Hunting season begins in Saudi Arabia with new wildlife protection rules

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife has emphasized that violators of the new environment protection rules for this year’s hunting season, from Sept. 1 to Jan. 31, 2026, will be prosecuted.

There are updated regulations to protect biodiversity, preserve ecological balance, and ensure sustainable use of natural resources in line with the nation’s Environment Law, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The rules are based on new research, international best practices, lessons from previous seasons, and reflect the Kingdom’s international commitments.

Only species listed on the center’s official website and the Fitri platform may be hunted. Endangered species remain permanently off limits, the SPA reported.

Licensed firearm hunters and falconers registered with the Saudi Falcons Club must obtain permits through the Fitri platform.

Hunting is also banned in restricted areas, including cities, villages, farms, rest houses, residential areas, near military or industrial facilities, within protected zones, and across mega projects such as Neom, Qiddiya, and The Red Sea Project.

It is further prohibited along the Kingdom’s coasts up to 20 km inland, the SPA added.

Hunting is restricted to approved methods. The use of shotguns, nets, electronic lures, or other techniques that capture multiple birds at once are prohibited.

Violators face legal penalties enforced by the Ministry of Interior’s Special Forces for Environmental Security in coordination with the center.

Mohammed Qurban, CEO of the center, said: “The Kingdom has now entered its fifth regulated hunting season since the system was introduced in 2021. Over these years, the center has continued to refine the process using lessons learned from past seasons.”

He noted that the initiative has promoted sustainable hunting, and they have seen growing awareness among hunters, reflecting their national commitment to protecting natural resources and supporting ecological balance.

“Saudi Arabia’s efforts in regulating hunting have received broad international recognition, as reflected in the Kingdom, through the center, being awarded the Migratory Species Champion award,” he added.

“This honor highlights the Kingdom’s leadership in addressing unsustainable hunting and illegal trade in migratory species, as well as its pivotal role in combating illegal bird hunting across Southwest Asia.”

These efforts are a part of the Kingdom’s broader commitment to sustainable environmental management under Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, the SPA reported.