Saudi researcher stresses power of culture in childhood development

MADINAH: Dr. Wafaa Al-Tajal, a researcher and consultant in early childhood education, has said that culture is a key factor in building children’s personalities, highlighting its pivotal role in developing their intellectual and social skills.

During her participation in a dialogue seminar on the role of culture in shaping a child’s personality, which was held at the Madinah Book Fair, she emphasized the importance of cultural activities such as reading, theater, and visual arts in honing children’s talents and building self-confidence.

She also noted the role of these activities in instilling human values and tolerance, as well as in preserving cultural heritage and traditions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Enhancing children’s language skills, she added, is a significant step toward developing their intellectual and creative personalities by focusing on useful vocabulary and communication skills, as well as helping their ability to express themselves and interact with their surroundings.

Al-Tajal said that these developmental opportunities can be maximized through a supportive environment and the active roles of both the family and school in fostering a sense of belonging.

The Little Craftsman pavilion at the fair has become a major attraction for both young visitors and their parents.

As part of the fair’s cultural program, the interactive pavilion offers workshops designed to teach children simple handicrafts while cultivating essential life skills.

Led by a team of expert trainers, the workshops provide easy-to-follow instructions that enable children to apply their newly acquired skills in a creative and supportive environment.

The initiative aims to enhance manual dexterity and artistic expression while promoting values such as self-reliance and patience, and giving the satisfaction of creating something by hand.

Parents and visitors have praised the pavilion, noting its unique educational and emotional impact on children, according to the SPA.

The fair’s children’s theater is also a major attraction, offering daily entertainment and educational experiences designed to foster cultural and emotional values.

Activities include storytellers narrating tales with profound meanings, followed by discussions to deepen understanding and encourage participation.

Another space features a grandmother figure who shares popular proverbs, instilling lessons of wisdom and respect for cultural roots.

A puppet theater takes children on a journey to a treasure chest where they discover that knowledge itself is the true treasure.

Through this diverse program the fair transforms the children’s experience into an emotional and educational journey, building a new relationship between the younger generation and their cultural heritage.

The fair runs until Aug. 4 at the King Salman International Convention Center, and boasts the participation of more than 300 local, regional, and international publishing houses and agencies.