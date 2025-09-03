Bryan Adams’ photography exhibition on show in Dubai

DUBAI: Iconic Canadian singer Bryan Adams, who is also known for his photographic art, is now marking his first-ever exhibition in the Middle East with “#SHOTBYADAMS” at Dubai’s JD Malat Gallery.

Born to English parents, the Canadian artist spent his youth traveling across Europe and the Middle East due to his father’s diplomatic work before signing with A&M Records at the age of 18 and gaining international fame with hits like “Summer of ’69.”







“#SHOTBYADAMS” at Dubai’s JD Malat Gallery. (Supplied)



In his latest creative foray, Adam uses multi-colored plexiglass to transform the relationship between subject and viewer in a show set to run until Sept. 30 in Dubai.

Inspired by the expression “seeing things through rose-tinted glasses,” Adams layered tinted plexiglass over some of his most celebrated portraits, including figures such as supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, rock legend Mick Jagger, and late singer Amy Winehouse.

Adams, whose photography earned him the German Lead Award in both 2006 and 2012, has also photographed subjects for i-D, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. His portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is permanently housed in the National Portrait Gallery in London.







“#SHOTBYADAMS” at Dubai’s JD Malat Gallery. (Supplied)



“The plexiglass acts like a visual metaphor— refracting not just the subject, but our assumptions. It’s about perception, distortion, and the beauty of seeing differently,” Adams said in a released statement about his latest body of work.

Adams is the co-founder of Zoo Magazine, a Berlin-based art and fashion journal. His photography has been exhibited in venues including the Saatchi Gallery in London, Stockholm’s Fotograﬁska, and the Royal Ontario Museum in Canada.