Denver set to host Global Champions Arabians Tour for first time

Gold Stallion Champion LUGHAN HVP, wearing the custom winner's blanket at the 2025 Global Champions Arabians Tour in Sao Paulo. (Global Champions Arabians Tour)
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
  • Elite competition and cultural celebration will take place at National Western Complex on Aug. 8-9
DOHA: The Global Champions Arabians Tour, or GCAT, makes its debut in Denver, the US, with the fourth stage of the 2025 Americas Series taking place from Aug. 8-9 at the National Western Complex.

Following the success of GCAT’s events in Scottsdale, Miami Beach and Sao Paulo, the Denver stage brings the world’s leading Arabian horse championship to the heart of the American West.

The two-day event will showcase more than 100 purebred Arabian horses competing across yearling, junior and senior categories.

The Denver stage offers a total prize purse of $270,000 and qualifies winners for the GCAT Americas overall ranking, which awards $1.275 million to the top 20 male and female horses and top 20 handlers, with an additional $50,000 bonus for the highest-scoring horse across the series.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Global Champions Arabians Tour to Denver for the very first time,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Thani, deputy CEO of the Global Champions Arabians Tour.

“This stage reflects the tour’s mission of expanding the reach and impact of Arabian horse sport across new territories,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming the Denver community to witness excellence and heritage come alive in one of America’s most iconic equestrian settings.”

The event begins on Friday, Aug. 8, with a day of qualifying rounds across yearling, junior and senior categories, with each class evaluated by a panel of international judges.

In addition to the competitions, Friday will also feature cultural displays, retail booths and interactive experiences.

Saturday, Aug. 9, marks the pinnacle of the weekend for the championship, where the top qualifiers return to compete for gold, silver and bronze titles.

The day will include formal award ceremonies, the official honoring of GCAT officials, and opportunities to meet the winning horses and handlers. The arena will then transform into a concert venue for a closing performance by country music artists Big & Rich.

After Denver, the tour continues to Las Vegas, for the final stop of the GCAT Americas series from Sept. 26-28, as GCAT moves closer to its grand finale, the World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme in Doha, on Dec. 3-6.

Rankings after last event in Sao Paulo:

Top female horses

1. Exxaltress – 40 pts

2. SedonaAS – 37 pts

3. Vixxen K – 30 pts

Top male horses

1. Tasheem PMA – 40 pts

2.  SVBCalais – 37 pts

3. Rhaphael SBA – 35 pts

Top handlers

1. Sandro Pinha – 153 pts

2. RicardoRivero – 131 pts

3. Andy Selman – 120 pts

Topics: Global Champions Arabians Tour

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored
  • India’s test captain Gill has not played a T20 International since July last year
  • India begin their Group A campaign against hosts UAE before meeting Pakistan
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Defending champions India named top order batter Shubman Gill and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in their Twenty20 squad on Tuesday for next month’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and middle order batter Shreyas Iyer, however, could not make the cut in the 15-member squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s test captain Gill has not played a T20 International since July last year when he was Suryakumar’s deputy on the tour of Sri Lanka.

“That’s where we started a new cycle,” Suryakumar, who took over T20 captaincy from Rohit Sharma after India won the 20-overs World Cup title last year, told reporters.

“After that he got busy with all the test series and he didn’t get an opportunity to play T20s because he was busy playing test cricket and Champions Trophy.

“So he’s there in the squad and we’re happy to have him.”

India also included Bumrah, whose workload has been a major concern for the team think-tank, which played him in three of the five tests in England earlier this year.

With three opening options in Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson — India could not accommodate Jaiswal.

“With regard to Yashasvi, it’s just unfortunate again,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said.

“There’s Abhishek Sharma, what he’s done over the last year or so, plus he can bowl a little bit, he gives us that option if required.

“One of these guys was going to miss out, Yashasvi just has to wait for his chance.”

Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two wicketkeepers in the side, which also includes left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India begin their Group A campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates in Dubai before meeting arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue four days later.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson 

Topics: asia cup

Pakistan Cricket Board downgrades contracts for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan Cricket Board downgrades contracts for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan
Updated 19 August 2025
AP
Follow

Pakistan Cricket Board downgrades contracts for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan Cricket Board downgrades contracts for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan
  • No player awarded top-tier contract as PCB splits pool evenly across B, C and D categories
  • Test captain Shan Masood, pacer Naseem Shah demoted as part of PCB’s contract reshuffle
Updated 19 August 2025
AP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has downgraded deals for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the latest list of 30 centrally contracted players announced on Tuesday.

Both Babar and Rizwan were in category A but have been relegated to join Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in category B.

The PCB didn’t contract any players at the highest level, instead selecting 10 players in each of the B, C and D categories.

Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson said last weekend that Babar needed to work on his strike-rate and playing against spin in the T20 format. Selectors yet again ignored both Babar and Rizwan in the Pakistan T20 squad for an upcoming tri-series and the Asia Cup.

Pakistan finished at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship and the PCB has demoted its test captain Shan Masood from category B to category D.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who was also dropped for the upcoming T20 tournaments in the United Arab Emirates, was dropped from the second tier to the third tier of contracted players.

Wickekeeper-batter Usman Khan, who chose to play for Pakistan over the UAE, was among the eight international players who didn’t get a central contract.

While some key Pakistan cricketers were demoted, legspinner Ahmed, fast bowler Rauf, opening batter Ayub, T20 captain Agha and legspinner Shadab Khan were all upgraded from C to B category contracts.

The contracts run through June 30, 2026.

Topics: Babar Azam Muhammad Rizwan Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board

Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 

Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 
The Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh has now entered its seventh week. (SUPPLIED)
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 

Team Falcons lead Club Championship standings at Esports World Cup 
  • Just a handful of clubs can still win the title, with the Saudi team lying ahead of Team Liquid in second
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The sixth week of the 2025 Esports World Cup concluded a change in the Club Championship lead, Karmine Corp winning Rocket League and a new back-to-back EWC title winner emerging.

Rocket League

Karmine Corp secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Geekay Esports to cement the roster’s pedigree within Rocket League. The team had an unbeaten run at EWC 25, ending in a near-perfect grand final showing. They had not conceded so much as a single goal until the fourth game of the final, but Geekay Esports prevented them from securing a clean sweep.

The tournament brought 16 top teams to Riyadh to compete for a $1m prize pool, with Karmine Corp claiming $400,000 for their victory. Their performance highlighted why they’re currently the most feared team in Rocket League, with strong showings in the group stage, an impressive win over Team Falcons — the only other LAN winners in 2025 — in the semifinals, and their commanding victory in the grand final.

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Twisted Minds took home the PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS title after emerging victorious in one of the closest PUBG finals ever. Having been knocked out in the group stage at EWC 24, the club’s performance this year more than made up for that disappointment.

Despite their underwhelming showing last year, they ended on a high with back-to-back PUBG Global Series Finals wins.

That set them up to claim the EWC 25 title in a tough field of 12 teams. Displaying great individual plays, they earned enough points to go into the final match with a small lead. Just Dmytrii “Perfect1ks” Dubenyuk was left alive in the closing moments, but it was enough for Twisted Minds to secure overall victory.

Teamfight Tactics

It was Weibo Gaming from China who secured the title here. They had a tough run, and although not the favorites from the outset, they quickly became one of the standout teams as the event progressed.

Their grand final opponents, Virtus.pro, built a reputation as giant slayers, knocking out both EWC 24 grand final sides on their way.

Ultimately, Weibo Gaming were able to maintain their unbeaten run to lift the trophy. Virtus.pro gave them a hard time of it, but they kept their cool and secured the title with a 3-1 victory.

TEKKEN 8

DN Freecs’ Lim “Ulsan” Soo-hoon was again victorious in TEKKEN 8. After last year’s win, there were high expectations when he took to the stage this year. Despite an early group stage loss to Kim “Kkokkoma” Mu-jong during phase two, Ulsan was able to climb out of the lower bracket and dominate from that point onwards — even taking his revenge by knocking Kkokkoma out of the competition.

With his grand final victory over Yoon “LowHigh” Sun-woong, Ulsan etched his name into the history books by taking won back-to-back EWC TEKKEN 8 titles. Given his dominance, eyes will now turn to EWC 26 — can he do it again and become a three-time champion?

Street Fighter 6 Last Chance Qualifier

Claude Eric “Hurricane” Diboti, a Cameroonian-born UK Street Fighter competitor playing for Wolves Esports, displayed his skill in this intense Street Fighter 6 EWC Last Chance Qualifier. From his first game in the pools, his presence was unmissable — in total, he had nine games and did not lose a single set.

Knocking out a number of notable players on the way, Hurricane will be a player to watch in Week 7 when the Street Fighter 6 tournament begins.

Club Championship

At the end of Week 6, just a handful of clubs are still in the running to take the Club Championship.

There has been another change at the top with Team Falcons back in first place thanks to two third place finishes in PUBG and Rocket League. Though they failed to secure points in Teamfight Tactics and TEKKEN 8, it was still a positive week for the reigning champions.

With just three games left to play in Week 7, and with second-place Team Liquid also competing in all three games, we are in for an incredible week.

Outside those two, third-place Team Vitality can theoretically still win, though it would require them to claim the title in Counter-Strike 2 and Team Falcons to gain zero points in Week 7. They would also need Team Liquid to pick up fewer than 600 points.

Twisted Minds and Virtus.pro share fourth place, and with multiple teams playing next week they are still in with a shot.

However, it will take a sterling effort if they are to catch Team Falcons and Virtus.pro would also need to claim victory in one of those titles to be eligible to win the Club Championship.

Topics: Esport World Cup

Alcaraz wins the Cincinnati Open after Sinner retires in the first set because of illness

Alcaraz wins the Cincinnati Open after Sinner retires in the first set because of illness
Updated 19 August 2025
AP
Follow

Alcaraz wins the Cincinnati Open after Sinner retires in the first set because of illness

Alcaraz wins the Cincinnati Open after Sinner retires in the first set because of illness
  • Meeting in the final for the fourth time this year and first since Wimbledon, Sinner fell behind 5-0 in the first set with nine unforced errors
Updated 19 August 2025
AP

CINCINNATI: Carlos Alcaraz won the Cincinnati Open title in a little more than 20 minutes on Monday after top-ranked Jannik Sinner was forced to retire because of illness during the first set.
Meeting in the final for the fourth time this year and first since Wimbledon, Sinner fell behind 5-0 in the first set with nine unforced errors. He was seen with an icepack on his head during a break and retired after playing just 22 minutes.
“Didn’t feel great from yesterday,” Sinner said. “Also during the night, I thought I would recover a bit better, but it was not the case. I just tried to go out for the fans, trying to give a match. But it was not meant to be for me today.”
It was only the third time the Cincinnati Open men’s final ended in a retirement, and the first since 2011 when Novak Djokovic stopped playing in the second set because of a shoulder injury.
“Wanted to wish Jannik a speedy recovery and in a few days, hopefully he’s going to be OK,” Alcaraz said. “For myself, I am really, really happy to lift the trophy. I lost the final here in 2023. I wanted really badly this trophy.”
Sinner, who turned 24 on Saturday, was on 12-match winning streak and had won 26 straight matches on hard courts. He was bidding to become the first player to win back-to-back men’s Cincinnati Open titles since Roger Federer in 2014 and ‘15.
Alcaraz, who is ranked No. 2, now holds a 9-5 advantage in his matchups with the Italian.
Sinner won in four sets at Wimbledon while the Spaniard won a five-set thriller at the French Open and in straight sets in the Rome Masters in May.
Another classic matchup wasn’t to be on Monday. Sinner received medical attention after having his serve broken for the third time and retired moments later.
“After the third game, I just noticed that he wasn’t feeling good,” Alcaraz said. “I know him. I’ve been battling against him, having great matches, great battles. I noticed he was missing more often. It’s pretty weird from him.”
It was only the third time the top two men’s players have met in the Cincinnati Open final, the last being No. 2 Djokovic and No. 1 Alcaraz in 2022 and No. 1 Roger Federer and No. 2 Djokovic in 2012.
No. 3 Iga Swiatek faced No. 7 Jasmine Paolini in the women’s final later Monday.
The Cincinnati Open is considered a tuneup for the US Open, which begins Sunday in New York. The last two years, both the men’s and women’s Cincinnati Open champions went on to win the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Topics: Cincinnati Open Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner ATP

Swiatek beats Paolini to clinch WTA Cincinnati Open title

Swiatek beats Paolini to clinch WTA Cincinnati Open title
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Swiatek beats Paolini to clinch WTA Cincinnati Open title

Swiatek beats Paolini to clinch WTA Cincinnati Open title
  • The six-time Grand Slam singles champion’s 11th career win at the WTA 1000 level has left her within striking distance of the all-time record of 13 titles held by Serena Williams
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

CINCINNATI: Iga Swiatek filled in a piece of her career tennis puzzle on Monday as she won the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open for the first time with a 7-5, 6-4 defeat of Jasmine Paolini.
The final lasting for just under two hours featured 16 break-point chances, with the Polish winner converting on six of 10 while Paolini struggled to make the most of her break opportunities.
The six-time Grand Slam singles champion’s 11th career win at the WTA 1000 level has left her within striking distance of the all-time record of 13 titles held by Serena Williams. Swiatek won the Cincinnati without dropping a set.
The 24-year-old backed up her breakthrough Wimbledon trophy with the Midwest honors and now heads to the last Grand Slam of the season at the US Open with a major confidence boost after the 24th title of her career.
Swiatek also climbed to within 500 points of current WTA number one Aryna Sabalenka, with the lead at the top of the table likely to be in play at the Open when it begins on Sunday.
Swiatek had stalled twice at the last two editions at the semifinal stage and now has only the Canadian tournament where she has not reached the final at a 1000 event.
Swiatek began on the wrong foot as she lost serve to trail 0-3. But the situation was only temporary as the former number one immediately began her turnaround.
The Pole answered immediately with two breaks of serve and moved to a 5-3 lead
But Paolini earned another break in the 10th game, saving a Swiatek set point to square the final at five-all.
Paolini dropped serve for 5-6, giving her opponent the chance to produce a love game and claim the opener 7-5 after just under an hour on court.
The second set was a roller coaster, with the pair twice swapping breaks of serve before Swiatek salvaged a pair of break points to lead 5-3 and then serving out the winner two games later.

Topics: Cincinnati Open WTA Iga Swiatek Jasmine Paolini

