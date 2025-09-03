You are here

Israel criticized after drones drop grenades near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

An armoured vehicle of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) moves past destroyed buildings along a road in the village of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon near the border with northern Israel on August 27, 2025.(File/AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AP
  The Israeli military said later Wednesday that it did not intentionally target the peacekeepers
  France, which has a large force within UNIFIL, condemned the attack, saying that the "respect of its members applies to all parties without exception"
BEIRUT: Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel as they were working to clear roadblocks, the force said Wednesday. No one was hurt in the attack.
The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets” since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war.
The Israeli military said later Wednesday that it did not intentionally target the peacekeepers but dropped several sonic bombs near a suspect in a border area. It added that contact was made with the peacekeeping force and explained the details of what happened.
UNIFIL said one grenade hit within 20 meters (65 feet) and three others within approximately 100 meters (330 feet) of UN personnel and vehicles, adding the drones were observed returning toward Israel.
UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of the peacekeeping force’s road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin and less than a kilometer (mile) from the border line.
“Out of concern for the safety of peacekeepers following the incident, yesterday’s work was suspended,” UNIFIL said.
France, which has a large force within UNIFIL, condemned the attack, saying that the “respect of its members applies to all parties without exception.” Qatar called it a “grave violation of international humanitarian law” and the UN Security Council resolution that ended the Israel-Hezbollah war.
The attack came after the UN Security Council voted unanimously last week to terminate the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon at the end of next year after nearly five decades, bowing to demands from the United States and Israel.
The multinational peacekeeping force has played a significant role in monitoring the security situation in southern Lebanon for decades, including during the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. It has also drawn criticism from both sides and from officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has moved to slash US funding for the operation as Trump remakes America’s approach to foreign policy.
The Israel-Hezbollah war killed over 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians, and caused destruction worth $11 billion, according to the World Bank. In Israel, 127 people died, including 80 soldiers.
UNIFIL said any actions that endanger peacekeepers and assets or interfere with their tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of international law and the resolution that ended the war. It added it is the Israeli military’s responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the peacekeepers performing Security Council-mandated tasks.
The Israeli military said its troops carried out an operation inside Lebanon on the edge of the disputed Chebaa Farms, where they detonated artillery pieces that were used by Hezbollah members during the war. Chebaa Farms was captured by Israel from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war, but Lebanon considers it and the nearby Kfar Chouba hills as Lebanese territories.

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli minister’s calls to expand settlements, annex West Bank

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli minister’s calls to expand settlements, annex West Bank
  Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that maps were being drawn up for annexing territory in the occupied West Bank
RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi on Wednesday condemned statements by an Israeli minister calling for the expansion of settlements and the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that maps were being drawn up for annexing territory in the occupied West Bank, land the Palestinians seek for a future state.

At a press conference in Jerusalem, Smotrich stood before a map that appeared to suggest the annexation of most of the West Bank, leaving out only six major Palestinian cities, including Ramallah and Nablus.

Al-Budaiwi said the “dangerous and suspicious” calls reflect the occupation’s continued systematic approach to destabilizing security and stability in the region. He stressed that such actions undermine prospects for peace, defy international conventions, and represent ongoing violations of international laws and norms.

He urged the international community to take “immediate and deterrent measures” to halt these provocative statements and practices by Israeli authorities.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC’s firm support for the Palestinian people in resisting such policies, reiterating the Council’s backing of their legitimate rights. He emphasized the GCC’s unwavering commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli forces seize seven people from Syria: state media

Israeli forces seize seven people from Syria: state media
  SANA said the Israeli troops "entered the town of Jabata Al-Khashab" at dawn, raiding homes and "detaining seven people"
  The detainees were taken to Israel for further questioning, the military said
DAMASCUS: Israeli forces seized seven people during an incursion into Syria on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported, with the Israeli military saying it “apprehended” individuals “suspected of terrorist activity.”
Since the fall of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar Assad in December, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on Syria and occupied much of a UN-patrolled demilitarised zone on the formerly Syria-controlled side of the armistice line between the two states, technically at war since 1948.
It has also opened talks with the interim authorities in Damascus.
The official Syrian news agency SANA said the Israeli troops “entered the town of Jabata Al-Khashab” in the southern province of Quneitra at dawn, raiding homes and “detaining seven people.”
The force — about 30 soldiers in five vehicles — crossed from a nearby base at 3:00 am (0000 GMT) and withdrew two hours later after the raids.
SANA also reported Israeli shelling in Quneitra.
Responding to a request for comment from AFP’s Jerusalem bureau, the Israeli army said its troops “apprehended several individuals suspected of terrorist activity against the troops in the area of Jubata in southern Syria.”
The detainees were taken to Israel for further questioning, the military added.
Israel has carried out repeated cross-border operations since Assad’s overthrow in December, including strikes and ground raids in Syrian territory.
Last month, SANA reported an Israeli airborne raid on a site near Damascus after multiple airstrikes.
Israel did not confirm the operation, but Defense Minister Israel Katz said its forces act “in all combat zones” to safeguard security.

At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee

At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee
  Around 40,500 children have suffered "new war-related injuries" in the nearly two years since the war erupted, said the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
  "Reports also described people with disabilities being forced to flee in unsafe and undignified conditions"
GENEVA: At least 21,000 children in Gaza have been disabled since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, a United Nations committee said Wednesday.
Around 40,500 children have suffered “new war-related injuries” in the nearly two years since the war erupted, with more than half of them left disabled, said the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
Reviewing the situation in the Palestinian territories, it said Israeli evacuation orders during the army’s offensive in Gaza were “often inaccessible” to people with hearing or visual impairments, “rendering evacuation impossible.”
“Reports also described people with disabilities being forced to flee in unsafe and undignified conditions, such as crawling through sand or mud without mobility assistance,” it said.
Meanwhile the committee said the restrictions on humanitarian aid being brought into the Gaza Strip were disproportionately impacting the disabled.
“People with disabilities faced severe disruptions in assistance, leaving many without food, clean water, or sanitation and dependent on others for survival,” it said.
While the private US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has four distribution points across the territory, the UN system it has largely replaced had about 400.
Physical obstacles, such as war debris and the loss of mobility aids under the rubble, have further prevented people from reaching the relocated aid points.
The committee said 83 percent of disabled people had lost their assistive devices, with most unable to afford alternatives such as donkey carts.
It voiced concern that devices like wheelchairs, walkers, canes, splints and prosthetics were considered “dual-use items” by the Israeli authorities and were therefore not included in aid shipments.
The committee called for the delivery of “massive humanitarian aid to persons with disabilities” affected by the war, while insisting that all sides needed to adopt protection measures for the disabled to prevent “further violence, harm, deaths and deprivation of rights.”
The committee said it had been informed of at least 157,114 people sustaining injuries, with over 25 percent at risk of life-long impairments, between October 7, 2023 and August 21 this year.
It said there were “at least 21,000 children with disabilities in Gaza as a result of impairments, acquired since October 7, 2023.”
It said Israel should adopt specific measures for protecting children with disabilities from attacks, and implement evacuation protocols that take into account persons with disabilities.
Israel should ensure disabled people are “allowed to return safely to their homes and are assisted in doing so,” it added.

Israelis stage a ‘day of disruption’ as more strikes hit Gaza City

Israelis stage a ‘day of disruption’ as more strikes hit Gaza City
  The demonstrations, the latest of their kind to roil Israel, accuse Netanyahu's cabinet of failing to secure a ceasefire deal
  "There's no such thing as a state abandoning its citizens," Kuperman, a protester said
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Protesters took to Israel’s streets for what they called a “day of disruption” on Wednesday, denouncing the call-up of tens of thousands of reservists for an offensive that has drawn global condemnation and fueled fears in Israel it could endanger hostages still held in Gaza.
The demonstrations, the latest of their kind to roil Israel, accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet of failing to secure a ceasefire deal and instead intensifying an invasion that hospitals in Gaza say in its initial stages is already accelerating a rise in fatalities.
“We have to take an extreme action so that someone will remember. There’s no such thing as a state abandoning its citizens,” Yael Kuperman, a protester near the Knesset told Israeli public broadcaster Kansas


Strikes hit both Gaza City and southern Gaza as Israel urges evacuation
Meanwhile, hospital officials told The Associated Press at least 24 people were killed in strikes overnight into Wednesday.
Nasser Hospital said it received 10 bodies, including one aid-seeker in Rafah and a child killed by a strike in southern Gaza. Shifa Hospital said the bodies of 14 people, including two children and four women, arrived on Wednesday while Al-Quds Hospital said it received another person killed by Israeli strikes.
Israel says that Gaza City — the largest Palestinian city in either the besieged strip or the occupied West Bank — remains a Hamas stronghold above what military officials claim is a vast underground tunnel network, even after raids earlier in the war.
Israel has intensified air and ground assaults on the outskirts of Gaza City, particularly in western neighborhoods where people are being driven to flee toward the coast, according to humanitarian groups that coordinate assistance for the displaced.
Site Management Cluster, one such group, said on Wednesday that families were trapped by the prohibitively high cost of moving, logistical hurdles and a lack of places to go.
“Palestinians are also reluctant to move due to the fear of not being able to return or exhaustion from repeated displacement,” it said.
Hospitals report dozens killed as international outrage grows
The twin threats of combat and famine, Palestinians and aid workers say, are only growing more acute for families in Gaza City, the vast majority of whom have reported being displaced multiple times during the 23-month war.
Hospital officials and Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday the death toll kept climbing, with people killed in airstrikes while trying to reach aid, or from hunger.
The ministry said 113 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday — more than half in Gaza City — over the past 24 hours.
The toll reported was a casualty count seen regularly in recent weeks and came a day after Netanyahu and Israeli commanders told reservists the offensive was entering what they hoped would be a “decisive stage” of the war.
The ministry reported on Wednesday that five adults and one child died from malnutrition over the past day, bringing the total toll to 367, including 131 children throughout the war.
The ministry reported on Tuesday that 63,633 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 2,300 seeking aid, since the war started Oct. 7, 2023, with a Hamas-led attack on Israel.
Part of the Hamas-run government but staffed by medical professionals, it doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up around half of the dead.
UN agencies and many independent experts consider the ministry’s figures to be the most reliable estimate of war casualties. Israel disputes them, but hasn’t provided its own toll.
In a letter sent as members of Parliament returned to work in the United Kingdom, three non-governmental organizations highlighted how more than 3,700 Palestinians were killed over the body’s 34-day summer break.
Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders and Medical Aid for Palestinians accused Israel of genocide — a charge it has previously denied. The organizations demanded the British government take action, noting famine, a collapse of the health care system and the killing of Mariam Abu Dagga, a visual journalist who had worked for The Associated Press and Doctors Without Borders.
“This is not merely a humanitarian crisis — it is a full-blown and man-made human rights catastrophe,” the statement said. “Expressions of ‘deep concern’ are not enough.”

Western ‘double standards’ over Gaza, Ukraine a ‘failure’: Spanish PM

Western ‘double standards’ over Gaza, Ukraine a ‘failure’: Spanish PM
  Pedro Sanchez: Gaza represents 'one of the darkest episodes of international relations' this century
  His country is encouraging Europe to to take tougher measures against Israel
LONDON: The West’s double standards over Ukraine and Gaza threaten its global standing, Spain’s prime minister told The Guardian.

Pedro Sanchez, who has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, was speaking ahead of talks with his UK counterpart Keir Starmer in London on Wednesday.

Sanchez said he is pleased that other European countries are following Spain in recognizing a Palestinian state, but criticized the continent’s overall response to the war.

“It is a failure,” he said. “Absolutely. It is also the reality that, within the EU, there are countries that are divided when it comes to how to influence Israel.

“But in my opinion, it’s not acceptable and we can’t last longer if we want to increase our credibility when it comes to other crises, such as the one we face in Ukraine.”

He added: “The roots of these wars are completely different but, at the end of the day, the world is looking at the EU and also at Western society and asking: ‘Why are you doing double standards when it comes to Ukraine and when it comes to Gaza?’”

Sanchez said he is encouraging Europe to take tougher measures against Israel, including financially.

“What we’re now witnessing in Gaza is perhaps one of the darkest episodes of international relations in the 21st century, and in this regard what I have to say is that Spain has been very vocal within the EU and also within the international community,” he added.

“Within the EU, what we have done so far is advocate to suspend the strategic partnership that the EU has with Israel.”

