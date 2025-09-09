Saudi Arabia opens debt market to crowdfunding, tightens governance of special purpose entities 

You are here

By the end of the second quarter of 2025, individual investment portfolios rose nearly 12 percent year on year to 13.91 million. Shutterstock
Nour El-Shaeri
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved a regulatory framework enabling licensed firms to offer sukuk and debt instruments through crowdfunding platforms, expanding financing access and diversifying funding sources. 

The framework, effective immediately, applies to institutions licensed for “arranging” activities and follows an experimental phase that began in the second quarter of 2021. 

The authority introduced amendments to the Rules on the Offer of Securities and Continuing Obligations, the Rules for Special Purpose Entities, and the Capital Market Institutions Regulations. 

The CMA aims to broaden participation in the debt market, deepen its structure, and enhance liquidity by enabling crowdfunding-based debt offerings as part of exempt cases under the offering rules. Private placements are also permitted, potentially increasing the scope and size of such offerings. 

“The framework is designed to increase the number of capital market institutions engaged in fintech activities and supports diversification and sustainability of corporate funding sources,” the CMA said. 

During the experimental phase, the sukuk crowdfunding market witnessed growth, with issuance rising to SR3.4 billion ($905.94 million) in 2024 from SR1.5 billion in 2023. The number of firms licensed under the framework increased to 17, up from 14 the previous year.

The CMA also introduced governance reforms for SPEs, aimed at streamlining procedures and facilitating securitization transactions. 

Amendments broaden the eligibility criteria for sponsors, allow debt issuance via exempt offerings, and clarify the roles of board members and fund managers. They also mandate independent trustees to represent debt holders and require that board members be unaffiliated with sponsors or originators. 

The number of licensed SPEs rose to 1,239 by mid-2025, an 87.2 percent increase from the previous year, reflecting growing interest from fintech firms and small and medium-sized enterprises. 

The reforms are expected to boost liquidity, enhance market depth, and create new investment opportunities, particularly in the sukuk and asset-backed financing segments. 

The CMA’s recent regulatory actions reflect the continued expansion and diversification of Saudi Arabia’s capital markets. 

By the end of the second quarter of 2025, individual investment portfolios rose nearly 12 percent year on year to 13.91 million, while managed portfolios grew 29.5 percent. Total assets in these portfolios reached SR352.6 billion. 

The growth, alongside rising foreign investments and stronger engagement in international markets, underscores increasing investor participation and interest in a broader range of financial instruments beyond traditional equities. 

Topics: Capital Market Authority (CMA) Saudi Arabia

Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Oman’s central bank allocated 89.85 million Omani rials ($233.3 million) in treasury bills this week as part of its routine operations to manage short-term liquidity. 

The offering consisted of 64.85 million rials in 91-day bills and 25 million rials in 182-day bills, according to the Oman News Agency, which cited data from the Central Bank of Oman. 

The 91-day securities were issued at an average price of 98.98 rials per 100 rials, with the lowest accepted bid at 98.97 rials. The average discount rate was 4.07 percent, while the average yield was 4.12 percent. 

The move comes amid broader efforts by the Gulf nation to stabilize its financial system and support liquidity as it navigates fiscal pressures, global interest rate fluctuations, and ongoing diversification efforts under its Vision 2040 economic plan. 

“Treasury bills are a short-term, guaranteed financial instrument issued by the Ministry of Finance to provide investment opportunities for licensed commercial banks. The Central Bank of Oman acts as the issuance manager for these bills,” ONA said. 

The 182-day bills were allocated at an average price of 97.99 rials, which was also the lowest accepted bid. These instruments carried an average discount rate of 4.03 percent and an average yield of 4.11 percent. 

The central bank’s repo rate for these instruments was set at 5 percent, while the discount rate on treasury bill facilities remained at 5.50 percent. 

One of the key benefits of these instruments is their high liquidity, as they can be easily converted into cash through discounting with the central bank or by entering into repurchase agreements with the monetary authority. 

Licensed commercial banks can also conduct interbank repo transactions involving treasury bills. 

The instruments serve as a benchmark for short-term interest rates in the domestic financial market and the government can also utilize them as a flexible and efficient tool for financing certain expenditures. 

The issuance of treasury bills is seen as a key tool to maintain short-term funding channels while enhancing the depth and resilience of Oman’s domestic money market. 

Meanwhile, Oman’s public debt fell 2.08 percent year on year to 14.1 billion rials in the second quarter of 2025, supported by Finance Ministry payments to the private sector. 

The ministry disbursed over 749 million rials during the period, with transactions settled within an average of five working days, helping boost liquidity in local markets. 

The decline in debt highlights Muscat’s ongoing fiscal consolidation drive, supported by higher non-oil revenue and spending discipline. 

Topics: Oman oman economy

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment

GCC exchanges launch Unified IR Guide to boost disclosure, ESG alignment
Updated 09 September 2025
REEM WALID 
  • Guide recommends best practices on communication protocols, regulatory disclosures, crisis management, and governance structures
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s financial markets are set to strengthen investor communication and transparency with the launch of a new Unified Investor Relations Guide for 2025, the GCC Financial Markets Committee announced. 

Developed in partnership with key regional exchanges, including Boursa Kuwait, Saudi Tadawul, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group, Dubai Financial Market, Bahrain Bourse, Muscat Stock Exchange, and Qatar Stock Exchange, the guide lays out a structured framework to enhance disclosure practices, integrate environmental, social and governance considerations, and boost stakeholder engagement across listed firms. 

The guide aligns with broader initiatives to modernize the region’s financial ecosystem and position the region as an attractive destination for global capital. 

The timing of the guide’s release comes as Gulf equity markets continue to attract inflows from foreign investors. 

According to PwC Middle East’s analysis published in May, GCC initial public offerings raised $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 33 percent increase from a year earlier, with Saudi Arabia accounting for nearly 69 percent of proceeds. 

“This guide is a strategic step toward unifying investor relations standards and practices across the GCC’s capital markets, contributing to the enhancement of transparency, credibility, and strengthening investor confidence,” said Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi, the CEO of Boursa Kuwait. 

The guide recommends best practices on communication protocols, regulatory disclosures, crisis management, and governance structures, designed to streamline investor relations while ensuring compliance with international standards. 

“It reflects the GCC Financial Markets Committee’s commitment to providing practical tools that enhance the communication channels between listed companies and their investors, as well as supporting the sustainable growth and development of capital markets,” he added. 

The guide’s recommendations include structured disclosure calendars, management of material events, insider watch-lists, and policies to address rumors and market manipulation. It further emphasizes ESG reporting as a growing requirement among global investors, encouraging firms to integrate sustainability metrics into strategic planning and reporting frameworks. 

“The GCC Unified IR Guideline 2025 is a key milestone in reinforcing transparency and investor trust across the region,” said Abdulla Salem Al-Nuaimi, group CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. 

He added: “At ADX, we actively champion best-in-class investor relations, from training programs to ESG integration, empowering issuers to engage more effectively. We are proud to be part of shaping this framework that strengthens the GCC’s standing as a global investment hub.” 

While adoption of the guide remains optional, market participants view it as a key tool for fostering credibility and facilitating smoother access to both regional and international investors. 

As corporate governance and transparency gain prominence in capital markets, the guide aims to offer firms a roadmap to strengthen investor confidence and attract long-term investment flows, supporting broader economic diversification efforts across the GCC. 

Topics: GCC Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 

Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 
Updated 09 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan  
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Jeddah’s electric-vehicle charging network is set for expansion after the city’s transport authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Petromin Co. to develop new charging stations in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city. 

Under the agreement, Jeddah Transport Co. and Electromin — Petromin’s mobility subsidiary — will collaborate on site assessments, design, installation, and operational support for the facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The partnership forms part of the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to accelerate EV adoption and reduce carbon emissions. 

Quoting Yousef Al-Sayegh, CEO of Jeddah Transport Co., the SPA report stated that the company is committed to “support electric mobility and provide advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with the future of transportation in Jeddah.” 

He added that the tie-up with Electromin marks a strategic step toward advancing sustainability goals and improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike. 

Electromin, which launched Saudi Arabia’s first nationwide EV charging network in 2022, said the Jeddah pact will help transform the city into a model for electric mobility and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, according to CEO Mark Notkin. 

The initiative aligns with the Jeddah Public Transport Program, a sweeping mobility masterplan by Jeddah Transport Co., owned by the municipality, aimed at easing congestion in a city where cars account for over 98 percent of trips.  

The plan features four metro lines, three light rail routes, a corniche tram, bus rapid transit, a commuter rail line, a waterbus service, and 11 park-and-ride facilities. 

Saudi Arabia, long known for its oil wealth, is leading regional energy transition efforts and is working to build a full-fledged EV ecosystem. 

As part of this push, the Kingdom has invested in US-based EV maker Lucid through its sovereign wealth fund and launched Ceer, its homegrown electric vehicle brand, which is expected to roll out models by 2026. 

In April, Lucid became the first global automaker to join the Kingdom’s “Made in Saudi” program, allowing it to carry the “Saudi Made” label on its products. The company also inaugurated its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia in September 2023. 

Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the facility — the Kingdom’s first car manufacturing plant — can currently assemble 5,000 Lucid vehicles annually in its initial phase. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce up to 155,000 electric cars a year.

Topics: Jeddah EV charding

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,497 

Closing Bell: Saudi main market ends lower at 10,497 
Updated 08 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed lower on Monday, shedding 96.92 points, or 0.91 percent, to end at 10,497.05. 

Trading volume reached 260.53 million shares, with turnover of SR4.10 billion ($1.09 billion). A total of 55 stocks advanced while 198 declined. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also retreated, dropping 179.38 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 25,345.91, with 32 gainers against 57 losers.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index slipped 12.61 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,362.97. 

Top gainers included Lazurde Co. for Jewelry, which jumped 6.11 percent to SR13.02, and Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., up 3.70 percent at SR65.95.  

Ataa Educational Co. climbed 3.46 percent to SR64.30, Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. added 3.04 percent to SR25.76, and Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. advanced 2.91 percent to SR116.70.   

On the downside, Thimar Development Holding Co. dropped 9.97 percent to SR45.06, while Saudi Real Estate Co. fell 6.20 percent to SR16.49. Saudi Cable Co. lost 5.50 percent to SR141, Saudi Fisheries Co., also known as Al Asmak, slipped 4.40 percent to SR92.40, and Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. declined 4.28 percent to SR16.10. 

On the announcement front, Al Moammar Information Systems Co., also known as MIS, said it signed a SR227.8 million contract, including VAT, with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence for the “Naqaa” Data Center Expansion project in Riyadh.  

The 36-month deal is expected to have a positive financial impact starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.  

MIS shares closed 0.62 percent lower at SR129. 

Meanwhile, the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. announced regulatory approval from the insurance authority for its planned merger with Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co.   

Under the agreement, Buruj will be merged into Medgulf, with its assets, rights and obligations transferred in exchange for 33.2 million new Medgulf shares issued to Buruj shareholders.   

The insurer noted that completion of the merger remains subject to the approval of the Capital Market Authority and the shareholders of both companies.   

Medgulf shares edged up 0.13 percent to SR15.67. 

Topics: TASI NOMU

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
Updated 08 September 2025
Reem Walid
  • GCC inflation remained stable in second quarter despite heightened geopolitical risks
  • Year-on-year, all markets posted growth
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Strong regional fundamentals and a robust project pipeline drove Gulf Cooperation Council-listed banks’ net profit to a record $16.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 9.2 percent year on year. 

This marks the second consecutive quarterly increase, with profits rising 3.7 percent quarter on quarter, supported by broad-based revenue growth and a lower cost-to-income ratio, which offset higher impairments, according to Kuwait-based Kamco Invest’s GCC Banking Sector Report – Q2 2025.

This comes as GCC inflation remained stable in the second quarter despite heightened geopolitical risks. 

The report aligns with forecasts that regional economies will grow 4.4 percent in 2025, up from 4 percent, as rising oil output and resilient non-oil activity offset global trade headwinds, according to a recent report by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales with Oxford Economics. 

“At the country level, the q-o-q growth remained largely positive with five out of six country aggregates showing a sequential growth in net income while the aggregate for the Bahraini banking sector showed a decline,” said the Kamco report.

“Kuwaiti-listed banks showed the biggest absolute growth in net profits with an increase of $204.6 million, or 15.6 percent, mainly led by reversal of provisions reported by three out of nine listed banks on the exchange,” it added. 

“UAE and Saudi banks were next with net profit growth of $191.8 million (+3.2 percent) and $152.3 million (+2.6 percent), respectively,” Kamco said. 

Year-on-year, all markets posted growth, with Saudi and Bahraini banks achieving double-digit increases, while Oman and Kuwait also reported solid gains. 

It showed that the banking sector’s total revenues hit a new all-time high of $35.6 billion for the quarter, driven by a solid 3.6 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. 

“The growth was led by a broad-based increase in revenues reported by banks across country aggregates that more than offset an 8.2 percent decline reported by Bahraini banks,” the report said. 

“UAE-listed banks led the way during the quarter with a revenue growth of 5.3 percent or $674.0 million during Q2-2025 as compared to Q1-2025,” it also said. 

Lending rose 3.4 percent quarter on quarter, the second-largest gain in 16 quarters, bringing total gross loans to $2.23 trillion, supported by strong non-oil sector activity, particularly manufacturing, which grew well above regional benchmarks. 

Central bank data confirmed the strength of GCC economies, showing sustained credit expansion in all countries except Bahrain, even amid declining project awards. 

Customer deposits reached a new high of $2.74 trillion, up 3.5 percent quarter on quarter and 13.3 percent year on year, with growth broad-based across all GCC countries. 

Loan-to-deposit ratio 

The overall loan-to-deposit ratio for GCC banks remained above the 80 percent threshold at the end of the period, settling at 81.5 percent, slightly down from 81.6 percent in the first quarter. 

This is the fifth consecutive quarter the ratio has stayed above 80 percent, reflecting stronger asset utilization and improved margins, which help offset the impact of declining interest rates. 

Topics: GCC Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Gulf economy

Related

GCC climbs global circular carbon economy rankings
Business & Economy
GCC climbs global circular carbon economy rankings
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says

