Saudi Arabia's real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities grew by 4.6 percent year on year in the April–June period, underlining the progress of Vision 2030 reforms. Shutterstock
Updated 7 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT
  • Oil activities led the expansion with a 5.6% increase
  • Non-oil sectors contributed 2.6 percentage points to overall GDP growth
Updated 7 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded 3.9 percent in the second quarter of the year, fueled by robust non-oil activity that extended its growth streak to 18 consecutive quarters, official data showed.

The Kingdom’s non-oil activities grew by 4.6 percent year on year in the April–June period, underlining the progress of Vision 2030 reforms aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil dependence, according to estimates from the General Authority for Statistics.

The latest gross domestic product figures align with projections from the International Monetary Fund, which in August forecast the Saudi economy to expand by 3.6 percent this year before accelerating to 3.9 percent in 2026. 

“Real GDP grew 3.9 percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of 2024, while seasonally adjusted real GDP rose by 1.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025,” GASTAT said in its latest report. 

“All main economic activities increased year-on-year, with non-oil up 4.6 percent, oil up 3.8 percent, and government up 0.6 percent,” it added.

Quarterly, oil activities led the expansion with a 5.6 percent increase, while non-oil advanced 0.8 percent and government activities slipped 0.8 percent.

The authority said non-oil sectors contributed 2.6 percentage points to overall GDP growth, followed by oil at 0.9 points, and net taxes on products at 0.3 points.

Among individual sectors, electricity, water and gas activities expanded 10.3 percent year on year in the second quarter, while finance, insurance and business services grew 7 percent. Wholesale and retail trade, along with restaurants and hotels, rose 6.6 percent.

In May, GASTAT reported that the economy grew 2.7 percent year on year in the first quarter, also driven by strong non-oil momentum.

Commenting on the first quarter performance at the time, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim, who chairs GASTAT’s board, said non-oil activities accounted for 53.2 percent of economic output, an increase of 5.7 percent from previous estimates.

He added that Saudi Arabia’s outlook remains positive, supported by structural reforms and large-scale state-led projects across multiple sectors. 

Topics: Saudi General Statistics Authority (GASTAT) Saudi Arabia Saudi GDP gross domestic product GDP

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593
Updated 07 September 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593
  • Parallel market Nomu fell 0.13% to close at 25,525.29
  • MSCI Tadawul Index declined 0.45% to end at 1,375.58
Updated 07 September 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 61.64 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 10,593.97. 

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index was SR2.20 billion ($587 million), with 93 stocks advancing and 153 retreating. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 34.30 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 25,525.29, as 34 stocks advanced and 48 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index declined 6.21 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 1,375.58. 

The day’s top performer was Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share price rose 10 percent to SR50.05. Other notable gainers included Saudi Fisheries Co., up 9.95 percent to SR96.65, and Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co., which rose 7.41 percent to SR16.82. 

On the downside, Arriyadh Development Co. recorded the largest drop, falling 5.70 percent to SR31.42, followed by Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co., down 5 percent to SR12.16, and Obeikan Glass Co., which declined 4.12 percent to SR26.50. 

On the announcement front, LADUN Investment Co. said it had been awarded the Mishraqiya Villas Development Project in Riyadh in partnership with the National Housing Co., with an estimated value of SR446 million. 

According to a Tadawul statement, LADUN will develop over 400 residential villas on a land area of approximately 100,440 sq. meters. The company will provide future updates regarding the sub-development contract with NHC. 

LADUN closed at SR2.59, down 3 percent. 

Qomel Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with NUPCO — Waymade PLC, establishing a framework to ensure consistent supply, enhance supply chain efficiency, prioritize registration of new products in Saudi Arabia, and promote knowledge exchange between the parties. 

The one-year MoU is non-binding and does not create a partnership or agency relationship. A joint working team will be formed within 14 days to create a detailed work plan, with final agreements announced upon signing. 

Qomel ended the session at SR49.80, unchanged. 

Topics: TASI Tadawul MSCI 30 Tadawul Index NOMU Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Arabia opens September ‘Sah’ sukuk at 4.88% yield

Saudi Arabia opens September ‘Sah’ sukuk at 4.88% yield
Updated 07 September 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia opens September ‘Sah’ sukuk at 4.88% yield

Saudi Arabia opens September ‘Sah’ sukuk at 4.88% yield
  • Subscription is available exclusively to Saudi nationals aged 18 and above
  • Minimum subscription is SR1,000
Updated 07 September 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched the September subscription window for its government-backed “Sah” savings sukuk, offering investors a fixed annual return of 4.88 percent. 

The subscription period opened at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7 and is available exclusively to Saudi nationals aged 18 and above through approved platforms including SNB Capital, Aljazira Capital, Alinma Investment, SAB Invest, and Al-Rajhi Capital, according to the National Debt Management Center. 

As with earlier offerings, the product is Shariah-compliant, denominated in riyals, and carries a one-year maturity, with fixed returns paid at redemption. Minimum subscription is SR1,000 ($266) and capped at SR200,000 per individual. 

The sukuk, part of the 2025 issuance calendar managed by the Finance Ministry’s NDMC, is designed to deepen the domestic savings market and widen financial inclusion. 

Launched under the Financial Sector Development Program, a core element of Vision 2030, Sah targets lifting the national savings rate to 10 percent by 2030, from about 6 percent to date. 

The sukuk is designed as a secure, low-risk savings instrument, with no fees and easy redemption, aligning returns with prevailing market benchmarks. Allocation is scheduled for Sept. 16, while redemption will run from Sept. 21–24, with proceeds disbursed on Sept. 29. 

Saudi Arabia has committed to making monthly issuances under the Sah program, with yields set in line with funding costs and market liquidity conditions to ensure attractiveness for retail investors. 

Last month, the Kingdom opened the August subscription window for its government-backed savings sukuk, offering an annual return of 4.97 percent, up from 4.88 percent in July. 

According to NDMC, the sukuk program also strengthens collaboration with private-sector institutions, including banks, asset managers, and fintech firms, as Saudi Arabia seeks to expand access to savings products and diversify its financial ecosystem. 

The Sah sukuk is becoming increasingly popular among younger investors seeking Shariah-compliant, stable returns, highlighting the government’s push to cultivate a savings culture and expand participation in domestic capital markets. 

Last week, NDMC completed the issuance of a $5.5 billion international sukuk under the Kingdom’s Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program.

The offering, the country’s first international sukuk based on an Ijarah structure, was issued in two tranches. The five-year sukuk maturing in 2030 raised $2.25 billion, while the 10-year tranche maturing in 2035 secured $3.25 billion. 

Investor demand was strong, with the order book reaching about $19 billion — 3.5 times the issuance size — underscoring global confidence in the Kingdom’s economic fundamentals and investment outlook, NDMC said. 

Topics: Sukuk sah Saudi Arabia National Debt Management Center (NDMC)

Arab Energy Fund raises $600m in bond sale amid heavy market supply 

Arab Energy Fund raises $600m in bond sale amid heavy market supply 
Updated 07 September 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Arab Energy Fund raises $600m in bond sale amid heavy market supply 

Arab Energy Fund raises $600m in bond sale amid heavy market supply 
Updated 07 September 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: The Arab Energy Fund, a multilateral banking institution, sold $600 million of bonds after drawing robust demand that allowed it to tighten pricing despite one of the busiest weeks for new debt globally. 

The five-year notes, priced at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 75 basis points, will mature in February 2031, the Riyadh-headquartered lender said in a statement. Investor orders were twice the planned size, prompting the fund to upsize the deal to $600 million. 

This was TAEF’s fourth public benchmark issuance in 2025, highlighting its continued presence in international markets. The broad investor interest reflects its growing role in financing the region’s energy sector. 

Vicky Bhatia, chief finance officer of The Arab Energy Fund. Supplied

“This issuance is a testament of investors’ confidence in The Arab Energy Fund’s solid credit profile,” said Vicky Bhatia, chief finance officer of The Arab Energy Fund. “Their continued trust has enabled us to reprice our curve in line with our funding strategy.” 

Investor appetite helped TAEF price the bonds about 20 basis points inside prevailing secondary levels, even as more than 40 other deals were announced globally around the same time. The transaction also saw 10 basis points of tightening during book-building. 

Buyers included central banks, sovereign wealth funds, supranational institutions and agencies, with strong participation from both the Middle East and North Africa and international investors. 

Established in 1974 by ten Arab oil exporters, TAEF provides debt and equity financing across the energy value chain and has integrated environmental, social and governance practices into its $5.8 billion loan portfolio.

At the corporate level, the Fund has adopted broad ESG practices that are embedded across its portfolio, workforce and operations. These include $1.3 billion in sustainability-linked financing within a $5.8 billion loan book. 

The fund holds long-term credit ratings of Aa2 from Moody’s, AA+ from Fitch and AA- from S&P — the highest for any energy-focused financial institution in the Middle East and North Africa. 

Topics: arab energy fund Investment Bond

Japanese firms invest $6.3bn in Saudi Arabia, 18 set up regional HQs

Japanese firms invest $6.3bn in Saudi Arabia, 18 set up regional HQs
Updated 07 September 2025
Reem Walid  
Follow

Japanese firms invest $6.3bn in Saudi Arabia, 18 set up regional HQs

Japanese firms invest $6.3bn in Saudi Arabia, 18 set up regional HQs
Updated 07 September 2025
Reem Walid  

RIYADH: Japanese companies have invested around SR23.6 billion ($6.28 billion) in Saudi Arabia, with 18 firms establishing regional headquarters in the Kingdom, said a senior Japanese official.  

In an interview with Al-Eqtisadiah, Daisuke Yamamoto, consul general of Japan in Jeddah, said, 82 companies operate in Riyadh and 36 in Jeddah, spanning sectors including petrochemicals, energy, electricity, water, automobiles, electronics, and titanium production. 

This comes as bilateral trade has grown 37.2 percent since 2020, reaching more than $36 billion, with Saudi exports accounting for the bulk at $29.9 billion, mostly petroleum and petrochemical products. Japanese exports to Saudi Arabia totaled roughly $6 billion, including cars, appliances, equipment, and machinery, according to the Japanese consul. 

The expansion aligns with the government-backed Riyadh regional headquarters program, launched in 2021, which offers incentives such as a 30-year corporate tax exemption, withholding tax relief, and regulatory support for multinationals establishing regional headquarters.  

“We seek to increase the volume of exchanges between us, especially in the western region, through the comprehensive Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030, which includes more than 80 projects in nine different sectors,” Yamamoto said, as quoted by Al-Eqtisadiah. 

During the interview, Yamamoto confirmed the desire of more Japanese companies to enter the vast Saudi market, noting that it is “one of the world’s largest economies and a G20 country.” 

The Japanese government is supporting these companies in understanding the Saudi market through several channels, including the JETRO office in Riyadh, the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East in Jeddah, and the Japanese embassy and consulate. 

The Japanese consul underlined that in January, a ministerial roundtable held in Riyadh as part of the “Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030” resulted in the signing of 13 memoranda of understanding — four involving various government and private entities, and nine signed between private sector companies from both nations. 

He added that later in February, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Japanese counterpart Iwaya Takeshi jointly led the second session of the Strategic Dialogue, and in May, the Saudi Cabinet approved an MoU to form a strategic partnership council between the two nations. 

Yamamoto highlighted that these steps “will support and strengthen relations and exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Japan in the future.” 

He also expressed Japan’s willingness to extend full support to Saudi Arabia in hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup, drawing on the country’s experience from organizing the 2002 tournament and its advanced technical and technological capabilities.  

“Japan will certainly be represented at Expo Riyadh 2030. Saudi Arabia's participation in Expo Osaka will be a great support for its successful organization of Expo Riyadh,” the Japanese consul said. 

He added, “The Saudi pavilion at Expo Osaka in Japan was a great success, attracting two million visitors. This success is due to the fruitful cooperation between the Japanese organizing authorities and the Saudi Embassy in Tokyo.” 

In the areas of digital systems, technology, and artificial intelligence, Yamamoto emphasized the 2023 cooperation memorandum signed between the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and Japanese firm NEC, covering AI, biometrics, and the Internet of Things. 

He noted that the memorandum is intended to promote innovation and develop creative solutions for various applications, including smart and secure cities, healthcare, and logistics, among others. 

In the same year, both countries also signed another MoU focused on the digital economy, advancing digital government, and speeding up the adoption of emerging technologies. 

Topics: Saudi Japan Investment regiona headquarters

Fitch affirms Kuwait’s AA- rating as oil dependence weighs on reform outlook

Fitch affirms Kuwait’s AA- rating as oil dependence weighs on reform outlook
Updated 07 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Fitch affirms Kuwait’s AA- rating as oil dependence weighs on reform outlook

Fitch affirms Kuwait’s AA- rating as oil dependence weighs on reform outlook
  • Fitch projects a reported budget deficit of 5.6% of GDP in fiscal year 2025
  • Inflation forecast to remain below 3% through 2027
Updated 07 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at AA- with a stable outlook, citing the country’s strong fiscal and external balance sheets. 

The rating is supported by Kuwait’s substantial financial buffers, which the Kuwait Investment Authority manages. Yet Fitch warned that reliance on hydrocarbons, an oversized public sector, and governance scores that lag peers remain key risks. 

Public wages and subsidies account for 41 percent of gross domestic product, or 81 percent of government spending. 

The agency said Kuwait’s external balance sheet remains the strongest among all Fitch-rated sovereigns. “We forecast its sovereign net foreign assets will rise to 607 percent of GDP in 2025, from an estimated 576 percent in 2024, more than 10x the ‘AA’ median,” Fitch said.

“Prospects remain uncertain for meaningful structural reforms to reduce reliance on oil revenue,” even as the government proceeds with gradual spending rationalization and other reform measures, Fitch’s latest rating said.

The government recently enacted a long-delayed financing law that allows debt issuance for the first time since 2017. The legislation sets a borrowing cap of 30 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($98.1 billion) over 50 years. 

Since June, authorities have issued 1.2 billion dinars in domestic bonds, equivalent to 2.4 percent of GDP, easing pressure on the General Reserve Fund and supporting local capital market development. 

Nonetheless, Kuwait’s progress in diversifying its revenue base remains limited. Non-oil revenue continues to lag behind regional peers, averaging 8 percent of non-oil GDP between 2022 and 2024, compared to a Gulf Cooperation Council median of 10.2 percent. 

A 15 percent domestic minimum tax on multinational corporations came into effect in January, but the introduction of a value-added tax and the long-planned GCC excise tax appears unlikely in the near term. 

Fitch projects a reported budget deficit of 5.6 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2025 under the government’s methodology, which excludes investment income, compared to 2 percent the previous year. 

This widening gap is attributed to declining oil revenue and an uptick in capital expenditures. Including estimated returns from sovereign wealth fund investments, Fitch forecasts a budget surplus of 10 percent of GDP. 

Economic growth is expected to rebound modestly, with real GDP projected to grow by 1.7 percent in 2025, following two consecutive years of contraction due to OPEC+ production limits. 

Inflation is forecast to remain below 3 percent through 2027. Oil production is anticipated to increase gradually, but Kuwait’s fiscal break-even oil price is set to remain high at $81 per barrel in fiscal year 2025. 

Despite the resumption of borrowing, Kuwait’s debt levels remain low by international standards. 

Government debt is forecast to rise from 2.9 percent of GDP in 2024 to nearly 12 percent by 2027, still well below the AA median of 52.4 percent. 

However, Fitch warned of Kuwait’s heightened sensitivity to oil price volatility, estimating that a $10 shift in oil prices would impact the budget balance by approximately 4 percent of GDP. 

While Fitch’s Sovereign Rating Model assigns Kuwait a score equivalent to AAA, qualitative adjustments have lowered the final rating due to limited structural reform progress and persistent reliance on oil revenues. 

Kuwait’s governance performance also contributed to the rating constraints, with a World Bank Governance Indicator ranking of 54, reflecting low scores in voice and accountability and middling scores across other dimensions. 

Fitch said a rating downgrade could result from geopolitical instability or a sustained decline in fiscal and external metrics, particularly under prolonged low oil prices. Conversely, a sustained reduction in oil dependence through credible structural reforms could support a future upgrade. 

The country ceiling remains at AA+, two notches above the sovereign rating, reflecting a low likelihood of restrictions on capital flows or foreign currency transactions. 

Regional context 

Across the Gulf, ratings remain mixed. The UAE holds AA ratings from all three major agencies, supported by diversified revenue streams and sovereign assets. Saudi Arabia was upgraded by S&P to A+ in March, while Moody’s maintains an Aa3 rating. Qatar also retains AA/Aa2 ratings with stable outlooks. 

Bahrain, however, remains below investment grade, with B+ ratings from Fitch and S&P and B2 from Moody’s, reflecting ongoing fiscal and external vulnerabilities. 

Topics: Kuwait kuwait economy Fitch Ratings

