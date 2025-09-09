Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to 10,529

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed higher on Tuesday, gaining 32.12 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 10,529.17.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index reached SR4.33 billion ($1.15 billion), with 150 stocks advancing and 99 declining.

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu shed 146.25 points to close at 25,199.66, while the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 0.28 percent to 1,366.84.

The best-performing stock on the main market was CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co., which climbed 6.16 percent to SR33.76.

Shares of Arabian Centres Co., also known as Cenomi Centers, advanced 4.74 percent to SR22.09, while Obeikan Glass Co. gained 4.09 percent to SR28.00.

Riyadh Cement Co. dropped 5.53 percent to SR28.34, and Alandalus Property Co. fell 4.46 percent to SR19.93.

In corporate announcements, Al-Rajhi Bank said it launched its dollar-denominated tier 2 social sukuk through a special purpose vehicle, offered to eligible investors inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

In a Tadawul filing, the bank said the sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and offered under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933. The offering, which began on Sept. 9, will run through Sept. 10.

The bank added that the minimum subscription is $200,000, in increments of $1,000, while the final value and terms will be set based on market conditions.

Al-Rajhi Bank’s share price rose 0.38 percent to SR93.20.

Sumou Real Estate Co. announced that it signed a Shariah-compliant facility agreement worth SR86.5 million with Saudi Awwal Bank.

According to its Tadawul statement, the facility will be used to finance the Areem Makkah project and to issue a bank guarantee letter in line with the contract signed between Sumou Real Estate and National Housing Co. for the design and construction of residential units in Makkah City.

Sumou Real Estate’s share price declined 1.65 percent to SR38.10.