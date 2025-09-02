You are here

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after landslide wipes out Sudan village, kills 1,000

People inspect the debris after a landslide devastated the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s Jebel Marra area. (AFP)
People inspect the debris after a landslide devastated the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s Jebel Marra area. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after landslide wipes out Sudan village, kills 1,000

People inspect the debris after a landslide devastated the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s Jebel Marra area. (AFP)
  • Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, and there was only one survivor
Updated 21 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday expressed its condolences to the government and people of Sudan after a landslide in the Darfur region buried an entire mountain village and killed at least 1,000 people.

Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A) faction which controls the area said in a statement, adding that there was only one survivor.

The SLM/A, which has long controlled and governed an autonomous portion of Jebel Marra, appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies to help collect the bodies of victims, including men, women and children.

The SLM/A has remained neutral in the battle between the main enemies in Sudan’s civil war, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The two foes are fighting over control of Al-Fashir, capital of North Darfur state, which is under siege from the RSF and has suffered famine.

The Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Sudan and its people, and its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sudan Tarasin Jebel Marra Darfur

Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech

Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech
Updated 19 sec ago
Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech

Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech
  • Civil Defense displays drones for firefighting, hazardous material detection, and search-and-rescue operations
  • Special Forces for Environmental Security demonstrate AI-powered monitoring to protect natural resources
Updated 19 sec ago
RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense took part in the Saudi Drone Exhibition at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

Under the theme “Drones and the Future of Integrated Transformation,” the three-day event ended on Tuesday, with more than 100 entities from the Kingdom and abroad taking part, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Civil Defense officials showcased the latest emergency response technologies, including drones for detecting hazardous, radioactive and chemical materials, as well as those used in search and rescue operations in rugged terrain and flood zones.

The display also featured the falcon drone, specialized in firefighting in high-altitude and hazardous areas, along with drones for monitoring and exploration, the SPA reported.

The exhibition brought together government officials, industry leaders, experts and investors, alongside major local and international companies specializing in smart transportation, drones, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Kingdom’s Special Forces for Environmental Security also took part, showcasing technologies and mechanisms for monitoring and protecting the environment.

This included drones and AI-powered thermal cameras, highlighting their role in safeguarding natural resources and promoting environmental sustainability.

The exhibition also showcased technologies and applications across transportation, delivery, agriculture, oil and gas, environmental management and surveillance.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation took part as the exhibition’s strategic sponsor. It was part of the authority’s efforts to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, promote sustainability and enhance infrastructure for emerging technologies in air transport, according to the report.

Topics: Saudi Drone Exhibition Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense

Hunting season begins in Saudi Arabia with new wildlife protection rules

Hunting season begins in Saudi Arabia with new wildlife protection rules
Updated 34 min 56 sec ago
Hunting season begins in Saudi Arabia with new wildlife protection rules

Hunting season begins in Saudi Arabia with new wildlife protection rules
  • Regulations to protect biodiversity, preserve ecological balance
  • Hunters must only use approved methods, stay in specific areas
Updated 34 min 56 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife has emphasized that violators of the new environment protection rules for this year’s hunting season, from Sept. 1 to Jan. 31, 2026, will be prosecuted.

There are updated regulations to protect biodiversity, preserve ecological balance, and ensure sustainable use of natural resources in line with the nation’s Environment Law, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The rules are based on new research, international best practices, lessons from previous seasons, and reflect the Kingdom’s international commitments.

Only species listed on the center’s official website and the Fitri platform may be hunted. Endangered species remain permanently off limits, the SPA reported.

Licensed firearm hunters and falconers registered with the Saudi Falcons Club must obtain permits through the Fitri platform.

Hunting is also banned in restricted areas, including cities, villages, farms, rest houses, residential areas, near military or industrial facilities, within protected zones, and across mega projects such as Neom, Qiddiya, and The Red Sea Project.

It is further prohibited along the Kingdom’s coasts up to 20 km inland, the SPA added.

Hunting is restricted to approved methods. The use of shotguns, nets, electronic lures, or other techniques that capture multiple birds at once are prohibited.

Violators face legal penalties enforced by the Ministry of Interior’s Special Forces for Environmental Security in coordination with the center.

Mohammed Qurban, CEO of the center, said: “The Kingdom has now entered its fifth regulated hunting season since the system was introduced in 2021. Over these years, the center has continued to refine the process using lessons learned from past seasons.”

He noted that the initiative has promoted sustainable hunting, and they have seen growing awareness among hunters, reflecting their national commitment to protecting natural resources and supporting ecological balance.

“Saudi Arabia’s efforts in regulating hunting have received broad international recognition, as reflected in the Kingdom, through the center, being awarded the Migratory Species Champion award,” he added.

“This honor highlights the Kingdom’s leadership in addressing unsustainable hunting and illegal trade in migratory species, as well as its pivotal role in combating illegal bird hunting across Southwest Asia.”

These efforts are a part of the Kingdom’s broader commitment to sustainable environmental management under Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, the SPA reported.

Topics: National Center for Wildlife (NCW)

KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites

KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites
Updated 02 September 2025
KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites

KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites
Updated 02 September 2025
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has registered 2,748 new sites in the National Urban Heritage Register, bringing the total to 36,919, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The newly registered sites span several regions of the Kingdom, including 1,729 in Asir, 635 in Makkah, 340 in Baha, 35 in the Northern Borders, eight in the Eastern Province, and one in Hail.

The commission said that this step is part of its strategic plan to expand legal protection for heritage sites, support their rehabilitation, encourage investment in them, and highlight their historical and urban significance.

It urged the public to support its efforts to identify and document heritage sites by reporting them through the Archeological Report service, via its official social media channels, or by calling the Unified Security Operations Center at 911.

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships
Updated 02 September 2025
Saudi Arabia's Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships
  • To date, SDRPY has delivered 265 projects and initiatives across eight sectors
Updated 02 September 2025
RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SDRPY Supervisor-General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber met with a World Bank delegation led by Stephane Gimbert, regional director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti, at the program’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The meeting was also attended by Dina Abu Ghida, director of the World Bank’s office in Yemen, along with senior staff from both sides.

The talks formed part of a two-day series of meetings focused on enhancing joint efforts, reviewing progress on existing initiatives, and identifying new areas for collaboration.

Among the projects highlighted was the Lifeline Project, a flagship partnership to boost the transportation sector in Yemen.

The program, in cooperation with the World Bank, is currently implementing the Al-Abr Road Expansion and Rehabilitation Project and the Haijat Al-Abd Road Rehabilitation Project.

These initiatives aim to improve infrastructure, increase road safety, enhance social and economic connectivity, and create new job opportunities, the SPA report said.

Al-Jaber and the delegation also discussed potential partnerships across key sectors to help improve daily life in Yemen, underscoring a shared commitment to broadening the scope of joint development projects and strengthening essential services.

To date, SDRPY has delivered 265 projects and initiatives across eight sectors: education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, government capacity-building, and wider development programs, covering regions throughout Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen World Bank

FedEx expands Saudi presence, highlighting Kingdom’s trade growth

FedEx expands Saudi presence, highlighting Kingdom’s trade growth
Updated 02 September 2025
FedEx expands Saudi presence, highlighting Kingdom's trade growth

FedEx expands Saudi presence, highlighting Kingdom’s trade growth
  • New regional hub at King Salman International Airport, direct flights
  • Aligns with Vision 2030, FedEx’s Kami Viswanathan tells Arab News
Updated 02 September 2025
RIYADH: The Federal Express Corp. announced on Tuesday that it will expand its operations in Saudi Arabia with direct and other services, highlighting the Kingdom’s significant trade growth in recent years.

FedEx, the global logistics and transportation company, will also have its first dedicated flight to Saudi Arabia, the establishment of a regional hub at King Salman International Airport, and the extension of its freight-forwarding operations.

Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa, said the company connects 220 countries.

It has a fleet of 700 aircraft and over 200,000 vehicles, which enables them to have an expansive global air and ground network and process 17 million packages a day, she added.

These efforts enhance capacity, create new jobs, and support Vision 2030 objectives for economic diversification and deeper integration into global trade, she said. FedEx is aiming to employ up to 2,000 workers.

“With the push and focused efforts towards diversification, with the development of the Kingdom as the distribution hub, and greater integration of the global economy, what we are already starting to see is export growth,” said Viswanathan.

Viswanathan said trade has grown significantly.

She was referring to Saudi Arabia in Q1 2025 reportedly recording a trade surplus of $16.8 billion (SR63 billion), a 52 percent increase compared to Q4 2024, reflecting strong export performance and rising demand for a well-established logistics infrastructure.

“We are also seeing progress towards improving the known exports as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product) from 19 to the targeted 50 percent of GDP by 2030.”

The event in Diriyah was attended by General Transport Authority Acting President and Vice Minister Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, and FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam.

“FedEx’s strengthened presence reflects the Kingdom’s growing appeal as a premier destination for logistics and global investment. Saudi Arabia’s rising influence as a key global logistics hub and a strategic gateway for trade and transport services is clear,” said Al-Jasser

He added: “The increasing number of leading global logistics and courier companies establishing direct operations in the Kingdom demonstrates the strength of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector and its pro-investment environment, as well as the global confidence in the Kingdom’s transformation journey.”

During a roundtable, Viswanathan told Arab News that FedEx’s services in Saudi Arabia align with the country’s Vision 2030 plan.

The company will focus on strengthening connectivity and reducing transit times by one to two days. The target is to reach Riyadh within 48 hours, from both the US and Europe.

FedEx’s inaugural nonstop flight connecting Riyadh with the US and Europe reportedly began operations on Sept. 2. The service will soon operate six times a week.

Topics: FedEx Express Saleh Al-Jasser Kami Viswanathan

