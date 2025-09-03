Saudi point-of-sale spending rises 18% to $4.21bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transactions climbed 17.8 percent to SR15.79 billion ($4.21 billion), the largest increase in three weeks, as consumer spending accelerated across most sectors in a sign of robust economic momentum.
The number of transactions rose 11.2 percent to SR237 million in the week ended Aug. 30, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank.
The strong spending reflects sustained consumer confidence and the ongoing shift toward digital payments, supported by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform initiative.
The food and beverage sector remained the largest spending category, rising 29.4 percent to SR2.30 billion. Restaurant and cafe spending increased by 9.9 percent to SR1.70 billion.
In contrast, POS spending in the hotel sector declined by 6.5 percent to SR254 million.
Transportation sector activity grew 16.9 percent to SR1.13 billion, while expenditure on professional and business services climbed 18.8 percent to SR1.10 billion.
Spending on apparel, clothing, and accessories increased by 16.3 percent to SR1.18 billion. Meanwhile, education-related transactions reached SR1.10 billion, and spending at gas stations totaled SR1.08 billion.
The strong performance aligns with Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector expansion, which remained firmly in growth territory according to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index. This consistent consumer activity underscores the success of economic diversification efforts away from hydrocarbon dependence.
Riyadh dominated POS transactions, with expenses in the capital reaching SR5.47 billion, a 11.7 percent increase compared to the previous week.
Jeddah followed with a 24.1 percent increase to SR2.19 billion, and Dammam ranked third at SR771.70 million, up 14.7 percent.
Spending in Madinah rose 27.1 percent to SR624.30 million, while Makkah reached SR610.99 million. Al-Khobar recorded SR441.49 million, followed by Buraidah with SR378.78 million, and Abha at SR221.03 million.
The widespread adoption of digital payment platforms, combined with rising disposable incomes and a growing youth population, continues to fuel the transformation.
The data suggests consumer confidence remains resilient despite global economic uncertainties, providing crucial support to the Kingdom’s broader economic transformation agenda.
UAE sees steady August PMI growth as Kuwait, Egypt contract
Sales growth in UAE’s non-oil private sector weakened for fourth consecutive month
Kuwait’s output and new orders grew at their weakest pace since February
REEM WALID
RIYADH: Business activity across Middle Eastern and North African economies showed mixed trends in August, with the UAE leading growth while Kuwait and Egypt recorded contractions, according to market trackers.
The headline S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite gauge of non-oil private sector performance, is derived from data on new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times, and inventory levels.
The latest PMI data from S&P Global showed the UAE rising to 53.3 in August from 52.9 in July, rebounding from a 49-month low and remaining comfortably above the neutral 50 mark. The reading signaled an improvement in non-oil private sector conditions.
In Kuwait, the index edged down to 53 from 53.5 in July, its weakest level in six months, though still indicating expansion midway through the third quarter. Egypt, however, slipped further into contraction territory, falling to 49.2 from 49.5 a month earlier. While the decline quickened, it remained less severe than the survey’s long-term average of 48.2.
The figures align with World Bank projections that Gulf Cooperation Council economies will expand by 3.2 percent in 2025 and 4.5 percent in 2026, supported by easing OPEC+ production cuts and stronger non-oil sector activity.
UAE sales growth slows
Sales growth in the UAE’s non-oil private sector weakened for the fourth consecutive month in August, pushing new orders to their lowest level since mid-2021.
“The slowdown added to concerns of fading growth momentum and meant that output was increasingly reliant on backlogs of work,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
He noted that purchasing activity dropped for the first time since mid-2021, highlighting waning demand and softer supply chain conditions.
“In addition, a renewed drop in the amount of inputs purchased by non-oil businesses, the first since mid-2021, provides a further sign of fading demand in the second half of this year. The reduction came amid a softer improvement in supply chain conditions, which was also said to have disrupted markets,” Owen added.
Although input price inflation eased in August, a sharp increase in wage costs offset the relief. Rising hiring activity and higher salary demands linked to the cost of living drove wage inflation. “Selling prices also climbed at a faster rate during the month, which could raise concerns for consumers if the upward trend persists,” Owen said.
The report showed the UAE’s PMI was supported by stronger output growth, which accelerated to its fastest pace in six months and slightly exceeded the survey’s long-term average. Panelists frequently cited increased sales, project activity, and expansion in local markets as drivers of momentum.
Kuwait’s new orders weaken
In Kuwait, output and new orders grew at their weakest pace since February.
“Inflationary pressures also eased, however, providing welcome respite for firms on the cost front and enabling competitive pricing policies to be maintained,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
He added: “Companies were again reluctant to meaningfully increase their workforce numbers, which continued to put pressure on capacity and restrict their ability to finish projects on time. We will hopefully see job creation strengthen in the months ahead, but firms will likely wait and see if the demand picture strengthens before committing to new hires.”
The report noted that while operating conditions improved, it was at the slowest rate since March. Still, Kuwait’s non-oil private sector has posted consistent monthly growth over the past year.
Egypt faces cost pressures
Egypt’s PMI data pointed to a further deterioration in operating conditions, though the pace of contraction was milder than historical averages.
“Employment was also up for the second consecutive month, after a lack of hiring in the first half of the year. However, staffing gains were only mild, while firms remained reluctant to commit to new purchases, particularly as confidence in the year-ahead outlook remains weak,” Owen said.
He added: “Persistent inflationary pressures appear to be a key factor holding back company sales and output projections over recent months. While official CPI inflation has fallen from 2024 levels, it was still at a marked rate of 13.9 percent in July. However, the latest PMI data signaled that business cost pressures were at one of their lowest levels since early-2021.”
Owen emphasized that if easing cost pressures translates into lower prices for consumers, demand could recover.
Still, August marked the sixth consecutive month of falling output and new orders in Egypt’s non-oil economy. The report showed moderate declines across all surveyed sectors, with respondents citing weak demand amid challenging economic conditions and lingering inflation concerns. Although the pace of decline quickened slightly from July, it remained less severe than long-term averages.
Egypt's net foreign assets jump to a record $18.5 billion in July
03 September 2025
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s net foreign assets rose by $3.54 billion in July to a record $18.5 billion, central bank data showed, as Gulf investments, a currency devaluation 18 months ago and strong remittances from workers abroad help boost deposits, analysts say.
Net foreign assets were $14.96 billion at the end of June. Almost all of the increase was due to higher assets at commercial banks.
Remittances from Egyptians abroad have surged since Egypt sharply devalued its currency in March 2024, jumping to $26.4 billion in the nine months to end-March from $14.5 billion in the year-earlier period, the central bank said in July.
Commercial banks’ foreign assets rose by $3.28 billion in July to $39.49 billion while their liabilities fell by $166.2 million to $31.50 billion, according to the central bank data.
Egypt’s net foreign assets, which include assets held by both the central bank and commercial banks, turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.
They had reached a high of $17.47 billion in July 2021, according to Reuters calculations.
Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4
Employment in non-oil private sector continued to rise steeply in August
Non-oil private firms also ramped up purchasing activity
30 min 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector expanded at a stronger pace in August, buoyed by a revival in export orders and robust domestic demand, a key survey showed.
The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 56.4 from 56.3 in July, staying well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.
The performance outpaced regional peers, with the UAE and Kuwait posting August PMIs of 53.3 and 53.0, respectively. The reading signals the Kingdom’s continued success in diversifying its economy away from hydrocarbons under its Vision 2030 blueprint.
Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “The slight increase signaled another month of steady growth, driven by improving demand conditions, a modest rebound in output growth, and further gains in employment.”
He added: “Although activity growth has eased from the highs seen earlier this year, the underlying trend remains firmly positive.”
Survey participants cited improving economic conditions, rising sales, and proactive marketing efforts as crucial factors boosting activity in August.
The non-oil private sector continued its positive performance in August, as the Riyadh Bank Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) remained firmly in the expansionary zone.
The report noted an uptick in new order volumes, partly driven by a renewed rise in export sales. Companies attributed this growth to increased marketing in external markets and collaborations with clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.
“Firms reported stronger new business inflows, supported by an uptick in export orders and continued growth in domestic demand. Many attributed the improvement to more active marketing efforts and a healthier client pipeline, particularly across the service sector,” said Al-Ghaith.
S&P Global noted that employment in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued to rise steeply in August, driven by new project initiations and greater skills requirements.
“Employment trends remained broadly supportive, with firms continuing to expand their headcounts to meet current and expected demand. Although the rate of hiring eased from recent peaks, it remained historically strong,” said Al-Ghaith.
According to the report, non-oil private firms in Saudi Arabia also ramped up purchasing activity in August at a faster pace than in the previous survey period.
S&P Global revealed that companies raised their selling prices for the third consecutive month in August. Survey respondents attributed this trend to higher costs and rising customer demand.
“On the cost front, input prices remained elevated due to persistent pressures on material, transport, and technology-related expenses. Wage pressures eased slightly, but firms still faced broad cost challenges. With an increase in demand and the above factors, output prices continue to grow, though increases were generally modest,” said Al-Ghaith.
After hitting a 12-month low in July, business optimism improved in August. Non-oil firms expect positive outcomes in the coming months, citing rising demand, ongoing projects, and supportive government policies.
Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667
Parallel market Nomu slipped 1.12% to close at 25,642.38
MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.92 points to reach 1,383.42
02 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index ended little changed on Tuesday, shedding 3.12 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 10,667.44.
The total trading turnover for the benchmark stood at SR4.32 billion ($1.15 billion), with 66 stocks advancing and 186 declining.
The parallel market Nomu slipped 1.12 percent, or 290.85 points, to close at 25,642.38, while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.92 points to reach 1,383.42.
The day’s top performer was Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., which rose 3.49 percent to SR27.30. Tamkeen Human Resource Co. gained 1.98 percent to SR56.75, and Al Kathiri Holding Co. climbed 1.90 percent to SR2.14.
On the downside, Naseej International Trading Co. dropped 6.28 percent to SR92.60, while Marketing Home Group for Trading Co., which debuted on the main market Tuesday, slipped 4.94 percent to SR80.80.
On the announcements front, the Arab National Bank said it launched its dollar-denominated additional Tier 1 sukuk offering on Sept. 2, which will run through Sept. 3.
In a statement on Tadawul, the bank said the minimum subscription limit is $200,000, with increments of $1,000 thereafter. The final issuance size and terms will be determined based on market conditions.
ANB added that the sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and will be offered under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The bank also said the closing date of the offering remains indicative and subject to market conditions.
Shares of ANB closed 0.74 percent lower at SR22.93.
Saudi Arabia pushes global connectivity, AI rules at regulators' summit
02 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is driving efforts to close the $2.8 trillion global connectivity gap and shape artificial intelligence governance as it hosts the 25th Global Symposium for Regulators.
The event, organized with the International Telecommunication Union, opened Sept. 1 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme “Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development.”
It convenes regulators and industry leaders from 190 countries, reinforcing the Kingdom’s push to advance digital inclusion under Vision 2030.
The summit follows a UNCTAD World Investment Report 2025 showing digital infrastructure investments remain heavily concentrated in advanced economies, leaving developing nations struggling with access and affordability gaps.
At the opening, Haytham Al-Ohali, acting governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, said the event marks a milestone as the GSR turns 25 and the ITU celebrates its 160th anniversary, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Ohali described Saudi Arabia as “a hub for dialogue and innovative digital regulation.”
“Today we are in the era of artificial intelligence, and we have a golden opportunity to shape the future of humanity for the next 160 years and beyond, building on our successes and joint efforts that have culminated in connecting more than two-thirds of humanity to date,” SPA quoted him as saying.
Despite progress, 2.6 billion people remain unconnected, Al-Ohali said, noting a joint CST-ITU study estimates $2.6 trillion to $2.8 trillion is required to close the digital divide — including $1.7 trillion for connectivity and infrastructure alone, triple the 2020 projection.
The Kingdom, he added, has already made strides, with the digital economy contributing 15 percent of gross domestic product, over 380,000 technology jobs created, and women’s participation in the sector climbing from 7 percent in 2018 to 35 percent, surpassing G20 and EU benchmarks.
ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said, “This 25th GSR is both a celebration and a recommitment — to put people and planet at the heart of digital frameworks, to ensure technology bridges divides, and to make our digital future safe, inclusive, and sustainable for all.”
She noted that the next 25 years will be determined by the frameworks “we establish, the trust we build, and the decisions we make together.”
On X, Bogdan-Martin highlighted the urgency of regulatory innovation, writing: “The question before us — how regulators can act as digital ecosystem builders — could not be timelier. Because with digital tech transforming every part of life, regulators need to keep pace. They must shift mindsets, adopt new tools, and deepen collaboration.”
Cosmas Zavazava, director of the ITU’s Telecom Development Bureau, praised the Kingdom for hosting the event, noting that it will enhance the resilience of digital infrastructure, attract long-term investments, and provide advanced economic analysis tools aligned with global best practices.
On the sidelines, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with Bogdan-Martin to discuss joint efforts to expand digital inclusion, boost entrepreneurship, and build AI-driven growth models.
“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the digital economy, fostering digital skills, empowering digital entrepreneurship, and boosting partnership in connectivity and inclusion, alongside the Kingdom’s leading initiatives aimed at empowering people and safeguarding the planet,” SPA reported.
Al-Ohaly attended the meeting, where both sides discussed enhancing digital economy growth, developing digital skills, enabling digital entrepreneurship, and Saudi Arabia’s initiatives for human empowerment and environmental protection.
The event continues with technology exhibitions showcasing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital leadership and policy workshops advancing the new inclusion framework.
It comes as Saudi Arabia aims to become a global digital leader following its appointment to the UN’s ITU digital regulation network board. Internet use in the Kingdom reached 99 percent in 2024.
GSR-25 will close with a resolution outlining regulatory principles for the post-digital era, based on participants’ insights and session recommendations.
The GSR, held annually, is the world’s leading forum for regulators and industry leaders to exchange insights on digital innovation and regulatory frameworks.