Madinah fair empowers Saudi authors, publishers

MADINAH: The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission has empowered the nation’s authors and publishers at the fourth Madinah Book Fair, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The week-long event, held from July 29 to Aug. 4, hosted more than 300 local and international publishing houses and agencies across more than 200 exhibition booths.

Abdullatif Alwasel, the commission’s CEO, thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for their continued support of the nation’s arts and culture sector.

He said the fair marks a key milestone in advancing the publishing industry and spreading knowledge across society.

Alwasel noted that this year’s edition saw unprecedented participation and a wide range of cultural events tailored to various age groups and intellectual interests.

The fair offered broad opportunities for local publishers and authors, improved book accessibility, and strengthened Saudi Arabia content, he added.

Notable initiatives included a discounted book zone and upgrades to the fair’s technical infrastructure, enhancing visitor engagement and overall experience.

The fair attracted large numbers of people from diverse backgrounds who actively engaged with the cultural program presented by distinguished writers and intellectuals.

The sessions featured panels and workshops on key literary topics for the benefit of the public, according to the report.

The book-signing platform hosted several Saudi Arabia authors with their latest work, while various government and cultural organizations showcased their latest initiatives and contributions to the sector.