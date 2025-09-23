You are here

  • Home
  • Oman’s Islamic finance sector to top $40bn amid regulatory reforms, sukuk growth: Fitch 

Oman’s Islamic finance sector to top $40bn amid regulatory reforms, sukuk growth: Fitch 

Oman’s Islamic finance sector to top $40bn amid regulatory reforms, sukuk growth: Fitch 
Islamic banking assets stood at approximately $23.6 billion at the end of July. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgs3c

Updated 3 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Oman’s Islamic finance sector to top $40bn amid regulatory reforms, sukuk growth: Fitch 

Oman’s Islamic finance sector to top $40bn amid regulatory reforms, sukuk growth: Fitch 
Updated 3 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

RIYADH: Oman’s Islamic finance industry is expected to exceed $40 billion between the second half of 2025 and 2026, supported by ongoing regulatory reforms and strong demand for Shariah-compliant financial services, according to Fitch Ratings.   

Despite being the smallest Islamic finance market in the Gulf Cooperation Council, Oman continues to post double-digit growth in Islamic banking and sukuk issuance.  

Fitch estimated the industry’s size at $36 billion as of end-August 2025, with Islamic banking assets comprising nearly two-thirds of the total.   

Islamic finance in the broader region continues to expand at scale. In the UAE the industry surpassed $285 billion in assets by the end of the first quarter of 2025, supported by strong demand and a deepening sukuk market, another Fitch report stated.   

In Saudi Arabia, S&P Global forecasts sustainable sukuk issuance will reach between $10 billion and $12 billion in 2025, reflecting continued sovereign and corporate demand.   

Meanwhile, the Association of South East Asian Nations’s Islamic finance assets neared $950 billion by mid-2025, with projections topping $1 trillion by 2026.  

Regarding Oman, Fitch stated that “growth will be supported by regulatory reforms, Islamic banks’ product and service enhancements, expanding branch and digital banking networks, rising public awareness, and the rise of sukuk as a key funding tool.”  

Islamic banking assets stood at approximately $23.6 billion at the end of July, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent.   

This growth significantly outpaced the 5.7 percent rise recorded by conventional banks over the same period.   

Islamic banks and windows now account for about 20 percent of the total banking system assets, up from 18.1 percent at the end of the first half of 2024.  

The Islamic windows of six conventional banks held 63 percent of total Islamic banking assets in the first half of 2025, up from 40 percent in the third quarter of 2022, leveraging their parent banks' infrastructure and client base.   

The remaining assets are concentrated in two full-fledged Islamic banks. The Central Bank of Oman has introduced key structural reforms, including a regulatory framework for digital banks launched in June, and a new banking law issued in the first half of the year with dedicated provisions for Islamic banking.  

The sukuk market continues to play a pivotal role in funding, accounting for about 30 percent of total Islamic finance assets.   

It also represented 31 percent of total debt capital market issuance in the first eight months of 2025, excluding treasury bills.   

Despite a slowdown in issuance due to the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts, Oman issued its first Islamic commercial paper earlier this year.  

Fitch Ratings noted $7.25 billion in outstanding Omani sukuk as of mid-2025, all rated ‘BB+’ with a positive outlook and no defaults.  

Liquidity management in the Islamic banking sector has improved following the CBO’s rollout of new instruments that allow it to provide liquidity against Shariah-compliant securities.  

Additionally, the regulator issued a draft framework for Shariah-compliant finance and leasing operations.   

However, the sector continues to face structural limitations, including underdeveloped Islamic hedging products and limited foreign investor participation in riyal-denominated sukuk due to the lack of connections with international securities depositories.  

Beyond banking, the takaful segment reported an 18 percent market share of gross direct premiums as of end-2024, with premiums rising 19.3 percent year on year to $238.4 million.  

Meanwhile, assets under management in Islamic funds remain small, estimated at about $400 million as of August, and are expected to stay limited in the medium term.  

Fitch noted that while Oman’s Islamic finance industry remains the smallest in the Gulf Cooperation Council due to the country’s relatively late adoption and smaller economy, ongoing reforms under the government’s ‘Vision 2040’ strategy present growth opportunities.   

“Business conditions remain favourable for Omani banks – Islamic and conventional – due to still-high, albeit moderating, oil prices,” the report stated, adding that the proposed five percent income tax from 2028 is likely to have only a limited impact on banks, though Islamic banks may be slightly. 

Topics: Islamic finance Oman Fitch Ratings

Related

Oman’s Islamic banking assets surge 17% to $22.3bn in 2024 
Business & Economy

Oman’s Islamic banking assets surge 17% to $22.3bn in 2024 

Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia leads emerging markets in dollar debt issuances in H1: Fitch Ratings 

Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 

Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 
Updated 8 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 

Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 
Updated 8 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Norway are set to deepen economic cooperation in logistics, advanced manufacturing, and digitization following a two-day business forum in Oslo. 

A delegation led by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi included 30 senior officials from key government entities and the private sector, and engaged in a series of ministerial meetings and business sessions to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The talks took place against the backdrop of a 360 percent surge in bilateral trade between the countries from 2020 to 2024, reaching $828 million. 

During the forum, Al-Kassabi highlighted the economic transformation driven by Saudi Vision 2030.  

On his official X account, he said: “I discussed with my friend His Excellency the Minister of State for Labor and Social Integration, Kjetil Vevle, and the Minister of State for Fisheries and Ocean Affairs, Even Tronstad Sagbakken, areas of cooperation between the business sectors to develop skills that meet the aspirations of future labor markets, maritime logistics services, and smart mobility systems.” 

He noted that the Kingdom has implemented more than 900 legislative and regulatory reforms to build a competitive economy, helping to propel Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product to over $1.3 trillion, making it the largest economy in the Middle East.    

Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi. X/@malkassabi

The minister told more than 130 government and private-sector leaders that Norwegian companies are already active in the Kingdom, with plans to expand cooperation in logistics, advanced manufacturing, and digitization. 

The ministerial agenda included meetings with Norwegian officials, including Minister of Trade and Industry Cecilie Myrseth on trade and reform experiences, Minister of Labour and Social Inclusion Kjetil Vevle on skills development, and Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Even Tronstad Sagebakken on port development, maritime logistics, and smart mobility systems. 

The business segment featured a meeting with Svein Tore Holsether, president of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise. Holsether said Saudi Vision 2030 has encouraged many Norwegian companies to collaborate with Saudi partners, noting that over 100 Norwegian companies visited the Kingdom in the past year. 

The forum also held three specialized workshops focused on maritime technology, innovation in aquaculture and fish farming, and promoting circular economy and industrial decarbonization solutions. 

Delegates visited leading Norwegian companies on the second day, including DNV, a global leader in maritime risk management and quality assurance; TOMRA, a circular economy solutions provider through reverse vending and sorting systems; and Fishglobe, which specializes in sustainable aquaculture technology. 

The visit concluded with a celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 95th National Day at the Saudi Embassy in Oslo, attended by Norwegian officials and members of the diplomatic corps. 

Topics: Majid Al-Kassabi Minister of Commerce Saudi - Norway ties

Related

Saudi Arabia set to gain most from GCC unified visa rollout
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia set to gain most from GCC unified visa rollout

French investment in Saudi Arabia surges 180% amid strengthened bilateral ties 
Business & Economy

French investment in Saudi Arabia surges 180% amid strengthened bilateral ties 

World Bank establishes regional hub in Riyadh 

World Bank establishes regional hub in Riyadh 
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

World Bank establishes regional hub in Riyadh 

World Bank establishes regional hub in Riyadh 
Updated 16 min 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: The World Bank has opened a new regional hub in Riyadh to serve the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, as the Washington-based lender continues to boost its presence in the region. 

According to a press statement, the new Riyadh hub will be co-located with the World Bank Group’s Gulf Cooperation Council regional office, bringing its leadership closer to country teams, clients, and regional partners.

The opening of the new regional hub signals the deepening ties between the World Bank and Saudi Arabia, as in December, the lender signed a strategic agreement to launch a new global knowledge hub in Riyadh to facilitate regional and global knowledge exchange, joint research, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at advancing global development impact.

Commenting on the opening of the new regional hub, Ousmane Dione, vice president of the World Bank for the MENAAP region, said: “Riyadh is not only a gateway to the region’s transformation, but also a powerful platform for global knowledge exchange and policy innovation.” 

He added: “It is especially meaningful to mark this relocation on Saudi National Day, a moment that celebrates the Kingdom’s transformation and its growing role as a global convener of development knowledge.” 

In the press statement, the lender added that the opening of the new regional hub aligns with the 50th anniversary of technical cooperation between the World Bank and Saudi Arabia. 

In recent months, the institution has awarded a $650 million disaster management loan for Turkiye, a $146 million grant to Syria to help restore reliable, affordable electricity, and $930 million in financing to help improve Iraq’s railway performance, boost domestic trade, and diversify the country’s economy away from oil. 

The regional hub development aligns with Saudi Arabia’s government-backed regional headquarters program, launched in 2021, which offers incentives such as a 30-year corporate income tax exemption and withholding tax relief, alongside regulatory support for multinationals operating in the Kingdom.

A Saudi Press Agency report in March said that over 600 international companies, including Northern Trust, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Deloitte, have already established their regional bases in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: World Bank

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

World Bank approves $47.9 million grant to boost education in Pakistan’s Punjab province
Pakistan

World Bank approves $47.9 million grant to boost education in Pakistan’s Punjab province

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 
Updated 38 min 15 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Follow

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 

Dubai secures record 643 greenfield FDI projects in H1, extends global lead 
Updated 38 min 15 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Dubai secured the top global spot for greenfield foreign direct investment projects in the first half of 2025, with 643 new ventures, extending its lead for an eighth straight half-year, a new ranking showed. 

The emirate drew the highest half-year tally since records began in 2003, according to Financial Times’ fDi Markets data cited by the Emirates News Agency, or WAM. That was nearly 500 more than the second-ranked city. 

This inflow of investment reflects confidence in the emirate’s long-term economic plans, including the Dubai Economic Agenda, which targets doubling its economy by 2033. 

This follows broader regional trends, with Saudi Arabia and Qatar posting notable gains. The Kingdom’s FDI inflows rose 24 percent to SR119 billion ($31.7 billion) in 2024, while Qatar attracted $2.74 billion through 241 projects, creating 9,348 jobs last year. 

Crown Prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, attributed this achievement to the city’s futuristic development vision. “The strength and resilience of Dubai’s economy continues to inspire confidence among global investors in its ability to reimagine the future and unlock emerging global technological trends and sustainable sectors,” he said, as reported by WAM. 

Al-Maktoum linked the success to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033. 

Key highlights from the first half of 2025 showed that Dubai advanced to second place worldwide for total FDI capital, a jump from its fourth-place position in the first half of 2024. 

The city also climbed to third place globally for jobs created by FDI. 

The city ranked first globally in several growth sectors, including technology — with strengths in artificial intelligence and fintech — along with creative industries, life sciences, and financial services. 

This was accompanied by growth across the board, with FDI capital rising 62 percent to 40.4 billion dirhams ($11 billion), projects increasing 28.7 percent to 1,090, and new jobs up 46.7 percent to more than 38,400. 

Investment covered sectors such as business services, construction, retail, and logistics, with the US as the largest source of capital, followed by the UK, France, and India. 

Helal Saeed Al-Marri, director general of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said the results reflect the city’s “resilience, agility and capacity to keep pace with global economic transformations.” 

He added: “It is also a reflection of the trust that international investors, multinational corporations and start-ups continue to place in Dubai.”

Topics: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Dubai

Related

Saudi Arabia’s FDI inflows rise 24% to $31.72bn
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s FDI inflows rise 24% to $31.72bn

Saudi Arabia’s greenfield FDI projects surpass 200 after sharp uptick
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s greenfield FDI projects surpass 200 after sharp uptick

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green with 10,876 points

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green with 10,876 points
Updated 22 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green with 10,876 points

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in green with 10,876 points
Updated 22 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange closed higher on Monday, with the Tadawul All Share Index climbing 0.63 percent to finish at 10,876.42 points, gaining 67.74 points from the previous session.   

A total of 261.25 million shares were traded, with a turnover of SR5.16 billion ($1.37 billion). Market breadth was negative, as 101 stocks advanced while 146 declined.  

The parallel market Nomu slipped 0.20 percent, closing at 25,299.42 points, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index rose 0.98 percent to 1,414.81 points.  

Among the top performers, Raoom Trading Co. surged 9.95 percent to SR61.90, followed by Saudi Cable Co., which rose 6.56 percent to SR152.70.

Al Yamamah Steel Industries gained 6.12 percent to SR36.06, while Arab National Bank advanced 4.91 percent to SR23.50.

Baazeem Trading Co. also added 4.63 percent to close at SR6.10.  

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. led the losses, falling 6.27 percent to SR26.90. Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction dropped 2.82 percent to SR23.44, and East Pipes Integrated slid 2.64 percent to SR114.50.

Americana Restaurants International PLC lost 2.54 percent to close at SR1.92, and Saudi Steel Pipe Co. declined 2.51 percent to end the session at SR49.28.  

On the announcement front, Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co. confirmed the completion of all procedures related to the registration and transfer of ownership of land in Jeddah valued at SR4.46 billion.   

The company said the deal, covering an area of over one million square meters, is the largest real estate transaction completed in the history of Jeddah City.   

Dar Al Arkan’s share in the land ownership amounts to 80 percent. Its shares closed at SR16.12, up 2.09 percent.  

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co., known as 2P, announced it has been awarded a project worth SR100 million from the General Organization for Social Insurance to manage and operate contact center services.   

The contract, which involves infrastructure, technology solutions, and workforce training, is expected to be signed on Nov. 2, 2025.  

Shares of 2P ended the day at SR10.54, rising 0.19 percent.  

Meanwhile, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. declared an interim cash dividend for the first half of 2025 totaling SR255.94 million, representing SR8 per share, or 80 percent of the share’s nominal value.   

The distribution date is set for Oct. 14, with eligibility for shareholders recorded on Sept. 25.  

SADAFCO shares closed at SR264, gaining 1.69 percent.  

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: TASI ends higher at 10,808  
Business & Economy

Closing Bell: TASI ends higher at 10,808  

Closing Bell: Saudi main market climbs 1.25% as Aramco shares rise
Business & Economy

Closing Bell: Saudi main market climbs 1.25% as Aramco shares rise

Arab Energy Fund posts 7% rise in half-year net income  

Arab Energy Fund posts 7% rise in half-year net income  
Updated 22 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri 
Follow

Arab Energy Fund posts 7% rise in half-year net income  

Arab Energy Fund posts 7% rise in half-year net income  
Updated 22 September 2025
Nour El-Shaeri 

RIYADH: The Arab Energy Fund reported a 7 percent increase in net income for the first half of 2025, reaching $129 million compared to $121 million in the same period last year. 

The multilateral impact financial institution attributed the growth to strong operating income across all business lines, supported by disciplined risk management and cost efficiencies.

Total assets rose to $12 billion as of June 30, marking a 15 percent year-on-year increase, driven primarily by expansion in corporate banking and treasury portfolios.  

Shareholders’ equity grew 6.3 percent to $3.45 billion, while liabilities increased 18.7 percent to $8.59 billion, reflecting what the fund described as robust funding activity. 

The fund’s growth aligns with global energy trends, where resilient demand and continued investment needs in the sector are driving financing activity.  

The International Energy Agency reported in July that global oil demand is expected to rise by about 700,000 barrels per day, while energy consumption in the Middle East and North Africa region is projected to increase due to population growth and energy-intensive economies. 

At the same time, oil prices have held relatively stable despite supply increases from producers such as Iraq and easing OPEC+ cuts, providing favorable conditions for project financing.  

Alongside this, the shift toward diversification and greater focus on environmental and socially linked projects mirrors the fund’s impact mandate, positioning it to benefit from both conventional and transition-related investment opportunities. 

Khalid Al-Ruwaigh, CEO of TAEF, said: “Our strong half-year performance reflects the resilience of our business model and our unwavering commitment to growth and delivering meaningful impact in the MENA energy sector.”  

He added: “Guided by our strategy, these results are a direct outcome of our sustained efforts across all business lines and our prudent capital management.” 

Al-Ruwaigh said they remain focused on providing innovative financing and investment solutions that create value for their stakeholders, saying, “This reinforces our position as a leading and impact investment fund in the region’s energy landscape.” 

CFO Vicky Bhatia highlighted the fund’s operational efficiency, noting: “These results demonstrate our ability to capitalize on market opportunities while maintaining operational discipline.

“With a cost-to-income ratio of just 17.9 percent, a non-performing loan ratio reduced to 0.3 percent, and a strong capital adequacy ratio of 29.7 percent, we remain well-positioned to sustain growth and meet our strategic objectives.” 

Within business lines, the corporate banking portfolio grew 12 percent year on year to $5.93 billion, driven by demand across energy-related sectors and geographic diversification.  

Investments and partnerships reached $1.50 billion, up 4.4 percent year on year, supported by selective investments and portfolio management.  

Treasury assets rose 18.3 percent to $4.39 billion, benefiting from portfolio optimization and favorable interest rate conditions. 

Total funding climbed to $8.37 billion, a 17.1 percent year-on-year increase, underpinned by debt issuances and proactive liability management. 

The fund said this growth strengthened its flexibility to finance future initiatives and support energy projects across the MENA region. 

Topics: The Arab Energy Fund

Related

Arab Energy Fund raises $600m in bond sale amid heavy market supply 
Business & Economy

Arab Energy Fund raises $600m in bond sale amid heavy market supply 

PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 
Business & Economy

PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 

Latest updates

WHO says evidence ‘inconsistent’ of link between autism and paracetemol use in pregnancy

WHO says evidence ‘inconsistent’ of link between autism and paracetemol use in pregnancy

Syria to establish new parliament, testing inclusivity pledge 

Syria to establish new parliament, testing inclusivity pledge 

East Timor to become ASEAN bloc’s 11th member in October

East Timor to become ASEAN bloc’s 11th member in October

Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 

Saudi Arabia and Norway forge stronger economic ties at Oslo business forum 

Elyanna gears up for Global Citizen Festival show in New York

Elyanna gears up for Global Citizen Festival show in New York

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.