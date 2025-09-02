Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after landslide wipes out Sudan village, kills 1,000

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday expressed its condolences to the government and people of Sudan after a landslide in the Darfur region buried an entire mountain village and killed at least 1,000 people.

Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A) faction which controls the area said in a statement, adding that there was only one survivor.

The SLM/A, which has long controlled and governed an autonomous portion of Jebel Marra, appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies to help collect the bodies of victims, including men, women and children.

The SLM/A has remained neutral in the battle between the main enemies in Sudan’s civil war, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The two foes are fighting over control of Al-Fashir, capital of North Darfur state, which is under siege from the RSF and has suffered famine.

The Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Sudan and its people, and its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.