5th Diplomatic Connect explores blueprint for digital resilience and peace

RIYADH: Diplomats, policymakers and technology leaders convened for the fifth Diplomatic Connect in Riyadh on Monday.

The event, co-hosted by the Digital Cooperation Organization and the Kuwaiti embassy, took the theme “Rebuilding through technology: A blueprint for digital resilience and peace” and provided a platform for dialogue on tech diplomacy.

With more than 122 million people around the world displaced by conflict or crisis, the need to address practical digital resilience has never been more urgent.

Present were Sheikh Subah Nasser Subah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, and DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya. The event featured a keynote address by Lord Ed Vaizey, former UK Minister for Culture and Digital Economy and a leading international voice on digital cooperation.

Discussions drew on real-world examples that are already delivering results.

In Ukraine, the Diia platform has enabled more than 20 million citizens to access over 100 public services digitally, sustaining continuity during conflict, while in Jordan, blockchain-based mobile wallets deliver aid with transparency and efficiency to more than 300,000 refugees.

In Syria, UNICEF-supported digital classrooms are reconnecting displaced children to education and in Rwanda, digital transformation has helped rebuild trust and services, underpinning a thriving technology sector often described as Africa’s tech hub.

These are not experiments, said Al-Yahya; they are proof that technology can restore dignity, trust and hope, even in the darkest of times.

She told attendees: “The theme we are discussing tonight — technology for rebuilding, digital tools for post-conflict resilience — is timely given the current global status. (Conflict and crisis) tear through institutions, sever trust, displace families and upend economies. But in these moments of disruption, there is also a unique opportunity — the chance not only to rebuild but to redesign, to reimagine systems that serve people better than they did before.”

She added: “Multilateral action will be critical. But not any multilateral action. We need agile, nimble and practical multilateralism to cope with the rapidly evolving digital age. We need to strengthen partnerships across governments, tech companies, academia and civil society to ensure the promise of digital transformation reaches those who need it most, and do so in ways that respect rights, build trust and protect the most vulnerable.

“Wars and disasters do not only destroy homes and hospitals; they tear apart social bonds, weaken institutions, and disrupt entire generations’ futures. Yet within this disruption lies a profound opportunity, not merely to rebuild what was lost, but to redesign systems for a stronger, more inclusive tomorrow.”

Keynote speaker Lord Vaizey said: “Technology is one of the most powerful tools we have to rebuild societies. From restoring essential services to creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs, digital innovation provides hope even in the most fragile circumstances. I am delighted to join this discussion in Riyadh and to highlight how international cooperation can make that promise a reality.”

His speech focused on the role of digital cooperation, resilience and inclusion in strengthening societies during crises, underlining the need for governments to provide open data, simplify services and create frameworks that foster innovation rather than stifle it.

Technology should be paired with workforce development, he said, citing examples such as training displaced people in digital skills, adapting education to project-based learning and fostering lifelong learning. The DCO could pool resources, set standards, and strengthen bargaining power for small and mid-sized states, he added.

Ukraine demonstrated how private sector volunteers supported government digital initiatives, including demining with artificial intelligence and connecting startups with international partners.

Digital technologies could not prevent wars or disasters, said Lord Vaizey, but they could preserve dignity, sustain services and speed recovery. The DCO was vital for unlocking prosperity and maintaining social contracts, he added, concluding with a call for urgency, cooperation and generosity and stressing that digital transformation was about peace, resilience and human dignity.

The event was moderated by Arab News Deputy Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali, and the discussion on how digital innovation can restore services, rebuild trust and empower communities includes ambassadors from DCO members states and international partners.

The DCO presidency is held by Kuwait this year. The Kuwaiti ambassador said: “Kuwait has always believed diplomacy and dialogue are the foundation of peace. By hosting this edition of Diplomatic Connect, we are proud to provide a platform where ambassadors and international partners can explore how digital tools can strengthen resilience, restore trust and support societies on their path to stability.”