GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s financial markets are set to strengthen investor communication and transparency with the launch of a new Unified Investor Relations Guide for 2025, the GCC Financial Markets Committee announced.

Developed in partnership with key regional exchanges, including Boursa Kuwait, Saudi Tadawul, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group, Dubai Financial Market, Bahrain Bourse, Muscat Stock Exchange, and Qatar Stock Exchange, the guide lays out a structured framework to enhance disclosure practices, integrate environmental, social and governance considerations, and boost stakeholder engagement across listed firms.

The guide aligns with broader initiatives to modernize the region’s financial ecosystem and position the region as an attractive destination for global capital.

The timing of the guide’s release comes as Gulf equity markets continue to attract inflows from foreign investors.

According to PwC Middle East’s analysis published in May, GCC initial public offerings raised $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 33 percent increase from a year earlier, with Saudi Arabia accounting for nearly 69 percent of proceeds.

“This guide is a strategic step toward unifying investor relations standards and practices across the GCC’s capital markets, contributing to the enhancement of transparency, credibility, and strengthening investor confidence,” said Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, the CEO of Boursa Kuwait.

The guide recommends best practices on communication protocols, regulatory disclosures, crisis management, and governance structures, designed to streamline investor relations while ensuring compliance with international standards.

“It reflects the GCC Financial Markets Committee’s commitment to providing practical tools that enhance the communication channels between listed companies and their investors, as well as supporting the sustainable growth and development of capital markets,” he added.

The guide’s recommendations include structured disclosure calendars, management of material events, insider watch-lists, and policies to address rumors and market manipulation. It further emphasizes ESG reporting as a growing requirement among global investors, encouraging firms to integrate sustainability metrics into strategic planning and reporting frameworks.

“The GCC Unified IR Guideline 2025 is a key milestone in reinforcing transparency and investor trust across the region,” said Abdulla Salem Al-Nuaimi, group CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

He added: “At ADX, we actively champion best-in-class investor relations, from training programs to ESG integration, empowering issuers to engage more effectively. We are proud to be part of shaping this framework that strengthens the GCC’s standing as a global investment hub.”

While adoption of the guide remains optional, market participants view it as a key tool for fostering credibility and facilitating smoother access to both regional and international investors.

As corporate governance and transparency gain prominence in capital markets, the guide aims to offer firms a roadmap to strengthen investor confidence and attract long-term investment flows, supporting broader economic diversification efforts across the GCC.