Saudi students compete in tough nuclear science Olympiad round 2

Saudi students compete in tough nuclear science Olympiad round 2
Students from across Saudi Arabia were selected to take part in the Olympiad after an intensive qualification process. (SPA)
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Saudi students compete in tough nuclear science Olympiad round 2

Saudi students compete in tough nuclear science Olympiad round 2
  • 4 students conduct intensive tests against 52 competitors from 13 countries
  • Event aims to promote the peaceful and safe use of nuclear technologies
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: A team of Saudi Arabia students have completed the challenging second round of the International Nuclear Science Olympiad in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The students conducted theoretical and practical tests, each over five hours, the Saudi Press Agency reported recently. The event began on July 30 and ends on Aug. 6.

These included an applied simulation which tested the analytical and creative skills of the students in the field of nuclear science, the SPA added.

The team of four students are awaiting the results of their tests, which pitted them against 52 students from 13 countries.

The Saudi students were selected for the competition after intensive training and qualification stages organized by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity.

The selection was completed in partnership with the Ministry of Education, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.

This year’s team are: Hassan Ali Al-Awad from Al-Ahsa, Azzam Khaled Al-Omari from Jeddah, Al-Baraa Saeed Awaji from Madinah, and Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Othman from Jubail.

This is their second Olympiad, having won one silver and three bronze medals at the inaugural event last year.

The International Nuclear Science Olympiad, which was set up by the International Atomic Energy Agency in 2024, is a global scientific platform.

The event aims to promote the peaceful and safe use of nuclear technologies, and motivate young people to specialize and innovate in the field.

Topics: International Nuclear Science Olympiad Saudi Ministry of Education (MOE) Mawhiba

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg

Production at hydroponic farm in Madinah tops 2m kg
  • The farm has many environmental and economic advantages over traditional agriculture, including reducing fertilizer use by up to 60 percent and water use by as much as 90 percent
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A hydroponic farm in Madinah is becoming a model for sustainable crop cultivation after generating more than 2 million kg of produce.

Using 20 air-conditioned agricultural halls spanning 183,000 sq. meters, the facility grows mostly lettuce, celery, rosemary, wild thyme and basil, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Ayman Al-Sayed said that modern agricultural technologies were helping to improve production efficiency and quality while supporting food security and the National Agricultural Strategy. (SPA)

The farm has many environmental and economic advantages over traditional agriculture, including reducing fertilizer use by up to 60 percent and water use by as much as 90 percent.

These qualities are in line with the National Water Strategy 2030 and the nation’s broader drive to improve environmental sustainability.

Ayman Al-Sayed, director general of the Madinah branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, said that modern agricultural technologies were helping to improve production efficiency and quality while supporting food security and the National Agricultural Strategy.

He highlighted the ongoing support for farmers through agricultural subsidy programs and development plans aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Saudi agricultural products on local and international markets.

 

 

Topics: Hydroponic farm in Madinah

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves

Riyadh workshop promotes cultural heritage in nature reserves
  • The reserve is undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly acacia, across its vast 91,500 sq. km area
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority, in collaboration with the Heritage Commission, organized a workshop on cultural heritage in nature reserves.

It was part of national efforts to integrate cultural and environmental dimensions and promote national identity through the preservation and development of nature reserves, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Attended by various specialists and experts, the workshop explored ways to leverage intangible cultural heritage in nature reserves, emphasizing the vital role of local communities in preserving it and passing it on to future generations.

The initiative reflects the collaborative efforts of national organisations committed to preserving cultural heritage, protecting natural biodiversity, and creating an integrated tourism experience that highlights the richness of Saudi identity in its environmental and cultural dimensions.

The reserve is also undertaking extensive restoration efforts, planting hundreds of thousands of trees, particularly acacia, across its vast 91,500 sq. km area.

This restoration aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, aiming to revitalize the reserve’s vegetation and restore ecological balance, the SPA reported.

Acacia trees are crucial to this effort due to their resilience in harsh desert climates and their significant ecological role. They provide grazing, shade and habitat for wildlife while also helping to stabilize the soil and offering a nectar source for high-quality honey.

 

Topics: The Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan

Saudi initiative promotes Arabic in Azerbaijan
  • Part of the academy’s global initiative, the program supports Arabic for non-native speakers, boosts its international presence, and strengthens academic cooperation
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language launched its Arabic Language Month program in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Part of the academy’s global initiative, the program supports Arabic for non-native speakers, boosts its international presence, and strengthens academic cooperation.

The launch featured speeches by the academy’s secretary-general, Abdullah Al-Washmi, and Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Essam Al-Jutaili, highlighting cultural ties and the program’s role in promoting Arabic under Vision 2030.

Aimed at teachers, students, and language enthusiasts, the program includes competitions, training courses, and a scientific symposium on Arabic education in Central Asia.

Experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Georgia will discuss challenges and opportunities in Arabic teaching.

The event is part of the academy’s series held in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China, Uzbekistan, France, Spain and Brazil.

 

Topics: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia

AI boot camp to develop national talent

AI boot camp to develop national talent
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

AI boot camp to develop national talent

AI boot camp to develop national talent
  • The boot camp aims to build on ongoing efforts to develop national talent and provide future-ready tools in support of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: A “Building AI Agents” boot camp, run by the Saudi Data and AI Authority in partnership with American AI hardware company Groq, aims to empower participants in the use of the technology through a hands-on experience culminating in an applied project.

Organizers said the event will combine real-time reasoning and smart-monitoring systems, as participants design voice- and text-based AI agents and create high-performance AI applications using Groq’s advanced architecture.

The SDAIA said the event is part of its efforts to enhance national AI capabilities and promote the adoption of advanced technology, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The boot camp aims to build on ongoing efforts to develop national talent and provide future-ready tools in support of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification, it added, and help reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a global data and AI hub.

The boot camp, which features three in-person training days, begins on Sept. 7. Register at sdaia.gov.sa by Aug. 19.

 

Topics: "Building AI Agents" boot camp The Saudi Data and AI Authority

Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign MoU to boost audit expertise

Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign MoU to boost audit expertise
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign MoU to boost audit expertise

Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign MoU to boost audit expertise
  • Choe emphasized that the MoU will enhance joint work, boost performance efficiency, and improve auditing quality
Updated 18 August 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Court of Audit and South Korea’s Board of Audit and Inspection signed a memorandum of understanding in Seoul on Monday to strengthen cooperation in accounting, auditing, and professional practices.

The agreement was signed by Hussam Alangari, president of the GCA, and BAI chair Choe Jae-hae, with Saudi Ambassador to South Korea Sami Alsadhan in attendance.

The MoU aims to exchange expertise, build professional capacities, and develop manuals for financial, compliance, and performance auditing. Joint workshops and training programs will support these goals.

Alangari said the agreement reflects GCA’s regional and international standing and its role in sharing expertise with member institutions.

Choe emphasized that the MoU will enhance joint work, boost performance efficiency, and improve auditing quality.

 

Topics: Saudi General Court of Audit South Korea's Board of Audit and Inspection Saudi Arabia South Korea

