MWL chief inaugurates Qur’anic initiatives in Makkah

RIYADH: The Muslim World League’s Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa has inaugurated a series of Qur’anic initiatives at the league’s headquarters in Makkah.

These include the launch of the First Coordination Forum for Global Qur’anic Digital Maqari, the Digital Portal for the Global Electronic Maqra’a, and the establishment of the League of Global Qur’anic Digital Maqari, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Al-Issa said that the initiatives aligned with the league’s mission to strengthen the unity of the Islamic nation, emphasizing that its goal was the service of the Holy Qur’an.

The forum issued several key recommendations, notably the establishment of an international technical Qur’an recitation association, a global body affiliated with the league and dedicated to overseeing technical aspects of Qur’anic recitation.