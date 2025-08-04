Security Council to meet on Gaza hostages: Israeli ambassador

You are here

War on Gaza

A general view shows a United Nations security council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict, at the UN headquarters in New York on May 23, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 04 August 2025
AFP
  • In response, Hamas’s armed wing said that it would allow the agency access to the hostages but only if “humanitarian corridors” for food and aid were opened “across all areas of the Gaza Strip”
  • The videos make references to the calamitous humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where UN-mandated experts have warned a “famine is unfolding”
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency session on the hostages in Gaza, Israel’s ambassador said Sunday, as outrage built over their fate in the war-torn enclave, where experts say a famine is unfolding.
Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, posted the announcement on social media amid anger over videos showing two of the hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas emaciated.
Danon said that the Council “will convene this coming Tuesday for a special emergency session on the dire situation of the hostages in Gaza.”
The videos make references to the calamitous humanitarian conditions in Gaza, where UN-mandated experts have warned a “famine is unfolding.”
Israel has heavily restricted the entry of aid into Gaza, while UN agencies, humanitarian groups and analysts say that much of what Israel does allow in is looted or diverted in chaotic circumstances.
Many desperate Palestinians are left to risk their lives seeking what aid is distributed through controlled channels.
Earlier Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross to get food to the hostages.
In response, Hamas’s armed wing said that it would allow the agency access to the hostages but only if “humanitarian corridors” for food and aid were opened “across all areas of the Gaza Strip.”
The Al-Qassam Brigades said it did “not intentionally starve” the hostages, but they would not receive any special food privileges “amid the crime of starvation and siege” in Gaza.
Over recent days, Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad have released three videos showing two hostages seized during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war.
The images of Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David, both of whom appeared weak and malnourished, have fueled renewed calls in Israel for a truce and hostage release deal.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA UN

Legal experts eye UN General Assembly action on Gaza

Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza travel in a donkey-drawn cart loaded with their belongings while they head south.
Updated 58 min 4 sec ago
AFP
  • Addressing a news conferences in Istanbul, its leader Richard Falk said the tribunal called on governments to act before it was “too late”
ISTANBUL: The UN General Assembly must be empowered to urgently intervene in Gaza and send a protective military force to help its devastated population, the non-government Gaza Tribunal project said Monday.
The body, which groups international academics, rights advocates and legal experts, was set up in London in 2024 aiming to mobilize public opinion and pressure governments “to end the genocide” in Gaza.
Addressing a news conferences in Istanbul, its leader Richard Falk, a former UN rapporteur for Palestinian rights, said the tribunal called on governments to act before it was “too late.”
The aim was “the empowerment of the UN General Assembly to organize a protective, armed intervention in Gaza to overcome the disruption of humanitarian aid and the continuing devastation and destruction of the people,” said the 94-year-old American emeritus law professor.
Since the Hamas October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, Gaza has been hit by a huge Israeli military onslaught that aid agencies say has caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinians territory.
“We urge governments around the world to take immediate steps to empower the veto-free UN General Assembly that ... so far has been frustrated in its attempts to end the Gaza genocide,” the group said in a statement.
Israel has repeatedly denied there is any genocide in Gaza or that it blocks humanitarian aid. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that calls to end the war “harden” the Hamas resolve to fight the conflict.
Falk said the move could be established through policy instruments like the 1950 “United for peace” resolution or the more recent “Responsibility to protect” (R2P) doctrine.
The first lets the UN General Assembly act when the Security Council fails to maintain international peace and security. It was adopted at US urging in the early stages of the 1950-53 Korean war to sidestep a systematic Soviet Security Council veto.
The R2P was passed in 2005 aiming to prevent a repeat of the horrors of the 1994 Rwanda genocide and the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia.
“If we do not take action of a serious and drastic kind at this time, (it) will be too late to save the surviving people,” said Falk who worked for decades on Palestinian rights and was repeatedly denounced for his harsh stance on Israel.
He said Gaza Tribunal hoped to have the issue added to the agenda of next month’s UN General Assembly in New York.
World powers are deeply divided over whether military intervention to halt atrocities is justified, with critics seeing it as a smokescreen for meddling in other nations’ internal affairs.
Amnesty International on Monday accused Israel of enacting a “deliberate policy” of starvation in Gaza — a charge Israel has repeatedly rejected.
The 2023 Hamas attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel’s offensive has killed more than 61,944 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza which the UN considers reliable.

Topics: War on Gaza UN

Gaza slaughter a message to young Palestinians, ex-head of Israel’s military intelligence says

Arab News
Follow

  • Aharon Haliva heard justifying deaths of tens of thousands of people
  • It ‘does not matter now if they are children,’ disgraced official says
LONDON: Israel’s former military intelligence chief has claimed that the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza were necessary “as a message for future generations.”

Aharon Haliva can be heard in an audio broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 saying that 50 Palestinians should die for every one Israeli killed in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli media reported.

“It does not matter now if they are children,” he said. “There’s no choice, they need a Nakba every now and then to feel the consequences.”

Nakba refers to the “catastrophe” of 1948 when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forced to flee their homes and land during the foundation of the Israeli state.

Haliva, who resigned last year over intelligence failings surrounding the Oct. 7 attacks, can be heard justifying the devastating death toll in Gaza, which he put at 50,000.

The slaughter by Israel’s forces reached that figure in March, suggesting his comments are several months old, with the number of people killed now more than 62,000, Gaza health officials said on Monday.

Haliva’s comments are a rare acknowledgement from a senior Israeli figure of the true scale of the bloodshed in Gaza. Even if Israel’s claim earlier this year that it had killed 20,000 militants in the territory was accurate, that would still suggest Haliva accepts the vast majority of victims are civilians.

He is even considered a moderate within the Israeli political spectrum that is now dominated by hardline figures like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir in senior ministerial positions.

The extensive recordings sparked anger among Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups.

“The remarks by former head of military intelligence Aharon Haliva are part of a long line of official statements that expose a deliberate policy of genocide,” B’Tselem said on X.

In a statement to Channel 12, Haliva said the recordings came from a “forum setting.”

In the recording, he also discussed the intelligence failings leading up to Oct. 7, when Hamas and other militants attacked southern Israel killing 1,200 people and seizing 250 hostages.

He said no one could have imagined what happened on the morning of the attack after years of strategic assumptions that Hamas had been deterred from carrying out such an action.

The Shin Bet internal security service also should take the blame along with the military, Haliva said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Israel says will deliver humanitarian aid to South Sudan

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar attends a press conference in Vienna. (File/AFP)
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar attends a press conference in Vienna. (File/AFP)
Follow

Israel says will deliver humanitarian aid to South Sudan

  • Announcement by Saar comes after media reports that Israel held talks with the African state to resettle Palestinians from Gaza
  • UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in Gaza, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in
JERUSALEM: Israel on Monday announced it will provide emergency humanitarian aid to South Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries in the midst of renewed violent political instability.
The announcement by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar comes after media reports that Israel held talks with the African state to resettle Palestinians from Gaza — a claim South Sudan has firmly rejected.
The war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, now in its 23rd month, has created a dire humanitarian crisis for the Palestinian territory’s population of more than two million people.
“In light of the severe humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, (Israel) will deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations in the country,” a statement from Saar’s office said.
“South Sudan is currently struggling with a cholera outbreak and facing a severe shortage of resources,” the statement added.
“The aid will include essential medical supplies for treating patients, water purification equipment, gloves and face masks, as well as special hygiene kits to prevent cholera” and food packages, the statement added.
Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel paid an official visit to the country’s capital Juba last week.
Meanwhile, UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in Gaza, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in and convoys have been repeatedly looted.
Rights group Amnesty International on Monday accused Israel of enacting a “deliberate policy” of starvation in Gaza and “systematically destroying the health, well-being and social fabric of Palestinian life.”
Israel has rejected claims of deliberate starvation.
The war in Gaza was triggered by Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel’s offensive has killed at least 62,004 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza which the United Nations considers reliable.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel South Sudan aid

Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza

Arab News
Follow

  • Egypt said on Monday it was willing to join a potential international force deployed to war-torn Gaza, but only if backed by a UN Security Council resolution and accompanied by a “political horizon,”
  • President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met in Cairo with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss Gaza and the Palestinian issue
RAFAH/CAIRO: Egypt said on Monday it is ready to join a potential international force deployed to Gaza, provided it is backed by a UN Security Council resolution and accompanied by a “political horizon,” as ceasefire efforts continue in Cairo.

“We are standing ready of course to help, to contribute to any international force to be deployed in Gaza in some specific parameters,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said at a joint press conference with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa at the Rafah border crossing.

“First of all, to have a Security Council resolution, to have a clear-cut mandate, and of course to come within a political horizon. Without a political horizon, it will be nonsense to deploy any forces there.”

Abdelatty said a political framework would allow international troops to operate more effectively and support Palestinians “to realize their own independent Palestinian state in their homeland.”

Mustafa said a temporary committee would manage the territory after the war, with full authority remaining with the Palestinian government. “We’re not creating a new political entity in Gaza. Rather, we are reactivating the institutions in the State of Palestine and its government in Gaza,” he said.

Hamas has previously welcomed the idea of a temporary committee to “oversee relief efforts, reconstruction and governance,” though it remains unclear whether the group is willing to relinquish control of the territory.

Meanwhile, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met in Cairo with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss the situation in Gaza and the broader Palestinian issue.

Both leaders emphasized the urgency of achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring the rapid and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and securing the release of hostages and captives, while rejecting any military reoccupation or displacement of Palestinians.

Sisi and Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed that establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions, is essential for lasting peace and stability.

They also stressed the need to begin reconstruction in Gaza immediately after a ceasefire and to prepare for an international reconstruction conference in coordination with the Palestinian government and the United Nations.

The two sides highlighted the importance of continuing joint diplomatic efforts to support Palestinian sovereignty, protect Palestinian civilians, and advance political solutions for a sustainable peace.

Topics: War on Gaza

Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza war

AP
Follow

  • Health ministry says 1,965 people were killed while seeking aid from aid convoys or killed close to aid distribution sites
  • Israel has disputed its figures, but has not provided its own account of casualties
CAIRO: The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday that more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed in the 22-month Gaza war.
At least 60 people were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war that started on Oct. 7, 2023 to 62,004. Another 156,230 have been wounded, it said.
The Health Ministry said 1,965 people were killed while seeking aid from aid convoys or killed close to aid distribution sites. At least seven Palestinians were killed attempting to access aid on Monday morning.
The ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count, is staffed by medical professionals. The United Nations and other independent experts view its figures as the most reliable count of casualties. Israel has disputed its figures, but hasn’t provided its own account of casualties.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel

