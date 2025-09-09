India-GCC review joint action plan at political dialogue in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council and India discussed deepening cooperation in various fields during the two-day India-GCC political dialogue that concluded in Riyadh on Monday.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (CPV&OIA) at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, visited Riyadh on Sept. 7-8 for the India-GCC Political Dialogue, and held wide-ranging discussions with his counterpart, Dr. Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg, assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations at the GCC. He was accompanied by Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R. Mahajan, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy.

Chatterjee and Aluwaisheg reviewed the implementation of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024-2028, which was adopted at the first Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue between India and the GCC, held in Riyadh on Sept. 8-9, 2024.

The discussions focused on deepening cooperation across the various pillars of the action plan such as political dialogue, security, trade and investment, agriculture and food security, transport, energy, health, culture and education.

They discussed avenues and initiatives in various areas to deepen the India-GCC cooperation and agreed to enhance high-level engagements and joint activities between India and the GCC.

Chatterjee held a separate meeting with Raja M. Marzoqi, general coordinator for negotiations and head of the GCC negotiating team, during which the importance of the India-GCC FTA was underlined and the commencement of negotiations at an early date was agreed.

They also explored new avenues to deepen trade and investment ties between India and the GCC.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan told Arab News: “India and GCC are natural partners given our geographical proximity and a long history of close trade and people-to-people ties.

“The recent political dialogue with GCC is part of our regular high-level engagements under the Joint Action Plan 2024-28, adopted a year ago, when the foreign ministers of India and GCC countries gathered in Riyadh to co-chair the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue,” the envoy said.

“The political dialogue was an excellent opportunity to review the progress of JAP and explore new avenues for action-oriented engagements in sectors such as trade and investment, energy, health and tourism, while at the same time continuing to advance cooperation in other sectors. Both sides also shared their views on regional and international developments of common interest,” he added.

Chatterjee attended a special reception hosted by the Indian Embassy and the Indian diaspora. He commended the valuable contribution made by the Indian community in strengthening the bilateral relations with the Kingdom.

India and the GCC countries share historically close ties, underpinned by vibrant trade links and strong people-to-people ties. Nearly 10 million Indian diaspora reside in the GCC region. Trade and investment between India and GCC continues to grow with total trade of about $178 billion in the 2024-2025 financial year.