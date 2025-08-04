Denver set to host Global Champions Arabians Tour for first time

DOHA: The Global Champions Arabians Tour, or GCAT, makes its debut in Denver, the US, with the fourth stage of the 2025 Americas Series taking place from Aug. 8-9 at the National Western Complex.

Following the success of GCAT’s events in Scottsdale, Miami Beach and Sao Paulo, the Denver stage brings the world’s leading Arabian horse championship to the heart of the American West.

The two-day event will showcase more than 100 purebred Arabian horses competing across yearling, junior and senior categories.

The Denver stage offers a total prize purse of $270,000 and qualifies winners for the GCAT Americas overall ranking, which awards $1.275 million to the top 20 male and female horses and top 20 handlers, with an additional $50,000 bonus for the highest-scoring horse across the series.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Global Champions Arabians Tour to Denver for the very first time,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Thani, deputy CEO of the Global Champions Arabians Tour.

“This stage reflects the tour’s mission of expanding the reach and impact of Arabian horse sport across new territories,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming the Denver community to witness excellence and heritage come alive in one of America’s most iconic equestrian settings.”

The event begins on Friday, Aug. 8, with a day of qualifying rounds across yearling, junior and senior categories, with each class evaluated by a panel of international judges.

In addition to the competitions, Friday will also feature cultural displays, retail booths and interactive experiences.

Saturday, Aug. 9, marks the pinnacle of the weekend for the championship, where the top qualifiers return to compete for gold, silver and bronze titles.

The day will include formal award ceremonies, the official honoring of GCAT officials, and opportunities to meet the winning horses and handlers. The arena will then transform into a concert venue for a closing performance by country music artists Big & Rich.

After Denver, the tour continues to Las Vegas, for the final stop of the GCAT Americas series from Sept. 26-28, as GCAT moves closer to its grand finale, the World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme in Doha, on Dec. 3-6.

Rankings after last event in Sao Paulo:

Top female horses

1. Exxaltress – 40 pts

2. SedonaAS – 37 pts

3. Vixxen K – 30 pts

Top male horses

1. Tasheem PMA – 40 pts

2. SVBCalais – 37 pts

3. Rhaphael SBA – 35 pts

Top handlers

1. Sandro Pinha – 153 pts

2. RicardoRivero – 131 pts

3. Andy Selman – 120 pts