Closing Bell: Saudi main index ends lower at 10,833

GCC property market set to extend rally in 2025: Markaz

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s property market is set to extend its growth momentum into the second half of the year, supported by lower interest rates, government investment, and resilient investor demand, a new analysis showed.

In its latest report, Kuwait Financial Center, also known as Markaz, noted strong activity in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait during the first half of the year, driven by rising property values and strong sales across the residential, commercial, and hospitality segments.

The analysis underscores the expansion of Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector as the Kingdom seeks to position itself as a leading business and tourism hub by the end of the decade.

The Kingdom’s Real Estate General Authority expects the property market to reach $101.62 billion by 2029, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 8 percent from 2024.

“With macroeconomic indicators showing signs of continued recovery, Markaz expects real estate markets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to maintain upward momentum through the second half of 2025,” Markaz said.

It added: “Lower interest rates, fiscal support, and sustained government investment in economic diversification are anticipated to drive growth and market confidence.”



The analysis said that while some markets face fiscal pressures, the overall outlook for the GCC real estate sector remains “positive,” offering “ongoing opportunities for investors, developers, and stakeholders.”

Saudi Arabia: diversification boosts demand

Saudi Arabia’s property market maintained strong performance in the first quarter, underpinned by a 4.3 percent year-on-year rise in the real estate price index and a 37 percent annual increase in sales, the report said.

Markaz also said that demand for commercial properties remains strong, supported by non-oil economic growth and sectoral diversification.



In July, a report by credit rating agency S&P Global echoed similar views, highlighting that international retail brands attracted by social and economic shifts in Saudi Arabia are poised to drive further growth in the real estate sector.

S&P Global also pointed to favorable prospects for residential real estate, with young Saudi families increasingly relocating to urban centers in search of work opportunities.

In June, global consultancy Knight Frank also highlighted the Kingdom’s growing property market, noting that rents for Grade A office space in Riyadh reached SR2,700 ($719.95) per sq. meter by the end of the first quarter, up 23 percent compared with the same period last year.

Markaz reported that Saudi Arabia’s fiscal deficit is expected to widen to 4.9 percent of gross domestic product, from 2.8 percent in 2024, largely due to lower oil prices.

Although reduced revenues could impact government spending and project awards, the Kingdom has indicated plans to sustain investment in economic diversification, the report added.

“Based on macroeconomic indicators and real estate trends, Markaz believes that Saudi Arabia’s real estate market remains in the accelerating phase in the first half of 2025 and is expected to sustain this momentum through the second half,” added Markaz.

UAE: transactions hit record highs

According to Markaz, the UAE’s real estate market delivered strong results in the first quarter, with transaction values reaching 239 billion dirhams ($65 billion).

Dubai generated 142 billion dirhams in sales across 45,077 transactions, representing a 30 percent year-over-year increase.

The report added that residential, office, and hospitality segments will continue to drive the UAE’s property sector, supported by strong demand, interest rate cuts, rising tourist inflows, and limited supply in prime locations.

In 2024, Dubai recorded a total transaction value of 761 billion dirhams, up 20 percent from 2023. The emirate also logged 226,000 transactions, a 36 percent annual rise, and attracted more than 110,000 new real estate investors, up 55 percent year on year.

Dubai also continued to outperform other global markets in rental yield at 7.6 percent as of May, compared with 5.3 percent in New York, 3.2 percent in Singapore, and 3.1 percent in London.

“Markaz forecasts that the UAE’s real estate sector will continue its upward trajectory in the second half of 2025, marked by steady appreciation in land prices and rental rates in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” the report said.

Kuwait: recovery gains pace

Kuwait’s real estate market also continued its recovery in the first quarter of 2025, supported by rising land prices and rental values in the investment and commercial segments, the report said.



The value of real estate sales reached 896 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.93 billion) in the first quarter, representing a 45 percent year-on-year rise.

Sales in the residential and commercial sectors grew 38.5 percent and 22.9 percent, respectively, while the investment segment advanced 49 percent during the same period.

The number of transactions rose 20.9 percent year on year, with residential and commercial deals climbing 11.7 percent and 163.6 percent, respectively. The investment segment recorded a 29.7 percent increase, supported by a stable rise in the expatriate population.

The report projected Kuwait’s real GDP to grow 1.9 percent, rebounding from a 2.8 percent contraction in 2024. The recovery, fueled by higher oil GDP and steady non-oil activity, including project spending, consumer demand, and legislative reforms, is expected to bolster demand in the commercial and industrial property markets.

“Despite evolving macroeconomic dynamics, the outlook for the GCC real estate sector remains positive, with solid investor interest, government-backed initiatives, and sectoral diversification continuing to support long-term growth,” said Markaz.



“Markaz believes that real estate will remain a key contributor to the region’s economic development through the second half of 2025 and beyond,” it addded