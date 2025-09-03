You are here

Tunisia sees European tourist numbers rebound decade after attack

Tunisia sees European tourist numbers rebound decade after attack
Ten years after a beach attack that killed 30 Britons and delivered a crippling blow to Tunisia's tourism industry, European holidaymakers are finally returning in what authorities hope will be record-breaking numbers. (X/@zetacompa)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Tunisia sees European tourist numbers rebound decade after attack

Tunisia sees European tourist numbers rebound decade after attack
  • Foreign arrivals to Tunisia have jumped by nearly 10 percent this year compared with 2024
  • British tourism has surged most dramatically, up 48 percent through June, said Dora Milad, head of Tunisia’s hotel federation
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
SOUSSE, Tunisia: Ten years after a beach attack that killed 30 Britons and delivered a crippling blow to Tunisia’s tourism industry, European holidaymakers are finally returning in what authorities hope will be record-breaking numbers.
In June 2015, a Tunisian university student slipped a rifle out of a beach umbrella and opened fire on vacationers outside a hotel in Sousse, about 140 kilometers (90 miles) south of the capital.
The shooting, claimed by the Daesh group, left 38 people dead, most of them British, just months after another attack at the Bardo Museum in Tunis killed 21 foreign visitors.
The violence sent a shockwave through Tunisia’s tourism industry, devastating one of the country’s most important sources of jobs and foreign currency.
But a decade later, the visitors are returning.
Diane Paul, a 74-year-old tourist from Wales staying at a five-star resort in Sousse not far from where the 2015 beach shooting occurred, said she knew people who survived the attack.
But that did not deter her from visiting the North African country again.
“Nowhere is safe,” she said, her skin flushed from the midday sun, adding she had decided not to let fear make “us prisoners in our own country.”
Foreign arrivals to Tunisia have jumped by nearly 10 percent this year compared with 2024, reaching 5.3 million through July 20, according to the National Tourism Office.
The government hopes to attract 11 million visitors by the end of the year, up from 10 million last year.
British tourism has surged most dramatically, up 48 percent through June, said Dora Milad, head of Tunisia’s hotel federation.
At the Pearl Marriott in Sousse, general manager Maher Ferchichi said the surge reflected “a return of trust in Tunisia as a safe destination.”
More than 90 percent of the hotel’s European guests were British, he added.
Roddy Drummond, the British ambassador in Tunisia, said the embassy forecasts that around “400,000 British tourists will visit Tunisia in 2025.”
That would translate to “around the same number as before the 2015 events,” Drummond added, crediting improved security for the shift.
Eileen Cuciurean, a longtime visitor from Britain, said she noticed more British people at her hotel than in recent years.
“In past years, sometimes we were the only ones,” the 78-year-old added.
Tourism is one of Tunisia’s most vital sources of foreign currency and generates about 700,000 jobs.
But while the return of visitors is a relief for the government and resort operators, many small businesses and artisans complain that the prevailing all-inclusive package model is keeping tourists behind hotel gates.
Mourad Hadhari, a crafts vendor in Tunis’s medina, said the crowds of foreigners visiting each year were not necessarily reflected in his revenues.
“It’s true we have millions of tourists, but they just come to sleep and eat at the hotel,” he said.
Ahmed Bettaieb, head of the federation of travel agencies, said group tours and package deals represented about 70 percent of yearly visits from abroad.
Some are hoping to attract more visitors by pushing for higher-end investments and better flight deals.
Milad said beach tourism in Tunisia was “very attractive” for tourists, but limited direct low-cost flights were a major drag on growth.
“We need more flights outside the high season,” she said.

Topics: Tunisia tourism sousse

Syria Kurds say they thwarted escape bid from camp for IS families

Syria Kurds say they thwarted escape bid from camp for IS families

Syria Kurds say they thwarted escape bid from camp for IS families
Updated 7 sec ago
Kurdish security forces said they thwarted a “mass escape attempt” from the Al-Hol camp by several Daesh families
The detainees attempted to escape “using a large vehicle“

QAMISHLI, Syria: Syrian Kurdish forces said Wednesday they thwarted an escape attempt by more than 50 inmates of Al-Hol camp, which holds people suspected of ties to the Daesh group.
Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria have run camps hosting thousands of suspected militants and their families since the militant group lost its last territory in Syria six years ago.
Kurdish security forces said they thwarted a “mass escape attempt” from the Al-Hol camp by several Daesh families on Tuesday “numbering 56 individuals.”
They added that the detainees attempted to escape “using a large vehicle.”
Kurdish security forces detected “suspicious activity yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, when a group of people were seen boarding a vehicle in an abnormal manner,” they said in a statement.
The troops “stopped the vehicle as it attempted to pass through the main gate, arresting all those inside.”
Al-Hol houses approximately 27,000 people, including some 15,000 Syrians and about 6,300 foreign women and children from 42 nationalities, in addition to some 5,000 Iraqis, camp director Jihan Hanan told AFP in August.
Since Daesh’s defeat, the Kurdish-run administration has repeatedly called on foreign governments to repatriate their nationals.
Despite repeated warnings from international organizations of the dire conditions in the camps, many Western governments have refused to repatriate their citizens.
Neighbouring Iraq, however, has repatriated around 17,000 people, mostly women and children.
In February, Kurdish official Sheikhmous Ahmed said the administration aimed to empty the camps of Iraqis and displaced Syrians by the end of the year.

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli minister's calls to expand settlements, annex West Bank

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli minister’s calls to expand settlements, annex West Bank
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli minister’s calls to expand settlements, annex West Bank

GCC secretary-general condemns Israeli minister’s calls to expand settlements, annex West Bank
  • Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that maps were being drawn up for annexing territory in the occupied West Bank
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi on Wednesday condemned statements by an Israeli minister calling for the expansion of settlements and the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that maps were being drawn up for annexing territory in the occupied West Bank, land the Palestinians seek for a future state.

At a press conference in Jerusalem, Smotrich stood before a map that appeared to suggest the annexation of most of the West Bank, leaving out only six major Palestinian cities, including Ramallah and Nablus.

Al-Budaiwi said the “dangerous and suspicious” calls reflect the occupation’s continued systematic approach to destabilizing security and stability in the region. He stressed that such actions undermine prospects for peace, defy international conventions, and represent ongoing violations of international laws and norms.

He urged the international community to take “immediate and deterrent measures” to halt these provocative statements and practices by Israeli authorities.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC’s firm support for the Palestinian people in resisting such policies, reiterating the Council’s backing of their legitimate rights. He emphasized the GCC’s unwavering commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Israel West Bank

Israeli forces seize seven people from Syria: state media

Israeli forces seize seven people from Syria: state media
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Israeli forces seize seven people from Syria: state media

Israeli forces seize seven people from Syria: state media
  • SANA said the Israeli troops “entered the town of Jabata Al-Khashab” at dawn, raiding homes and “detaining seven people“
  • The detainees were taken to Israel for further questioning, the military said
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

DAMASCUS: Israeli forces seized seven people during an incursion into Syria on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported, with the Israeli military saying it “apprehended” individuals “suspected of terrorist activity.”
Since the fall of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar Assad in December, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on Syria and occupied much of a UN-patrolled demilitarised zone on the formerly Syria-controlled side of the armistice line between the two states, technically at war since 1948.
It has also opened talks with the interim authorities in Damascus.
The official Syrian news agency SANA said the Israeli troops “entered the town of Jabata Al-Khashab” in the southern province of Quneitra at dawn, raiding homes and “detaining seven people.”
The force — about 30 soldiers in five vehicles — crossed from a nearby base at 3:00 am (0000 GMT) and withdrew two hours later after the raids.
SANA also reported Israeli shelling in Quneitra.
Responding to a request for comment from AFP’s Jerusalem bureau, the Israeli army said its troops “apprehended several individuals suspected of terrorist activity against the troops in the area of Jubata in southern Syria.”
The detainees were taken to Israel for further questioning, the military added.
Israel has carried out repeated cross-border operations since Assad’s overthrow in December, including strikes and ground raids in Syrian territory.
Last month, SANA reported an Israeli airborne raid on a site near Damascus after multiple airstrikes.
Israel did not confirm the operation, but Defense Minister Israel Katz said its forces act “in all combat zones” to safeguard security.

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria Israel Quneitra

At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee

At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee

At least 21,000 children disabled in Gaza war: UN committee
  • Around 40,500 children have suffered “new war-related injuries” in the nearly two years since the war erupted, said the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
  • “Reports also described people with disabilities being forced to flee in unsafe and undignified conditions“
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

GENEVA: At least 21,000 children in Gaza have been disabled since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, a United Nations committee said Wednesday.
Around 40,500 children have suffered “new war-related injuries” in the nearly two years since the war erupted, with more than half of them left disabled, said the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
Reviewing the situation in the Palestinian territories, it said Israeli evacuation orders during the army’s offensive in Gaza were “often inaccessible” to people with hearing or visual impairments, “rendering evacuation impossible.”
“Reports also described people with disabilities being forced to flee in unsafe and undignified conditions, such as crawling through sand or mud without mobility assistance,” it said.
Meanwhile the committee said the restrictions on humanitarian aid being brought into the Gaza Strip were disproportionately impacting the disabled.
“People with disabilities faced severe disruptions in assistance, leaving many without food, clean water, or sanitation and dependent on others for survival,” it said.
While the private US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has four distribution points across the territory, the UN system it has largely replaced had about 400.
Physical obstacles, such as war debris and the loss of mobility aids under the rubble, have further prevented people from reaching the relocated aid points.
The committee said 83 percent of disabled people had lost their assistive devices, with most unable to afford alternatives such as donkey carts.
It voiced concern that devices like wheelchairs, walkers, canes, splints and prosthetics were considered “dual-use items” by the Israeli authorities and were therefore not included in aid shipments.
The committee called for the delivery of “massive humanitarian aid to persons with disabilities” affected by the war, while insisting that all sides needed to adopt protection measures for the disabled to prevent “further violence, harm, deaths and deprivation of rights.”
The committee said it had been informed of at least 157,114 people sustaining injuries, with over 25 percent at risk of life-long impairments, between October 7, 2023 and August 21 this year.
It said there were “at least 21,000 children with disabilities in Gaza as a result of impairments, acquired since October 7, 2023.”
It said Israel should adopt specific measures for protecting children with disabilities from attacks, and implement evacuation protocols that take into account persons with disabilities.
Israel should ensure disabled people are “allowed to return safely to their homes and are assisted in doing so,” it added.

Topics: War on Gaza UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Israelis stage a 'day of disruption' as more strikes hit Gaza City

Israelis stage a ‘day of disruption’ as more strikes hit Gaza City
Updated 03 September 2025
AP
Follow

Israelis stage a ‘day of disruption’ as more strikes hit Gaza City

Israelis stage a ‘day of disruption’ as more strikes hit Gaza City
  • The demonstrations, the latest of their kind to roil Israel, accuse Netanyahu’s cabinet of failing to secure a ceasefire deal
  • “There’s no such thing as a state abandoning its citizens,” Kuperman, a protester said
Updated 03 September 2025
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Protesters took to Israel’s streets for what they called a “day of disruption” on Wednesday, denouncing the call-up of tens of thousands of reservists for an offensive that has drawn global condemnation and fueled fears in Israel it could endanger hostages still held in Gaza.
The demonstrations, the latest of their kind to roil Israel, accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet of failing to secure a ceasefire deal and instead intensifying an invasion that hospitals in Gaza say in its initial stages is already accelerating a rise in fatalities.
“We have to take an extreme action so that someone will remember. There’s no such thing as a state abandoning its citizens,” Yael Kuperman, a protester near the Knesset told Israeli public broadcaster Kansas


Strikes hit both Gaza City and southern Gaza as Israel urges evacuation
Meanwhile, hospital officials told The Associated Press at least 24 people were killed in strikes overnight into Wednesday.
Nasser Hospital said it received 10 bodies, including one aid-seeker in Rafah and a child killed by a strike in southern Gaza. Shifa Hospital said the bodies of 14 people, including two children and four women, arrived on Wednesday while Al-Quds Hospital said it received another person killed by Israeli strikes.
Israel says that Gaza City — the largest Palestinian city in either the besieged strip or the occupied West Bank — remains a Hamas stronghold above what military officials claim is a vast underground tunnel network, even after raids earlier in the war.
Israel has intensified air and ground assaults on the outskirts of Gaza City, particularly in western neighborhoods where people are being driven to flee toward the coast, according to humanitarian groups that coordinate assistance for the displaced.
Site Management Cluster, one such group, said on Wednesday that families were trapped by the prohibitively high cost of moving, logistical hurdles and a lack of places to go.
“Palestinians are also reluctant to move due to the fear of not being able to return or exhaustion from repeated displacement,” it said.
Hospitals report dozens killed as international outrage grows
The twin threats of combat and famine, Palestinians and aid workers say, are only growing more acute for families in Gaza City, the vast majority of whom have reported being displaced multiple times during the 23-month war.
Hospital officials and Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday the death toll kept climbing, with people killed in airstrikes while trying to reach aid, or from hunger.
The ministry said 113 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday — more than half in Gaza City — over the past 24 hours.
The toll reported was a casualty count seen regularly in recent weeks and came a day after Netanyahu and Israeli commanders told reservists the offensive was entering what they hoped would be a “decisive stage” of the war.
The ministry reported on Wednesday that five adults and one child died from malnutrition over the past day, bringing the total toll to 367, including 131 children throughout the war.
The ministry reported on Tuesday that 63,633 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 2,300 seeking aid, since the war started Oct. 7, 2023, with a Hamas-led attack on Israel.
Part of the Hamas-run government but staffed by medical professionals, it doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up around half of the dead.
UN agencies and many independent experts consider the ministry’s figures to be the most reliable estimate of war casualties. Israel disputes them, but hasn’t provided its own toll.
In a letter sent as members of Parliament returned to work in the United Kingdom, three non-governmental organizations highlighted how more than 3,700 Palestinians were killed over the body’s 34-day summer break.
Amnesty International, Doctors Without Borders and Medical Aid for Palestinians accused Israel of genocide — a charge it has previously denied. The organizations demanded the British government take action, noting famine, a collapse of the health care system and the killing of Mariam Abu Dagga, a visual journalist who had worked for The Associated Press and Doctors Without Borders.
“This is not merely a humanitarian crisis — it is a full-blown and man-made human rights catastrophe,” the statement said. “Expressions of ‘deep concern’ are not enough.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israelis Protesters Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

