Actress Nelly Karim stars in Prada Beauty campaign

DUBAI: Egyptian Russian actress Nelly Karim stars in a new campaign for Prada Beauty in Egypt.
The campaign highlights the Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Intense fragrance.
The pictures show Karim in two contrasting looks. In one image, she appears in a voluminous pale pink gown while holding the perfume bottle, set against a soft backdrop. Another image presents Karim in a brown dress with flowing sleeves, posing with the perfume against a dark background highlighted by green light beams.
Paradoxe Eau de Parfum Intense is a floral-amber fragrance that features notes of neroli and jasmine combined with amber accords and a vanilla base.
Prada first entered the Egyptian market in July with a summer pop-up activation, before announcing its official debut through the new campaign led by Karim.
Karim, born in Alexandria to an Egyptian father and Russian mother, began her acting career in 2000 with the TV series “Wageh El Amar.” She later appeared in Youssef Chahine’s “Alexandra … New York,” which screened at Cannes.
Since then, Karim has become one of Egypt’s most prominent actresses, with notable roles in “678,” “A Girl Named Zaat,” “Women’s Prison,” “Clash,” and the box office hit “The Blue Elephant 2.”
She also starred in “Voy! Voy! Voy!,” a satirical drama that premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and went on to represent Egypt at the Academy Awards.
Her performances have brought her both regional and international recognition, cementing her status as a leading figure in Arab cinema and television.
Famously, and fittingly, Karim did not begin her career in the spotlight as an actress. From her childhood until her big break, dancing on “Fawazeer Ramadan,” she was a ballerina. She danced in Alexandria and then in the former Soviet Union, where she lived for a time as a child and was so moved by the work of famed Russian choreographer Boris Eifman at the tender age of 5 that she decided her life would be spent on the stage.
Arab–Pakistani design fusion earns Islamabad institute prestigious Aga Khan Architecture Award 2025
Vision Pakistan is a vocational skills institute in Islamabad that trains underprivileged in tailoring, literacy and life skills
Project is one of seven winners chosen from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Palestine and Pakistan, says state-run media
Updated 04 September 2025
Hassan Ali Khan
ISLAMABAD: A skills development institute in Islamabad has been chosen as one of seven winners of the prestigious Aga Khan Architecture Award 2025, awarded for the design of its building which has been inspired by both Pakistani and Arab traditions, state media reported on Thursday.
Developed by Islamabad-based architectural firm DB Studios, ‘Vision Pakistan’ is a multistory skills development institute in Islamabad whose architectural elements draw inspiration from both Pakistan and Arab traditions.
The Agha Khan Architecture Award 2025, founded in 1977, seeks to identify and encourage building concepts that successfully address the needs and aspirations of societies across the world in which Muslims have a significant presence.
“Vision Pakistan, a skill development institute based in Islamabad, has been honored with the Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2025, one of the most prestigious accolades in the field of design and urban development,” the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said in its report.
“Infused with architectural elements drawn from both Pakistani and Arab traditions, the building stands as the heart of a charitable initiative committed to equipping young individuals with practical skills and renewed purpose.”
The project was one of seven winners chosen from Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Palestine and Pakistan. Each winning project was recognized for its “exceptional design” and social impact, the state-run media said.
Designed by architect Saifullah Siddiqui, Vision Pakistan is a vocational center for underprivileged youth and offers them training in tailoring, literacy and life skills, according to the APP.
Siddiqui said his team always factors in climate change for every project, applying sustainable design principles throughout their work.
“The building itself draws inspiration from Pakistani and Arab architectural traditions, blending cultural heritage with contemporary functionality,” Siddiqui said, according to the APP.
His client Rushda Tariq Qureshi said the project was “aesthetically remarkable and socially transformative.”
“This is more than just a beautiful space,” APP quoted her as saying. “Any young person who has never been part of an organized classroom or envisioned a brighter future finds this place completely transformative.”
The report said the award was a “proud moment” for Pakistan’s architectural community, highlighting the role of designing in uplifting lives and promoting inclusive development.
Looking back at Giorgio Armani’s ties with the Middle East
Updated 04 September 2025
Arab News and AP
DUBAI: Giorgio Armani, the Italian designer who turned the concept of understated elegance into a multibillion-dollar fashion empire, has died, his fashion house confirmed. He was 91.
Armani died at home, the fashion house said. Armani, one of the most recognizable names and faces in the global fashion industry, missed Milan Fashion Week in June 2025 for the first time during the previews of Spring-Summer 2026 menswear to recover from an undisclosed condition. He was planning a major event to celebrate 50 years of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house during Milan Fashion Week this month.
Armani was known for his ties to the Middle East, and received a UAE golden visa in 2021, which gave him 10-year residency in recognition of his contribution to the international fashion scene.
Armani was given the UAE golden visa by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al-Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.
Dubai is home to the Armani hotel, which is housed in the Burj Khalifa.
In another show of his close relationship with the city, the designer staged an exclusive fashion show at the hotel in 2021, which marked the 10th anniversary of the hotel and the 40th anniversary of the Armani brand.
In March, Diriyah Company announced the launch of Armani Residences Diriyah, marking the Italian design house’s first foray into the Saudi market.
Lebanese Jordanian actress Andria Tayeh serves as the brand’s regional beauty ambassador.
Starting with an unlined jacket, a simple pair of pants and an urban palette, Armani put Italian ready-to-wear style on the international fashion map in the late 1970s, creating an instantly recognizable relaxed silhouette that has propelled the fashion house for half a century.
From the executive office to the Hollywood screen, Armani dressed the rich and famous in classic tailored styles, fashioned in super-soft fabrics and muted tones. His handsome black tie outfits and glittering evening gowns often stole the show on award season red carpets.
At the time of his death, Armani had put together an empire worth over $10 billion, which along with clothing included accessories, home furnishings, perfumes, cosmetics, books, flowers and even chocolates, ranking him in the world’s top 200 billionaires, according to Forbes.
The designer also owned several bars, clubs, restaurants and his own basketball team EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, better known as Olympia Milano. Armani opened more than than 20 restaurants from Milan to Tokyo since 1998, and two hotels, one in Dubai in 2009 and another in Milan, in 2010.
Armani himself was the foundation of his style
Armani style began with Giorgio Armani himself, from the penetrating blue eyes framed in a permanent tan and early-age shock of silver hair, to the trademark jeans and t-shirt work clothes and the minimalist decoration of his private homes.
Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub seeks to represent ‘unheard voices’ at Miss Universe pageant
Updated 04 September 2025
Arab News
DUBAI: Nadeen Ayoub, who will represent Palestine at the Miss Universe competition on Nov. 21, has said she wants to “speak up about Palestine and to carry the voices of those that are unheard.”
Speaking on Sky News’ ”The World With Yalda Hakim,” the contestant said: “I don't want people to be thinking when they hear the word Palestine, to just be thinking of suffering and pain.
“So just like we hear the word 'Italy' and we think of beautiful things, like the Amalfi Coast and pizza and pasta.
“When we think of other nations, we think of their heritage and their culture and their identity, and we see them as human beings. I want the same thing for Palestine to show the world that we are human beings, and that is simply my message.”
“The Miss Universe Organization proudly welcomes delegates from across the globe, celebrating diversity, cultural exchange, and the empowerment of women,” Miguel Ángel Martínez, MUO’s head of communications, told CNN when the announcement was made in August.
“Ms. Ayoub, an accomplished advocate and model from Palestine, embodies the resilience and determination that define our platform,” Martínez added.
Al-Banawi first gained prominence for her role in the 2016 drama “Barakah Meets Barakah.” She also starred in the Egyptian Netflix series “Paranormal.”
In 2020, she directed her first short film, “Until We See Light.” That same year, she co-wrote, co-directed and starred in “Al-Shak,” a Shahid Original series, which she shot fully from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She has been making headlines recently for her film “Basma,” which premiered on Netflix in June.
The movie marks Al-Banawi’s debut as a feature film director. She also wrote the screenplay, contributed an original song to the soundtrack, and played the lead.
The film follows a young Saudi woman who returns to her hometown of Jeddah after two years studying in the US, only to discover that her parents have divorced without telling her.
The story explores her emotional reckoning with the past, including her father’s mental illness and the impact it had on the family. The role of her father, Dr. Adly, is played by Yasir Al-Sasi.
As she reconnects with her family, Basma is distraught to learn that her beloved father has moved out — and worse, that most of the family members are reluctant to visit him.
Convinced that all he needs is the love and care of family, she decides to move in with him, defying the advice of her mother Hind (Shaima), brother Waleed (Tared Sindi), and uncle Hamza (Mohammed Essam).
British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry ready to take festival circuit by storm
Updated 04 September 2025
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry is having the busiest year of his career. With two films set to make major debuts on the festival circuit and a slate of projects across cinema and television, El-Masry is taking 2025 by storm.
His new film “100 Nights of Hero” debuts at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 6, and will close the London Film Festival in early October. The project — adapted from Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel (which was itself based on the Middle Eastern folk-tale collection “One Thousand and One Nights”) — caught El-Masry’s attention immediately.
“First and foremost, what drew me to the film was the passion of the director, Julia Jackman,” the Cairo-born, 35-year-old actor tells Arab News. “I really love her style. I’d seen her short film ‘Pigs’ and it was great. I couldn’t wait to have a meeting with her.”
The second attraction was the chance to try something new. ”It’s based off of a graphic novel — something that I’ve not actually done before,” El-Masry says. “I always try and do something that’s untouched waters for me.”
Masry plays Jerome, a newlywed whose apathy towards his wife leads to a dangerous gamble.
“He sets a wager with his friend to say, ‘Listen: I’m going to be away for 100 nights. If you are able to woo my wife, you get to keep her and the castle,’” El-Masry explains.
Apart from the director, the impressive ensemble cast — which includes Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe, Nicholas Galitzine, Felicity Jones, Charli XCX and Richard E. Grant — was also a huge draw for El-Masry.
“On paper, with a cast like that, you’d assume it’s a multi-million-dollar project, when in actual fact it wasn’t,” he says. “But this is the power of Julia and the whole team. The script was hugely sought after, and they were able to draw amazing talent. Emma Corrin is just mesmerizing. And I’m a big fan of Richard E. Grant — I was lucky enough to work with him in ‘Star Wars.’ And Felicity Jones, I was in ‘Rosewater’ with, and now she’s become a household name in Britain. I feel very privileged to be amongst them.”
The London Film Festival will be getting a double dose of El-Masry this year. Aside from “100 Nights of Hero,” the actor also appears in “Giant,” which screens the day before.
Directed by British-Indian filmmaker Rowan Athale, “Giant” tells the true story of legendary British-Yemeni boxer Naseem Hamed (aka Prince Naseem), with El-Masry in the demanding lead role. Preparing for the part meant months of physical and emotional training.
“It was intense,” he said. “I trained for about five weeks, pretty much in a camp, 12-hour-day sessions. I’d wake up at 6 a.m., go to the gym at 7 a.m., and finish working out at 7 p.m.”
The process included strict dietary plans and intensive movement coaching.
“I had the best trainers… my diet was very high in protein with a lot of carbs, because I was working out the whole day. And I had an amazing choreographer, Polly Bennett, who also helped Rami Malek in ’Bohemian Rhapsody.’
“It was a lot of research — watching videos of Naseem, interviews of him. Because it’s one thing to do an impression of someone, but it’s another thing capturing their essence.”
The film also stars Pierce Brosnan as his trainer. Brosnan’s professionalism left a deep impression on El-Masry.
“He’s just a consummate gentleman and professional,” El-Masry said. “He treated it like it was his first job. He’d give 100 percent off-camera for my close-ups. We have a very intense scene towards the end of the movie, and he really gave. He was a real father figure in this whole process. Honestly, I love that guy.”
For El-Masry, the story goes far beyond boxing. “It’s a human story. Expect to see a film that is more like ‘Billy Elliot’ than ‘Creed.’ We have the exciting fights, but it’s also such a grounded, gritty British drama.”
Even with two major film releases to promote, El-Masry isn’t slowing down. He is currently filming the second season of “The Agency” for Paramount, starring alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere, and Jodie Turner-Smith.
“I’m a series regular in the new season,” he reveals. “Again, that’s new territory for me.”
He is also reprising his role in the comedy “Faithless,” about a half-Irish, half-Egyptian family living in Dublin. “It’s a super-fun show about a family trying to navigate life and raise three girls with no skill whatsoever. I love doing it, and I love doing the Irish accent — it’s one of my favorites.”
Alongside his international projects, El-Masry continues to champion Arab stories on screen too.
In the 2020 comedy-drama “Limbo,” he won acclaim for his performance as Omar, a Syrian musician hoping to settle in the UK who finds himself placed on a remote Scottish island with fellow asylum seekers waiting for their applications to be processed. In the 2019 Danish film “Daniel,” El-Masry played a member of a Daesh group who kidnap a photojournalist. “This man was so interesting as a person — how can someone become so vile? I wouldn’t ever be inclined to play a terrorist at all; I remember being worried what people would think of this representation of Islam,” he says. “But a journalist who had met him told me, ‘Don’t you worry, Islam will always defend itself. This man does not represent Islam.’ That gave me confidence.
“I think a lot about Arab representation when I pick scripts,” he continues. “I always go towards the truth. We have to give the audience the benefit of the doubt — they are intelligent enough to decipher the difference between fact and fiction. So I always go for something that speaks true to me, but also speaks true to others.”
He cites “The Stories,” by Egyptian-Austrian director Abu Bakr Shawky, which is due to premiere on this year’s festival circuit. “It’s an international film, with French, Austrian, Belgian and Egyptian producers. It has that universal story about love and how, even if two people don’t speak the same language, they can be connected in so many ways,” he says. “Those are the kind of stories that I wish to promote more.”