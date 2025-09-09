You are here

  • Home
  • GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment
The timing of the guide’s release comes as Gulf equity markets continue to attract inflows from foreign investors. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/4n6h3

Updated 9 sec ago
REEM WALID 
Follow

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment
  • Guide recommends best practices on communication protocols, regulatory disclosures, crisis management, and governance structures
Updated 9 sec ago
REEM WALID 
Follow

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s financial markets are set to strengthen investor communication and transparency with the launch of a new Unified Investor Relations Guide for 2025, the GCC Financial Markets Committee announced. 

Developed in partnership with key regional exchanges, including Boursa Kuwait, Saudi Tadawul, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group, Dubai Financial Market, Bahrain Bourse, Muscat Stock Exchange, and Qatar Stock Exchange, the guide lays out a structured framework to enhance disclosure practices, integrate environmental, social and governance considerations, and boost stakeholder engagement across listed firms. 

The guide aligns with broader initiatives to modernize the region’s financial ecosystem and position the region as an attractive destination for global capital. 

The timing of the guide’s release comes as Gulf equity markets continue to attract inflows from foreign investors. 

According to PwC Middle East’s analysis published in May, GCC initial public offerings raised $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 33 percent increase from a year earlier, with Saudi Arabia accounting for nearly 69 percent of proceeds. 

“This guide is a strategic step toward unifying investor relations standards and practices across the GCC’s capital markets, contributing to the enhancement of transparency, credibility, and strengthening investor confidence,” said Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, the CEO of Boursa Kuwait. 

The guide recommends best practices on communication protocols, regulatory disclosures, crisis management, and governance structures, designed to streamline investor relations while ensuring compliance with international standards. 

“It reflects the GCC Financial Markets Committee’s commitment to providing practical tools that enhance the communication channels between listed companies and their investors, as well as supporting the sustainable growth and development of capital markets,” he added. 

The guide’s recommendations include structured disclosure calendars, management of material events, insider watch-lists, and policies to address rumors and market manipulation. It further emphasizes ESG reporting as a growing requirement among global investors, encouraging firms to integrate sustainability metrics into strategic planning and reporting frameworks. 

“The GCC Unified IR Guideline 2025 is a key milestone in reinforcing transparency and investor trust across the region,” said Abdulla Salem Al-Nuaimi, group CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

He added: “At ADX, we actively champion best-in-class investor relations, from training programs to ESG integration, empowering issuers to engage more effectively. We are proud to be part of shaping this framework that strengthens the GCC’s standing as a global investment hub.” 

While adoption of the guide remains optional, market participants view it as a key tool for fostering credibility and facilitating smoother access to both regional and international investors. 

As corporate governance and transparency gain prominence in capital markets, the guide aims to offer firms a roadmap to strengthen investor confidence and attract long-term investment flows, supporting broader economic diversification efforts across the GCC. 

Topics: GCC Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
Business & Economy
GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 
Updated 09 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan  
Follow

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 
Updated 09 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Jeddah’s electric-vehicle charging network is set for expansion after the city’s transport authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Petromin Co. to develop new charging stations in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city. 

Under the agreement, Jeddah Transport Co. and Electromin — Petromin’s mobility subsidiary — will collaborate on site assessments, design, installation, and operational support for the facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The partnership forms part of the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to accelerate EV adoption and reduce carbon emissions. 

Quoting Yousef Al-Sayegh, CEO of Jeddah Transport Co., the SPA report stated that the company is committed to “support electric mobility and provide advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with the future of transportation in Jeddah.” 

He added that the tie-up with Electromin marks a strategic step toward advancing sustainability goals and improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike. 

Electromin, which launched Saudi Arabia’s first nationwide EV charging network in 2022, said the Jeddah pact will help transform the city into a model for electric mobility and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, according to CEO Mark Notkin. 

The initiative aligns with the Jeddah Public Transport Program, a sweeping mobility masterplan by Jeddah Transport Co., owned by the municipality, aimed at easing congestion in a city where cars account for over 98 percent of trips.  

The plan features four metro lines, three light rail routes, a corniche tram, bus rapid transit, a commuter rail line, a waterbus service, and 11 park-and-ride facilities. 

Saudi Arabia, long known for its oil wealth, is leading regional energy transition efforts and is working to build a full-fledged EV ecosystem. 

As part of this push, the Kingdom has invested in US-based EV maker Lucid through its sovereign wealth fund and launched Ceer, its homegrown electric vehicle brand, which is expected to roll out models by 2026. 

In April, Lucid became the first global automaker to join the Kingdom’s “Made in Saudi” program, allowing it to carry the “Saudi Made” label on its products. The company also inaugurated its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia in September 2023. 

Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the facility — the Kingdom’s first car manufacturing plant — can currently assemble 5,000 Lucid vehicles annually in its initial phase. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce up to 155,000 electric cars a year.

Topics: Jeddah EV charding

Related

Electric vehicle sales growth eases to 21% in July, research firm says
Business & Economy
Electric vehicle sales growth eases to 21% in July, research firm says
Electric vehicles, air quality sensors proposed to curb severe winter pollution in Lahore video
Pakistan
Electric vehicles, air quality sensors proposed to curb severe winter pollution in Lahore

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,497 

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,497 
Updated 08 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,497 

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,497 
Updated 08 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed lower on Monday, shedding 96.92 points, or 0.91 percent, to end at 10,497.05. 

Trading volume reached 260.53 million shares, with turnover of SR4.10 billion ($1.09 billion). A total of 55 stocks advanced while 198 declined. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also retreated, dropping 179.38 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 25,345.91, with 32 gainers against 57 losers.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index slipped 12.61 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,362.97. 

Top gainers included Lazurde Co. for Jewelry, which jumped 6.11 percent to SR13.02, and Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., up 3.70 percent at SR65.95.  

Ataa Educational Co. climbed 3.46 percent to SR64.30, Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. added 3.04 percent to SR25.76, and Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. advanced 2.91 percent to SR116.70.   

On the downside, Thimar Development Holding Co. dropped 9.97 percent to SR45.06, while Saudi Real Estate Co. fell 6.20 percent to SR16.49. Saudi Cable Co. lost 5.50 percent to SR141, Saudi Fisheries Co., also known as Al Asmak, slipped 4.40 percent to SR92.40, and Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. declined 4.28 percent to SR16.10. 

On the announcement front, Al Moammar Information Systems Co., also known as MIS, said it signed a SR227.8 million contract, including VAT, with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence for the “Naqaa” Data Center Expansion project in Riyadh.  

The 36-month deal is expected to have a positive financial impact starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.  

MIS shares closed 0.62 percent lower at SR129. 

Meanwhile, the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. announced regulatory approval from the insurance authority for its planned merger with Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co.   

Under the agreement, Buruj will be merged into Medgulf, with its assets, rights and obligations transferred in exchange for 33.2 million new Medgulf shares issued to Buruj shareholders.   

The insurer noted that completion of the merger remains subject to the approval of the Capital Market Authority and the shareholders of both companies.   

Medgulf shares edged up 0.13 percent to SR15.67. 

Topics: TASI NOMU

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
Updated 08 September 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
  • GCC inflation remained stable in second quarter despite heightened geopolitical risks
  • Year-on-year, all markets posted growth
Updated 08 September 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Strong regional fundamentals and a robust project pipeline drove Gulf Cooperation Council-listed banks’ net profit to a record $16.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 9.2 percent year on year. 

This marks the second consecutive quarterly increase, with profits rising 3.7 percent quarter on quarter, supported by broad-based revenue growth and a lower cost-to-income ratio, which offset higher impairments, according to Kuwait-based Kamco Invest’s GCC Banking Sector Report – Q2 2025.

This comes as GCC inflation remained stable in the second quarter despite heightened geopolitical risks. 

The report aligns with forecasts that regional economies will grow 4.4 percent in 2025, up from 4 percent, as rising oil output and resilient non-oil activity offset global trade headwinds, according to a recent report by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales with Oxford Economics. 

“At the country level, the q-o-q growth remained largely positive with five out of six country aggregates showing a sequential growth in net income while the aggregate for the Bahraini banking sector showed a decline,” said the Kamco report.

“Kuwaiti-listed banks showed the biggest absolute growth in net profits with an increase of $204.6 million, or 15.6 percent, mainly led by reversal of provisions reported by three out of nine listed banks on the exchange,” it added. 

“UAE and Saudi banks were next with net profit growth of $191.8 million (+3.2 percent) and $152.3 million (+2.6 percent), respectively,” Kamco said. 

Year-on-year, all markets posted growth, with Saudi and Bahraini banks achieving double-digit increases, while Oman and Kuwait also reported solid gains. 

It showed that the banking sector’s total revenues hit a new all-time high of $35.6 billion for the quarter, driven by a solid 3.6 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. 

“The growth was led by a broad-based increase in revenues reported by banks across country aggregates that more than offset an 8.2 percent decline reported by Bahraini banks,” the report said. 

“UAE-listed banks led the way during the quarter with a revenue growth of 5.3 percent or $674.0 million during Q2-2025 as compared to Q1-2025,” it also said. 

Lending rose 3.4 percent quarter on quarter, the second-largest gain in 16 quarters, bringing total gross loans to $2.23 trillion, supported by strong non-oil sector activity, particularly manufacturing, which grew well above regional benchmarks. 

Central bank data confirmed the strength of GCC economies, showing sustained credit expansion in all countries except Bahrain, even amid declining project awards. 

Customer deposits reached a new high of $2.74 trillion, up 3.5 percent quarter on quarter and 13.3 percent year on year, with growth broad-based across all GCC countries. 

Loan-to-deposit ratio 

The overall loan-to-deposit ratio for GCC banks remained above the 80 percent threshold at the end of the period, settling at 81.5 percent, slightly down from 81.6 percent in the first quarter. 

This is the fifth consecutive quarter the ratio has stayed above 80 percent, reflecting stronger asset utilization and improved margins, which help offset the impact of declining interest rates. 

Topics: GCC Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Gulf economy

Related

GCC climbs global circular carbon economy rankings
Business & Economy
GCC climbs global circular carbon economy rankings
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says

PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 

PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 
Updated 08 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan  
Follow

PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 

PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 
Updated 08 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with Macquarie Asset Management to expand investments in infrastructure and energy transition projects, marking the latest move to attract global partners. 

The non-binding agreement will see the two firms explore joint opportunities in priority areas such as digital infrastructure, electric vehicle charging networks and energy storage, according to a PIF statement.  

Macquarie, which manages about $588 billion in assets, also plans to open a regional office in Riyadh as part of the deal. 

The deal will also support foreign institutional investment in Saudi Arabia’s economy, along with strengthening the asset management industry in the Kingdom.  

The MoU builds on PIF’s ties with the National Infrastructure Fund and other international investors to accelerate the delivery of critical infrastructure projects. The fund, with around $925 billion of assets under management, has been expanding its network of global partnerships as it pursues Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 diversification agenda. 

Yazeed A. Al-Humied, deputy governor and head of Middle East and North Africa, Investments at PIF, said: “This MoU with MAM marks a significant milestone in attracting leading international infrastructure asset managers that can bring global capital and expertise to accelerate the delivery of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure pipeline, while promoting knowledge sharing and capacity building in Saudi Arabia.”  

He added: “Our collaboration with MAM also underscores PIF’s commitment to building international partnerships that drive growth and development in local markets.”  

Saudi Arabia’s asset management industry has been growing rapidly, with total assets hitting 1 trillion riyals ($266 billion) in 2024, according to Fitch Ratings, as the Kingdom seeks to deepen its financial markets. 

PIF, one of the world’s most active sovereign wealth funds, has established more than 100 companies since 2017 as part of its strategy to diversify the economy and boost job creation. 

Ben Way, global head of Macquarie Asset Management, said the firm aims to explore collaboration in a number of key sectors across infrastructure and energy transition.  

“We look forward to showcasing our global experience in developing, scaling, and managing transformative projects through exchanging best practices and developing local talent,” he added. 

PIF said in the statement that the non-binding MoU remains subject to certain conditions, including regulatory and internal approvals. 

Topics: PIF Investment MoU

Related

PIF-owned Savvy Games expands Saudi Arabia’s gaming footprint
Saudi Arabia
PIF-owned Savvy Games expands Saudi Arabia’s gaming footprint
PIF lifts US holdings to $23.8bn, exits tech and moves into chips, healthcare 
Business & Economy
PIF lifts US holdings to $23.8bn, exits tech and moves into chips, healthcare 

Egypt launches economic narrative to expand exports, cut debt

Egypt launches economic narrative to expand exports, cut debt
Updated 08 September 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Egypt launches economic narrative to expand exports, cut debt

Egypt launches economic narrative to expand exports, cut debt
  • Government aims to reduce debt levels to lowest level seen in its history
  • GDP expanded 4.2% in first nine months of current fiscal year
Updated 08 September 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Egypt has unveiled a sweeping initiative that places the private sector at the center of future growth, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly vowing to cut debt to the lowest level in the country’s history and sustain export expansion. 

The National Narrative for Economic Development, launched in the New Administrative Capital and attended by cabinet members, lawmakers, diplomats, and business leaders, has a blueprint that integrates the government’s reform agenda with Egypt Vision 2030. 

It will undergo two months of consultation with experts and the public, with the final version due in December. 

“The narrative is based on a fundamental principle that we affirm with utmost clarity, which is that the private sector will lead economic development in Egypt, and strongly, in the coming period,” Madbouly said in his opening speech. 

He added that the government aims to reduce debt levels to “the lowest level Egypt has ever seen in its history.” 

The prime minister said gross domestic product expanded 4.2 percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, compared to 2.4 percent in the same period last year, supported by industry, tourism, agriculture, and information and communication technology. 

Inflation fell from 25.7 percent in July 2024 to 13.9 percent a year later, while remittances exceeded $36.5 billion and unemployment dropped to its lowest in four years. 

Exports are expected to grow by 20 percent this year, and Madbouly said the government aims to sustain that pace for five years, building on infrastructure investments in ports, roads, and utilities. He cited the Suez Canal Economic Zone as a case where government spending has unlocked major foreign investment. 

Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Hassan El-Khatib said the national arrative incorporates the Foreign Direct Investment Strategy 2025–2030, a roadmap to expand Egypt’s investor base and attract high-quality capital into priority sectors. 

It targets 13 sectors, eight ready for immediate promotion and five requiring additional reforms, and was developed with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, the Planning and International Cooperation ministries, the World Bank Group, and private sector input. 

El-Khatib highlighted a new unified licensing platform linking 41 government entities, offering 389 electronic services and e-payment options for 250 of them. 

The ministry is preparing for Egypt’s participation in the World Bank’s Business Ready report by translating nearly 2,000 survey questions and drafting a reform matrix in consultation with businesses. 

Planning and Economic Development Minister Rania Al-Mashat said the narrative seeks to redefine the state’s role, shifting from operator to regulator, enabler, and investment partner. 

She said implementation will be guided by the State Ownership Policy Document, coordinated through three entities — the State-Owned Companies Unit under the Cabinet, Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund, and the Government Offerings Unit. 

As part of this effort, 59 of 63 economic entities are under review for restructuring, including possible mergers or liquidation, to improve efficiency and rationalize spending. 

Al-Mashat added that a new state ownership policy index will track progress and measure the impact of reforms on investment and private sector growth. 

Madbouly said the ultimate aim of the reforms is to raise Egyptians’ quality of life and deliver economic indicators. 

“Ultimately, these reforms must have a positive impact on the well-being of Egyptian citizens in the near future, and that is our goal through this vision,” he said. 

“Consequently, we are working to reduce the state’s role in economic activity, further empower the private sector in the development process, and measure this with clear quantitative figures and indicators to assess our success,” he added. 

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy Mostafa Madbouly

Related

Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $49.25bn in August
Business & Economy
Egypt’s net foreign reserves rise to $49.25bn in August
Egypt’s net foreign assets jump to a record $18.5 billion in July
Business & Economy
Egypt’s net foreign assets jump to a record $18.5 billion in July

Latest updates

Indonesian president fires key ministers after deadly protests
Indonesia’s newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and other new ministers attend their swearing-in ceremony.
GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen
Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen
Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan
Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan
Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 
Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.