Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers

MADINAH: The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission has empowered the nation’s authors and publishers at the fourth Madinah Book Fair, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The week-long event, held from July 29 to Aug. 4, hosted more than 300 local and international publishing houses and agencies across more than 200 exhibition booths.
Abdullatif Alwasel, the commission’s CEO, thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their continued support of the nation’s arts and culture sector.
He said the fair marks a key milestone in advancing the publishing industry and spreading knowledge across society.
Alwasel noted that this year’s edition saw unprecedented participation and a wide range of cultural events tailored to various age groups and intellectual interests.
The fair offered broad opportunities for local publishers and authors, improved book accessibility, and strengthened Saudi Arabia content, he added.
Notable initiatives included a discounted book zone and upgrades to the fair’s technical infrastructure, enhancing visitor engagement and overall experience.
The fair attracted large numbers of people from diverse backgrounds who actively engaged with the cultural program presented by distinguished writers and intellectuals.
The sessions featured panels and workshops on key literary topics for the benefit of the public, according to the report.
The book-signing platform hosted several Saudi Arabia authors with their latest work, while various government and cultural organizations showcased their latest initiatives and contributions to the sector.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh received Sri Lankan Ambassador Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh.
The officials discussed various topics related to Islamic affairs and ongoing cooperation between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, the envoy praised the Kingdom’s leading role in supporting Islamic causes and promoting the values of tolerance and moderation globally, particularly in Sri Lanka.
Ameer Ajwad emphasized that these efforts reflect the true message of Islam, the SPA reported.
“We take pride in the Kingdom’s remarkable role in promoting the values of tolerance and moderation — a noble mission that truly represents the lofty message of Islam,” the envoy said.
He thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their generous support to Sri Lanka across various fields, and especially their service in response to Qur’anic injunctions.
The ambassador also praised the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for spreading a message of moderation worldwide.
He commended the ministry’s awareness programs, training for imams and preachers, and its organization of Qur’an competitions.
RIYADH: Vibes AlUla, an entrepreneurship and innovation hub launched in partnership with the Royal Commission for AlUla, has opened registration for a sustainable tourism hackathon, set for Aug. 10 to 12.
The hackathon is aimed at empowering national talent and fostering innovative solutions to support AlUla’s tourism sector, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.
Participants will benefit from a comprehensive training program, including specialized workshops, mentoring sessions, and expert guidance in innovation, tourism, and entrepreneurship.
AlUla residents are invited to contribute projects that showcase the region’s environmental and cultural richness while promoting a more sustainable and resilient tourism ecosystem.
Vibes AlUla recently hosted the closing event of the AlUla Entrepreneurs Incubator Program, attended by public and private sector representatives, as well as entrepreneurs and innovators.
Participants showcased a range of startup projects developed by local entrepreneurs, focusing mainly on the film and tourism industries.
These projects contribute to economic diversification and align with AlUla’s vision for a sustainable creative economy, the SPA reported.
As one of the Kingdom’s leading tourism destinations, AlUla offers unique natural and historical assets, making it an ideal hub for entrepreneurial ventures and high-quality investment in tourism and creative sectors, the report added.
Updated 04 August 2025
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Jeddah Summer Season is in full swing, offering a mix of entertainment, sports, shopping, and cultural experiences that continue to attract locals and tourists despite the summer heat.
Running until Aug. 31 under the “Color Your Summer” initiative by the Saudi Tourism Authority, the season features a rich lineup of events that highlight Jeddah’s coastal charm, family appeal, and commercial energy.
From the immersive Forest Wonders experience, thrilling horror fests and buzzing beach activities, to musical performances and heritage shopping in Al-Balad, the program reflects the city’s reputation as a top-tier tourism destination in Saudi Arabia.
Popular attractions this year include the Jeddah Shopping Festival, which combines major retail details with lively music nights and engaging live shows, creating a singular commercial and entertainment experience.
The West Coast beach program is another standout, offering a range of activities at popular spots.
The attractions include the Zaya, Eden and Kashta beaches, the Souq, Pink beach (private location for women) and Jeddah Waves where visitors can enjoy concerts, food stalls, and family-friendly fun along the Red Sea coast.
Meanwhile Forest Wonders has emerged as a family favorite. The air-conditioned, jungle-themed indoor venue features animal encounters, theatrical performances, adventure-style dining, and interactive experiences designed to captivate children and adults.
We visit Jeddah every summer, but this year’s has been truly exceptional. The range of events and the level of organization are impressive; the events are beautifully diversified.
Abulrahman Al-Nahari, Returning visitor from Jazan
Visitors say this year’s program offers more variety and polish than ever.
Abulrahman Al-Nahari, a 52-year-old returning visitor from Jazan, praised the organization and diversity of activities, citing a beach trip and island tour to Bayada as highlights.
He told Arab News: “We visit Jeddah every summer, but this year’s has been truly exceptional. The range of events and the level of organization are impressive; the events are beautifully diversified.”
Al-Nahari, who is visiting with his four children, added: “We have been here for just a week and it is fun so far ... Despite the heat we enjoyed activities such as Kashta beach and the Jeddah historical district.”
Fatima Al-Bugami, a mother of two from Makkah, said her children loved Forest Wonders, while she enjoyed shopping in the historic Al-Balad district.
“It is a unique shopping experience in the heart of Jeddah where you can find everything you need,” she said, noting that they also enjoyed dining at Bab Makkah’s seafood restaurants.
“It was a fun day for us,” she said.
Even lifelong Jeddah resident Muhannad Shaker, who typically avoids crowds, was impressed by the season’s offerings.
“This year my friends were able to convince me to go to the various beaches which are part of Jeddah Summer Season and I really found them well organized and very neat,” he told Arab News.
“It kept us busy with entertaining activities beside swimming … So, simply this year’s season combines commerce and entertainment events which is really amazing.”
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The Raghadan Historical Market in Baha has opened with a lineup of vibrant cultural and entertainment programs under the auspices of Prince Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the region’s governor, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
Running daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the market features folk performances, historical artifacts, and programs portraying traditional life in the region.
Visitors can also enjoy artistic showcases, Arabic calligraphy, photography exhibits, children’s activities, and family-friendly competitions.
A key focus of the event is the participation of families involved in the production of handmade crafts and traditional products. Local food and drinks are also on offer.
The market serves as a platform for cultural exchange, promotes heritage tourism, and positions Baha as a year-round cultural destination, the SPA reported.
Meanwhile, the 17th International Honey Festival has concluded at Raghadan Forest Park. It attracted 50,000 visitors and featured 34 beekeepers from across the Kingdom showcasing a wide array of products.
Organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the event spotlighted the biodiversity of bees in the region and the high quality of local honey.
The festival achieved strong commercial results, with over 8 tonnes of honey sold and sales surpassing SR1.5 million ($400,000).
It also reinforced the ministry’s efforts to develop rural economies, encourage investment, and support the agricultural sector, the SPA reported.
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Manga Arabia, a subsidiary of the Saudi Research and Media Group, has signed a licensing agreement with leading Japanese manga publisher HERO’S Inc. to deliver compelling content for manga fans across the Arab world.
Through this collaboration, Manga Arabia will license, translate, and publish several prominent Japanese manga titles in Arabic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The agreement includes rights to “Akari,” “Gin no Kun,” and “Grendizer U,” a remake of the iconic series by Japanese artist Go Nagai.
Originally serialized from October 1975 to May 1976, the classic “Grendizer” series gained widespread popularity across the Arab world. The official Arabic release of “Grendizer U” is a major milestone for longtime fans.
This partnership reflects Manga Arabia’s commitment to building strategic relationships with leading players in the international manga industry.
The company is expanding regionally and globally through its publications Manga Arabia Youth and Manga Arabia Kids, available in digital and print formats.
To date, Manga Arabia’s applications have surpassed 12 million downloads in over 195 countries, with monthly print distribution exceeding 250,000 copies across the Arab world.
As part of its international expansion, Manga Arabia has launched Manga International, headquartered in Tokyo, to strengthen its presence in key global markets.