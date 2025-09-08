Qatar’s international reserves rise 3.2% in August

RIYADH: Qatar Central Bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity increased by 3.2 percent year on year in August, reaching 260.3 billion Qatari riyals ($71.50 billion), according to the bank’s latest monthly figures.

This marked a slight deceleration compared to July’s growth rate of 3.28 percent, when reserves stood at 259.238 billion riyals.

Official reserves also posted a year-on-year increase of 3.8 percent, rising to 200.8 billion riyals in August. That compares with a 3.99 percent growth rate in July, when reserves reached 199.84 billion riyals.

According to data reported by the Qatar News Agency, holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills fell by 4.9 billion riyals to 135.2 billion riyals in August, while gold reserves climbed by 14.6 billion riyals to 46.5 billion riyals.

Cash balances at foreign banks declined by 2.3 billion riyals to 13.9 billion riyals, while Special Drawing Rights with the International Monetary Fund slipped slightly to 5.24 billion riyals from 5.25 billion riyals a year earlier.

The August figures extend trends seen in previous months. In June, Qatar’s international reserves stood at 258.9 billion riyals, while in May they reached 258.1 billion riyals, according to QNA.

During both months, official reserves rose year on year, with notable increases in gold holdings offset by declines in foreign bond investments and bank deposits.

“Similarly, Qatar’s SDR deposit holdings at the IMF rose by 12 million riyals in July 2025 compared to July 2024, reaching 5.178 billion riyals,” QNA’s report stated.

The central bank’s international reserves comprise foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, SDRs, and Qatar’s quota in the IMF. Additional liquid foreign currency assets also contribute to the total.