5th Diplomatic Connect explores blueprint for digital resilience and peace

Special 5th Diplomatic Connect explores blueprint for digital resilience and peace
Deemah Al-Yahya, Secretary-General, Digital Cooperation Organization speaking at 5th Diplomatic Connect in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Special 5th Diplomatic Connect explores blueprint for digital resilience and peace
Lord Ed Vaizey, former UK Minister for Culture and Digital Economy, speaking at 5th Diplomatic Connect in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Special 5th Diplomatic Connect explores blueprint for digital resilience and peace
Deemah Al-Yahya, DCO Secretary-General with ambassadors, guests at 5th Diplomatic Connect in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
5th Diplomatic Connect explores blueprint for digital resilience and peace

5th Diplomatic Connect explores blueprint for digital resilience and peace
  • Event is a collaboration between the DCO and Embassy of Kuwait
  • Lord Ed Vaizey, former UK Minister for Culture and Digital Economy, reinforces international recognition of digital resilience as recovery tool
Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Diplomats, policymakers and technology leaders convened for the fifth Diplomatic Connect in Riyadh on Monday.

The event, co-hosted by the Digital Cooperation Organization and the Kuwaiti embassy, took the theme “Rebuilding through technology: A blueprint for digital resilience and peace” and provided a platform for dialogue on tech diplomacy.

With more than 122 million people around the world displaced by conflict or crisis, the need to address practical digital resilience has never been more urgent.

Present were Sheikh Subah Nasser Subah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, and DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya. The event featured a keynote address by Lord Ed Vaizey, former UK Minister for Culture and Digital Economy and a leading international voice on digital cooperation.

Discussions drew on real-world examples that are already delivering results.

In Ukraine, the Diia platform has enabled more than 20 million citizens to access over 100 public services digitally, sustaining continuity during conflict, while in Jordan, blockchain-based mobile wallets deliver aid with transparency and efficiency to more than 300,000 refugees.

In Syria, UNICEF-supported digital classrooms are reconnecting displaced children to education and in Rwanda, digital transformation has helped rebuild trust and services, underpinning a thriving technology sector often described as Africa’s tech hub.

These are not experiments, said Al-Yahya; they are proof that technology can restore dignity, trust and hope, even in the darkest of times.

She told attendees: “The theme we are discussing tonight — technology for rebuilding, digital tools for post-conflict resilience — is timely given the current global status. (Conflict and crisis) tear through institutions, sever trust, displace families and upend economies. But in these moments of disruption, there is also a unique opportunity — the chance not only to rebuild but to redesign, to reimagine systems that serve people better than they did before.”

She added: “Multilateral action will be critical. But not any multilateral action. We need agile, nimble and practical multilateralism to cope with the rapidly evolving digital age. We need to strengthen partnerships across governments, tech companies, academia and civil society to ensure the promise of digital transformation reaches those who need it most, and do so in ways that respect rights, build trust and protect the most vulnerable.

“Wars and disasters do not only destroy homes and hospitals; they tear apart social bonds, weaken institutions, and disrupt entire generations’ futures. Yet within this disruption lies a profound opportunity, not merely to rebuild what was lost, but to redesign systems for a stronger, more inclusive tomorrow.”

Keynote speaker Lord Vaizey said: “Technology is one of the most powerful tools we have to rebuild societies. From restoring essential services to creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs, digital innovation provides hope even in the most fragile circumstances. I am delighted to join this discussion in Riyadh and to highlight how international cooperation can make that promise a reality.”

His speech focused on the role of digital cooperation, resilience and inclusion in strengthening societies during crises, underlining the need for governments to provide open data, simplify services and create frameworks that foster innovation rather than stifle it.

Technology should be paired with workforce development, he said, citing examples such as training displaced people in digital skills, adapting education to project-based learning and fostering lifelong learning. The DCO could pool resources, set standards, and strengthen bargaining power for small and mid-sized states, he added.

Ukraine demonstrated how private sector volunteers supported government digital initiatives, including demining with artificial intelligence and connecting startups with international partners.

Digital technologies could not prevent wars or disasters, said Lord Vaizey, but they could preserve dignity, sustain services and speed recovery. The DCO was vital for unlocking prosperity and maintaining social contracts, he added, concluding with a call for urgency, cooperation and generosity and stressing that digital transformation was about peace, resilience and human dignity.

The event was moderated by Arab News Deputy Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali, and the discussion on how digital innovation can restore services, rebuild trust and empower communities includes ambassadors from DCO members states and international partners.

The DCO presidency is held by Kuwait this year. The Kuwaiti ambassador said: “Kuwait has always believed diplomacy and dialogue are the foundation of peace. By hosting this edition of Diplomatic Connect, we are proud to provide a platform where ambassadors and international partners can explore how digital tools can strengthen resilience, restore trust and support societies on their path to stability.”

Topics: Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Diplomatic Connect Deemah Al-Yahya

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the continued Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, the latest of which targeted several areas in Homs and Latakia governorates.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of international law and of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel.

“The Kingdom affirms its full support for the measures taken by the Syrian government to achieve security and stability in Syria, preserve civil peace, and uphold the sovereignty of the state and its institutions over all its territories,” the ministry said.

Saudi FM arrives in Tunisia on official visit

Saudi FM arrives in Tunisia on official visit
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Tunisia on Tuesday for an official visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The visit includes the fourth session of the Saudi-Tunisian Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee. The minister was received by Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti and Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz Al-Saqr.

Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM’s remarks on displacement of Palestinians

Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM’s remarks on displacement of Palestinians
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, convened in Riyadh on Tuesday to review regional developments, international ties, and domestic achievements.

The crown prince briefed the cabinet on his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, as well as recent phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The cabinet strongly condemned statements by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the forced displacement of Palestinians, denouncing Israel’s use of siege and starvation as a “flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian standards.” It reiterated calls to hold Israeli authorities accountable for what it described as crimes of genocide and grave violations against civilians.

Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari said the cabinet also welcomed new humanitarian projects launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to address urgent needs in Syria, including food security, health, education, shelter, and rehabilitation.

The council reviewed the outcomes of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council’s fifth Economic and Social Committee meeting and the “Great Futures” initiative, which concluded with 38 agreements worth over 20 billion riyals. A new bilateral partnership was also announced, focusing on priority sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Cabinet members commended the successful hosting of the Global Symposium for Regulators, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing role in shaping digital regulatory policies and fostering international cooperation for sustainable development.

Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen

Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen
RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has launched the University of Saba Region expansion project to improve education in Marib by tackling issues such as overcrowding and classroom shortages.

The project includes the construction of two new buildings with 16 classrooms and an administrative office, as well as laying the foundation for a new college of medicine, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

These efforts aim to meet rising demand for education and train qualified medical personnel to support Yemen’s health sector, the SPA added.

Mohammed Al-Qudsi, the university’s president, praised the Saudi program’s contributions, which include a transport project to help female students to access education.

The program’s commitment is part of broader efforts to support the education sector, with 56 projects and initiatives across 11 Yemeni governorates in general, higher, and vocational education.

Meanwhile, the Saudi program is taking part in the Future Projects Forum in Riyadh from Sept. 8-10. The event brings together local and international participants, linking contractors and stakeholders with project owners from the public and private sectors.

At its pavilion, the program is displaying 265 projects and initiatives implemented in Yemeni governorates. These projects cover eight key sectors: education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fisheries, capacity building for the Yemeni government, and development programs.

The pavilion highlights the program’s development work in Yemen and its impact on daily life, infrastructure, sustainable development, community stability, and capacity building.

Its projects have also helped boost the private sector, stimulate construction, attract investment, and support Yemen’s trade and economy by increasing imports and exports, the SPA reported.

Earlier this week, the program’s supervisor-general, Mohammed Al-Jaber, met with a World Bank delegation led by Stephane Gimbert, regional director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti.

The meeting focused on strengthening development cooperation and reviewing joint projects in Yemen, including the “lifeline project” to support the country’s transport sector. Discussions also explored new areas of collaboration to improve daily life for Yemenis.

In partnership with the World Bank, the program is carrying out road expansion and rehabilitation under the lifeline project. These efforts aim to boost infrastructure efficiency, improve accessibility, foster social cohesion, create jobs, and stimulate economic activity.

Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan

Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan
RIYADH: The Saudi-backed Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition launched a new initiative in Amman, Jordan, to raise awareness about terrorism and counter inciting media campaigns.

The initiative includes a three-day workshop for Jordanian journalists on the role of conventional and digital media in preventing terrorism, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Mohammad Al-Momani, Jordan’s minister of government communication and government spokesman, said the initiative aligns with Jordan’s firm stance against terrorism and extremism.

He emphasized the importance of collective action to confront extremist ideology and promote a culture of moderation, the SPA reported.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi, the coalition's secretary-general, said the initiative reflects the coalition’s belief in the media’s impact and highlighted Jordan’s key role in addressing regional security challenges.

Meanwhile, the coalition received a delegation from the Bangladesh Defense Services Command and Staff College in Riyadh.

Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Qurashi, the coalition’s assistant military commander, welcomed the delegation and highlighted the importance of familiarizing them with the coalition’s efforts to combat all forms of terrorism.

The delegation was briefed on the coalition’s mechanisms, including its strategic initiatives, training programs, and counterterrorism operations.

