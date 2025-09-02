Kingdom to hold cultural week in Albania

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is organizing Saudi Cultural Week which will take place at the Palace of Congresses in Tirana, Albania, from Sept. 16-20.
The event will promote cultural exchange between the two countries, giving the Albanian public the chance to experience Saudi culture and strengthen shared ties, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.
The week will feature participation from Saudi Arabia’s heritage, music, film, libraries, literature, culinary arts, fashion, and theater commissions.
Also participating are the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy.
These entities will present a program reflecting the richness of Saudi culture, the SPA added.
The program will include musical and performing arts shows, an exhibition of rare Arabic manuscripts, screenings of Saudi films, and displays of traditional fashion.
It will also feature an Arabic calligraphy exhibition and presentations on UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Saudi Arabia, along with offering authentic Saudi hospitality with traditional coffee.
Culinary arts presentations, workshops for practitioners and artists from both countries, and panel discussions with intellectuals and authors will also be featured.
The Year of Handicrafts 2025 initiative is participating with an informative pavilion highlighting the historic and cultural significance of handicrafts.
Oscars watch: Best international feature submissions roll in
Updated 1 min 40 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Submissions in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards are rolling in ahead of the 2026 Oscars, which will be held on March 15.
The shortlist that trims the number to 15 will be revealed on Dec. 16, with the nominations to be announced on Jan. 22, 2026.
So far, several films from the Middle East have been submitted, as well as films by directors of Middle Eastern origin. Canada: ‘The Things You Kill’
Iranian Canadian director Alireza Khatami’s work premiered at this year’s Sundance Festival, winning the World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award. The film follows professor Ali (Ekin Koc), who is haunted by the suspicious death of his mother. Sweden: ‘Eagles of the Republic’
Swedish Egyptian director Tarik Saleh’s Cannes Competition selection follows a film star who finds himself thrown into the inner circle of political power, where he begins a risky affair. Turkey: ‘One of those Days when Hemme Dies’
Murat Fıratoglu’s debut follows a tomato harvest worker who seeks a radical solution after trying to pay off a mounting debt. Jordan: ‘All That’s Left of You’
This drama by Cherien Dabis centers on a multi-generational Palestinian family from 1948 to the present day. Tunisia: ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’
Kaouther Ben Hania’s drama set in Gaza premieres at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The film, which counts Brad Pitt among its executive producers, reconstructs the events surrounding the killing of six-year-old Hind Rajab by the Israeli military in January 2024. Ben Hania is the first Arab woman to garner two Oscar nominations — her “Four Daughters” was nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars, while “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” earned her a nomination for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 awards.
More than 60 large-scale light installations to transform historic sites, urban landmarks, metro network
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan: Through Noor Riyadh we continue to deepen the role of public art in shaping cultural exchange
Updated 01 September 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: The public art initiative Noor Riyadh is returning for its fifth edition from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6.
Under the umbrella of Riyadh Art, the light art festival will once again transform the Saudi capital with groundbreaking installations by leading local and international artists.
“In the Blink of an Eye,” its theme for 2025, is inspired by Riyadh’s rapid transformation. It reflects the city’s evolving identity which juxtaposes its historic core with visionary infrastructure, including the newly launched metro system.
Noor Riyadh is part of the Riyadh Art program, one of four megaprojects in the capital launched by King Salman under the Vision 2030 plan.
As a pioneering cultural initiative, Riyadh Art is led by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, which oversees strategic, multi-sector transformational programs to help position the capital as a global center for contemporary art and culture.
The program drives cultural innovation and supports economic diversification by embedding art in public spaces to enhance the urban experience.
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who also chairs the Riyadh Art program’s steering committee, said: “This year’s theme captures the momentum of change that defines Riyadh today.
“Through Noor Riyadh we continue to deepen the role of public art in shaping cultural exchange, enriching daily life, and positioning Riyadh as a creative capital on the world stage.”
Riyadh Art has showcased more than 550 artworks by more than 500 Saudi and international artists, attracting more than 9.6 million visitors through major programs, including Noor Riyadh.
This year’s edition further expands the festival’s curatorial ambition and aims to create meaningful moments for residents and visitors.
Noor Riyadh 2025 will feature more than 60 large-scale light installations, building on the success of previous editions and reaffirming its status as a leading platform for contemporary public art.
First launched in March 2021, it includes an exhibition alongside a public program of community activities such as educational workshops, talks, and performances.
Between pen and performance, a Saudi artist redraws boundaries
Ahmad Haddad casts a fresh eye on tradition, masculinity, and movement
Updated 30 August 2025
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: For Ahmad Haddad, art is both a personal and cultural inquiry, with pen marks, traditional dress, and performance converging to question boundaries and preserve heritage through vivid experiences.
The 30-year-old Riyadh-based artist and certified arts educator grew up between Jeddah and Madinah, and works across drawing, digital collage, mixed media, and performance.
The pen is his main instrument to explore the human body, identity, and cultural boundaries. His approach is shaped by his studies in psychology, landscape architecture, and marketing.
“I use art to make the unseen visible and to reimagine the familiar,” Haddad told Arab News. “I’m driven by questions like: What happens when the invisible becomes visible? And how do symbols and boundaries shape space?”
HIGHLIGHTS
• Ahmad Haddad has exhibited in more than 25 national and international exhibitions, including ‘The Lost Other’ in Paris (2025) and ‘Delicacy of Dualities’ in Riyadh (2024).
• He has also collaborated with Misk Art Institute, Misk Global Forum, Riyadh Art, and the Visual Arts Commission.
• He founded Haddad Studio in Riyadh’s Jax District; the space has hosted more than 120 workshops and programs.
Haddad has exhibited in more than 25 national and international exhibitions, including “The Lost Other in Paris” (2025), “Delicacy of Dualities” in Riyadh (2024), “Sindbad: I See the Land” in Jeddah (2023), and his solo show “Reflection” in Jeddah (2020).
He has also collaborated with Misk Art Institute, Misk Global Forum, Riyadh Art, and the Visual Arts Commission.
He has twice taken part in the Intermix Residency. In Diriyah last year, he developed a research-based project on the boundaries of beauty in Eastern masculinity. In Paris earlier this year, he extended that inquiry to explore how traditional clothing shapes movement and presence.
His Paris installation, “Ya Ibn ‘Ammi,” examined solitude and individuality through traditional symbols such as the agal.
Sound design linked Saudi and French cultural elements in the work. “It is almost unimaginable to see a traditional Bedouin man in a setting that compromises his dignity, moving with excessive fluidity or softness, or even lowering his gaze,” Haddad explained. “These unspoken codes profoundly shape our perception of a man’s role in society.”
Haddad is preparing to publish his research on traditional dress, which he believes may lead to a follow-up study on how fabric, color, and comfort influence male personality and movement.
His visual language blends anatomy, Qur’anic symbols, geometry, subconscious marks, and forms inspired by Saudi culture and Hijazi heritage.
His creative process often begins with a blue ballpoint pen, followed by acrylics, pastels, and collage on paper, fabric, cardboard, or digital screens.
“A pen records hesitation, weakness, strength, and confidence all at once,” he said. “As children, we weren’t allowed to use one until we turned 10. Unlike a pencil, a pen offers no eraser — its marks are permanent. That permanence became part of me.”
“I always seek the hidden form before the visible one appears,” he added.
Blue ink carries deep meaning for him: “I see it as the color of truth — the hue of universal laws before Earth existed. It’s the color I glimpse in the symbols behind my closed eyes: a blend of divinity, mystery, mortality, and truth.”
In addition to his art practice, Haddad founded Haddad Studio in Riyadh’s Jax District. The space has hosted more than 120 workshops and programs in 16 Saudi cities, fostering what he calls “sustainable creative communities.”
“Audience engagement is key in some of my projects,” he said. “I produce yearly works based on public interaction.”
Currently, he is building a strategic partnership to connect Haddad Studio with Paris. “I’m very selective about my inner circle, almost meticulously so — so it’s easy for me and my friends, despite living in different cities, to share experiences, organize activities, and create workshops that benefit people and exchange knowledge.”
From the permanence of a pen line to the constraints of traditional dress, Haddad is a Saudi artist challenging the boundaries between form, identity, and cultural memory.
Experts talk fashion investment at BRICS+ Fashion Summit
Updated 29 August 2025
Hams Saleh
DUBAI/ MOSCOW: With rising costs, shifting consumer habits and growing demand for sustainable practices, the fashion industry is facing a critical turning point.
That reality was front and center during “Market Privileges: How to Attract Investors to the Fashion Industry,” a key panel at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow.
Held at the Zaryadye Concert Hall and running until Aug. 30, the summit brings together designers, creatives and industry leaders from more than 60 countries. Its mission; to spotlight emerging fashion markets, foster cross-cultural exchange and rethink how the global fashion system can evolve — particularly across the Global South.
The investor-focused session was moderated by Olga Migacheva, founder of BI Agency, and featured speakers including Tsgehiwot Haftu Geretsadik, head of the garment desk at Ethiopia’s Ministry of Industry; Pitro Polit, director of Quito Fashion Week; Kirill Chizhov, co-founder of Copplife; Yana Komarova, CEO of Zero VC; Alexey Kostrov, executive director of the fund supporting venture investments in small science and tech enterprises in Moscow; and Maxim Penkin, a Russian businessman and retail investor.
Throughout the discussion, panelists explored how designers can secure funding while retaining creative control, what makes fashion appealing to investors and which financial tools are most effective.
“Fashion is more than just relativity, it’s an economic player that boosts it. It’s a huge industry that can attract investors,” said Penkin during the session. “This panel discuss best practices to work holistically.”
Polit emphasized fashion’s broader economic impact. “The key thing to relating to fashion week and the privileges and opportunities implies direct access to global market. Fashion mean diversification, and growth. It’s not only relevant to the textile section but several sectors of the economy,” he said.
He added that events such as the BRICS+ Fashion Summit are essential platforms to showcase the value fashion offers to investors and governments alike.
The conversation also addressed challenges that fashion entrepreneurs face today. Penkin pointed to rising operational costs and changing consumer habits as major hurdles. “Demand over 12 months has gone down. The traffic in shopping malls has decreased from 30 to 50 percent in Moscow. Designers need the help of high-quality investors.”
Representing institutional backing, Kostrov explained the role of the Moscow Venture Fund in strengthening creative industries. “The fund was created to financially support companies that are growing quickly. Yesterday we received news that the companies are producing twice as much and the turnover is fantastic. The capitalization is impressive,” he said. “We see our role in easing the activities of the industry, we have a project for companies to use new technology. Now, it is all in place. We invest for companies that deal with tailormade projects. In our portfolio we have several projects, we will support more new projects.”
From the investor’s perspective, Komarova noted the complex post-pandemic landscape. “In 2022–2023, over 500 new logo brands appeared. In 2025 everything changed. Fashion will be one of the most technological sectors,” she said.
Recommended viewing: Arab News writers pick some of their favorite comedy movies
From hapless vampires to a classic crime caper, here are our tips for a fun evening in
Updated 29 August 2025
Arab News
‘This is Spinal Tap’
Rob Reiner’s 1984 mockumentary about a middle-aged heavy metal band desperately trying to stay relevant is so crammed with gags — visual and spoken — that you can watch it repeatedly and still not catch them all. Even more impressive is the fact that those gags were mostly improvised by Reiner (playing filmmaker Marty Di Bergi) and the rest of the cast, including the band members — frontman David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), lead guitarist Nigel Tufnell (Christopher Guest) and bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer). The chemistry between those three — childhood friends who’ve never really progressed beyond adolescence — is utterly believable and the film nails the ego battles, highs and lows, and camaraderie of any long-term creative collaboration. It’s also a supremely confident takedown of the inherent ludicrousness of fame, muso pretentiousness, the monetization of music, and music documentaries. The numerous quotable lines and scenarios have become part of the vocabulary of bands around the world.
Adam Grundey
‘What We Do in the Shadows’
No, “What We Do in the Shadows” is not some kind of gritty, explicit cinema verité. It’s a mashup of “The Office” and “The Blair Witch Project.” A mocumentary that follows four vampires sharing a flat together in New Zealand, and their day-to-day (or night-to-night, to be more accurate) activities. From feasting on after-hours club dwellers to stalking their octogenarian former lovers — all while steering clear of the werewolves (not scarewolves). Each of these eccentric bloodsuckers comes with their own personal baggage, from dreams lost to lovers killed, but you can’t help but laugh at the mundanity of their lives.
Tarek Ali Ahmed
‘Dazed and Confused’
Richard Linklater’s sophomore feature manages to feel both timeless and effortlessly real. Linklater’s direction, as he captures a group of students on their last day of high school in the Seventies, is so unobtrusive you can hardly feel it. He lets the characters and their ordinary moments of teenage life unfold naturally. That light touch elevates the film and makes the laugh-out-loud moments even funnier. The cast is equally great. Matthew McConaughey’s endlessly quotable turn as Wooderson (“Alright, alright, alright”) has become pop-culture legend, while a young Ben Affleck perfectly embodies the overzealous bully. Even beyond the two (now-) big names, the spectacular ensemble and Linklater perfectly capture the awkward chaos of the teenage school experience, from the carefree freedom to the confusion, the friendships and rivalries, and the way one summer’s night can feel like the center of the universe.
Shyama Krishna Kumar
‘Animal House’
It’s unlikely anyone in my home country, the UK, had heard of a toga party before 1978; by the time I attended university four years later, we were invited to at least one a week. Such was the influence of “Animal House,” the film that arguably launched the “gross-out” genre beloved by undergraduates. Directed by John Landis, written by Harold Ramis, Douglas Kenney and Chris Miller, and starring Tim Matheson, a pre-“Amadeus” Tom Hulse, Donald Sutherland, and the incomparable John Belushi, the film somehow taps into the nostalgia of 1973’s “American Graffiti” — also set in 1962 — while changing film comedy forever. No mean feat.
Boasting a soundtrack by legendary composer Elmer Bernstein, the whole experience is art disguised as mayhem, or is it the other way round? Like “Airplane,” which came along two years later, “Animal House” changed the world for the better. What’s not to like?
Nick Wood
‘The Italian Job’
The original (1969) version of “The Italian Job” is 96 minutes of sheer brilliance capped by one of the greatest car chases — iconic in the truest sense — in the history of cinema, as a fleet of Mini Coopers tear through the streets of Turin; a triumph for director Peter Collinson. The central character, Charlie (a young Michael Caine) has just come out of prison. He learns of a friend’s (fatal) failed attempt to carry out a gold heist in Italy (he was assassinated by the Mafia, who saw a foreigner’s plan to steal Italian gold as an insult), and is persuaded by his friend’s widow to put a team together and carry out the job himself. The crew’s training scenes are hilarious, prompting Caine’s most-quoted line “You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off” in the film’s literal cliffhanger climax.
Peter Harrison
‘The Mummy’
Brendan Fraser stars as a charming ex-soldier who guides a curious scholar and librarian (Rachel Weisz) and her clumsy brother to uncover the lost ancient city of Hamunaptra. What starts as an archaeological dig in Egypt quickly turns chaotic when they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed priest with supernatural powers who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. With a stellar cast and a perfect mix of comedy, action, and just enough horror, “The Mummy” stays endlessly entertaining. The visual effects were cutting-edge for the time and still hold up surprisingly well, especially during those epic mummy battles. The film also offers a light (if Hollywoodized) dive into ancient Egyptian myth and legend. But it’s Fraser’s effortless blend of humor and heroism that make this film a hit.
Sherouk Maher
‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’
A wonderfully witty 1988 comedy about two con artists in a battle of charm and trickery. Set on the French Riviera, it follows suave, sophisticated Lawrence (Michael Caine) and brash, over-the-top Freddy (Steve Martin) as rivals competing to swindle an heiress. Their schemes become increasingly elaborate, culminating in a final twist that’s as satisfying as it is surprising. The movie’s strength lies in the perfect contrast of Caine’s refined elegance versus Martin’s manic energy. Their chemistry drives the story, with Glenne Headly as their target providing the perfect foil. The script balances sharp dialogue with physical comedy. Director Frank Oz gives the film a polished, stylish feel that complements the glamorous setting while never losing sight of the humor. The film remains fresh all these decades later thanks to its combination of sophistication and silliness. It’s both smart and laugh-out-loud funny, with a clever payoff that rewards the audience.