Saudi Arabia could lead wellness travel, says UN Tourism

Saudi gigaprojects such as alula, the red Sea, and Neom are examples of Kingdom’s growing commitment to tourism experiences. (SPA)
Saudi gigaprojects such as alula, the red Sea, and Neom are examples of Kingdom’s growing commitment to tourism experiences. (SPA)
A wellness tourism workshop at the un tourism regional office for the middle east in Riyadh explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth. (Supplied)
A wellness tourism workshop at the un tourism regional office for the middle east in Riyadh explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth. (Supplied)
A wellness tourism workshop at the un tourism regional office for the middle east in Riyadh explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth. (Supplied)
A wellness tourism workshop at the un tourism regional office for the middle east in Riyadh explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth. (Supplied)
A wellness tourism workshop at the un tourism regional office for the middle east in Riyadh explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth. (Supplied)
A wellness tourism workshop at the un tourism regional office for the middle east in Riyadh explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth. (Supplied)
A wellness tourism workshop at the un tourism regional office for the middle east in Riyadh explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth. (Supplied)
A wellness tourism workshop at the un tourism regional office for the middle east in Riyadh explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth. (Supplied)
Updated 43 sec ago
Hajar AlQusayer
Saudi gigaprojects such as alula, the red Sea, and Neom are examples of Kingdom’s growing commitment to tourism experiences.
  • Wellness tourism is linked to sustainability and UN’s development goals
Hajar AlQusayer
RIYADH: Rich natural and cultural assets mean Saudi Arabia has strong potential to become a leading destination for wellness tourism in the Middle East, a UN Tourism official told Arab News on Tuesday.

Michel Julian, senior program officer for market intelligence at UN Tourism, said demand for travel centered on health and wellbeing has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was speaking at a wellness tourism workshop at the UN Tourism regional office for the Middle East in Riyadh which explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth, tourism diversification and sustainability across the region.




A wellness tourism workshop at the un tourism regional office for the middle east in Riyadh explored the sector’s growing potential as a driver of economic growth. (Supplied)

“What many consumers are looking for is that authenticity touch, that local touch, and to create a positive impact at the destination,” he said. He added strong policies and strategies were needed to sustain growth in the sector.

The latest World Tourism Barometer showed global tourist arrivals reached 1.5 billion in 2024, a return to pre-pandemic levels.

The Middle East has led the recovery, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 41 percent in 2024 and showing continued momentum into 2025, with arrivals up 29 percent in the first half of the year as compared to 2019.

Export revenues from tourism rose to $2 trillion, 14 percent higher than 2019 in real terms, while the sector’s direct GDP contribution stood at $3.4 trillion in 2023.

Julian said Saudi Arabia’s investment in real estate and hospitality projects that integrated wellness was a “big positive step” toward diversifying tourism and generating revenue.




Julian pointed to the urgency of tackling climate change and promoting environmental, social and governance standards in tourism. (Supplied)

Addressing the main challenges, he said: “At the global level, tourism is facing geopolitical and economic challenges. At the destination level, you need the right infrastructure and the right policies to attract visitors.

“Marketing, digitalization, and having appropriate market intelligence are critical to take informed decisions and to address the needs of different traveler segments, from Generation Z to luxury to seniors.”

Highlighting Goal 3, to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all, he added: “Wellness tourism is about improving quality of life for everyone and contributing to the SDGs. Local communities need to be at the center of every tourism policy. Every policy that is sustainable, inclusive and resilient must take into consideration the needs of local communities so they can also benefit.”

Julian also pointed to the urgency of tackling climate change and promoting environmental, social and governance standards in tourism.

“The tourism sector is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change but also contributes to it. That’s why we are working through the Glasgow Declaration and other initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, cut food waste, recycle plastics and secure sustainable consumption patterns,” he said.

Samer Al-Kharashi, director of the UN Tourism regional office for the Middle East, echoed the importance of clear policies and regional cooperation. He told Arab News: “In the region there is a lot of history and cultures and resources that support the region to be a leading in the wellness tourism. What we need is a very clear policy from the countries and the regional support and the political wellness.”

He added wellness could be combined with gastronomy and agritourism to create richer visitor experiences, and pointed to Saudi gigaprojects such as AlUla, the Red Sea, Neom and Asir as examples of growing commitment by the Kingdom.

Riyadh was also positioning itself as a wellness and health destination, he said, while private sector participation was expanding with hotels and resorts specifically developed around wellness.

“It is a very attractive and profitable sector,” Al-Kharashi said, adding such initiatives supported both Saudi Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. 

“When we aim for 150 million tourists by 2030, these kinds of products are very important for diversification. Each destination in Saudi Arabia — desert, sea, mountains — you would have a different wellness experience.”

 

Topics: UN Tourism Saudi tourism and investment Saudi Arabia World Tourism Barometer

