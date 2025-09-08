Saudi fashion growth takes center stage at Tokyo roadshow

RIYADH: The Fashion Commission, in partnership with Vogue Business, concluded the Tokyo Investment Roadshow, bringing together investors, decision-makers, and creative leaders from Japan and the region to discuss Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing fashion sector and explore investment opportunities.

During the tour, the commission unveiled the “State of Fashion Sector in Saudi Arabia 2025” report via its Fashion Futures platform, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

This annual report, a key industry reference, provides data-driven insights into the creative economy, consumer trends, talent empowerment, and global shifts shaping the sector.

Key statistics revealed that Saudi Arabia’s fashion market is projected to reach $36.8 billion by 2025, making it the largest in the Gulf region, the SPA added.

The market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.4 percent through 2029. Women account for 55 percent of the sector’s workforce, with 44 percent in management positions, surpassing national averages.

Additionally, 96 percent of Saudi consumers are aware of sustainability concepts, and 64 percent consider them when making purchases.

The commission also introduced a special manga version of the report, developed with Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation.

Designed for Japanese audiences, the manga presents Saudi Arabia’s fashion vision through a visually engaging narrative rooted in heritage and looking to the future, reflecting the commission’s commitment to cultural dialogue and storytelling innovation.

The event featured a data-driven panel discussing key findings from the report, with contributions from experts and designers, the SPA reported.

It included an investment session titled “Investing in Saudi Arabia: Funding the Future of Fashion,” with representatives from the Fashion Commission, Ministry of Investment, and Cultural Development Fund.

The session covered funding opportunities, new regulations, and the growing role of both private and government sectors.

This roadshow builds on previous investment initiatives by the Fashion Commission in global fashion capitals, the most recent being London.

Organized with the Ministry of Investment and Cultural Development Fund, it aims to attract international investment and simplify access to opportunities within Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector.

The Tokyo tour highlighted the deepening ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan in creative industries, with fashion emerging as a key pillar of international collaboration.

The event provided a strategic platform to foster partnerships and enhance cultural and commercial exchange between the two nations.