Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667

Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667
The total trading turnover for the benchmark stood at SR4.32 billion ($1.15 billion), with 66 stocks advancing and 186 declining. File/AP
Updated 34 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667

Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667
  • Parallel market Nomu slipped 1.12% to close at 25,642.38
  • MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.92 points to reach 1,383.42
Updated 34 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index ended little changed on Tuesday, shedding 3.12 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 10,667.44. 

The total trading turnover for the benchmark stood at SR4.32 billion ($1.15 billion), with 66 stocks advancing and 186 declining. 

The parallel market Nomu slipped 1.12 percent, or 290.85 points, to close at 25,642.38, while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.92 points to reach 1,383.42. 

The day’s top performer was Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., which rose 3.49 percent to SR27.30. Tamkeen Human Resource Co. gained 1.98 percent to SR56.75, and Al Kathiri Holding Co. climbed 1.90 percent to SR2.14. 

On the downside, Naseej International Trading Co. dropped 6.28 percent to SR92.60, while Marketing Home Group for Trading Co., which debuted on the main market Tuesday, slipped 4.94 percent to SR80.80. 

On the announcements front, the Arab National Bank said it launched its dollar-denominated additional Tier 1 sukuk offering on Sept. 2, which will run through Sept. 3. 

In a statement on Tadawul, the bank said the minimum subscription limit is $200,000, with increments of $1,000 thereafter. The final issuance size and terms will be determined based on market conditions. 

ANB added that the sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and will be offered under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The bank also said the closing date of the offering remains indicative and subject to market conditions. 

Shares of ANB closed 0.74 percent lower at SR22.93.

Topics: TASI Tadawul NOMU MSCI 30 Tadawul Index Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Arabia pushes global connectivity, AI rules at regulators’ summit

Saudi Arabia pushes global connectivity, AI rules at regulators’ summit
Updated 02 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia pushes global connectivity, AI rules at regulators' summit

Saudi Arabia pushes global connectivity, AI rules at regulators’ summit
Updated 02 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is driving efforts to close the $2.8 trillion global connectivity gap and shape artificial intelligence governance as it hosts the 25th Global Symposium for Regulators.

The event, organized with the International Telecommunication Union, opened Sept. 1 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme “Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development.” 

It convenes regulators and industry leaders from 190 countries, reinforcing the Kingdom’s push to advance digital inclusion under Vision 2030.

The summit follows a UNCTAD World Investment Report 2025 showing digital infrastructure investments remain heavily concentrated in advanced economies, leaving developing nations struggling with access and affordability gaps.

At the opening, Haytham Al-Ohali, acting governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, said the event marks a milestone as the GSR turns 25 and the ITU celebrates its 160th anniversary, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Ohali described Saudi Arabia as “a hub for dialogue and innovative digital regulation.”

“Today we are in the era of artificial intelligence, and we have a golden opportunity to shape the future of humanity for the next 160 years and beyond, building on our successes and joint efforts that have culminated in connecting more than two-thirds of humanity to date,” SPA quoted him as saying.

Despite progress, 2.6 billion people remain unconnected, Al-Ohali said, noting a joint CST-ITU study estimates $2.6 trillion to $2.8 trillion is required to close the digital divide — including $1.7 trillion for connectivity and infrastructure alone, triple the 2020 projection.

The Kingdom, he added, has already made strides, with the digital economy contributing 15 percent of gross domestic product, over 380,000 technology jobs created, and women’s participation in the sector climbing from 7 percent in 2018 to 35 percent, surpassing G20 and EU benchmarks.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said, “This 25th GSR is both a celebration and a recommitment — to put people and planet at the heart of digital frameworks, to ensure technology bridges divides, and to make our digital future safe, inclusive, and sustainable for all.” 

She noted that the next 25 years will be determined by the frameworks “we establish, the trust we build, and the decisions we make together.” 

On X, Bogdan-Martin highlighted the urgency of regulatory innovation, writing: “The question before us — how regulators can act as digital ecosystem builders — could not be timelier. Because with digital tech transforming every part of life, regulators need to keep pace. They must shift mindsets, adopt new tools, and deepen collaboration.”

Cosmas Zavazava, director of the ITU’s Telecom Development Bureau, praised the Kingdom for hosting the event, noting that it will enhance the resilience of digital infrastructure, attract long-term investments, and provide advanced economic analysis tools aligned with global best practices.

On the sidelines, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with Bogdan-Martin to discuss joint efforts to expand digital inclusion, boost entrepreneurship, and build AI-driven growth models.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the digital economy, fostering digital skills, empowering digital entrepreneurship, and boosting partnership in connectivity and inclusion, alongside the Kingdom’s leading initiatives aimed at empowering people and safeguarding the planet,” SPA reported.

The GSR, held annually, is the world’s leading forum for regulators and industry leaders to exchange insights on digital innovation and regulatory frameworks.

Topics: Telecom technology

Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says

Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
Updated 02 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says

Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
  • UAE led with 198 deals, followed by Saudi Arabia with 170
  • National transformation programs are also acting as powerful catalysts
Updated 02 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounted for almost all investment activity in the Gulf’s healthcare sector over the past four years, underscoring the region’s growing appeal to investors, according to JLL. 

The two countries were behind nearly 92 percent of the almost 400 transactions recorded in the Gulf Cooperation Council between 2021 and April 2025, the professional services firm said in its latest report. 

The UAE led with 198 deals, followed closely by Saudi Arabia with 170. 

JLL said the trend reflects both markets’ push to expand healthcare infrastructure under national transformation programs, including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s 2023–2026 strategy. 

In August, consultancy firm Research and Markets projected the GCC healthcare innovation market to grow from $121.9 billion in 2025 to $170.5 billion by 2030. 

“The GCC healthcare sector presents a dynamic and rapidly evolving investment landscape with exceptional growth potential across the healthcare value chain,” said Sandeep Sinha, head of healthcare and life sciences advisory at Middle East and Africa at JLL. 

“For investors, this creates multiple entry points for capital, spanning digital health innovations and infrastructure development that ensure sustainable returns while advancing health outcomes,” he added. 

Demographics and digitalization 

JLL highlighted demographic expansion, government-led initiatives, and a surge in digital health adoption as key drivers of growth. A health-conscious, tech-savvy youth population is driving demand for preventive care, wellness services, and digital health solutions, while an ageing population is increasing demand for geriatric care and chronic disease management. 

“By 2030, projections indicate the region’s population will reach 69.92 million, creating unprecedented demand for comprehensive healthcare services across all specialities,” said JLL. 

National transformation programs are also acting as powerful catalysts, actively injecting direct capital and fostering public-private partnerships, the report added.

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to modernize and improve the Kingdom’s healthcare system by implementing new technologies. The program also seeks to increase private-sector participation to achieve national health goals and ensure everyone has access to high-quality care. 

JLL further said that advanced digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is improving patient access and efficiency, with initiatives such as the UAE’s Riayati platform and Saudi Arabia’s unified Electronic Health Records system leading to a structural transformation in how healthcare services are conceived, delivered, and accessed. This provides a strong foundation for both domestic and foreign investors. 

“As the market matures, investors are prioritizing strong value propositions, supported by sustained government commitment to develop world-class medical facilities, reinforcing the sector’s position as a strategic investment priority,” said Sinha. 

The shift toward patient-centered care models is another growth driver, increasing spending on patient interaction platforms, premium facilities, and advanced diagnostic technologies that promote holistic patient experiences. 

According to JLL, the digitalization wave sweeping across the healthcare ecosystem has accelerated strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, fueling investments in health-tech innovations such as telemedicine and arrtificial intelligence-powered diagnostics. 

In June, during the BIO International Convention, Saudi Arabia signed more than a dozen high-impact memoranda of understanding between its leading health institutions and international biotechnology and healthcare organizations. 

During the convention, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center partnered with US-based Germfree to localize cleanroom and laboratory manufacturing, while King Abdullah International Medical Research Center formalized a collaboration with California-based Illumina in genomics research. 

Deal landscape 

Early-stage investments concentrated on health-tech and outpatient services across wellness, mental health, beauty and skin care, and home care sectors. Meanwhile, 28 percent of mergers and acquisitions activity focused on hospitals and clinics, reflecting ongoing industry expansion and consolidation. 

According to market intelligence firm Tracxn, the GCC healthcare sector witnessed total funding of more than $1.13 billion, with the largest funding in 2016 at $324 million. In 2024, the sector attracted $255 million, up from $2 million in 2023 and $63.3 million in 2022. 

JLL reported 170 early-stage funding rounds and 91 M&A deals between 2021 and April 2025. During this period, major sovereign wealth funds, including Mubadala and ADQ, led strategic acquisitions of companies such as Diabtec, Gulf Inject, and Well Pharma Medical Solutions. 

The report added that the initial public offering landscape in the GCC healthcare sector is also maturing, leveling off following a sharp increase in 2021 and 2022. 

“This reflects strong investor interest, with healthcare providers, medical suppliers, and pharmaceutical companies leading market activity. Market analysts expect more IPOs soon due to impending economic concerns, such as the US tariffs and forecasts of lower oil prices in 2026,” said the report. 

The GCC region saw 27 IPOs between 2021 and April 2025. A major healthcare IPO in 2025 was Saudi Arabia’s Almoosa Health, which raised $450 million. 

Future outlook 

The report outlined trends likely to strengthen the GCC healthcare investment landscape. Investments targeting digital health solutions and telemedicine platforms are expected to grow, with larger funding rounds for established digital health players.
 
The health-tech sector is projected to mature further, driving increased M&A as larger entities acquire successful startups to integrate innovative solutions. JLL also anticipates accelerated AI and data analytics adoption, with capital directed toward solutions that improve diagnoses, optimize treatment, and enhance operational efficiency. 

Investment momentum is also expected to shift toward preventive healthcare frameworks and personalized medicine, including genetic testing, longevity-focused clinical programs, health monitoring technologies, and smart health coaching platforms. 

“The future of healthcare investment in the GCC region isn’t just about financial returns — it’s about contributing to a fundamental transformation of regional healthcare delivery that will impact millions of lives for generations to come,” said JLL. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Healthcare Saudi healthcare UAE healthcare

Saudi carrier flynas secures $134m Murabaha facility for fleet expansion

Saudi carrier flynas secures $134m Murabaha facility for fleet expansion
Updated 02 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Saudi carrier flynas secures $134m Murabaha facility for fleet expansion

Saudi carrier flynas secures $134m Murabaha facility for fleet expansion
Updated 02 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget carrier flynas has signed a SR504 million ($134.4 million) Murabaha facility with Saudi Awwal Bank to finance the delivery of new Airbus A320neo aircraft, strengthening its ongoing fleet expansion drive. 

According to a bourse disclosure, the 12-year facility — finalized on Aug. 28 — is secured by promissory notes, aircraft mortgages, and the assignment of insurance, reinsurance, and warranty rights tied to the airframes and engines.  

The funding supports flynas’ broader aircraft acquisition program, which includes 195 narrow-body planes — 159 A320neo and 36 A321neo models — under its existing purchase agreements with Airbus. 

The deal follows another SR495 million Murabaha financing signed in February with Bank AlJazira to fund the acquisition of three Airbus A320neo aircraft. The agreement marked a step toward deepening collaboration between the aviation and financial sectors, while prioritizing Saudi institutions in future growth initiatives. 

In its filing, the airline described the latest facility as a key milestone in advancing its fleet expansion plans, enabling it to meet rising passenger demand, boost operational efficiency, and support broader capital restructuring initiatives. 

“It also reflects flynas’ commitment to aligning with the rapid growth of the aviation sector in the Kingdom, driven by the Saudi Vision 2030 programs, which aim to position the Kingdom as a global hub for travel, tourism, and logistics,” the carrier added. 

This facility aligns with earlier developments in flynas’ ongoing fleet expansion strategy.  

In July 2024, the airline signed a landmark agreement with Airbus for 160 aircraft—comprising 130 A320 family jets and 30 A330neo wide-bodies — bringing its total order book to 280 aircraft.   

It also signed a separate memorandum of understanding for 75 A320neo and 15 A330-900 aircraft.   

In recent months, flynas has taken delivery of several A320neo jets, bringing the total number in its fleet to 57 as of May.   

The airline expects to receive over 100 additional Airbus aircraft by 2030, with wide-body deliveries beginning in 2027.  

These moves support flynas’s ambition to expand its domestic and international network while enhancing service quality and operational efficiency.   

In June, flynas finalized its initial public offering, pricing shares at SR80 apiece, the top of its indicated range, giving the airline a market capitalization of SR13.6 billion.  

The offering — the first airline IPO in the Gulf in nearly two decades — saw heavy demand, with institutional investors oversubscribing by around 100 times and retail investors by 350 percent.

Topics: Flynas Investment Finance

Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 

Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 
Updated 02 September 2025
Nadin Hassan 
Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 

Oman-Iraq trade rises to $622m in H1 2025 
Updated 02 September 2025
Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: Trade exchange between Oman and Iraq grew to 239.2 million Omani rials ($622 million) in the first half of 2025, marking a 1.2 percent rise from a year earlier. 

Statistics from the National Center for Statistics and Information showed that bilateral trade increased from 156.5 million rials during the same period in 2024, Oman News Agency reported. 

Omani exports to Iraq reached 32.8 million rials, while imports from Iraq totaled 206.4 million rials in the first six months of 2025. 

The surge in trade underscores deepening economic ties between Muscat and Baghdad, driven by collaborative agreements on trade, transportation, and investment, as well as efforts to diversify their economies away from oil dependency. 

Commenting on the strengthening ties, Faisal Al-Rawas, chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s recent visit to Oman reflects the depth of bilateral relations and growing economic cooperation. 

“It also demonstrates the two countries’ aspirations to expand the scope of economic cooperation and integration, which enhances the role of the private sectors in both countries in strengthening bridges of partnership,” ONA cited him as saying. 

The figures also showed that 11,558 Iraqi visitors traveled to Oman during the first seven months of 2025, underscoring the growing people-to-people exchange. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion revealed that the number of Iraqi companies investing in Oman reached 1,304 in the first half of 2025, with a combined capital of 94.3 million rials. 

Iraqi investment accounted for 68.2 percent of total foreign participation, ONA reported. 

Key Omani exports to Iraq during this period included electrical cables, gold jewelry, and marble, while natural gas, petroleum derivatives, and liquefied propane dominated imports from Iraq. 

Both countries are bound by several agreements, including deals on economic and trade cooperation, air services, and a free trade zone initiative. 

Al-Rawas emphasized that Omani companies benefit from advanced infrastructure, investment incentives, and access to special economic and free zones. Oman’s strategic location, he said, could help Iraqi products reach markets in Asia and Africa. 

Highlighting Iraq’s potential, Al-Rawas said the country represents an attractive investment destination, adding that Iraq’s “Development Road” project offers significant opportunities for international logistical integration, linking the Gulf with Europe. 

He expressed hope for Omani companies to play a role in the project, particularly in the transport and logistics sectors. 

The chamber, he added, is committed to strengthening business partnerships, fostering joint investments, and promoting knowledge exchange to diversify income sources, create jobs, and reinforce the historic and fraternal ties between the two nations. 

Topics: Oman Iraq Investment

Egypt doubles power sector spending to $2.8bn in 2026 

Egypt doubles power sector spending to $2.8bn in 2026 
Updated 02 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri  
Egypt doubles power sector spending to $2.8bn in 2026 

Egypt doubles power sector spending to $2.8bn in 2026 
Updated 02 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri  

RIYADH: Egypt has allocated 136.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8 billion) to the electricity and renewable energy sector in its 2025-26 development plan, nearly double the 72.6 billion pounds set aside last year, according to the Ministry of Planning.

The plan emphasizes energy diversification, expanding renewable power, and strengthening the national grid to meet rising demand.

It follows a string of recent investments in Egypt’s energy sector, including financial closure agreements with Norway’s Scatec for a $600 million solar plant and a $1 billion wind project in June.

Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation.  Supplied

Days later, Engie completed the 650-megawatt Red Sea Wind project ahead of schedule. Egypt has also reaffirmed its commitment to a €4 billion ($4.65 billion) undersea cable project with Greece, backed by the EU, to export renewable electricity to Europe.

“The electricity and renewable energy sector is responsible for providing electric power to all users across various production and consumption areas,” said Rania Al-Mashat, minister of planning, economic development and international cooperation.

“It contributes to achieving sustainable development goals and continuously improving the quality of services provided to citizens.”

For 2025-26, electricity and renewable energy output is projected to reach 655.6 billion pounds, climbing to 984.5 billion pounds by 2028-29. Sector production is forecast to rise from 285 billion pounds to 430 billion pounds over the same period, reflecting annual growth rates of 15 to 20 percent.

Public investment will cover 73 percent of total spending, with the private sector contributing 27 percent. Around 45 percent of the public share will come from holding companies and public enterprises. Projects under a debt swap agreement with Germany worth 830 million pounds will enhance renewable energy transmission and grid capacity.

The plan also targets near-universal electricity access, increasing coverage to 99.8 percent of the population by June 2026. Other goals include raising annual generation to 235 billion kilowatt-hours, adding 1,200 MW of thermal capacity, and reducing transmission losses to 16.5 percent from 19.6 percent in 2023/2024.

Egypt’s regional integration efforts will expand cross-border interconnection capacity to 3,900 MW by 2025/2026, up from 780 MW today. Key projects include upgraded links with Jordan, Libya, and Sudan, the Saudi interconnection, and a 1,650-km undersea cable with Greece and Cyprus.

On the renewables front, clean energy’s share of total production is set to reach nearly 20 percent by 2025-26, up from 12 percent in 2023-24. Solar and wind capacity will expand to 6,470 MW, supported by 2,900 sq. km of allocated land.

Al-Mashat stressed that the plan “focuses on diversifying energy sources and benefiting from renewable resources, alongside enhancing energy efficiency and planning to meet future demand.” She added that investments will also improve access and quality of energy services.

Private sector participation will be encouraged through land allocations, expanded licensing, and financing support via development partnerships. Current projects include the new Mallawi transformer station, rehabilitation of Matariya station, and two overhead transmission lines by Orascom and Al Nowais, financed under a €54 million debt swap with Germany’s KfW Development Bank.

Further support includes technical assistance programs with the French Development Agency worth 37 million and 33 million pounds, as well as a 125 million-pound EU-funded grid enhancement project to expand the 10th of Ramadan and Zahraa Nasr City stations.

Al-Mashat also pointed to the success of Egypt’s NWFE platform, which has attracted $4 billion in concessional financing over the past two and a half years. The funds have helped develop 4.2 GW of renewable capacity out of a 10-GW target by 2028, reinforcing Egypt’s push to become a regional energy hub.

Topics: Egypt Power Sector energy

