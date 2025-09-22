Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green with 10,876 points

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange closed higher on Monday, with the Tadawul All Share Index climbing 0.63 percent to finish at 10,876.42 points, gaining 67.74 points from the previous session.

A total of 261.25 million shares were traded, with a turnover of SR5.16 billion ($1.37 billion). Market breadth was negative, as 101 stocks advanced while 146 declined.

The parallel market Nomu slipped 0.20 percent, closing at 25,299.42 points, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.98 percent to 1,414.81 points.

Among the top performers, Raoom Trading Co. surged 9.95 percent to SR61.90, followed by Saudi Cable Co., which rose 6.56 percent to SR152.70.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries gained 6.12 percent to SR36.06, while Arab National Bank advanced 4.91 percent to SR23.50.

Baazeem Trading Co. also added 4.63 percent to close at SR6.10.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. led the losses, falling 6.27 percent to SR26.90. Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction dropped 2.82 percent to SR23.44, and East Pipes Integrated slid 2.64 percent to SR114.50.

Americana Restaurants International PLC lost 2.54 percent to close at SR1.92, and Saudi Steel Pipe Co. declined 2.51 percent to end the session at SR49.28.

On the announcement front, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. confirmed the completion of all procedures related to the registration and transfer of ownership of land in Jeddah valued at SR4.46 billion.

The company said the deal, covering an area of over one million square meters, is the largest real estate transaction completed in the history of Jeddah City.

Dar Al Arkan’s share in the land ownership amounts to 80 percent. Its shares closed at SR16.12, up 2.09 percent.

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co., known as 2P, announced it has been awarded a project worth SR100 million from the General Organization for Social Insurance to manage and operate contact center services.

The contract, which involves infrastructure, technology solutions, and workforce training, is expected to be signed on Nov. 2, 2025.

Shares of 2P ended the day at SR10.54, rising 0.19 percent.

Meanwhile, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. declared an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2025 totaling SR255.94 million, representing SR8 per share, or 80 percent of the share’s nominal value.

The distribution date is set for Oct. 14, with eligibility for shareholders recorded on Sept. 25.

SADAFCO shares closed at SR264, gaining 1.69 percent.