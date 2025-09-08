Hajj minister in Turkiye to boost pilgrim services

Artist showcases Qur’anic verses with intricate papercutting creations
Connecting people with spiritual, artistic beauty of the Qur’an, Pakistan artist Tusif Ahmad tells Arab News
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: Australia-based Pakistani artist Tusif Ahmad visited Jeddah this week to showcase his intricate and colorful papercutting representations of Qur’anic verses.
Ahmad, who has lived in Australia since 2006, presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts during a talk at the Layla Design Gallery.
Over the past 12 years, he has produced more than 500 pieces, exhibited globally, and won recognition for an art form he describes as “an invitation to reflect on the Qur’an.”
His journey began by chance when his 5-year-old daughter said to him: “Baba, I’m bored.”
To keep her entertained, he folded a sheet of paper and cut it into the shape of a sunflower, sparking an artistic path that would merge his faith with a love for calligraphy, geometry, and storytelling.
“My purpose is to connect people with the spiritual and artistic beauty of the Qur’an through exhibitions, artist talks, and private viewings in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News about his visit.
Each artwork aims to create a bridge between tradition and modern expression, inspiring both Muslims and non-Muslims to connect with the spiritual essence of Islamic art.
Tusif Ahmad, Visual artist
He explained that his work uses layered patterns and light to represent the depth of the Qur’an’s message.
“Each artwork aims to create a bridge between tradition and modern expression, inspiring both Muslims and non-Muslims to connect with the spiritual essence of Islamic art,” he said.
He wants to create a sense of wonder while building cultural understanding and dispelling misconceptions about Islam through his art.
“It’s about sharing something beautiful, making a connection, and leaving a positive mark on the world,” he said.
“During the (New Zealand) Christchurch mosque tragedy (in 2019), where many Muslims lost their lives, I felt a deep responsibility to promote peace and understanding.
“I exhibited my Islamic papercutting artworks in a Catholic church as a gesture of harmony between faiths. Alhamdulillah, this action was widely appreciated around the world, and many people saw it as a symbol of unity and respect.”
During his Jeddah talk, Ahmad showcased works from a series inspired by the surahs Ar-Rahman, Yaseen, and Yusuf. He explained that small pieces may take weeks while larger ones require months of patience and spiritual focus.
Though not a native Arabic speaker, he has begun learning the language and studying the Qur’an in depth.
“I am very keen to understand the message in each Qur’anic verse that I work on. To understand the background, I take leads from scholars’ lectures and attend Arabic-language classes,” he explained.
Now, Ahmad is in discussions with art and cultural organizations in Jeddah and Riyadh to stage his first solo exhibition in Saudi Arabia.
“A solo exhibition would be a great opportunity to present my complete body of work and engage with a wider audience in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Saudi women riders claim first-ever wins at camel festival
Reema Al-Shuwaie took the title of the first main round with her camel Absher, while Hadeel Al-Sharif won the second round with Mubshir
Arab News
TAIF: Saudi women riders made history at the seventh Crown Prince Camel Festival in Taif, winning cups and setting records for the first time in the competition’s history.
Reema Al-Shuwaie took the title of the first main round with her camel Absher, while Hadeel Al-Sharif won the second round with Mubshir, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Marwan Al-Johani, head of competition and registry manager at the Saudi Camel Race Federation, said the results reflect the growth of the sport among women.
“This is another aspect of the development witnessed in camel sports, and it is what we aspired to achieve by raising the performance levels of female camel jockeys in their races,” he said.
Al-Johani credited the support of Prince Fahad bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Camel Federation, for encouraging women riders and intensifying competition.
“The records we witnessed today are proof of that,” he added.
FASTFACTS
• The festival features 249 races, including five camel races for 78 men and women riders from eight countries.
Held at the historic Taif camel square, the festival features 249 races, including five camel races for 78 men and women riders from eight countries, with total prize money exceeding SR50 million ($13.3 million).
Competitors come from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Yemen, Bahrain, Algeria, and the UK.
Saudi Camel Sports spokesperson Murdhi Al-Khamaali said that the event has elevated camel racing beyond sport.
The Crown Prince Camel Festival has promoted authentic Arab culture to the world by blending the diverse cultures of the Kingdom, the Gulf states, and the Arab world, making the festival more than just a sport, but an economic, social, and cultural movement, he added.
According to Al-Khamaali, the festival has revived the cultural and historical memory of Taif, its host city.
Since its launch, the festival has been known for record-breaking participation. More than 90,000 camels competed in its first six iterations, with the seventh surpassing 100,000 and recording multiple new Guinness World Records.
Google AI Pro gives students access to advanced tools, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, the Veo 3 video generation tool, the Deep Research feature, Gemini integration with Gmail and Docs, and 2 TB of Google Drive cloud storage
Arab News
RIYADH: The International Center for AI Research and Ethics, supervised by UNESCO in Riyadh, has partnered with Google to offer university students across Saudi Arabia free access to Google AI Pro for one year.
The initiative aims to enhance students’ knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence and expand their opportunities for research and innovation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
ICAIRE will host in-person workshops at several Saudi universities and virtual sessions for others, with training provided by Gemini Academy.
Registration is open to all university students in the Kingdom until Nov. 3 via the center’s website, the SPA added.
Google AI Pro gives students access to advanced tools, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, the Veo 3 video generation tool, the Deep Research feature, Gemini integration with Gmail and Docs, and 2 TB of Google Drive cloud storage.
The program empowers students with cutting-edge AI resources to boost their innovation and digital productivity skills.
Heavy rain is forecast for Baha, southern Makkah and its highlands, southern and western Madinah, and the south of Eastern Province
Arab News
JEDDAH: The National Center for Meteorology released a report on Monday outlining key climate forecasts for the Kingdom’s fall season from September to November.
Rainfall is expected to be above average, with September seeing particularly heavy precipitation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in Jazan, central and western Asir, and western Najran, the SPA added.
Heavy rain is forecast for Baha, southern Makkah and its highlands, southern and western Madinah, and the south of Eastern Province.
Later on in the year, above-average rainfall is expected in Jazan, southern and central Asir, northern Makkah, and southern Madinah.
Average surface temperatures are likely to rise above normal across most regions, according to the report.
Parts of Jouf, Tabuk, Madinah, Hail, the Northern Borders, and the southeast of Eastern Province will have temperatures higher than expected, while temperatures should stay near normal in Baha, Asir, Jazan, and parts of Najran, Makkah, and Riyadh.
During the meeting, both officials discussed issues of mutual interest
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received Ambassador of Iran to the Kingdom Alireza Enayati in Riyadh on Monday.
During the meeting, both officials discussed issues of mutual interest, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry posted on X.
Al-Rassi, who is also the general supervisor of the Public Diplomacy Deputyship, also received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov, with whom he held similar talks.
Meanwhile, Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Development Affairs Abdullah bin Zarah received Paulo Uchoa Ribeiro Filho, the newly appointed ambassador of Brazil to the Kingdom, wishing him success in his new role.