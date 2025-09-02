Erdogan urges US not to bar Palestinian leaders from UN summit

You are here

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged the United States to "revise" its decision to deny visas to members of the Palestinian Authority to attend the UN General Assembly this month. (AFP/File)
  • Erdogan said the US decision was “not in line with the raison d’etre” of the United Nations
  • “We believe that the decision should be revised as soon as possible“
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged the United States to “revise” its decision to deny visas to members of the Palestinian Authority to attend the UN General Assembly this month.

A US official on Saturday said that Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas was among 80 officials from his authority who would be denied visas to attend the UN General Assembly, where France is leading a push to recognize a Palestinian state.

The highly unusual decision further aligns President Donald Trump’s administration with Israel’s government, which is fighting a war against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Israel adamantly rejects calls for the creation of a Palestinian state and has sought to lump together the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority with its rival Hamas which rules Gaza.

Speaking to Turkish journalists on the plane back from China after attending a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Erdogan said the US decision was “not in line with the raison d’etre” of the United Nations.

“We believe that the decision should be revised as soon as possible,” he added.

Erdogan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has often slammed Israel for its war on Gaza, accusing the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing “genocide” in the Palestinian territory.

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
AFP
UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon

UN says over 200,000 Syrian refugees return from Lebanon
  • Lebanese authorities recently introduced a plan offering $100 in aid and exemptions from fines for refugees leaving the country
  • “Since the beginning of this year, we’re looking at about 200,000 Syrians that have gone back,” said Clements
Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: More than 200,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland from neighboring Lebanon this year following the fall of longtime ruler Bashar Assad, a United Nations official told AFP.

The Syrian civil war, which erupted in 2011 with Assad’s brutal repression of anti-government protests, displaced half of the population internally or abroad.

But the December 8 ouster of the former Syrian president at the hands of Islamist forces sparked hopes of return.

Lebanese authorities recently introduced a plan offering $100 in aid and exemptions from fines for refugees leaving the country, provided they pledge not to return as asylum seekers.

“Since the beginning of this year, we’re looking at about 200,000 Syrians that have gone back, most of them on their own,” said Kelly Clements, deputy high commissioner at the UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

“That number is increasing very quickly,” she told AFP in an interview.

While many Syrians are heading back to Hama, Homs and Aleppo, most refugees remain in Lebanon where humanitarian needs remain high amid shrinking aid budgets.

Clements stressed the UNHCR was not encouraging returns, describing it as “an individual choice for each family to make.”

Lebanese authorities estimate that the country hosts about 1.5 million Syrian refugees. The United Nations says it has registered more than 755,000.

UNHCR support for returnees includes small-scale housing repairs, cash assistance and core relief items, though more intensive reconstruction is beyond the agency’s capacity.

About 80 percent of Syrian housing was damaged during the civil war, with one in three families needing housing support, according to Clement.

The majority of Syrians who fled the 14-year civil war to Lebanon remain there, she noted, with needs remaining high as humanitarian aid decreases.

“You see the Lebanon budget decreasing, you see the Syrian budget increasing,” she said, pointing out however that the UNHCR’s 2025 plan only reached a fifth of its needed funds.

The agency is unable to determine whether Syria as a whole was safe to return to, she said, as parts of Syria were “safe and peaceful” while other parts were “less secure.”

According to the UN, over two million Syrian refugees and internally displaced people returned to their areas of origin since the Islamist-led offensive toppled Assad.

However, around 13.5 million Syrians remain displaced internally or abroad.

The new authorities are dealing with a devastated economy and destroyed infrastructure, with the majority of citizens living below the poverty line, according to the UN.

Topics: Lebanon Syria Syrian refugees in Lebanon UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Court sentences Iraqi Kurd opposition leader to five months jail

Court sentences Iraqi Kurd opposition leader to five months jail
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Court sentences Iraqi Kurd opposition leader to five months jail

Court sentences Iraqi Kurd opposition leader to five months jail
  • Abdulwahid was arrested on August 12 at his home in Sulaimaniyah, the second largest city in Kurdistan and a PUK stronghold, in a defamation case filed by a former MP
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

SULAIMANIYAH: A court in Iraqi Kurdistan sentenced opposition leader Shaswar Abdulwahid to five months in prison on Tuesday, his lawyer and party said.
The businessman-turned-politician heads the New Generation party, which holds 15 of the 100 seats in the northern region’s parliament, and nine of 329 seats in Iraq’s parliament.
His party serves as the main opposition to the autonomous Kurdish region’s two historic parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
The court sentenced Abdulwahid to “five months in prison,” his lawyer Bashdar Hasan told AFP, adding that his team would appeal.
New Generation vowed in a statement to intensify its efforts against the KDP and the PUK, and expressed readiness for Iraq’s legislative elections in November.
The party is part of the electoral alliance led by Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for the elections, which are often marked by heated political wrangling.
Abdulwahid was arrested on August 12 at his home in Sulaimaniyah, the second-largest city in Kurdistan and a PUK stronghold, in a defamation case filed by a former MP.
He has been arrested several times since he launched his party in 2017. He was also wounded in an assassination attempt.
Iraqi Kurdistan portrays itself as a haven of stability, but activists and opponents frequently denounce corruption, arbitrary arrests and violations of press freedom and the right to protest.
Ten days after Abdulwahid was detained, clashes erupted in Sulaimaniyah during the arrest of another opposition figure, former PUK senior leader Lahur Sheikh Jangi.

Israel starts calling up reservists as it pushes into initial stages of Gaza City offensive

Israel starts calling up reservists as it pushes into initial stages of Gaza City offensive
Updated 02 September 2025
AP
Israel starts calling up reservists as it pushes into initial stages of Gaza City offensive

Israel starts calling up reservists as it pushes into initial stages of Gaza City offensive
  • The beginning of September call up, announced last month, comes as ground and air forces press forward and pursue more targets in northern and central Gaza, striking parts of Zeitoun and Shijaiyah
  • The reservist call up will be gradual and include 60,000, Israel’s military said last month
Updated 02 September 2025
AP

DEIR AL BALAH: Israel began mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists on Tuesday as part of its plan to widen its offensive in Gaza City, which has sparked opposition domestically and condemnation abroad.
The beginning of September call-up, announced last month, comes as ground and air forces press forward and pursue more targets in northern and central Gaza, striking parts of Zeitoun and Shijaiyah — two western Gaza City neighborhoods that Israeli forces have repeatedly invaded during the 23-month war against Hamas militants.
Zeitoun, once Gaza City’s largest neighborhood with markets, schools and clinics, has been transformed over the past month, with streets being emptied and buildings reduced to rubble as it becomes what Israel’s military last week called a “dangerous combat zone.”
Gaza City is Hamas’ political and military stronghold and, according to Israel, still home to a vast tunnel network despite multiple incursions throughout the war. It is also one of the last refuges in the northern strip, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are sheltering, facing twin threats of combat and famine.
The reservist call-up will be gradual and include 60,000, Israel’s military said last month. It will also extend the service of an additional 20,000 already on active duty.
Since the world’s leading authority on food crises declared last month that Gaza City was experiencing famine, malnutrition-related deaths have mounted. Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that a total of 185 people died of malnutrition in August — marking the highest count in months.
A total of 63,557 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to the ministry, which says another 160,660 people have been wounded. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up around half the dead.
The ministry is part of the Hamas-run government but staffed by medical professionals. UN agencies and many independent experts consider its figures to be the most reliable estimate of war casualties. Israel disputes them, but hasn’t provided its own toll.
The war started with an attack on Oct. 7, 2023, on southern Israel in which Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 251 people hostage. Forty-eight hostages are still inside Gaza, around 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive, after most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other deals.

Over 1,000 killed in landslide in western Sudan village, Sudan Liberation Movement/Army says

Over 1,000 killed in landslide in western Sudan village, Sudan Liberation Movement/Army says
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
Over 1,000 killed in landslide in western Sudan village, Sudan Liberation Movement/Army says

Over 1,000 killed in landslide in western Sudan village, Sudan Liberation Movement/Army says
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters

At least 1,000 were killed in a landslide that destroyed a village in the Marra Mountains area of western Sudan, leaving only one survivor, The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army said on Monday.
The landslide struck on August 31 after days of heavy rainfall, the group led by Abdelwahid Mohamed Nour said in a statement.
The movement, which controls the area located in Darfur region, appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies to help recover the bodies of victims, including men, women and children.
The village “has now been completely levelled to the ground,” the movement added.
Fleeing the raging war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces  in North Darfur state, residents sought shelter in the Marra Mountains area where food and medication are insufficient.
The two-year civil war has left more than half the population facing crisis levels of hunger and driven millions from their homes with the capital of North Darfur state, Al-Fashir, being under fire.

Tunisian brutalist landmark faces wrecking ball, sparking outcry

Tunisian brutalist landmark faces wrecking ball, sparking outcry
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP
Tunisian brutalist landmark faces wrecking ball, sparking outcry

Tunisian brutalist landmark faces wrecking ball, sparking outcry
  • Tunisian historian Adnen El Ghali sees the Hotel du Lac as one of the world’s “top 10 brutalism jewels”
Updated 02 September 2025
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s brutalist landmark the Hotel du Lac — a 1970s postcard icon said to have inspired a desert-roving vehicle in “Star Wars” — is being demolished, sparking calls from architects, historians and activists to save it.
Built by Italian architect Raffaele Contigiani in central Tunis, the concrete-and-steel inverted pyramid opened in 1973 during a push to boost post-independence Tunisia’s tourism industry.
Its daring silhouette has since enraptured brutalism and modernizt architecture admirers from across the globe.
But after getting caught up in inheritance disputes and mismanagement, the hotel shut down in 2000, and its 10 floors and 416 rooms have grown decrepit since.
Tunisian historian Adnen El Ghali sees the Hotel du Lac as one of the world’s “top 10 brutalism jewels.”
Its demolition would mean “a great loss for world heritage,” he said.
LAFICO, a Libyan state investment fund that has owned the hotel since 2010, has not made any public announcements about its future.
But earlier this month, its head, Hadi Alfitory, told AFP the fund had “obtained all the necessary permits for demolition.”

When construction fences went up around the building in recent weeks, outrage spread.
A petition on Change.org calling to “save the urban landscape” of Tunis and preserve the “brutalist icon” collected more than 6,000 signatures within days, with a protest set to take place in Tunis in September.
Alfitory said the decision to tear down the structure came after “various expert assessments” determined that “the building is a ruin and must be demolished.”
Its replacement, a 20-story luxury hotel and mall, will keep to its “concept and shape,” Alfitory said, with the Libyan fund pledging $150 million in investment and 3,000 jobs.
Critics say the plan ignores both the building’s engineering achievements and its cultural resonance.
“Investing and modernizing does not mean demolishing and erasing collective memory and architectural heritage,” said Amel Meddeb, a member of parliament and architect who first raised alarms about the demolition permit this year.
Like many, she said the proposed plan was “totally vague,” and therefore difficult to officially challenge.
Safa Cherif, head of Tunisian conservation group Edifices et Memoires, said there was “no official sign explaining the nature of the work underway, nor any indication about the new project.”
The Hotel du Lac has survived other close calls.
Between 2010 and 2020, demolition plans were shelved, and in 2022, a wave of media campaigns led by civil society convinced the Culture Ministry to grant it temporary protection.
That safeguard expired in April 2023, and the ministry declined to renew it despite an expert rebuttal maintaining that the building was indeed restorable.

Parliament member Meddeb said the refusal was “a 180-degree turn,” insisting the hotel was a cultural monument worthy of saving.
To Gabriele Neri, a professor of architectural history at the Polytechnic University of Turin, its loss would be profound.
“These buildings are 50 years old and will soon be 60 or 100,” he said. “They are witnesses of important eras.”
The Hotel du Lac is “the main symbol in Tunisia” of the independence wave that swept across African nations, when leaders like the country’s first president Habib Bourguiba “sought to project a new, modern and international image,” he added.
It is an “engineering feat” with its narrow base supporting a wider top using Austrian-imported steel, said Neri, who urged authorities to preserve “as much as possible.”
Across the world, he pointed out, nations are learning to embrace late 20th-century architecture rather than discard it.
“In Uzbekistan, where I just returned from, the authorities have undertaken efforts to seek UNESCO recognition for Soviet monuments of the 1970s and 80s,” he said.
Brutalism — a style characterised by its use of exposed concrete — had “a very powerful era in many places,” Gabriele added.
It’s now “attracting a growing amount of attention, almost becoming fetishistic,” he added, citing books, magazines and movies like 2024’s “The Brutalist.”
Amid this wave, Hotel du Lac as it stands could “become an attraction for high-level cultural tourism.”
 

