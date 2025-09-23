You are here

Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 

Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi. SPA
Updated 23 September 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 

Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 
Updated 23 September 2025
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Norway are set to deepen economic cooperation in logistics, advanced manufacturing, and digitization following a two-day business forum in Oslo. 

A delegation led by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi included 30 senior officials from key government entities and the private sector, and engaged in a series of ministerial meetings and business sessions to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The talks took place against the backdrop of a 360 percent surge in bilateral trade between the countries from 2020 to 2024, reaching $828 million. 

During the forum, Al-Kassabi highlighted the economic transformation driven by Saudi Vision 2030.  

On his official X account, he said: “I discussed with my friend His Excellency the Minister of State for Labor and Social Integration, Kjetil Vevle, and the Minister of State for Fisheries and Ocean Affairs, Even Tronstad Sagbakken, areas of cooperation between the business sectors to develop skills that meet the aspirations of future labor markets, maritime logistics services, and smart mobility systems.” 

He noted that the Kingdom has implemented more than 900 legislative and regulatory reforms to build a competitive economy, helping to propel Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product to over $1.3 trillion, making it the largest economy in the Middle East.    




Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi. X/@malkassabi

The minister told more than 130 government and private-sector leaders that Norwegian companies are already active in the Kingdom, with plans to expand cooperation in logistics, advanced manufacturing, and digitization. 

The ministerial agenda included meetings with Norwegian officials, including Minister of Trade and Industry Cecilie Myrseth on trade and reform experiences, Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Kjetil Vevle on skills development, and Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Even Tronstad Sagebakken on port development, maritime logistics, and smart mobility systems. 

The business segment featured a meeting with Svein Tore Holsether, president of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise. Holsether said Saudi Vision 2030 has encouraged many Norwegian companies to collaborate with Saudi partners, noting that over 100 Norwegian companies visited the Kingdom in the past year. 

The forum also held three specialized workshops focused on maritime technology, innovation in aquaculture and fish farming, and promoting circular economy and industrial decarbonization solutions. 

Delegates visited leading Norwegian companies on the second day, including DNV, a global leader in maritime risk management and quality assurance; TOMRA, a circular economy solutions provider through reverse vending and sorting systems; and Fishglobe, which specializes in sustainable aquaculture technology. 

The visit concluded with a celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day at the Saudi Embassy in Oslo, attended by Norwegian officials and members of the diplomatic corps. 

How Saudi Arabia guards intellectual property online

How Saudi Arabia guards intellectual property online
Updated 03 October 2025
Haifa Al-Shammari
How Saudi Arabia guards intellectual property online

How Saudi Arabia guards intellectual property online
  • Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property plays a leading role in preventing such cybercrimes 
  • Saudi laws such as the Personal Data Protection Law and the Anti-Cybercrime Law directly safeguard personal identity
Updated 03 October 2025
Haifa Al-Shammari

RIYADH: As modern technology continues to advance, artificial intelligence is becoming central to everyday life, reshaping how people interact with information and identity. 

From sourcing data and generating images to powering live-streamed avatars like VTubers, AI is transforming creativity and entertainment. Yet, these innovations also bring risks — particularly the growing threat of digital identity theft. Without proper safeguards, creative ideas and personal likenesses can be copied, misused, or stolen.

A creator’s perspective

Saudi content creator and VTuber PikaLoli knows these challenges firsthand. She explained the importance of protecting her digital persona.

“Since my character and brand exist only online, it’s really important for me to prevent others from copying or misusing my content,” she said.

Shutterstock illustration image

Working as a VTuber, she added, is a demanding role that blends multiple disciplines. “I produce gaming videos, roleplays, and short storytelling on YouTube, blending technology and creativity to bring magical digital experiences to life. Although I appear as an animated character, every part of my content is carefully crafted and fully run by me.”

Since launching her channel in April 2021, PikaLoli has gained more than 1 million subscribers and built an online community she plans to expand further. But the work, she stressed, is more than a hobby: It’s a full-time job that involves voice acting, editing, directing, and staying creative nonstop.”

Despite embracing digital platforms, she remains cautious about AI. “As much as I love how AI can help with animation and content ideas, I don’t fully trust it to represent my identity. It’s my voice, my energy. AI can’t replace the real Pikaloli. I see AI more like a tool or assistant, not a creator.”

To protect her work, she relies not on watermarks, but on the uniqueness of her character and the loyalty of her fans. “Even if someone tries, I trust my community to recognize and support the original.”

She also uses secure platforms, monitors for content misuse, and stays closely connected with her community. As she put it, “a strong community helps protect you from impersonators too.”

A global challenge

Concerns about identity theft extend far beyond individual creators. Globally, millions fall victim to digital fraud each year. In France alone, more than 200,000 people are affected annually. Offenders can face penalties of up to one year in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros ($16,300), according to the IN Group website.

The website describes identity theft as a crime in which someone assumes the identity of another person — or uses their information without consent — in ways that can cause harm to reputation, finances, or security.

Saudi Arabia’s regulatory framework

In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property plays a leading role in preventing such crimes.

“SAIP aims to regulate, support, develop, nurture, protect, enforce, and enhance IP in Saudi Arabia in line with global best practices. It reports directly to his royal highness, prime minister,” said Fahad Alzamil, executive director of corporate communication and spokesman for SAIP.

SAIP illustration photo

He explained that both citizens and residents can register copyrights, trademarks, and patents online.

“All citizens and residents within Saudi Arabia can apply for intellectual property registration through the official website of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property. The process requires accurately completing all required fields in the application.”

With AI making it easier than ever to create manipulated images or videos, Alzamil stressed that regulations are in place to protect people from such risks. He cited Article 17 of the Copyright Law, which “prohibits the publication, display, or distribution of a photograph without the permission of the person depicted, covering both traditional and AI-generated pictures or audiovisual works.”

In addition, Saudi laws such as the Personal Data Protection Law and the Anti-Cybercrime Law directly safeguard personal identity.

To strengthen enforcement, SAIP combines advanced monitoring tools with awareness campaigns. According to Alzamil, the authority also works with international bodies like the World Intellectual Property Organization to ensure alignment with global best practices.

Balancing innovation and security

AI offers vast opportunities for innovation but also raises pressing concerns about identity protection. For creators like PikaLoli, maintaining authenticity requires vigilance, while for regulators like SAIP, it means building strong legal and digital safeguards.

As Alzamil emphasized, protecting digital identity is not only a matter of law but also of awareness and collaboration. The future of creativity, he suggested, depends on trust, responsibility, and collective efforts to secure both identity and intellectual property in the digital age.

 

Cyber threats demand increased investment to secure global power grids, experts say

Margarete Schramboeck, board member of Aramco Digital. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)
Margarete Schramboeck, board member of Aramco Digital. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)
Updated 02 October 2025
Hajar AlQusayer
Cyber threats demand increased investment to secure global power grids, experts say

Margarete Schramboeck, board member of Aramco Digital. (AN photo by Abdulrahman Bin Shalhoub)
Updated 02 October 2025
Hajar AlQusayer

RIYADH: As global momentum builds toward cleaner and smarter energy systems, cyberattacks on power grids and transmission lines are emerging as a growing challenge to resilience.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Heidi Crebo-Rediker, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said that investment in energy infrastructure was critical to protect against cyberattacks, which were becoming a major threat to energy systems worldwide.

“I think that the under-investment in the energy grid and energy related infrastructure is obviously a critical priority,” she said. “Finding the money to do that, and the will to do that, is is a challenge, and it falls on both public and private hands. So it’s really whose responsibility is it to pay for it, who prioritizes, but at the end of the day, if we don’t have a resilient energy infrastructure, then we have potentially massive, catastrophic shocks to businesses and to the economy at large.”

A recent Boston Consulting Group report said that quantum computing could unlock more than $50 billion in value across industries, with energy representing the largest opportunity. In oil and gas alone, the potential savings range from $6 billion to $30 billion.

“We already know that attacks from traditional types of threats can be catastrophic for the energy infrastructure, but cyber is a dominant risk,” Crebo-Rediker said.

She emphasized that resilience depended on effective cooperation, both domestically and internationally. “It’s not just collaboration between public and private,” she said. “Energy is global, and having cooperation between different countries on cybersecurity is imperative.”

Crebo-Rediker said that governance models also mattered, noting that “you have to have a much better working relationship between the public sector and the private sector.”

She added that it was difficult to know if enough was being invested until an effective cyberattack occured. “You never know if you’ve spent enough and invested enough, and if you’re resilient enough, until you are able to counter an attack that would otherwise shut you down,” she said.

“The idea is really to minimize the impact of cyberattacks, because as part of critical infrastructure you can’t have a functioning economy without your energy systems working.”

Crebo-Rediker added that the stakes were particularly high in regions where extreme climates or advanced industries demanded constant power. “For parts of the world that are either very hot, very cold, or dependent on high-tech industries, chip manufacturing companies, fabs (high-technology fabrication plants), all require constant energy to keep their systems operational, otherwise you have cascading negative effects on industry as a result,” she said.

Margarete Schramboeck, board member of Aramco Digital, said that energy security must be treated as the backbone of every economy.

“The energy sectors are the lifelines of each economy. We have seen this. If these lifelines are cut or not functioning anymore, the whole economy can go down,” she said. “A good energy sector is therefore key for each economy, and therefore it becomes a target for cybersecurity attacks, and it needs to be protected.”

Schramboeck highlighted the challenge of modernizing outdated systems. “In a lot of countries around the world, energy sectors are sometimes an infrastructure that is old,” she said. “So how can you combine innovations from the digital sector with these old investments which are actually not connected, which is difficult to handle.

“To find solutions, there is the key role for the next generations, and these generations, especially a lot of startups, but also existing big tech companies, invest a lot of their brains into solving this topic.”

She highlighted the importance of ongoing investment. “For the energy industry, there is continuous spending needed and, in my view, it will grow over the years,” she said. “When we see the next generations of threats coming ahead, there will be new investments needed. And I want to mention especially one big investment, which is absolutely necessary. It is into human capital. It’s into the next generation, the young people, training them, educating them.”

Schramboeck said that the Kingdom was also driving innovation in energy. “For the energy infrastructure, Saudi Arabia is really doing a lot ... There is a lot of investment in startups and an ecosystem of next-generation energy solutions. And this has started a few years ago and is continuing, and I am convinced it will have a positive impact soon.

“It’s always about these two factors. It’s in investment in hardware, software and innovative solutions on the one hand side, but even more in people. Only when both are considered and taken care of, then we’re looking into a safe and secure future.”

The Global Cybersecurity Forum concluded on Thursday after two days of discussions with policymakers and industry leaders, under the theme “Scaling Cohesive Advancement in Cyberspace.”

Palestinian food company sees sales soar as UK consumers show solidarity 

Palestinian food company sees sales soar as UK consumers show solidarity 
Updated 02 October 2025
Arab News
Palestinian food company sees sales soar as UK consumers show solidarity 

Palestinian food company sees sales soar as UK consumers show solidarity 
  • Zaytoun, which sells olive oil, dates and other foodstuffs, saw a 50% rise in sales last year
  • ‘The hardiness of the olive tree, what it can withstand, is very much symbolic to Palestinians’
Updated 02 October 2025
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian food company says it believes a 50 percent increase in sales in the UK is due to customers showing solidarity with people in the West Bank and Gaza.

Zaytoun had revenues of £3.2 million ($4.289 million) in 2024, driven by sales of its extra virgin olive oil and medjool dates, as well as almonds and giant couscous.

Meaning olive in Arabic, Zaytoun is a fair trade enterprise looking to help Palestinian agricultural communities.

It launched in 2004 and sales have steadily risen, with 500 milliliter bottles of its oil selling for around £15 in the UK.

Manal Ramadan White, Zaytoun’s managing director, told The Guardian that the sales show people “wanting to make a difference with their purchasing power.”

She added: “From 2023 to 2024 we grew by about 50 percent due to the UK market wanting to show support in some way.”

Ramadan White said questions had dogged Zaytoun about the expense of the product from the outset required to give Palestinian farmers a fair income.

“The products are really expensive to buy, so there’s not much profit margin,” she said. “Yet 21 years later, here we are.”

The Fairtrade Foundation ensures that producers receive proper remuneration and an additional premium on their goods. In the UK last year, £28 million were generated in sales for the Fairtrade premium alone.

Zaytoun, however, has been unable to carry the Fairtrade logo on its products for over a year due to the security situation in the region preventing official checks from taking place.

“We haven’t been able to get Fairtrade organic certified olive oil out of Palestine for almost a year now,” said Ramadan White. “The certifier pulled out at very short notice and without a handover.”

Zaytoun has not changed its suppliers, working with the same producers across the West Bank, and says it hopes to have auditors certify its products by the time of the next harvest.

“The landscape is dotted with olive trees … Most families have some whether it’s 20 or thousands,” said Ramadan White. 

“The hardiness of the olive tree, what it can withstand, is very much symbolic to Palestinians. It’s a metaphor for their resilience and hardiness through all these challenging times.”

As well as certification, the war in Gaza has made transportation of goods difficult, with extra security — including checkpoints and sniffer dog inspections — hampering exports through the Israeli port of Haifa.

In a statement, Fairtrade said it would “raise our voices in solidarity with the people of Gaza and the West Bank whose futures are being deliberately dismantled.”

The foundation’s CEO Eleanor Harrison said: “We believe that every person has the right to live and work in safety and determine their own future.”

She added: “We stand for fairness, solidarity, and the empowerment of people to decide on their own futures. We cannot remain silent while the foundations of life are being destroyed.”

Foreign investor rule changes for Saudi stock market out for consultation

Foreign investor rule changes for Saudi stock market out for consultation
Updated 02 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Foreign investor rule changes for Saudi stock market out for consultation

Foreign investor rule changes for Saudi stock market out for consultation
Updated 02 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Foreign investors may soon be able to buy Saudi stocks without restrictions, under a draft plan aimed at boosting liquidity and expanding the Kingdom’s $3 trillion equity market. 

The proposal, now out for a 30-day consultation, would allow all categories of non-resident investors to purchase shares directly on the Tadawul Main Market.

It would dismantle the Qualified Foreign Investor framework and scrap swap agreements, long seen as barriers to international participation, according to an official release.

Gulf markets such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, already allow foreign investors to buy shares directly, boosting liquidity, attracting global capital, and modernizing their exchanges. 

Foreign ownership in Saudi equities has already climbed sharply, exceeding SR528 billion ($141 billion) by the second quarter of 2025, Capital Market Authority data shows. If approved, the changes would mark the most significant market opening since direct foreign access was first introduced in 2015. 

“The draft aims to broaden and diversify the base of investors eligible to participate in the Main Market, while also attracting additional investments and increasing market liquidity,” the CMA said. 

The consultation runs until Oct. 31, with final rules to follow after feedback is reviewed. 

Once approved, foreign investors would be able to purchase shares in listed companies on the main market directly, without going through these extra layers. Non-resident investors would be able to open accounts and invest directly in listed securities. 

Saudi Arabia’s move fits into a broader program of capital-market modernization aimed at boosting liquidity and global participation. 

In July, the CMA eased rules for foreign investors to open accounts, while amendments to investment fund regulations aligned the market more closely with global standards. 

The latest draft follows a late-September policy signal that fueled a rally in Saudi equities and comes as officials weigh lifting the long-standing 49 percent cap on foreign ownership. 

The CMA pointed to strong growth in overseas participation as a foundation for the change. 

The regulator framed the draft as part of a phased approach to position Riyadh as an international marketplace capable of attracting larger, more diverse flows of foreign capital. 

The initiative, it said, is intended to strengthen confidence among market participants and support the broader local economy. 

Stakeholders can submit comments through the Unified Electronic Platform for Consulting the Public and Government Entities or via a prescribed email form. The CMA said it will review all relevant submissions before finalizing the amendments. 

Cybersecurity not 'compliance checkbox' but enabler of trust for investment, GCF experts say 

Fifth Global Cybersecurity Forum convened global decision-makers and experts in Riyadh Oct. 1-2 to shape future of cyberspace.
Fifth Global Cybersecurity Forum convened global decision-makers and experts in Riyadh Oct. 1-2 to shape future of cyberspace.
Updated 02 October 2025
Lama Alhamawi 
Cybersecurity not ‘compliance checkbox’ but enabler of trust for investment, GCF experts say 

Fifth Global Cybersecurity Forum convened global decision-makers and experts in Riyadh Oct. 1-2 to shape future of cyberspace.
Updated 02 October 2025
Lama Alhamawi 

RIYADH: On the second day of the Global Cybersecurity Forum, discussions focused sharply on the critical role of cybersecurity in influencing foreign direct investment. 

“Investors want to know that leaders both in government and in business take cybersecurity seriously at the very top, they want to see budgets allocated, regulations enforced, and results reported,” Bocar A. Ba, CEO of SAMENA Telecommunications Council, said. 

“That visible prioritization is what gives them confidence that risks are managed, opportunities are sustainable, and the capital, most importantly, is protected,” he added.

In a session focused on securing investment, experts emphasized that cyber readiness directly shapes investor confidence and national risk profiles, urging top-level prioritization of cybersecurity, noting that nations and companies able to demonstrate robust cyber defenses are better positioned for economic success.

In what he called the single most important action, Ba stated: “Making cybersecurity a leadership priority and not a cost to be managed quietly in an IT department, and not a box to tick for compliance but a central pillar for national and corporate economic strategy.”

During the session, he stressed that “cybersecurity is not the enemy of investment, it is the enabler of trust in investment.” 

He added: “Cybersecurity has been the guarantor of stability and the foundation of investment trust.”

The SAMENA Telecommunications Council called for joint action on several fronts, “first by developing a cyber readiness framework with measurable benchmarks ... practising more transparency, and third by creating regulatory sandboxes where cybersecurity solutions could be tested in partnerships with regulators.”

Speaking alongside Ba on the panel were Wael Fattouh, chief of advisory at SITE, and Christopher Steed, CIO and managing director of Paladin Capital Group. 

The panelists discussed how strengthening cyber resilience, governance, and transparency can attract investment and position economies as secure hubs in an interconnected world.

Fattouh stated: “The Saudi market has reached a level of maturity and capability that we are now looking to be cocreators, co-investors, in innovation, innovators with the IP.” 

During the forum, Site stated that they are preparing to launch “the first Saudi IP for next generation firewall and HDR.” 

This marks the fifth Global Cybersecurity Forum, which convened global decision-makers and experts in Riyadh Oct. 1-2 to shape the future of cyberspace under the theme “Scaling Cohesive Advancement in Cyberspace.”

