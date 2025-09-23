Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 

You are here

Dubai also advanced to second place worldwide for total FDI capital, a jump from its fourth-place position in the first half of 2024. Shutterstock
Updated 23 September 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Updated 23 September 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
RIYADH: Dubai secured the top global spot for greenfield foreign direct investment projects in the first half of 2025, with 643 new ventures, extending its lead for an eighth straight half-year, a new ranking showed. 

The emirate drew the highest half-year tally since records began in 2003, according to Financial Times’ fDi Markets data cited by the Emirates News Agency, or WAM. That was nearly 500 more than the second-ranked city. 

This inflow of investment reflects confidence in the emirate’s long-term economic plans, including the Dubai Economic Agenda, which targets doubling its economy by 2033. 

This follows broader regional trends, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar posting notable gains. The Kingdom’s FDI inflows rose 24 percent to SR119 billion ($31.7 billion) in 2024, while Qatar attracted $2.74 billion through 241 projects, creating 9,348 jobs last year. 

Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, attributed this achievement to the city’s futuristic development vision. “The strength and resilience of Dubai’s economy continues to inspire confidence among global investors in its ability to reimagine the future and unlock emerging global technological trends and sustainable sectors,” he said, as reported by WAM. 

Al-Maktoum linked the success to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033. 

Key highlights from the first half of 2025 showed that Dubai advanced to second place worldwide for total FDI capital, a jump from its fourth-place position in the first half of 2024. 

The city also climbed to third place globally for jobs created by FDI. 

The city ranked first globally in several growth sectors, including technology — with strengths in artificial intelligence and fintech — along with creative industries, life sciences, and financial services. 

This was accompanied by growth across the board, with FDI capital rising 62 percent to 40.4 billion dirhams ($11 billion), projects increasing 28.7 percent to 1,090, and new jobs up 46.7 percent to more than 38,400. 

Investment covered sectors such as business services, construction, retail, and logistics, with the US as the largest source of capital, followed by the UK, France, and India. 

Helal Saeed Al-Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said the results reflect the city’s “resilience, agility and capacity to keep pace with global economic transformations.” 

He added: “It is also a reflection of the trust that international investors, multinational corporations and start-ups continue to place in Dubai.”

Pakistan eyes Saudi-linked port, shipping projects to boost Gulf–China connectivity

Pakistan eyes Saudi-linked port, shipping projects to boost Gulf–China connectivity
Updated 26 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan eyes Saudi-linked port, shipping projects to boost Gulf–China connectivity

Pakistan eyes Saudi-linked port, shipping projects to boost Gulf–China connectivity
  • Pakistan to draw up investment-ready roadmap linking Gulf, Central Asia, China through ports, rail and shipping
  • Maritime ministry says proposals include new terminals, direct shipping routes and green ship recycling yards
Updated 26 September 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: Pakistan is planning Saudi-linked port and shipping projects, including new gateway terminals, direct shipping routes and green ship recycling yards, as part of efforts to become a logistics bridge between the Gulf, Central Asia and China, the maritime ministry said on Friday.

Officials say Pakistan’s location at the mouth of the Arabian Sea gives it a strategic advantage in connecting Gulf energy exporters with China and the landlocked markets of Central Asia.

With Gulf–China trade volumes rising and regional shipping routes expanding, Islamabad is seeking to position its ports as key nodes in emerging transport corridors.

According to a statement from the maritime ministry, Technical Adviser for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Jawad Akhtar proposed several new projects with Saudi Arabia.

These included “Karachi–KSA and Gwadar–KSA Gateway Terminals, expansion of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation fleet under Saudi partnership, start direct shipping lines from Karachi to Jeddah and Gwadar to Dammam, and establish 20 green ship recycling yards at Gaddani,” the maritime ministry statement said.

Karachi Port and Port Qasim — Pakistan’s two largest and busiest seaports handling most of the country’s container and cargo traffic — along with Gwadar Port, a Chinese-developed deep-sea port near the mouth of the Arabian Gulf, are seen as key to these plans.

Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the effort was part of a broader plan to integrate Pakistan’s ports and logistics infrastructure with regional trade routes.

“We are not merely compiling lists of projects; we are shaping a national roadmap for logistics and connectivity,” he said.

“Pakistan performs best under compressed timelines, and this is one such moment.”

Chaudhry said Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port would be central to the plan, which aims to link them to regional transport corridors through rail, road and air networks. 

He highlighted the importance of the long-delayed ML-1 railway modernization project — a planned multi-billion-dollar upgrade of Pakistan’s 150-year-old main railway line from Karachi in the south to Peshawar near the Afghan border — expected to boost freight and passenger traffic from the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to southern ports.

He said Pakistan must align its development agenda with the connectivity needs of partner countries.

Chaudhry added that a joint working group bringing together the maritime, communications, railways and defense ministries would hold its first meeting next week to shortlist priority projects for rapid funding and development.

Other ministries outlined their own connectivity priorities. The communications ministry called for laying fiber optic cables along railway lines, expanding submarine cable networks and speeding up completion of the M-6 motorway — a 394-km section of Pakistan’s north–south highway network linking the port city of Karachi to Sukkur in interior Sindh province — described as a missing link in the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multibillion-dollar infrastructure and energy program that is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The communications ministry also highlighted plans for an M-10 motorway extension through the Khirthar mountains in southern Pakistan to complement existing road infrastructure.

A petroleum ministry representative said a $300 million feasibility study was underway for a new merchant oil terminal at Hub, an industrial town near Karachi, as part of Pakistan State Oil’s infrastructure expansion strategy.

Chaudhry urged ministries to deliver a clear, investment-ready roadmap that would attract international financing and cement Pakistan’s role as a “central bridge” connecting the Gulf with Central Asia and China.

Saudi finance firms’ credit up 10% as non-bank lending sector grows

Saudi finance firms’ credit up 10% as non-bank lending sector grows
Updated 26 September 2025
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi finance firms’ credit up 10% as non-bank lending sector grows

Saudi finance firms’ credit up 10% as non-bank lending sector grows
  • Finance companies have become pivotal in expanding credit access to Saudi consumers and SMEs
  • Individual finance accounted for the largest share of total credit facilities
Updated 26 September 2025
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi finance companies’ outstanding credit reached SR99.37 billion ($26.5 billion) at the end of the second quarter of 2025, marking a 10.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

According to latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, this figure represents only about 3.12 percent of the total financing extended by the Kingdom’s commercial banks, underscoring the still-modest but growing footprint of non-bank lenders in the financial system.

Personal loans and auto financing dominated the portfolio of these companies, reflecting their consumer-centric focus. Individual finance accounted for the largest share at around 29 percent of total credit facilities, roughly at SR28.7 billion.

Auto financing was the second-biggest segment at about SR25.93 billion, followed closely by residential real estate loans, which comprised 23 percent or approximately SR23 billion of the total.

Other, smaller lending activities registered even faster year-on-year growth, albeit from a lower base. Credit card finance, for instance, jumped by about 31.5 percent over the year to reach SR2.12 billion, making it one of the fastest-growing segments.

Commercial real estate financing also saw a robust annual uptick of 22.8 percent, climbing to SR5.66 billion, as finance companies increasingly catered to property developers and businesses outside the traditional banking sector.

Loans classified under “other” rose by 14 percent to SR14.04 billion. This broad-based growth across categories indicates strong borrower appetite and an expanding role for finance firms beyond their core personal and auto loan offerings.

According to SAMA’s breakdown, the retail sector took the lion’s share of finance company lending, accounting for about 77 percent of total outstanding credit by these firms.

SAMA had noted in 2024 in its Financial Stability Report that such concentration presents a risk exposure, though roughly half of those retail loans are to public sector employees with stable incomes, which helps mitigate default risk.

Support for businesses — especially smaller enterprises — is a significant part of finance companies’ mission. Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises together received nearly 19 percent of finance company credit as of the quarter, which is nearly double the proportion that SMEs typically represent in bank lending portfolios.

This underscores how non-bank lenders are closing the SME financing gap and supports Vision 2030’s diversification agenda, which seeks to broaden consumer and SME access to credit and lift SMEs’ share of bank lending to 20 percent by 2030.

By contrast, large corporates outside the SME category accounted for only about 4.4 percent of finance company credit, as big firms continue to rely mostly on banks or capital markets for their funding needs.

Key role for consumers

Finance companies have become pivotal in expanding credit access to Saudi consumers and SMEs, complementing banks by serving niche segments and underserved borrowers.

Though their loan book is only a fraction of the size of banks’, Saudi finance companies play an outsize role in financial inclusion. They are non-deposit-taking institutions that often serve niche markets and borrowers not fully reached by traditional banks.

In recent years, these firms have been instrumental in extending credit to underserved segments — from lower-income individuals seeking personal or installment loans, to entrepreneurs and small business owners who may lack the collateral or credit history to obtain bank financing.

The growing activity of finance companies, alongside new fintech lending platforms, is viewed as crucial to bridging this gap.

These non-bank finance firms also complement banks by taking on business models that banks might not pursue, such as leasing, microfinance, and buy now, pay later services.

As most Saudi finance companies are not allowed to take customer deposits, except in limited cases with SAMA’s prior approval, they fund their books largely through shareholder capital and wholesale funding which are bank credit lines and, where approved, sukuk or bond issuance, supplemented by retained earnings.

This structure tends to make their cost of funds higher than deposit-funded banks, so pricing and product design are calibrated to risk and speed, especially in the consumer, auto, and SME niches where exposures are often partially unsecured.

Their presence introduces more competition and choice in the credit market, provifing consumers with additional options for car loans or credit cards, and offering small businesses alternative financing when bank loans are out of reach.

Even though these companies’ overall market share is small, their impact on niche lending segments is significant, providing tailored financial solutions that complement the services of mainstream banks.

Their rapid growth in recent years has been underpinned by regulatory reforms and fintech innovation.

SAMA leading the way

SAMA has actively encouraged the expansion of this sector as part of the Financial Sector Development Program. A notable step came in January 2023, when the regulator halved the minimum paid-up capital requirement from SR100 million to SR50 million for new finance companies focusing on SME lending.

This move aimed to attract investors and enable more specialized lenders to launch operations targeting small businesses. Additionally, SAMA opened the door for new business models by licensing the first debt-based crowdfunding platforms and setting a low SR5 million capital threshold for BNPL providers, fostering a wave of fintech entrants.

Since 2022, rules have also been eased to allow finance companies to engage in multiple financing activities, such as consumer finance, real estate lending, and SME finance under one roof, rather than be restricted to a single line of business.

As a result of the pro-growth regulatory environment, the number of licensed finance companies in the Kingdom has climbed significantly. By the end of 2024, SAMA had authorized 62 finance companies operating across personal finance, mortgage, leasing, and fintech lending segments.

That momentum has continued into 2025 with SAMA’s latest licensing notice in September stating that, with the licensing of Muhlah Zamaniyah for consumer microfinance, “the total number of finance companies licensed by SAMA” reached 68.

Looking ahead, Saudi finance companies are poised for further expansion in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions. Their agility in deploying fintech solutions, from instant consumer loans via mobile apps to revenue-based financing for startups, gives them an edge in reaching customer segments that value speed and flexibility.

At the same time, prudent oversight by SAMA, including updated governance and risk management frameworks, is helping ensure the sector grows sustainably.

With continued policy support and innovation, these non-bank lenders are set to deepen their role in Saudi Arabia’s credit market, gradually increasing their 3 percent slice of the pie while empowering more consumers and entrepreneurs with access to financing.

Building Arabic AI from the ground up

Building Arabic AI from the ground up
Updated 25 September 2025
Waad Hussain
Follow

Building Arabic AI from the ground up

Building Arabic AI from the ground up
  • From language depth to data security, regional AI must reflect local values, priorities
Updated 25 September 2025
Waad Hussain

ALKHOBAR: When Saudi Arabia unveiled Allam, its homegrown Arabic large language model, it sent a clear signal: the Kingdom is no longer content to simply consume global AI technologies. 

It intends to build its own. For many, this was a moment of pride — a proof that the Arab world can produce tools designed to understand its own languages, cultures, and contexts.

But experts caution that Allam is only the first step in a much longer journey. Success will not be determined by the models alone, but by the invisible foundations that support them: data, infrastructure, governance, and trust.

“You can’t capture the intent, emotion, and cultural depth of Arabic through translation,” said David Barber, director of the UCL Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Distinguished Scientist at UiPath. “You need systems that think in Arabic from the ground up.”

David Barber, director, UCL Centre for Artificial Intelligence; distinguished scientist at UiPath. (Supplied)

Barber highlights a stark reality: only about 15 percent of Arabic text online is clean enough for training a large language model, compared with over 50 percent for English — a huge head start for models like GPT or Claude. Complicating matters further are Arabic’s complex grammar, diverse dialects, and the common mixing of English and Arabic in a single sentence.

“When you train on noisy or shallow data, the system learns shortcuts,” Barber explained. “It can mimic fluency, but it misses the depth, the idioms, the cultural nuances, the rhythm of thought that makes Arabic distinct.”

For Barber, this underscores the importance of Saudi Arabia’s push for locally sourced, high-quality datasets. Without them, any Arabic LLM risks becoming a shallow copy of English-language AI: competent at generic tasks but unable to capture the soul of the language it claims to represent.

Even the best data is ineffective if it cannot be properly organized, secured, and delivered to the model. Seema Alidily, regional director at Denodo, said Gulf enterprises still face major challenges here.

“Without localized infrastructure, AI systems risk misunderstanding user intent or producing irrelevant outputs,” she said. “Data virtualization is one of the few ways to unify governance and access across cloud and on-site systems without moving sensitive information.”

Seema Alidily, regional director, Denodo. (Supplied)

Practically, this means investing in platforms that can pull data from dozens of scattered sources — from ERP systems to IoT sensors— and present it in a unified view for AI to use. In Saudi Arabia, where Vision 2030 projects depend on massive, real-time datasets, this approach is critical, especially given strict regulations on handling citizen data.

Alidily warned that merely replicating Western infrastructure may not suffice. “In the Gulf, centralized visibility and compliance must come first,” she noted. “It is not just a technical issue, it is about aligning with the legal, cultural, and regulatory expectations of the region.”

For Bader AlBahaian, country manager for Saudi Arabia at VAST Data, the stakes go beyond efficiency — they touch on independence and security.

“If we depend exclusively on external platforms, we risk importing their policies and their priorities, often at the expense of regional needs,” he said.

Bader AlBahaian, country manager, Saudi Arabia, VAST Data. (Supplied)

AlBahaian advocates for “sovereign-by-design” systems: storage and compute architectures that keep sensitive data within national borders, encryption and access controls that satisfy local regulators, and AI models trained under rules set by the Kingdom rather than a foreign vendor.

“It is not just about where the data sits,” he added. “It is about who gets to define how it is used, who takes responsibility when something goes wrong, and who has the power to switch the system off if necessary.”

This question of sovereignty is becoming urgent as AI begins to shape decisions in finance, healthcare, education, and public policy. A misaligned model trained on foreign data could issue recommendations that contradict local priorities — or worse, expose the region to economic or political risks.

But building perfect infrastructure is only half the challenge. Success ultimately depends on how AI is deployed.

“Digital labor will allow businesses to have much deeper relationships with their customers,” said Ibrahim Alseghayr, managing director of Salesforce Saudi Arabia. “And by taking on so much of the routine work, AI frees humans to focus on collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking.”

Ibrahim Alseghayr, managing director of Salesforce Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Alseghayr points to Agentic AI — systems that can act on a company’s behalf — as already transforming service centers, financial operations, and citizen engagement platforms. In Saudi Arabia, he sees huge potential for digital labor in scaling mega-projects like Neom, automating logistics networks, and delivering smarter healthcare services.

He cautioned that this transformation must be carefully managed. “We need strong governance, testing environments, and continuous oversight,” he said. “Otherwise, we risk building tools we do not fully understand, and that could erode trust instead of building it.”

Across all four experts, one theme is clear: global rules and imported frameworks will not suffice. The Arab world must craft its own AI governance models, rooted in its cultural and legal realities.

For Barber, Allam is a test case. “This is the Kingdom’s chance to prove that it can build systems that are not only technically powerful but also aligned with its values,” he added.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Arabic’s complex grammar, dialect diversity, and frequent English–Arabic mixing make it one of the hardest languages for AI to master. 

• Saudi Arabia’s Allam is the first homegrown Arabic large language model, designed to think in Arabic rather than translate from English. 

• Vision 2030 projects depend on real-time data, but regulations require strict handling of citizen information.

“Agentic AI can create personalized treatment plans, autonomously monitor patients, and detect early signs of health deterioration before a doctor ever enters the room,” he said.Alidily agrees, emphasizing that governance frameworks must reflect the Gulf’s unique data protection requirements, with regulators working closely with technology providers to define shared standards.

AlBahaian is even more direct. “Trust is earned through systems, not slogans. People need to know where their data is, who is using it, and for what purpose. That is the only way to build confidence at scale.”

The message is clear: Arabic AI’s future will not be decided by model size alone. It will depend on investments in infrastructure, sovereignty, and governance.

Saudi Arabia has taken the first step with Allam. What comes next — the data pipelines, virtualized infrastructure, sovereign controls, and digital labor deployments — will determine whether the Kingdom becomes a true AI creator or remains a buyer of foreign-built intelligence.

 

Saudi Arabia, China seal $1.74bn investment deals at Beijing forum 

Saudi Arabia, China seal $1.74bn investment deals at Beijing forum 
Updated 25 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Arabia, China seal $1.74bn investment deals at Beijing forum 

Saudi Arabia, China seal $1.74bn investment deals at Beijing forum 
Updated 25 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and China signed 42 investment agreements worth over $1.74 billion across advanced industries, smart vehicles, and energy.

The deals, which also covered medical devices, equipment, and mineral resources, were inked at the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum in Beijing, attended by Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, as part of his official visit.

Organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the forum gathered around 200 companies and public and private sector representatives from both countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This follows growing bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and China, which surpassed SR403 billion ($107.5 billion) in 2024 — more than doubling in less than a decade — driven by shared goals such as Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. 

In a post on his X handle, Alkhorayef said: “During my participation in the Saudi-Chinese Business Forum in the capital, Beijing, I affirmed the strength of the partnership between our two friendly nations, and the Kingdom’s keenness to expand this partnership to support our goals in industry and mining, strengthen international supply chains, and enhance our presence as an economic force contributing to the growth of the global economy.” 

He noted Saudi Arabia remains a key supplier of fuel, petrochemicals, and advanced materials, while China is the largest source of machinery, electronics, transport equipment, and consumer goods, with trade increasingly diversifying into high-value industries. 

The minister highlighted that Chinese investment in Saudi Arabia grew about 30 percent in 2024, surpassing SR31 billion, with growth in mining, automotive manufacturing, and petrochemicals. More than 750 Chinese companies operate in the Kingdom, including investors in NEOM, Jubail Industrial City, and Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries.  

Conversely, Saudi investments in China exceed SR8 billion, alongside memorandums of understanding with Chinese financial institutions valued at $50 billion. 

Alkhorayef emphasized the alignment of Vision 2030 with the Belt and Road Initiative to enhance connectivity, expand trade, and build resilient industrial systems.  

He added that efforts are underway to establish new supply chain corridors linking Asia with the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role as a global industrial and logistics hub. 

Saudi Arabia freezes rents in Riyadh for 5 years 

Saudi Arabia freezes rents in Riyadh for 5 years 
Updated 25 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Saudi Arabia freezes rents in Riyadh for 5 years 

Saudi Arabia freezes rents in Riyadh for 5 years 
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed that the measures be enforced as part of broader efforts to safeguard tenant and landlord rights
  • Freeze could be extended to other cities and regions
Updated 25 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has enacted sweeping new regulations to stabilize rental prices in Riyadh, including a five-year freeze on increases for residential and commercial properties. 

The measures, approved by the Cabinet and enacted by a royal decree, are designed to address surging rents in the capital and restore balance to the property market. 

Effective Sept. 25, landlords will no longer be permitted to increase rental values in existing or new contracts within Riyadh’s urban boundaries for a period of five years, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The General Real Estate Authority will also have the authority to extend the freeze to other cities or regions with the approval of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs. 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed that the measures be enforced as part of broader efforts to safeguard tenant and landlord rights, strengthen transparency, and ensure fair competition in the rental market, while supporting sustainable urban development in Riyadh, according to SPA.

The news agency’s report stated: “The General Authority for Real Estate has studied the procedures in accordance with the best international practices and experiences to regulate the relationship between the landlord and the tenant.”

Under the new framework, rents for vacant units that were previously leased will be fixed at the value of the last registered contract, while rents for properties that have never been leased will continue to be determined by agreement between landlord and tenant. 

All lease agreements must be registered on the government’s Ejar digital platform, with both landlords and tenants entitled to submit contracts for registration. The other party will have 60 days to object before the contract is considered legally valid. 

The regulations also establish automatic renewal for leases across the Kingdom unless one party gives at least 60 days’ notice before expiration. 

Contracts with less than 90 days remaining at the time of implementation are exempt, as are leases terminated by mutual agreement after the notice period. 

In Riyadh, landlords cannot refuse to renew a contract if the tenant wishes to continue occupancy, except in three cases: non-payment of rent, structural safety issues verified by an official technical report, or the landlord’s personal need for the unit or that of an immediate family member. 

The authority may also define additional exceptions in the future. 

Landlords may challenge fixed rental values in specific circumstances, including when substantial renovations have increased property value, when the last lease contract predates 2024, or in other cases approved by the authority. The body will establish mechanisms to review and decide on such objections. 

Violations of the new system will carry fines of up to 12 months’ rent for the affected unit, alongside requirements to correct the violation and compensate the injured party. 

Penalties will be determined by committees established under Article 20 of the Real Estate Mediation Law. Landlords and tenants found in violation may appeal decisions within 30 days to the competent judicial authority. 

Whistleblowers who are not directly involved in enforcement may also receive up to 20 percent of the collected fine if their information results in a confirmed violation, with distribution rules set by the authority. 

Where the new regulations do not provide explicit guidance, provisions of the Civil Transactions Law will apply. 

The Cabinet also retains the right to amend the rules based on recommendations from the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and future reports from the General Real Estate Authority. 

The authority has been tasked with monitoring compliance, publishing clarifications, and providing public education on the new rules. 

It will also deliver periodic reports on rental prices and market performance.

