Otaiqah season boosts date industry, culture

RIYADH: The fourth Otaiqah Dates Season has been launched to promote Saudi Arabia’s date industry, which contributes around 12 percent to the country’s agricultural gross domestic product and exports to more than 113 countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Held in Riyadh’s Otaiqah Central Market, the event is organized by Riyadh Development Company in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the National Center for Palms and Dates, and supported by Riyadh Municipality.

The Culinary Arts Commission and the Saudi Tourism Authority, through the Visit Saudi platform, are also participating.

Running for four months during the date harvest, it is the Kingdom’s longest seasonal date market, bringing together traders, farmers, and consumers from across Saudi regions.

A dedicated children’s area offers educational and recreational activities such as palm planting, workshops, and interactive plays.

Additional features include cultural performances and food trucks offering traditional dishes in a community setting.