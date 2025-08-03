You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi researcher stresses power of culture in childhood development

Saudi researcher stresses power of culture in childhood development

A dialogue seminar on the role of culture in shaping a child’s personality was held at Madinah Book Fair. (SPA)
1 / 3
A dialogue seminar on the role of culture in shaping a child’s personality was held at Madinah Book Fair. (SPA)
A dialogue seminar on the role of culture in shaping a child’s personality was held at Madinah Book Fair. (SPA)
2 / 3
A dialogue seminar on the role of culture in shaping a child’s personality was held at Madinah Book Fair. (SPA)
Dr. Wafaa Al-Tajal, a researcher and consultant in early childhood education, speaks about the role of culture in shaping a child's personality. (SPA)
3 / 3
Dr. Wafaa Al-Tajal, a researcher and consultant in early childhood education, speaks about the role of culture in shaping a child's personality. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6pzhk

Updated 03 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi researcher stresses power of culture in childhood development

A dialogue seminar on the role of culture in shaping a child’s personality was held at Madinah Book Fair. (SPA)
  • Madinah Book Fair spotlights arts, storytelling in shaping young minds
Updated 03 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

MADINAH: Dr. Wafaa Al-Tajal, a researcher and consultant in early childhood education, has said that culture is a key factor in building children’s personalities, highlighting its pivotal role in developing their intellectual and social skills.

During her participation in a dialogue seminar on the role of culture in shaping a child’s personality, which was held at the Madinah Book Fair, she emphasized the importance of cultural activities such as reading, theater, and visual arts in honing children’s talents and building self-confidence.

She also noted the role of these activities in instilling human values and tolerance, as well as in preserving cultural heritage and traditions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Enhancing children’s language skills, she added, is a significant step toward developing their intellectual and creative personalities by focusing on useful vocabulary and communication skills, as well as helping their ability to express themselves and interact with their surroundings.

Al-Tajal said that these developmental opportunities can be maximized through a supportive environment and the active roles of both the family and school in fostering a sense of belonging.

The Little Craftsman pavilion at the fair has become a major attraction for both young visitors and their parents.

As part of the fair’s cultural program, the interactive pavilion offers workshops designed to teach children simple handicrafts while cultivating essential life skills.

Led by a team of expert trainers, the workshops provide easy-to-follow instructions that enable children to apply their newly acquired skills in a creative and supportive environment.

The initiative aims to enhance manual dexterity and artistic expression while promoting values such as self-reliance and patience, and giving the satisfaction of creating something by hand.

Parents and visitors have praised the pavilion, noting its unique educational and emotional impact on children, according to the SPA.

The fair’s children’s theater is also a major attraction, offering daily entertainment and educational experiences designed to foster cultural and emotional values.

Activities include storytellers narrating tales with profound meanings, followed by discussions to deepen understanding and encourage participation.

Another space features a grandmother figure who shares popular proverbs, instilling lessons of wisdom and respect for cultural roots.

A puppet theater takes children on a journey to a treasure chest where they discover that knowledge itself is the true treasure.

Through this diverse program the fair transforms the children’s experience into an emotional and educational journey, building a new relationship between the younger generation and their cultural heritage.

The fair runs until Aug. 4 at the King Salman International Convention Center, and boasts the participation of more than 300 local, regional, and international publishing houses and agencies.

Topics: Madinah Book Fair Dr. Wafaa Al-Tajal

Related

Palestinians receive lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza City as malnutrition reaches ‘alarming levels’ in Gaza. (A
Middle-East
Starvation attacks the bodies of children in Gaza
Australia bans YouTube accounts for children under 16 in reversal of previous stance video
World
Australia bans YouTube accounts for children under 16 in reversal of previous stance

Slovenian super white falcon fetches $40,000 at Saudi auction

Slovenian super white falcon fetches $40,000 at Saudi auction
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Slovenian super white falcon fetches $40,000 at Saudi auction

Slovenian super white falcon fetches $40,000 at Saudi auction
  • Mathlouth gyrfalcon is the most expensive sale so far
  • Auction now a top global attraction, says local official
Updated 11 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A falcon chick fetched SR151,000 ($40,000) at the annual International Falcon Breeders Auction in Malham here on Tuesday, becoming the most expensive sale so far at the gathering.

The bidding for the Mathlouth gyrfalcon hybrid super white, from the farm of the Slovenian breeder GP, started at SR50,000. The bird is under a year old, about 40 centimeters in height, and weighs just over 1 kg.

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed and it is usual practice for the bird to be named after it is sold.

The hybrid was not the only bird sold on Tuesday, the fourth night of the auction organized by the Saudi Falcons Club and held at its headquarters until Aug. 25.

The bidding for the Mathlouth gyr super white, from the Slovenian breeder GP, started at SR50,000. (SPA)

Bidders also competed for a gyrfalcon shaheen falcon, from British breeder YLS, with the dark brown chick, weighing 1.1 kg, eventually selling for SR51,000.

The gyrfalcon, or gyr, is the largest species in the world and ranges in color from pure white to brown. The birds have large, broad-winged and long-tailed bodies and are highly sought-after by breeders and enthusiasts.

A Mathlouth gyrfalcon, a gyrfalcon shaheen and a gyrfalcon pure will go under the hammer on Wednesday night.

Last year, a peregrine falcon chick named Ultra White sold for SR400,000 in a record for the event. Its American breeder Pacific Northwest Falcons also sold another peregrine chick named Super White for SR86,000.

That auction concluded with SR10 million in sales after 866 falcons were bought. A domestic auction by the club last year raised nearly SR6 million.

The bidding for the Mathlouth gyr super white, from the Slovenian breeder GP, started at SR50,000. (SPA)

With a history of exceeding SR18 million in sales over the past three years, the auction introduces new international breeding farms and fosters collaboration among producers and investors.

Walid Al-Taweel, spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club, told Arab News on Tuesday the auction has attracted some of the world’s top breeders and falconers.

“The auction utilizes modern technologies in sales and medical examinations. It also features live broadcasting, which allows real-time viewing of the auction from around the world,” he said.

The annual auction also provides a platform for falconers to learn about the latest breeding and hybridization techniques and share knowledge with fellow experts from around the world.

The bidding for the Mathlouth gyr super white, from the Slovenian breeder GP, started at SR50,000. (SPA)

It plays a significant role in preserving and promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural, economic, and historical heritage in line with Vision 2030.

Speaking to Arab News on Monday, New Zealand Ambassador Charles Kingston described the visit as “fun and fascinating.”

“Beautiful falcons on display and a wonderful showcase of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and culture,” he said.

A common companion of Bedouin travelers, hunting with falcons was also an integral part of Arabian culture for thousands of years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Falcon Breeders Auction 2025

Related

French Falcon Center sells all its falcons within 5 days at International Falcon Breeders Auction
Saudi Arabia
French Falcon Center sells all its falcons within 5 days at International Falcon Breeders Auction
Special Diplomats have ‘fascinating’ visit to International Falcon Breeders Auction
Saudi Arabia
Diplomats have ‘fascinating’ visit to International Falcon Breeders Auction

Saudi ambassador to Switzerland presents credentials

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Switzerland Abdulrahman Al-Dawood presents his credentials to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Switzerland Abdulrahman Al-Dawood presents his credentials to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi ambassador to Switzerland presents credentials

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Switzerland Abdulrahman Al-Dawood presents his credentials to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter.
  • The president welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Switzerland Abdulrahman Al-Dawood presented his credentials as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter during a reception ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bern on Tuesday.

During the reception, Al-Dawood conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Swiss people to Keller-Sutter.

The Swiss president asked Al-Dawood to convey her greetings to the Saudi leadership and praised the level of relations between their countries.She also expressed her wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom and its people.

The president welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Switzerland

Related

Saudi academy launches media training program in Switzerland photos
Media
Saudi academy launches media training program in Switzerland
Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine

Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine

Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine

Saudi Cabinet condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ policy, reaffirms support for Palestine
  • Members denounce latest Israeli plans for settlements near Jerusalem, call on international community to take action to halt crimes against the Palestinian people
  • Ministers reiterate Kingdom’s support for diplomatic efforts to resolve war in Ukraine, welcome US president’s meetings with Russian, Ukrainian and European counterparts
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News

NEOM: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday strongly condemned remarks by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, regarding his vision for a so-called “Greater Israel,” and rejected what it described as expansionist settlement projects that violate the rule of international law and undermine Palestinian rights.

During a meeting in NEOM chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Cabinet members reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm stance on the historical and legal right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent, sovereign state on their lands.

Ministers also denounced recent approvals for new Israeli settlements in areas around occupied Jerusalem, and called on the international community, particularly the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to take immediate action to halt what they described as crimes against the Palestinian people and ensure that Israeli authorities comply with UN resolutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

After the meeting, the acting minister of media, Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, said the Cabinet had addressed other regional and international issues, and reiterated Saudi support for diplomatic efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Members welcomed US President Donald Trump’s recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.

Tuesday was World Humanitarian Day, and to mark the occasion the Cabinet highlighted Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to aid efforts, noting the Kingdom’s prominent position among the ranks of the world’s largest donor nations.

On the domestic from, members reviewed achievements in the education sector ahead of the start of the new academic year, including curriculum development, the integration of artificial intelligence, expanded technical training, and support for innovation and the development of talent.

They also approved several cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with international partners in a variety of fields including sports and tourism, customs, health, and the development of small and medium enterprises. Agreements with the US, Spain, Syria, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Grenada and the Maldives were endorsed.

In addition, Cabinet members approved the introduction of new systems governing handicrafts, environmental coordination, and promotions and transfers within senior government ranks, the SPA added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel Palestine Gaza Saudi cabinet

Related

Update Crown prince discusses Palestinian statehood at Saudi cabinet meeting in Neom
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince discusses Palestinian statehood at Saudi cabinet meeting in Neom
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs the Cabinet session in NEOM on Tuesday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Cabinet appreciates positive results of international conference on Palestine co-chaired by Saudi Arabia

Saudi freediver finds success in the depths

Salma Shaker’s freediving journey started when she was 18, inspired by a lifelong love of the sea. (Supplied)
Salma Shaker’s freediving journey started when she was 18, inspired by a lifelong love of the sea. (Supplied)
Updated 19 August 2025
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Saudi freediver finds success in the depths

Salma Shaker’s freediving journey started when she was 18, inspired by a lifelong love of the sea. (Supplied)
  • Salma Shaker has taken her passion and turned it into record-setting dives
Updated 19 August 2025
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: At just 25 years old, Saudi freediver Salma Shaker has ensured her name features in the sporting halls of fame.

When she took place at the elite, invite-only Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas this year — the first athlete from the Kingdom to be asked — she broke four Saudi national records — 55m free immersion, 62m constant weight with fins, 42m constant weight no fins and 66m deep constant weight bi-fins.

Salma Shaker’s freediving journey started when she was 18, inspired by a lifelong love of the sea. (Supplied)

Her freediving journey started when she was 18, inspired by a lifelong love of the sea. Born into a family with deep ties to the ocean — her father being a captain and marine geologist — she grew up exploring the shores and shallow waters of Jeddah’s coast.

Her early training with instructor Mariam Shalan set her on a path that led quickly to competition. She took various national and regional titles including Deepest GCC Woman in 2019 and Deepest Arab Woman in 2024 and 2025, with two dives of 66 meters and 70 meters, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Salma Shaker’s early training with freediving instructor Mariam Shalan set her on a path that led quickly to competition.

• At the elite, invite-only Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas this year she broke four Saudi national records.

• She is preparing for the CMAS World Championship in September — but she says freediving is about more than setting or breaking records.

For Shaker, freediving is more than a sport — it’s therapy: “The ocean is my peace,” she told Arab News.

She believes her ability to find calm is the key to her success, especially at Vertical Blue where she described feeling a surreal, almost out-of-body stillness, before each dive.

Salma Shaker, Saudi freediver

“Ever since I started freediving, I’ve always wanted to compete in Vertical Blue,” she said. “I was trying to get my invitation for two years, and when I finally did, it was something I couldn’t believe. I felt so honored that I was the first Arab woman to represent there and raise the Saudi flag.”

Freediving, she added, is about overcoming both physical and mental challenges.

Freediving isn’t just a sport—it’s about connection: to yourself, to nature, and to something greater. I want to show that Arab women can lead in extreme sports, not just compete. I also want to highlight how precious and unique our Red Sea is.

Salma Shaker, Saudi freediver

“The mental challenge that you ideally face is just getting over the fear in your head. It’s a lot to go down while not wearing a mask, not seeing anything around you—and it’s also deep. That’s why you learn to completely relax,” she said.

“The physical challenge for me is equalizing my ears the deeper I go. It just needs practice, new techniques and repetition.”

“Freediving isn’t just a sport—it’s about connection: to yourself, to nature, and to something greater. (Supplid)

She says that, for her, the sport is also about advocacy. Last year, Shaker was featured in “Beneath the Surface: The Fight for Corals,” a Red Sea Global documentary highlighting marine conservation. She has since partnered with the company to champion coral reef protection and promote sustainable tourism.

“My connection with Red Sea Global actually goes back a long way, and it's been really special. I first visited one of their amazing resorts back in 2021 and honestly, I was blown away,” she said. “Their whole approach — how they link everything to the sea and blend nature so beautifully into their projects — just clicked with me instantly.”

Salma Shaker’s freediving journey started when she was 18, inspired by a lifelong love of the sea. (Supplied)

The company now sponsors her.

“They're exactly who I want by my side as I push boundaries and share stories through the water,” she said. “(They’re not) just building resorts; they're creating something completely new with regenerative tourism.”

Looking ahead, Shaker is preparing for the CMAS World Championship in September — but she says freediving is about more than setting or breaking records.

“After competing in Vertical Blue, I feel pretty happy and ready for whatever’s next. I hope to inspire people to understand the power of silence, breath and inner strength,” she told Arab News.

“Freediving isn’t just a sport—it’s about connection: to yourself, to nature, and to something greater. I want to show that Arab women can lead in extreme sports, not just compete. I also want to highlight how precious and unique our Red Sea is.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi divers Salma Shaker Red Sea Saudi Arabia

Related

A recent documentary film by Red Sea Global and Warner Bros. Discovery explores the underwater beauty of the Red Sea. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Deep feelings: into the blue with Saudi diver
Search continues for missing diver in Jeddah photos
Saudi Arabia
Search continues for missing diver in Jeddah

Russia’s Putin briefs Saudi crown prince on Trump talks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File/SPA/AFP)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File/SPA/AFP)
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Russia’s Putin briefs Saudi crown prince on Trump talks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File/SPA/AFP)
  • Putin reiterated his thanks and appreciation for the Kingdom’s steadfast position and the crown prince’s constructive efforts to achieve peace
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the results of his recent talks with US President Donald Trump, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

During a call, Putin also reiterated his thanks and appreciation for the Kingdom’s steadfast position and the crown prince’s constructive efforts to achieve peace.

The crown prince affirmed the Kingdom’s continued support for diplomatic dialogue as a means of resolving international disputes.

The two leaders also discussed existing areas of cooperation between the Kingdom and Russia in a number of fields and opportunities for strengthening them.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Saudi Arabia Russia

Related

Saudi Arabia welcomes Trump-Putin summit, reaffirms support for peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes Trump-Putin summit, reaffirms support for peaceful resolution to Ukraine conflict
Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit video
World
Trump says arranging Putin-Zelensky peace summit

Latest updates

Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi’s ‘Basma’ to screen in Brazil
Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi’s ‘Basma’ to screen in Brazil
Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
1886 founder calls Paris pop-up a ‘meaningful milestone’ for the Saudi brand
1886 founder calls Paris pop-up a ‘meaningful milestone’ for the Saudi brand
Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut
Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.