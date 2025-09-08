KSrelief delivers aid to flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivered five trucks of humanitarian assistance for victims of deadly floods in Pakistan’s Punjab, the province’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said on Monday.

Floods in Punjab, worsened by heavy monsoon rains and excess water released from Indian rivers, have killed 60 people and affected more than 4.1 million since late August.

More than 4,330 areas have been affected, with authorities evacuating thousands from high-risk zones near swelling rivers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Monday. The Saudi envoy expressed condolences for the flood victims, the PML-N said.

“Five trucks carrying relief goods for flood victims in seven districts of Punjab from KSrelief have arrived,” the PML-N said, adding that Al-Malki handed them over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab.

The relief items include 10,000 shelter kits and 10,000 food packages. The KSrelief shelter kits contain tents, solar panels, LED lights, thermal blankets, plastic mats, durable kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soaps.

Each 95kg food package contains flour, sugar, chickpeas, lentils, and cooking oil.

The relief items will be distributed among flood victims in Kasur, Jhang, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan, and Toba Tek Singh through the joint efforts of PDMA, KSrelief, and the Hayat Foundation.

“The relief assistance for flood victims reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued solidarity and brotherhood with Pakistan,” the PML-N said.

Nawaz, according to her party, paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying: “We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for providing 10,000 food baskets and 10,000 shelter/camp kits.”