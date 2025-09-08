GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom

You are here

Central bank data confirmed the strength of GCC economies. Shutterstock
Updated 08 September 2025
Reem Walid
  • GCC inflation remained stable in second quarter despite heightened geopolitical risks
  • Year-on-year, all markets posted growth
RIYADH: Strong regional fundamentals and a robust project pipeline drove Gulf Cooperation Council-listed banks’ net profit to a record $16.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 9.2 percent year on year. 

This marks the second consecutive quarterly increase, with profits rising 3.7 percent quarter on quarter, supported by broad-based revenue growth and a lower cost-to-income ratio, which offset higher impairments, according to Kuwait-based Kamco Invest’s GCC Banking Sector Report – Q2 2025.

This comes as GCC inflation remained stable in the second quarter despite heightened geopolitical risks. 

The report aligns with forecasts that regional economies will grow 4.4 percent in 2025, up from 4 percent, as rising oil output and resilient non-oil activity offset global trade headwinds, according to a recent report by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales with Oxford Economics. 

“At the country level, the q-o-q growth remained largely positive with five out of six country aggregates showing a sequential growth in net income while the aggregate for the Bahraini banking sector showed a decline,” said the Kamco report.

“Kuwaiti-listed banks showed the biggest absolute growth in net profits with an increase of $204.6 million, or 15.6 percent, mainly led by reversal of provisions reported by three out of nine listed banks on the exchange,” it added. 

“UAE and Saudi banks were next with net profit growth of $191.8 million (+3.2 percent) and $152.3 million (+2.6 percent), respectively,” Kamco said. 

Year-on-year, all markets posted growth, with Saudi and Bahraini banks achieving double-digit increases, while Oman and Kuwait also reported solid gains. 

It showed that the banking sector’s total revenues hit a new all-time high of $35.6 billion for the quarter, driven by a solid 3.6 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. 

“The growth was led by a broad-based increase in revenues reported by banks across country aggregates that more than offset an 8.2 percent decline reported by Bahraini banks,” the report said. 

“UAE-listed banks led the way during the quarter with a revenue growth of 5.3 percent or $674.0 million during Q2-2025 as compared to Q1-2025,” it also said. 

Lending rose 3.4 percent quarter on quarter, the second-largest gain in 16 quarters, bringing total gross loans to $2.23 trillion, supported by strong non-oil sector activity, particularly manufacturing, which grew well above regional benchmarks. 

Central bank data confirmed the strength of GCC economies, showing sustained credit expansion in all countries except Bahrain, even amid declining project awards. 

Customer deposits reached a new high of $2.74 trillion, up 3.5 percent quarter on quarter and 13.3 percent year on year, with growth broad-based across all GCC countries. 

Loan-to-deposit ratio 

The overall loan-to-deposit ratio for GCC banks remained above the 80 percent threshold at the end of the period, settling at 81.5 percent, slightly down from 81.6 percent in the first quarter. 

This is the fifth consecutive quarter the ratio has stayed above 80 percent, reflecting stronger asset utilization and improved margins, which help offset the impact of declining interest rates. 

Topics: GCC Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Gulf economy

Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank grants $1.73bn in financing by Q3 

Updated 16 September 2025 
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank disbursed SR6.5 billion ($1.73 billion) in financing in the first nine months of 2025, benefiting over 90,000 citizens and enterprises, after extending SR8 billion in 2024. 

Of this, SR2.5 billion supported self-employed practitioners and productive families, reaching 53,000 beneficiaries — including 14,500 in the third quarter, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Strengthening small, medium, and emerging industries is a key goal of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom works to diversify its economy and reduce its decades-long reliance on crude oil revenues. 

FASTFACTS

More than SR2.4 billion went to 7,300 small and emerging enterprises, with 2,400 of them financed in the third quarter alone. 

Social financing accounted for SR1.6 billion, benefitting 30,000 people, including 10,000 during the latest quarter. 

Quoting Ahmed Al-Rajhi, minister of human resources and social development and chairman of SDB, SPA stated that “the achievements reflect the effectiveness of the Bank’s strategic directions in empowering individuals and establishments, and providing an attractive labor market for local and global capabilities, in support of the national economy.” 

The report added that more than SR2.4 billion went to 7,300 small and emerging enterprises, with 2,400 of them financed in the third quarter alone. Social financing accounted for SR1.6 billion, benefitting 30,000 people, including 10,000 during the latest quarter. 

Sultan Al-Hamidi, CEO of SDB, said these achievements align with the support the bank receives from Saudi leadership to advance the Kingdom’s comprehensive development. 

He added that the institution will continue serving as a national development enabler through an integrated system of financing and non-financing solutions aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, fostering enterprise growth, and transforming ideas into sustainable projects. 

In December, SDB signed an agreement with Saudi National Bank to launch a financing portfolio to support entrepreneurship in the Kingdom. 

The portfolio, introduced under SNB’s Ahalina program, was set to provide SR10 million ($2.66 million) in funding to entrepreneurs, SPA reported at the time. 

Under the deal, SNB and SDB agreed to strengthen public-private cooperation to boost the Kingdom’s entrepreneurial landscape. 

Topics: Finance

Saudi Arabia, New Zealand deepen ties with $100m in commercial deals

Updated 16 September 2025
  • Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay led a delegation of 21 New Zealand businesses to Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Arabia is one of New Zealand’s largest and fastest-growing export destinations in the Middle East.
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic markets in the Middle East, New Zealand’s trade minister has claimed after deals valued at $100 million were signed by businesses from the two countries.

Todd McClay spoke to Arab News during a visit to Riyadh where he led a delegation of 21 New Zealand businesses to promote trade and investment ties with the Kingdom.

The memorandums of understanding signed during the trip included those involving NIG Nutritionals and Al Dawaa Pharmacies, 26 Seasons and Qassim Strawberry & Fruit Cooperative Society, and Gallagher Animal Management and Al Tajweed.

“These partnerships mark an important step in deepening New Zealand’s trade relationship with Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf region. Together, they are expected to generate more than $100 million in commercial value for New Zealand,” McClay said.

“This will give our exporters a significant boost, reinforce New Zealand as a reliable trade partner, and contribute to our goal of doubling the value of exports in 10 years,” he added.

Todd McClay. Huda Bashattah/AN

The official also held a meeting with Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment, to discuss opportunities for deeper investment links between the two countries.

The meeting builds on the conclusion of the New Zealand–Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement last year and a growing commitment to enhanced trade and investment cooperation.

“We reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia in the GCC last year for a free trade agreement, and we’re looking forward to signing it in the region in the coming months,” McClay told Arab News.

“But this was an opportunity to bring a number of New Zealand businesses here to find partners and people to trade and invest with, to grow a strong business relationship in the Kingdom,” he added.

Todd McClay speaking to Arab News. Huda Bashattah/AN

Trade with Saudi Arabia has grown significantly in recent years, with exports up 118 percent since 2021. According to the New Zealand Ministry for Trade & Investment and Agriculture, Saudi Arabia is one of the two largest export destinations in the Middle East, and the 18th largest market globally.

As of June, two-way trade reached 1.6 billion New Zealand dollars ($960 million), with exports valued at 1.35 billion dollars. Dairy dominated at 80 percent of New Zealand exports, followed by meat at nearly 10 percent.

According to the New Zealand Year-end June report, Saudi Arabia is New Zealand's 22nd largest trading partner.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the most dynamic markets in the Middle East, worth$2.8 trillion and is driving one of the largest global transformations and rebuild programs through its Vision 2030 strategy,” McClay said.

The minister believes the success of the negotiation of the trade agreement is “significant,” saying: “It’s one of the first trade agreements that the GCC has concluded in quite a long period of time that they’ve decided to do it with New Zealand, I think, is an honor for us.”

He added: “But it really now is just the foundation for how we can grow that relationship further.”

Saudi Arabia is already one of New Zealand’s largest and fastest-growing export destinations in the Middle East.

As of 2025, the two countries mark 48 years of diplomatic relations. Exports have more than doubled in four years, from $620 million in June 2021 to $1.35 billion in June, bringing two-way trade to $1.58 billion.

During his trip the minister held multiple sideline meetings, including with the Saudi Public Investment Fund to scout opportunities available in the Kingdom, as well as visiting the Expo 2030 site.

Topics: New Zealand - GCC Saudi - New Zealand Ties New Zealand

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to 10,519

Updated 16 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All-Share Index rebounded on Tuesday, gaining 91.67 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 10,518.73. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.32 billion ($1.15 billion), with 233 stocks advancing and 20 declining. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, also rose 0.29 percent, closing at 25,022.58. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index edged up 0.81 percent to 1,369.12. 

The best-performing stock on the main market was Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, with its share price rising 9.97 percent to SR28.68. 

Retal Urban Development Co. shares climbed 5.85 percent to SR12.30, while Saudi Ground Services Co. gained 5.60 percent to SR44.10. 

Conversely, National Medical Care Co. fell 1.82 percent to SR161.50. 

In corporate news, Almarai Co. announced the launch of its dollar-denominated sukuk under its $2 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Program. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the offering period began on Sept. 16 and will run through Sept. 17. The minimum subscription is $200,000, in increments of $1,000, while the final value, return, and maturity will be determined by market conditions. 

Almarai’s share price rose 2.53 percent to SR45.10. 

First Milling Co. said it signed a binding agreement to acquire 60 percent of the share capital of Al-Kenan Al-Arabia Trading Co., a single-person limited liability company registered in Saudi Arabia. 

The Tadawul statement noted that the transaction includes the transfer of ownership in accordance with the agreement’s terms and conditions, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions required to complete such deals. 

First Milling added that the acquisition aligns with its growth strategy, aimed at expanding activities in the feed sector, diversifying revenue sources, and strengthening its market position in the Kingdom and beyond. 

The company’s share price rose 0.69 percent to SR51.30. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi exchange Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

PIF-backed AviLease, Hassana form aircraft leasing JV 

Updated 16 September 2025 
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-backed AviLease has partnered with Hassana Investment Co. to establish a new aircraft leasing joint venture, underscoring growing public-private collaboration in advancing the Kingdom’s aviation sector. 

Hassana, the investment manager of the General Organization for Social Insurance, will hold the majority stake in the venture. AviLease, which manages an aircraft portfolio worth over $7 billion, will act as the platform’s aircraft service provider, according to a press release. 

The partnership comes as AviLease expands, having placed Boeing and Airbus orders in June, secured a $1.5 billion financing facility in April, and received investment-grade ratings.

The company is targeting a fleet of about 200 aircraft in Saudi Arabia’s growing aviation market. 

The move aims to broaden access to aviation financing for local and international investors while supporting the Kingdom’s National Aviation Strategy. This supports the Kingdom’s updated target of drawing 150 million visitors a year by 2030, up from the original Vision 2030 goal of 100 million.

AviLease CEO Edward O’Byrne said the collaboration with Hassana enhances the company’s position as a PIF-backed lessor. 

“The proposed joint venture is a foundational step in building a scalable platform that supports the growth of Saudi Arabia’s aviation ecosystem. We look forward to further developing this partnership through future transactions and expanding our footprint in the global aircraft leasing market,” he added. 

As its first transaction, the JV will acquire a portfolio of 10 aircraft from AviLease, currently leased to Saudi carriers. The fleet consists of new-generation, fuel-efficient models, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s push to boost efficiency and sustainability in its expanding aviation infrastructure. 

Hani Al-Jehani, acting CEO and chief investment officer, Hassana, said: “This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to investing in resilient assets that generate sustainable, long-term cash flows supported by strong fundamentals.”  

He added: “Through our collaboration with AviLease, we aim to strengthen our exposure to the aviation leasing sector while advancing the Kingdom’s broader aviation aspirations.”  

Al-Jehani said the initiative is fully aligned with the mandate to pursue attractive investment opportunities that advance the fund’s portfolio objectives. 

Fahad Al-Saif, chairman of AviLease, called the partnership “a significant step,” adding that it represents the private sector’s first entry into the fast-growing aviation leasing space and reflects deeper collaboration between PIF companies and private investors. 

He further emphasized that such partnerships provide a robust financial platform, capable of attracting high-quality local and international investments while reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s growing financial market presence regionally and globally. 

Hassana manages more than SR1.2 trillion ($300 billion) in assets, deploying its scale and expertise across sectors and geographies to generate long-term value.  

Earlier this year, the firm signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., another PIF subsidiary, to launch the region’s first residential mortgage-backed securities — further reflecting its role in diversifying Saudi Arabia’s financial markets and pioneering innovative investment initiatives. 

Topics: AviLease Hassana Investment Co.

Suez Canal Economic Zone reports 38% revenue growth, secures $6.3bn in projects

Updated 16 September 2025
Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: The Suez Canal Economic Zone has attracted $6.3 billion in new investments across 155 projects over the past 14 months, while reporting record revenues of 11.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($237 million) for the 2024-25 fiscal year — up 38 percent year on year.
At its second board meeting of the fiscal year, held in Egypt’s new administrative capital, the authority approved its final accounts, showing net profits of 8.6 billion pounds, a 51 percent increase on the previous year and nearly triple budget expectations. Expenditure stood at 2 billion pounds.
SCZONE Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din emphasized that the zone’s performance came despite a 54 percent decline in Suez Canal transit revenues caused by reduced shipping traffic in the Red Sea. 
He noted that growth was supported by contracts worth $8.6 billion covering 297 industrial, service, and port projects.
During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the authority finalized 129 projects valued at $4.4 billion, generating over 31,000 direct jobs. From July through mid-September of the current fiscal year, an additional 26 industrial and logistics contracts were signed in Sokhna and Qantara West with a combined value of $1.85 billion, expected to create 21,800 jobs.
Since mid-2022, SCZONE has secured a total of 334 projects worth $10.4 billion. Of these, 323 projects are located in industrial zones, accounting for $8.9 billion in investment and nearly 100,000 planned jobs, while 11 projects in the seaports represent $1.5 billion. The investment portfolio spans sectors including solar panels, tires, garments, metals, logistics, and recycled materials.
Qantara West has emerged as a key growth hub, now hosting 40 projects worth $1.05 billion and projected to create 55,900 jobs. For the first time, projects have also been launched in Ismailia East’s Technology Valley in Sinai.
The board also endorsed five new projects totaling $155 million in investment across 441,000 sq. meters, expected to generate 5,100 jobs. Four will be located in Qantara West, including ventures from Chinese and Pakistani firms in textiles and garments, along with a facility for recycled PVC flooring and wall panels. The fifth, led by Egyptian-Turkish joint venture SIGMA EGYPT, will establish bonded container yards in Qantara West and Sokhna.

Topics: Egypt Suez Canal Authority

