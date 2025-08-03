You are here

MWL chief inaugurates Qur’anic initiatives in Makkah

MWL’s Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa inaugurates a series of Qur’anic initiatives at the league’s headquarters in Makkah. (SPA)
Updated 03 August 2025
Arab News
MWL chief inaugurates Qur’anic initiatives in Makkah

MWL’s Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa inaugurates series of Qur’anic initiatives at league’s headquarters.
  • Al-Issa said that initiatives aligned with the league’s mission to strengthen the unity of Islamic nation, emphasizing that its goal was service of the Holy Qur’an
Updated 03 August 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The Muslim World League’s Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa has inaugurated a series of Qur’anic initiatives at the league’s headquarters in Makkah.

These include the launch of the First Coordination Forum for Global Qur’anic Digital Maqari, the Digital Portal for the Global Electronic Maqra’a, and the establishment of the League of Global Qur’anic Digital Maqari, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Al-Issa said that the initiatives aligned with the league’s mission to strengthen the unity of the Islamic nation, emphasizing that its goal was the service of the Holy Qur’an.

The forum issued several key recommendations, notably the establishment of an international technical Qur’an recitation association, a global body affiliated with the league and dedicated to overseeing technical aspects of Qur’anic recitation.

RIYADH: A Syrian delegation of private sector representatives and government officials are due in Riyadh on Monday as Saudi Arabia further strengthens its commitment to re-engage with the conflict-ravaged country and support its reconstruction efforts.

The delegation will be led by Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, Syria’s Minister of Economy and Industry, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The visit follows up on the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum held last month in Damascus, with more than 100 Saudi companies and 20 government entities joining the event, that yielded $6.4 billion worth of investment deals.

The 47 investment pledges ranged from real estate, infrastructure, finance, telecommunications and information technology, energy, industry, tourism, trade and health.

Among these include $1.07 billion worth of pledges from Saudi telecommunications companies including Saudi Telecom Co., GO Telecom, digital security firm Elm and cybersecurity company Cipher; while the $2.93 billion investment deals included the construction of three new cement plants to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday condoled with Pakistan over the victims of floods that struck the country's north, resulting in deaths, injuries, and missing persons.

In a cable to President Asif Ali Zardari, King Salman extended his "deepest condolences and sincere sympathy" to the families of the victims and the people of Pakistan as a whole, praying for the "speedy recovery of the injured and safe return of the missing."

The crown prince sent a similar cable to Zardari, according to the Saudi Press Agency, or the SPA.

Pakistani officials have said at least 344 lost their lives, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential rains and cloudbursts triggered massive flooding on Friday.  More than 150 were reported still missing.

 

 

Homes were flattened by torrents of water that swept down from the mountains in Buner, carrying boulders that smashed into houses like explosions.

The government said that while an early warning system was in place, the sudden downpour in Buner was so intense that the deluge struck before residents could be alerted.

Lt. Gen. Inam Haider, chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, told a hastily convened news conference in Islamabad that Pakistan was experiencing shifting weather patterns because of climate change. 

Since the monsoon season began in June, Pakistan has already received 50 percent more rainfall than in the same period last year, he added.

(With Agencies)

 

RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan spoke with his UAE counterpart on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, Prince Faisal and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan reviewed Suadi-Emirati relations and discussed topics of common interest, SPA added.

RIYADH: The English Language Institute at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh has opened registration for its preparatory English course, aimed at equipping female students with the necessary academic language skills to enroll in the university’s graduate programs.

The course is designed to enable students wishing to join graduate programs at the university to meet admission requirements through an intensive training program that focuses on developing academic English language skills within a learning environment supervised by specialized faculty members.

The two tracks of the course consist of a 12-week study program, with a total of 30 training hours, designed for first-level students, and an 18-week study program, also with a total of 30 training hours, designed for second-level students.

Both tracks are divided between in-person attendance and self-learning.

A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who achieve a score of 70 percent or higher in all assessments.

This initiative comes as part of the English Language Institute’s efforts to contribute to the objectives of Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University’s 2025 Strategic Plan, which aims to support and empower female students linguistically by offering specialized preparatory programs that enhance their path toward graduate studies and strengthen their academic competence.

Registration for the two tracks are open until Aug. 24.

More information about the course can be found through the following link: https://pnu.edu.sa/ar/MediaCenter/Pages/AdvertisementDetails.aspx?RequestID=480

 

ABHA: The First Vice Chairman of the Abha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saeed Gamash, along with other officials, met the Ambassador of Peru to Saudi Arabia Ricardo Silva-Santisteban Benza in Abha on Sunday.

The parties “explored opportunities for strengthening economic ties and boosting bilateral trade between the two countries,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ambassador was briefed on key investment opportunities in the Asir region — particularly in tourism, renewable energy, and logistics — and learned about the facilities and incentives provided to investors.

 

