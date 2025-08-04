Saudi students compete in tough nuclear science Olympiad round 2

RIYADH: A team of Saudi Arabia students have completed the challenging second round of the International Nuclear Science Olympiad in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The students conducted theoretical and practical tests, each over five hours, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently. The event began on July 30 and ends on Aug. 6.

These included an applied simulation which tested the analytical and creative skills of the students in the field of nuclear science, the SPA added.

The team of four students are awaiting the results of their tests, which pitted them against 52 students from 13 countries.

The Saudi students were selected for the competition after intensive training and qualification stages organized by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity.

The selection was completed in partnership with the Ministry of Education, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.

This year’s team are: Hassan Ali Al-Awad from Al-Ahsa, Azzam Khaled Al-Omari from Jeddah, Al-Baraa Saeed Awaji from Madinah, and Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Othman from Jubail.

This is their second Olympiad, having won one silver and three bronze medals at the inaugural event last year.

The International Nuclear Science Olympiad, which was set up by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2024, is a global scientific platform.

The event aims to promote the peaceful and safe use of nuclear technologies, and motivate young people to specialize and innovate in the field.