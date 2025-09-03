KSrelief, Kyrgyz officials discuss humanitarian ties

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, met with Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ulukbek Maripov in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The two officials discussed issues of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, as well as ways to support humanitarian work in Kyrgyzstan.

Maripov praised the Saudi aid agency’s efforts in assisting those in need worldwide, the SPA added.

KSrelief has implemented 3,632 projects worth more than $8.1 billion in 108 countries. These initiatives have been carried out in cooperation with 328 local, regional, and international partners since the agency’s inception in May 2015.

According to a recent KSrelief report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the agency’s projects were Yemen ($4.6 billion), Syria ($532 million), Palestine ($530 million), and Somalia ($248 million).

The programs cover food security, early recovery, water, sanitation and hygiene, health, camp coordination, education, protection, emergency aid, and nutrition.