You are here

  • Home
  • World Bank establishes regional hub in Riyadh 

World Bank establishes regional hub in Riyadh 

World Bank establishes regional hub in Riyadh 
The new Riyadh hub will be co-located with the World Bank Group’s Gulf Cooperation Council regional office, bringing its leadership closer to country teams, clients, and regional partners. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/9hgeq

Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

World Bank establishes regional hub in Riyadh 

World Bank establishes regional hub in Riyadh 
Updated 11 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

RIYADH: The World Bank has opened a new regional hub in Riyadh to serve the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, as the Washington-based lender continues to boost its presence in the region. 

According to a press statement, the new Riyadh hub will be co-located with the World Bank Group’s Gulf Cooperation Council regional office, bringing its leadership closer to country teams, clients, and regional partners.

The opening of the new regional hub signals the deepening ties between the World Bank and Saudi Arabia, as in December, the lender signed a strategic agreement to launch a new global knowledge hub in Riyadh to facilitate regional and global knowledge exchange, joint research, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at advancing global development impact.

Commenting on the opening of the new regional hub, Ousmane Dione, vice president of the World Bank for the MENAAP region, said: “Riyadh is not only a gateway to the region’s transformation, but also a powerful platform for global knowledge exchange and policy innovation.” 

He added: “It is especially meaningful to mark this relocation on Saudi National Day, a moment that celebrates the Kingdom’s transformation and its growing role as a global convener of development knowledge.” 

In the press statement, the lender added that the opening of the new regional hub aligns with the 50th anniversary of technical cooperation between the World Bank and Saudi Arabia. 

In recent months, the institution has awarded a $650 million disaster management loan for Turkiye, a $146 million grant to Syria to help restore reliable, affordable electricity, and $930 million in financing to help improve Iraq’s railway performance, boost domestic trade, and diversify the country’s economy away from oil. 

The regional hub development aligns with Saudi Arabia’s government-backed regional headquarters program, launched in 2021, which offers incentives such as a 30-year corporate income tax exemption and withholding tax relief, alongside regulatory support for multinationals operating in the Kingdom.

A Saudi Press Agency report in March said that over 600 international companies, including Northern Trust, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Deloitte, have already established their regional bases in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: World Bank

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

World Bank approves $47.9 million grant to boost education in Pakistan’s Punjab province
Pakistan

World Bank approves $47.9 million grant to boost education in Pakistan’s Punjab province

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 
Updated 37 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 
Updated 37 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Dubai secured the top global spot for greenfield foreign direct investment projects in the first half of 2025, with 643 new ventures, extending its lead for an eighth straight half-year, a new ranking showed. 

The emirate drew the highest half-year tally since records began in 2003, according to Financial Times’ fDi Markets data cited by the Emirates News Agency, or WAM. That was nearly 500 more than the second-ranked city. 

This inflow of investment reflects confidence in the emirate’s long-term economic plans, including the Dubai Economic Agenda, which targets doubling its economy by 2033. 

This follows broader regional trends, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar posting notable gains. The Kingdom’s FDI inflows rose 24 percent to SR119 billion ($31.7 billion) in 2024, while Qatar attracted $2.74 billion through 241 projects, creating 9,348 jobs last year. 

Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, attributed this achievement to the city’s futuristic development vision. “The strength and resilience of Dubai’s economy continues to inspire confidence among global investors in its ability to reimagine the future and unlock emerging global technological trends and sustainable sectors,” he said, as reported by WAM. 

Al-Maktoum linked the success to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033. 

Key highlights from the first half of 2025 showed that Dubai advanced to second place worldwide for total FDI capital, a jump from its fourth-place position in the first half of 2024. 

The city also climbed to third place globally for jobs created by FDI. 

The city ranked first globally in several growth sectors, including technology — with strengths in artificial intelligence and fintech — along with creative industries, life sciences, and financial services. 

This was accompanied by growth across the board, with FDI capital rising 62 percent to 40.4 billion dirhams ($11 billion), projects increasing 28.7 percent to 1,090, and new jobs up 46.7 percent to more than 38,400. 

Investment covered sectors such as business services, construction, retail, and logistics, with the US as the largest source of capital, followed by the UK, France, and India. 

Helal Saeed Al-Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said the results reflect the city’s “resilience, agility and capacity to keep pace with global economic transformations.” 

He added: “It is also a reflection of the trust that international investors, multinational corporations and start-ups continue to place in Dubai.”

Topics: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Dubai

Related

Saudi Arabia’s FDI inflows rise 24% to $31.72bn
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s FDI inflows rise 24% to $31.72bn

Saudi Arabia’s greenfield FDI projects surpass 200 after sharp uptick
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s greenfield FDI projects surpass 200 after sharp uptick

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green with 10,876 points

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green with 10,876 points
Updated 22 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green with 10,876 points

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green with 10,876 points
Updated 22 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange closed higher on Monday, with the Tadawul All Share Index climbing 0.63 percent to finish at 10,876.42 points, gaining 67.74 points from the previous session.   

A total of 261.25 million shares were traded, with a turnover of SR5.16 billion ($1.37 billion). Market breadth was negative, as 101 stocks advanced while 146 declined.  

The parallel market Nomu slipped 0.20 percent, closing at 25,299.42 points, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.98 percent to 1,414.81 points.  

Among the top performers, Raoom Trading Co. surged 9.95 percent to SR61.90, followed by Saudi Cable Co., which rose 6.56 percent to SR152.70.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries gained 6.12 percent to SR36.06, while Arab National Bank advanced 4.91 percent to SR23.50.

Baazeem Trading Co. also added 4.63 percent to close at SR6.10.  

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. led the losses, falling 6.27 percent to SR26.90. Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction dropped 2.82 percent to SR23.44, and East Pipes Integrated slid 2.64 percent to SR114.50.

Americana Restaurants International PLC lost 2.54 percent to close at SR1.92, and Saudi Steel Pipe Co. declined 2.51 percent to end the session at SR49.28.  

On the announcement front, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. confirmed the completion of all procedures related to the registration and transfer of ownership of land in Jeddah valued at SR4.46 billion.   

The company said the deal, covering an area of over one million square meters, is the largest real estate transaction completed in the history of Jeddah City.   

Dar Al Arkan’s share in the land ownership amounts to 80 percent. Its shares closed at SR16.12, up 2.09 percent.  

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co., known as 2P, announced it has been awarded a project worth SR100 million from the General Organization for Social Insurance to manage and operate contact center services.   

The contract, which involves infrastructure, technology solutions, and workforce training, is expected to be signed on Nov. 2, 2025.  

Shares of 2P ended the day at SR10.54, rising 0.19 percent.  

Meanwhile, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. declared an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2025 totaling SR255.94 million, representing SR8 per share, or 80 percent of the share’s nominal value.   

The distribution date is set for Oct. 14, with eligibility for shareholders recorded on Sept. 25.  

SADAFCO shares closed at SR264, gaining 1.69 percent.  

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: TASI ends higher at 10,808  
Business & Economy

Closing Bell: TASI ends higher at 10,808  

Closing Bell: Saudi main market climbs 1.25% as Aramco shares rise
Business & Economy

Closing Bell: Saudi main market climbs 1.25% as Aramco shares rise

Arab Energy Fund posts 7% rise in half-year net income  

Arab Energy Fund posts 7% rise in half-year net income  
Updated 22 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri 
Follow

Arab Energy Fund posts 7% rise in half-year net income  

Arab Energy Fund posts 7% rise in half-year net income  
Updated 22 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: The Arab Energy Fund reported a 7 percent increase in net income for the first half of 2025, reaching $129 million compared to $121 million in the same period last year. 

The multilateral impact financial institution attributed the growth to strong operating income across all business lines, supported by disciplined risk management and cost efficiencies.

Total assets rose to $12 billion as of June 30, marking a 15 percent year-on-year increase, driven primarily by expansion in corporate banking and treasury portfolios.  

Shareholders’ equity grew 6.3 percent to $3.45 billion, while liabilities increased 18.7 percent to $8.59 billion, reflecting what the fund described as robust funding activity. 

The fund’s growth aligns with global energy trends, where resilient demand and continued investment needs in the sector are driving financing activity.  

The International Energy Agency reported in July that global oil demand is expected to rise by about 700,000 barrels per day, while energy consumption in the Middle East and North Africa region is projected to increase due to population growth and energy-intensive economies. 

At the same time, oil prices have held relatively stable despite supply increases from producers such as Iraq and easing OPEC+ cuts, providing favorable conditions for project financing.  

Alongside this, the shift toward diversification and greater focus on environmental and socially linked projects mirrors the fund’s impact mandate, positioning it to benefit from both conventional and transition-related investment opportunities. 

Khalid Al-Ruwaigh, CEO of TAEF, said: “Our strong half-year performance reflects the resilience of our business model and our unwavering commitment to growth and delivering meaningful impact in the MENA energy sector.”  

He added: “Guided by our strategy, these results are a direct outcome of our sustained efforts across all business lines and our prudent capital management.” 

Al-Ruwaigh said they remain focused on providing innovative financing and investment solutions that create value for their stakeholders, saying, “This reinforces our position as a leading and impact investment fund in the region’s energy landscape.” 

CFO Vicky Bhatia highlighted the fund’s operational efficiency, noting: “These results demonstrate our ability to capitalize on market opportunities while maintaining operational discipline.

“With a cost-to-income ratio of just 17.9 percent, a non-performing loan ratio reduced to 0.3 percent, and a strong capital adequacy ratio of 29.7 percent, we remain well-positioned to sustain growth and meet our strategic objectives.” 

Within business lines, the corporate banking portfolio grew 12 percent year on year to $5.93 billion, driven by demand across energy-related sectors and geographic diversification.  

Investments and partnerships reached $1.50 billion, up 4.4 percent year on year, supported by selective investments and portfolio management.  

Treasury assets rose 18.3 percent to $4.39 billion, benefiting from portfolio optimization and favorable interest rate conditions. 

Total funding climbed to $8.37 billion, a 17.1 percent year-on-year increase, underpinned by debt issuances and proactive liability management. 

The fund said this growth strengthened its flexibility to finance future initiatives and support energy projects across the MENA region. 

Topics: The Arab Energy Fund

Related

Arab Energy Fund raises $600m in bond sale amid heavy market supply 
Business & Economy

Arab Energy Fund raises $600m in bond sale amid heavy market supply 

PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 
Business & Economy

PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 

Saudi Arabia launches 30th shipping service of 2025, linking Jeddah to Port Sudan

Saudi Arabia launches 30th shipping service of 2025, linking Jeddah to Port Sudan
Updated 22 September 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches 30th shipping service of 2025, linking Jeddah to Port Sudan

Saudi Arabia launches 30th shipping service of 2025, linking Jeddah to Port Sudan
Updated 22 September 2025
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s ports authority has launched its 30th new shipping service of the year, adding a direct route between Jeddah Islamic Port and Port Sudan. 

The “JSS” service, operated by Marsa Ocean Shipping, offers capacity for 1,118 containers and is expected to strengthen trade flows across the Red Sea and support the Kingdom’s exports, said the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani. 

The move is part of Mawani’s drive to improve global rankings, enhance efficiency at Jeddah port, and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role as a trade link between Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The initiative also supports Vision 2030 goals to raise the logistics sector’s contribution to gross domestic product from 6 percent to 10 percent by 2030. 

In a post on its official X handle, the authority said: “As part of Mawani’s ongoing efforts to enhance the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s ports, the ‘JSS’ shipping service, operated by ‘Marsa Ocean Shipping,’ has been added to Jeddah Islamic Port, representing the 30th new service introduced since the start of 2025.” 

This comes on the back of several new connections, with Goodrich launching the RSX1 service in August, linking Jeddah to Port Sudan, Djibouti, and Jebel Ali in the UAE with 720 TEUs capacity, while Blue Ocean Shipping introduced the BOS service to Qingdao, Ningbo, and Nansha in China, with 2,300 TEUs capacity. 

In July, CMA CGM began operating the LRX service, connecting Jeddah to Latakia in Syria, as well as Iskenderun and Mersin in Turkiye, and Beirut in Lebanon, with a capacity of 2,826 TEUs. That marked Saudi Arabia’s first direct shipping link with Syria. 

Other recent additions include the AR2 Asia Redsea service by Wan Hai Lines, linking Jeddah to major ports in China, Turkiye, Egypt, and Jordan with a capacity of 3,700 TEUs, and the IM2 service by Emirates Line and Wan Hai, connecting to Mundra in India, Alexandria in Egypt, and Mersin in Turkiye. 

In March, Mawani launched the “Chinook Clanga” service, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Co., at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port, connecting Saudi Arabia’s eastern ports to 16 regional and international destinations. 

The service strengthens links across the Arabian Gulf to key ports, including Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain, Hamad in Qatar, Nhava Sheva in India, Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Singapore. 

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) ports Jeddah Islamic Port

Related

Saudi port exports rise 9.3% as total cargo hits 334.5m tonnes 
Business & Economy

Saudi port exports rise 9.3% as total cargo hits 334.5m tonnes 

Saudi ports’ transshipment jumps 15% in August: Mawani
Business & Economy

Saudi ports’ transshipment jumps 15% in August: Mawani

Saudi Arabia, Boeing agree deal on advanced air mobility 

Saudi Arabia, Boeing agree deal on advanced air mobility 
Updated 22 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Boeing agree deal on advanced air mobility 

Saudi Arabia, Boeing agree deal on advanced air mobility 
Updated 22 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has inked an agreement with Saudi Arabia to explore partnerships and investments in the advanced air mobility sector.

A  memorandum of understanding was signed in Washington, D.C. by a delegation from the Kingdom’s civil aviation sector, led by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, according to a press statement. 

Strengthening the aviation sector is one of the crucial goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, as the Kingdom is trying to position itself as a global hub of business and tourism by the end of this decade. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 150 million annual visitors by 2030, while also increasing the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. 

Commenting on the MoU with Boeing, Sulaiman Al-Muhaimidi, GACA’s executive vice president for Aviation Safety and Environmental Sustainability, said: “This partnership with Boeing reflects GACA’s commitment to creating safer, smarter skies through advanced air mobility innovation. The effort further cements Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the future of aviation.” 

During the visit, the Saudi delegation visited the Federal Aviation Administration and the headquarters of Boeing in Washington, as well as the Dreamliner facility in Charleston, South Carolina, where the company builds the 787 Dreamliner. 

The authority added that collaboration opportunities in civil aviation, aircraft manufacturing and maintenance services, sustainability, and advanced technologies initiatives were among the many topics discussed during the visit to the US. 

GACA added that the visit also aimed to enhance cooperation with the US in knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and localization of the aviation industry, in line with the Kingdom’s goal of becoming “a global industrial and logistics hub in aviation as part of its economic diversification.” 

Saudi Arabia’s National Aviation Strategy targets doubling passenger capacity to 330 million annually from over 250 global destinations and increasing cargo handling to 4.5 million tonnes by 2030. 

“By engaging with global aviation regulators and manufacturers, GACA is supporting Vision 2030 objectives to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s role as a hub connecting three continents, delivering greater connectivity and travel experiences for the Kingdom’s passengers,” said Al-Duailej. 

He added: “With new Saudi airlines being launched, record aircraft orders, and a focus on innovation and sustainability, the visit highlights the unprecedented opportunities being created by the Kingdom and underscores the strong Saudi–US aviation partnership.” 

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air, the second flag carrier of the Kingdom, is expected to commence its operations by this year. 

Announced in 2023 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Riyadh Air is expected to contribute over $20 billion to the non-oil gross domestic product and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. 

In June, the airline’s CEO, Tony Douglas, told Bloomberg that it plans to launch a new international destination every two months once operations begin, as it prepares to take delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner. 

The carrier currently has four Boeing 787 Dreamliners in different stages of assembly at Boeing’s facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

In addition, Riyadh Air announced at the Paris Air Show in June that it will purchase up to 50 Airbus A350 long-range aircraft, with deliveries expected to start in 2030.

Topics: Saudi aviation

Related

Riyadh airport tops Saudi on-time performance rankings in April: GACA data 
Business & Economy

Riyadh airport tops Saudi on-time performance rankings in April: GACA data 

Boeing, Alphavest to launch 5 excellence centers in Morocco
Business & Economy

Boeing, Alphavest to launch 5 excellence centers in Morocco

Latest updates

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 

Mo Amer to return with third Netflix special

Mo Amer to return with third Netflix special

Top diplomats from US, South Korea, Japan voice concern on Taiwan Strait

Top diplomats from US, South Korea, Japan voice concern on Taiwan Strait

UN slams ‘systematic’ Russian torture of Ukraine civilians

UN slams ‘systematic’ Russian torture of Ukraine civilians

Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh dies

Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh dies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.