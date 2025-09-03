You are here

Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US

Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US
Donald Trump. (AP)
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP
Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US

Trump accuses Xi, Kim and Putin of conspiring against US
Updated 40 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump accused the leaders of China, North Korea and Russia late Tuesday of conspiring against the United States as they gathered in Beijing for a massive military parade.
As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin flanked Xi Jinping at the parade marking 80 years since World War II ended, Trump wrote a testy Truth Social post addressing Xi: “give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Australia moves to speed up third country deportation of non-citizens

Australia moves to speed up third country deportation of non-citizens
Updated 57 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Australia moves to speed up third country deportation of non-citizens

Australia moves to speed up third country deportation of non-citizens
  • The planned new law removes procedural fairness when Australia deports a non-citizen to a third country and is designed to limit court appeals, said the government
Updated 57 min 49 sec ago
SYDNEY: Australia is expected to pass a law on Thursday making it easier to deport non-citizens to third countries, reviving criticism from human rights groups that it was “dumping” refugees in small island states and drawing comparisons with Trump policies.
As the United States seeks Pacific Island nations willing to accept deported non-citizens, Australia last Friday signed a deal with Nauru to resettle hundreds of people who have been denied refugee visas because of criminal convictions.
The planned new law removes procedural fairness when Australia deports a non-citizen to a third country and is designed to limit court appeals, said the government. It is expected to pass in Australia’s parliament after the opposition Liberal Party said it would support the move.
Australia will pay an upfront A$400 million to establish an endowment fund for the resettlement scheme, plus A$70 million a year in costs, Nauruan President David Adeang said in a budget speech last Friday.
Two-thirds of Nauru’s revenue last year, or A$200 million ($129.96 million), came from hosting an Australian-funded processing center for asylum seekers.
Nauru, which has a population of 12,000 and a land area of just 21 square km (eight square miles), is reliant on foreign aid, and faces a 2025 deadline to repay Taiwan A$43 million ($27.94 million) after switching diplomatic ties to Beijing, according to budget documents.
Under a decade-old policy to discourage people smuggling, Australia sends asylum seekers who arrive by boat to offshore detention centers to have refugee claims assessed, denying them Australian visas. The practice has been criticized by the United Nations Human Rights Committee.
The new Nauru resettlement scheme will cover a different group, whose visas were canceled by Australia because they served prison sentences or were refused visas on character grounds, and cannot return to countries including Iran, Myanmar and Iraq because of the risk of persecution.
Australia’s High Court ruled in 2023 that indefinite immigration detention was unlawful, resulting in around 350 non-citizens being released into the community, with a third subject to electronic monitoring.
One of this group, a 65-year-old Iraqi man, lost a High Court appeal against deportation to Nauru on Wednesday.
Law Council of Australia President Juliana Warner said on Wednesday the deportation law was “troubling” because it could put those sent to Nauru at risk of not receiving necessary health care, and is being rushed through parliament without adequate public scrutiny.
Several independent lawmakers said they were concerned it could be applied more widely than the 350 released by the High Court decision, with up to 80,000 people in the community without a visa.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke declined to comment on the 80,000 figure, and has said the law change is needed to maintain the integrity of the migration system.
The move was “absolutely Trump-like,” said Jana Favero, the deputy chief executive of the Asylum Seeker Resource Center.
Independent lawmaker Monique Ryan told parliament she was concerned stateless individuals and refugees who had never been convicted of a crime would be sent offshore without proper oversight, and Australia was “using a small island nation as a dumping ground.”

Afghanistan airdrops commandos to rescue earthquake survivors

Afghanistan airdrops commandos to rescue earthquake survivors
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Afghanistan airdrops commandos to rescue earthquake survivors

Afghanistan airdrops commandos to rescue earthquake survivors
  • Dozens of commando forces were being airdropped at sites where helicopters cannnot land
  • The toll stands at 1,411 deaths, 3,124 injuries and more than 5,400 destroyed homes
Updated 03 September 2025
KABUL/MAZAR DARA: A fghanistan airdropped commandos on Wednesday to pull survivors from the rubble of homes in mountainous eastern areas ravaged by earthquakes this week that have killed 1,400, as it ramped up efforts to deliver food, shelter and medical supplies.
The first earthquake of magnitude 6, one of Afghanistan’s worst in recent years, unleashed widespread damage and destruction when it struck the provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar around midnight on Sunday at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).
A second quake of magnitude 5.5 on Tuesday caused panic and interrupted rescue efforts as it sent rocks sliding down mountains and cut off roads to villages in remote areas.
Dozens of commando forces were being airdropped at sites where helicopters cannnot land, to help carry the injured to safer ground, said Ehsanullah Ehsan, the head of disaster management in Kunar.
“A camp has been set up where service and relief committees are coordinating supplies and emergency aid,” he said. Two centers were also overseeing transfer of the injured, burial of the dead and the rescue of survivors, he added.
Earlier, rescuers had used helicopters to ferry the wounded to hospital as they battled with mountainous terrain and harsh weather to reach quake-hit villages along the border with Pakistan, where the tremors flattened mudbrick homes.
The toll stands at 1,411 deaths, 3,124 injuries and more than 5,400 destroyed homes, the Taliban administration said, as the United Nations has warned it could rise, with victims trapped under rubble.
A Reuters journalist, who arrived in the area before Tuesday’s tremors, saw every home had been damaged or destroyed, while people dug through rubble in the desperate search for those still trapped.
The second earthquake levelled homes only partially damaged by the first, residents said.
Resources for rescue and relief work are tight resources in the impoverished nation of 42 million people, which has received limited global help after the tragedy.
The impact was worsened by flimsy or poorly-built homes made of dry masonry, stone and timber giving little protection from earthquakes, in ground left unstable by days of heavy rain, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
The agency, which is pulling together the global disaster effort, called for emergency shelter, food assistance and sanitation facilities, along with drinking water, critical medical supplies and other items.
The humanitarian response needed to urgently scale up, said an official of international group Médecins Sans Frontières that distributed trauma kits at two hospitals in the affected areas.
“We saw many patients treated in the corridors and health workers in need of supplies,” said Dr. Fazal Hadi, its deputy medical coordinator in Afghanistan, adding that the hospitals had been working at full capacity even before the quake.
Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.

A suicide bombing near a political rally in southwestern Pakistan kills 13 and wounds 30

A suicide bombing near a political rally in southwestern Pakistan kills 13 and wounds 30
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
A suicide bombing near a political rally in southwestern Pakistan kills 13 and wounds 30

A suicide bombing near a political rally in southwestern Pakistan kills 13 and wounds 30
  • Police say a suicide bomber blew himself up as supporters of a nationalist party were leaving a rally in insurgency-hit southwest Pakistan, killing at least 13 people and wounding 30 others
  • Local police chief Majeed Qaisrani says the blast occurred Tuesday night near a stadium on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province
Updated 03 September 2025
QUETTA: A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a stadium Tuesday night as supporters of a nationalist party were leaving a rally in insurgency-hit southwest Pakistan, killing at least 13 people and wounding 30 others, police and hospital officials said Wednesday.
Local police chief Majeed Qaisrani said the blast occurred near a graveyard close to the stadium on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. The body parts of the attacker were recovered, he said.
Waseem Baig, a spokesman for a government hospital, said it had received 13 bodies and dozens of wounded, some in critical condition.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
The rally was held to mark the anniversary of the death of Sardar Ataullah Mengal, a veteran nationalist leader and former provincial chief minister.
The leader of the Balochistan National Party, Akhtar Mengal, was unharmed in the attack but some of his supporters were among the dead and wounded, senior police officer Usama Ameen said. Mengal is a vocal critic of the government and often holds rallies to demand the release of missing Baloch nationalists.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the bombing as a “cowardly act of the enemies of humanity,” ordering the best possible medical care for the wounded and a high-level probe to bring the perpetrators to justice.
In Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also denounced the attack, blaming “India-backed terrorists and their facilitators” for trying to destabilize the country by targeting civilians. He offered no evidence to back up the allegation.
Pakistan’s government and Bugti in recent months have frequently accused India of backing both the Pakistani Taliban and Baloch separatists, a charge New Delhi denies.
Balochistan has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency, with groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army demanding independence from the central government. The separatists have largely targeted security forces and workers from Pakistan’s Punjab province.
Although authorities say the insurgency has been subdued, violence in the region continues.
In July, gunmen abducted and killed nine people after stopping two passenger buses on a highway in Balochistan as the buses traveled from Quetta to Punjab province. Most such previous attacks have been claimed by the outlawed BLA group.

Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi

Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi

Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi
  • The swollen rivers have triggered landslides and damaged many roads
  • The India Meteorological Department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the region on Wednesday
Updated 03 September 2025
NEW DELHI: Widespread flooding has hit several parts of northern India, officials said, with more thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday as local media reported that 10,000 people were evacuated from the river banks in capital Delhi. The monsoon season in India has been particularly intense this year, killing at least 130 people in August alone in north India, wiping out villages and destroying infrastructure.
The latest round of flooding has hit northern Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, where the Chenab and Tawi rivers have risen above the danger mark at several spots.
The swollen rivers have triggered landslides and damaged many roads, disconnecting parts of the mountainous regions of Jammu and Himachal from the rest of India.
A woman and her daughter were killed after rains brought down a wall in their house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a regional official said.
The India Meteorological Department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the region on Wednesday, with more downpours expected in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
The Central Water Commission said the swollen Yamuna had breached its danger mark on Tuesday in Delhi.
Local media reported that nearly 10,000 people had been evacuated to relief camps set up by the government along the main highways as a precautionary measure for those living in low-lying areas. Residents living along the Yamuna in Delhi were evacuated in 2023 as well after floodwaters entered their homes and the river hit its highest level in 45 years.
Many tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh have been hit by landslides in recent weeks, as raging rivers damaged infrastructure.
Three people were killed in Mandi district in the latest landslide, state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday, and two more were feared trapped under the debris.
Educational institutions were ordered shut, authorities said, asking people to remain indoors due to flood warnings.
In neighboring Punjab, the government said 30 people have been killed and nearly 20,000 evacuated since August 1.
Water gushing through the plains in India’s breadbasket Punjab state has destroyed 150,000 hectares of crops, the government said on Tuesday. Continuous rain prompted authorities to release water from dams, which has caused flooding in plains in India and Pakistan in recent days.

Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade

Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade

Taiwan criticizes strongmen cults as China holds military parade
  • China detests Lai, who says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future
Updated 03 September 2025
TAIPEI: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te criticized strongmen personality cults and secret police networks on Wednesday, as Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the leaders of Russia and North Korea at a military parade marking the end of World War Two.
Democratically-governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory, has repeatedly lambasted China for what Taipei sees as a distorted view of the war, as the Republic of China was the government at the time, fighting alongside the Allies.
The Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s communists and retains the formal name to this day.
Writing on his Facebook page to mark Armed Forces Day in Taiwan, Lai said republican general Hsu Yung-chang signed the Japan surrender on behalf of China, calling it “gratifying” that the former Axis powers had all become democracies since.
“The definition of fascism is broad,” Lai wrote.
“It encompasses extreme nationalism, the pursuit of illusory great nation rejuvenation, intense domestic speech control, suppression of social diversity, establishment of secret police networks, and overt cults of personality around strongman leaders.”
Lai did not directly mention China’s war parade, at which Xi, flanked by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, warned the world was facing a choice between peace and war.
Some Taiwan television stations showed the event, but it did not get the same wall-to-wall coverage as in China.
“I think that the three of them joining together is meant to show they might be willing to use force to invade Taiwan and threaten Western countries,” said Taipei restaurant owner Chen Ho-chien, 29, referring to Xi, Putin and Kim.
During China’s parade, Lai attended a memorial ceremony at Taipei’s National Revolutionary Martyrs’ Shrine to commemorate those who died fighting for the Republic of China, including those who battled Japan and the communists.
China detests Lai, who says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future, as a “separatist” and has rebuffed his repeated calls for talks. China has massively increased its military pressure on Taiwan, including holding war games nearby.
Taiwan told its people not to attend Beijing’s parade.
The most high-profile attendee from Taiwan was Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairwoman of its largest opposition party the Kuomintang, or KMT.
The KMT was the Republic of China’s ruling party during the war against Japan, and it fled, along with the republican government, to Taiwan in 1949.
The KMT did not send any official delegation to Beijing’s parade.

