 2025: Markaz
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
GCC property market set to extend rally in 2025: Markaz

GCC property market set to extend rally in 2025: Markaz
  • Saudi Arabia’s property market maintained strong performance in the first quarter
  • UAE’s real estate market delivered strong results
Updated 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s property market is set to extend its growth momentum into the second half of the year, supported by lower interest rates, government investment, and resilient investor demand, a new analysis showed. 

In its latest report, Kuwait Financial Center, also known as Markaz, noted strong activity in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait during the first half of the year, driven by rising property values and strong sales across the residential, commercial, and hospitality segments. 

The analysis underscores the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector as the Kingdom seeks to position itself as a leading business and tourism hub by the end of the decade. 

The Kingdom’s Real Estate General Authority expects the property market to reach $101.62 billion by 2029, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 8 percent from 2024. 

“With macroeconomic indicators showing signs of continued recovery, Markaz expects real estate markets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to maintain upward momentum through the second half of 2025,” Markaz said. 

It added: “Lower interest rates, fiscal support, and sustained government investment in economic diversification are anticipated to drive growth and market confidence.” 
 
The analysis said that while some markets face fiscal pressures, the overall outlook for the GCC real estate sector remains “positive,” offering “ongoing opportunities for investors, developers, and stakeholders.” 

Saudi Arabia: diversification boosts demand 

Saudi Arabia’s property market maintained strong performance in the first quarter, underpinned by a 4.3 percent year-on-year rise in the real estate price index and a 37 percent annual increase in sales, the report said. 

Markaz also said that demand for commercial properties remains strong, supported by non-oil economic growth and sectoral diversification.
 
In July, a report by credit rating agency S&P Global echoed similar views, highlighting that international retail brands attracted by social and economic shifts in Saudi Arabia are poised to drive further growth in the real estate sector. 

S&P Global also pointed to favorable prospects for residential real estate, with young Saudi families increasingly relocating to urban centers in search of work opportunities. 

In June, global consultancy Knight Frank also highlighted the Kingdom’s growing property market, noting that rents for Grade A office space in Riyadh reached SR2,700 ($719.95) per sq. meter by the end of the first quarter, up 23 percent compared with the same period last year. 

Markaz reported that Saudi Arabia’s fiscal deficit is expected to widen to 4.9 percent of gross domestic product, from 2.8 percent in 2024, largely due to lower oil prices. 

Although reduced revenues could impact government spending and project awards, the Kingdom has indicated plans to sustain investment in economic diversification, the report added. 

“Based on macroeconomic indicators and real estate trends, Markaz believes that Saudi Arabia’s real estate market remains in the accelerating phase in the first half of 2025 and is expected to sustain this momentum through the second half,” added Markaz. 

UAE: transactions hit record highs 

According to Markaz, the UAE’s real estate market delivered strong results in the first quarter, with transaction values reaching 239 billion dirhams ($65 billion). 

Dubai generated 142 billion dirhams in sales across 45,077 transactions, representing a 30 percent year-over-year increase. 

The report added that residential, office, and hospitality segments will continue to drive the UAE’s property sector, supported by strong demand, interest rate cuts, rising tourist inflows, and limited supply in prime locations. 

In 2024, Dubai recorded a total transaction value of 761 billion dirhams, up 20 percent from 2023. The emirate also logged 226,000 transactions, a 36 percent annual rise, and attracted more than 110,000 new real estate investors, up 55 percent year on year. 

Dubai also continued to outperform other global markets in rental yield at 7.6 percent as of May, compared with 5.3 percent in New York, 3.2 percent in Singapore, and 3.1 percent in London. 

“Markaz forecasts that the UAE’s real estate sector will continue its upward trajectory in the second half of 2025, marked by steady appreciation in land prices and rental rates in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” the report said. 

Kuwait: recovery gains pace 

Kuwait’s real estate market also continued its recovery in the first quarter of 2025, supported by rising land prices and rental values in the investment and commercial segments, the report said.
 
The value of real estate sales reached 896 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.93 billion) in the first quarter, representing a 45 percent year-on-year rise. 

Sales in the residential and commercial sectors grew 38.5 percent and 22.9 percent, respectively, while the investment segment advanced 49 percent during the same period. 

The number of transactions rose 20.9 percent year on year, with residential and commercial deals climbing 11.7 percent and 163.6 percent, respectively. The investment segment recorded a 29.7 percent increase, supported by a stable rise in the expatriate population. 

The report projected Kuwait’s real GDP to grow 1.9 percent, rebounding from a 2.8 percent contraction in 2024. The recovery, fueled by higher oil GDP and steady non-oil activity, including project spending, consumer demand, and legislative reforms, is expected to bolster demand in the commercial and industrial property markets. 

“Despite evolving macroeconomic dynamics, the outlook for the GCC real estate sector remains positive, with solid investor interest, government-backed initiatives, and sectoral diversification continuing to support long-term growth,” said Markaz. 
 
“Markaz believes that real estate will remain a key contributor to the region’s economic development through the second half of 2025 and beyond,” it addded 

Oil Updates — prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Oil Updates — prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters
Oil Updates — prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Oil Updates — prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Monday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said India’s purchases of Russian crude were funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine and had to stop.

Brent crude futures rose 30 cents, or 0.46 percent, to $66.15 a barrel by 9:29 a.m. Saudi time while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.19 a barrel, up 39 cents, or 0.62 percent.

Navarro said in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times that if India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one.

“India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs,” Navarro said.

The market’s swift rebound after Navarro’s comments highlights how fragile sentiment is. Any sign of Washington tightening its stance on India’s Russian oil purchases reintroduces a risk premium, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at brokerage Phillip Nova.

“The US adviser’s sharp words on India’s Russian crude imports, paired with postponed trade talks, revive concerns that energy flows remain hostage to trade and diplomatic frictions, even as peace prospects in Ukraine brighten,” Priyanka added.

Oil prices fell during early Asia trading after US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday and emerged more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal instead of a ceasefire first.

Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders on Monday as the US president presses Ukraine to accept a quick peace deal to end Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years.

“The status quo remains largely intact for now,” RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note, adding that Moscow would not walk back territorial demands while Ukraine and some European leaders would balk at the land-for-peace deal.

On Friday, Trump said he did not immediately need to consider retaliatory tariffs on countries such as China for buying Russian oil but might have to “in two or three weeks,” cooling concerns about a disruption in Russian supply.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, is the largest buyer of Russian oil, followed by India.

Investors are also watching for clues from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at this week’s Jackson Hole meeting regarding the path of interest rate cuts that could boost stocks to further records.

“It’s likely he will remain noncommittal and data-dependent, especially with one more payroll and Consumer Price Index (CPI) report before the September 17 FOMC meeting,” IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note. 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897
Updated 17 August 2025
Reem Walid
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,897
  • Parallel market Nomu added 17.42 points to close at 26,633.08
  • MSCI Tadawul Index gained 7.82 points to end at 1,409.49
Updated 17 August 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 63.80 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 10,897.39. 

The benchmark index recorded a total trading turnover of SR3.22 billion ($858 million), with 201 stocks advancing and 54 retreating. 

The parallel market Nomu added 17.42 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 26,633.08, as 46 listed stocks gained and 42 declined. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 7.82 points, or 0.56 percent, to end at 1,409.49. 

L’azurde Co. for Jewelry was the best-performing stock of the day, rising 9.40 percent to SR13.50. 

Other top performers included Halwani Bros. Co., which rose 7.70 percent to SR47.00, and Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co., which advanced 5.16 percent to SR19.35. 

Tamkeen Human Resource Co. recorded the steepest drop, falling 3 percent to SR54.95. Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. slipped 2.12 percent to SR24.90, while Naseej International Trading Co. declined 1.89 percent to SR104. 

In corporate announcements, the offering of National Signage Industrial Co. shares on the Nomu began on Aug. 17 and will run until Aug. 24. 

It covers 1.5 million shares, with a price range set between SR12 and SR15, with Yaqeen Capital Co. acting as the lead manager. 

Yaqeen Capital also announced its interim financial results for the six months ending June 30. According to a Tadawul statement, the firm reported a net profit of SR12.83 million, up 43.5 percent year on year, driven mainly by a 19 percent increase in revenues. 

Its stock closed at SR11, up 4.05 percent. 

ASG Plastic Factory Co. also published its interim results for the first half of the year, posting a net profit of SR16.5 million, down 11.23 percent from a year earlier. The decline was attributed to weaker subsidiary performance, higher operating expenses, and increased selling and marketing costs. 

The stock ended the session at SR52.10, up 4 percent. 

GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining

GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan
GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining

GCC non-oil sector adds $1.51tn to GDP, led by mining
  • Manufacturing activities led the non-oil sector with an average contribution of 11.7 percent.
  • Financial and insurance services led with an 11.7 percent increase, followed by transportation and storage at 11.6 percent. .
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s gross domestic product at current prices reached $2.14 trillion in 2023, down 2.7 percent from $2.2 trillion in 2022.

Despite this moderation, the non-oil sector showed strong resilience, contributing $1.51 trillion to the bloc’s GDP and underscoring the region’s ongoing diversification efforts.

Gross national income, which reflects the total earnings of citizens and companies after taxes and transfers, stood at $1.99 trillion, down 3 percent from the previous year, according to the GCC Statistical Center, Oman News Agency reported citing the latest available data.

Meanwhile, the oil sector contributed $604 billion, highlighting the continued influence of energy price fluctuations on the region’s economy.

The non-oil sector’s share of total GDP rose to 71.5 percent in 2023 from 65 percent in 2022, growing 6.4 percent year on year. Mining and quarrying remained the largest single contributor to the GCC economy over the past five years, averaging 28.3 percent of GDP, while manufacturing activities led the non-oil sector with an average contribution of 11.7 percent.

Several non-oil industries recorded robust growth in 2023. Financial and insurance services led with an 11.7 percent increase, followed by transportation and storage at 11.6 percent. Real estate grew 8.1 percent, public administration and defense rose 7.9 percent, wholesale and retail trade expanded 7.6 percent, and education climbed 5.5 percent, demonstrating broad-based sectoral strength.

Although mining and quarrying contracted by 18.8 percent and manufacturing experienced a slight decline of 0.7 percent, other sectors and investment activity provided strong support. Exports of goods and services totaled $1.26 trillion, accounting for nearly 60 percent of GDP, while final consumption expenditure—including household, government, and nonprofit spending—rose 7.5 percent to $1.25 trillion. Gross capital formation, which covers fixed asset investments, increased 5.5 percent to $601.8 billion, signaling sustained investment momentum despite macroeconomic pressures.

Overall, 2023 highlighted the GCC’s progress toward a more diversified, resilient, and non-oil-driven economy, positioning the region for sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop

Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan
Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop

Egypt posts record $13bn primary surplus despite Suez Canal revenue drop
  • Surplus equated to 3.6% of GDP
  • Results coincided with improvements across all major economic indicators
Updated 17 August 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Egypt posted a record primary surplus of 629 billion Egyptian pounds ($13 billion) in fiscal year 2024–2025, despite a 60 percent drop in Suez Canal revenues, the presidency said in a statement.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was briefed on the country’s preliminary fiscal performance, which showed a surplus equated to 3.6 percent of gross domestic product.

The result represents an 80 percent increase compared to the 350 billion pounds achieved during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The finance minister said the strong performance was delivered despite significant external shocks, most notably the sharp decline in Suez Canal revenues, which cost the budget an estimated 145 billion pounds compared with initial projections.

He added that the results coincided with improvements across all major economic indicators, particularly in private investment, industrial activity, and exports.

Presidency spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said tax revenues also saw a significant increase, rising by 35.3 percent year-on-year to 2.204 trillion pounds.

This marks the highest tax revenue growth in recent years and reflects a broader expansion of Egypt’s tax base.

The finance minister said overall revenues grew by 29 percent, while primary expenditures rose by 16.3 percent.

The minister attributed the performance to a comprehensive tax reform agenda, which includes voluntary taxpayer registration, amicable dispute resolution, and the application of digital tools, including the creation of a dedicated e-commerce unit and the implementation of a tax risk management system.

Between February and August, Egypt received 401,929 requests to resolve longstanding tax disputes, along with more than 650,000 voluntarily submitted new or revised tax filings, generating 77.9 billion pounds in revenue.

Moreover, 104,129 small businesses with annual revenues below 20 million pounds applied for tax benefits under Law No. 6 of 2025.

Kouchouk highlighted the government’s social spending commitments. Over 80,000 critical medical cases were treated at state expense, and 2.3 billion pounds were allocated to cover health insurance for vulnerable citizens in various provinces.

In education, 160,000 teachers were hired for the 2024-2025 academic year to address staffing shortages, at a cost of 4 billion pounds.

A further 6.25 billion pounds was set aside for school meal programs to ensure students receive balanced nutrition and combat malnutrition.

El-Sisi stressed the importance of maintaining strict fiscal discipline to support economic recovery and development, and called for stronger public-private partnerships to achieve sustained growth and financial stability.

He also directed the continuation of efforts to generate primary surpluses and to increase allocations for the “Takaful and Karama” cash transfer welfare programs, as well as for the health and education sectors, as part of broader efforts to alleviate burdens on citizens and promote social justice.

