Sunlight holds key for Gulf data center cooling says tech giant CEO

Sunlight holds key for Gulf data center cooling says tech giant CEO
The International Energy Agency estimates data centers will drive more than 20 percent of the growth in electricity demand between and 2030.
Updated 23 September 2025
Sunlight holds key for Gulf data center cooling says tech giant CEO

Sunlight holds key for Gulf data center cooling says tech giant CEO
Updated 23 September 2025
Peter Harrison
NASHVILLE: The CEO of a leading tech company has played down concerns over the environmental impact of data centers and said that in areas such as the Gulf there were green options for cooling.

Data centers generate a vast amount of heat and as such need to be continuously cooled.

It is already well documented that data centers are considered to negatively affect the environment through an enormous consumption of electricity in the cooling process, which in turn leads to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

The cooling process consumes a significant amount of water, which critics believe can strain local resources — especially in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia where there are plans to create world leading data facilities. 

Likewise, the rise of artificial intelligence is further increasing these demands for energy, water, and infrastructure. 

But speaking on the sidelines of the Autodesk AU 2025: The Design & Make Conference the tech company’s president and CEO, Andrew Anagnost, told Arab News that he believed the benefits far outweighed any long-term impact.

And while acknowledging there was an impact, Anagnost added: “But it’s trivial relative to all the other usage out there in the world. And at the same time we’re able to optimize the usage of these tools to have less need for the computing process.”




The AU 2025: The Design & Make Conference was held in Nashville. Autodesk

According to a report published by the UN Environment Programme, on June 12, internet users worldwide have more than doubled while global internet traffic has expanded to 5.54 billion people worldwide.

The report also noted that the International Energy Agency estimated the data centers would “drive more than 20 percent of the growth in electricity demand between and 2030.”

The report went on to explain that many data centers also use significant volumes of water.

“According to the World Economic Forum, a one-megawatt data center can consume up to 25.5 million liters of water each year only for cooling, comparable to the daily water use of around 300,000 people,” the report added.

Saudi Arabia is already working on the creation of Humain, the Kingdom’s new AI company, with the construction of its first data centers in the Kingdom, which are expected to come online in early 2026.

The centers will be in Riyadh and Dammam, in the Eastern Province, and are expected to launch in the second quarter, each with an initial capacity of up to 100 megawatts.

Depending where you look, data centers can use anything from one megawatt to several hundreds — and in the same type of search up to 300 Saudi homes will use a single megawatt.

But Anagnost said the power used by these centers did not have to be taken from a country’s national grid and as such could be generated on a hyperlocal basis by methods such as nuclear or solar.

“I’m much more worried about other things such as carbon emissions, that are associated with other types of mechanisms and I am not worried about data centers and AI, because everybody’s already building these things to be self-sustaining and use power sources that are actually pretty green in terms of carbon emissions.”

He said that while water consumption was initially comparatively large, once circulated, the center’s water would be contained within and reused once treated and cooled.

The ease of cooling the water used to maintain a suitable temperature in data centers is dependent on differing factors such as the external temperature — in a cold a country the process can be eased by something as straightforward as leaving the door open to allow a flow of cooler air.

Anagnost said the planning in the design of data centers needed to be flexible.

Various factors create “absolutely different ways of passive and active cooling for centers … in the desert you have a lot more sun.”

And that sunlight he said, could be used to generate solar energy, which in turn could be used to power cooling systems.

Whatever the methods used for cooling, the collection of data in centers is going to continue as more processes become digitized.

The engineering and industry sectors waste 95 percent of all data collected.

The introduction of AI is gradually leading to more efficient production methods which can make these sectors and many others more cost effective and less wasteful, with the materials used and the data collected.

Inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh

Inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh
Updated 2 min 32 sec ago
Arab News
Inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh

Inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh
Updated 2 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh, with multisectoral representatives from arts practitioners, government officials, investors to diplomats gathering for high-level discussions on culture as a strategic investment.

The two-day event, held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, “explores bold financing models, strategic partnerships, and the evolving role of cultural capital in driving economic growth, national identity, and global influence,” according to the conference website.

Among the key themes to be discussed include new investment opportunities, emerging markets and untapped sectors in the cultural economy, the RoI of culture, financing the future of culture, artificial intelligence and culture, boosting investor confidence and creative entrepreneurship.

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan gives his opening speech. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Farhan gives his opening speech. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
The inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
The inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
The inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
The inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
The inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
The inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
The inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
The inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, center, and Faisal Ali F. Ibrahim, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, right, in a high-level discussion with Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, center, and Faisal Ali F. Ibrahim, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, right, in a high-level discussion with Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Culture, gives his remarks during a high-level session at the inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Culture, gives his remarks during a high-level session at the inaugural Cultural Investment Conference opens in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
From left: Faisal J. Abbas, Arab News Editor-in-Chief, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Culture, Shaikha Mai bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa, Founder and Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Shaikh Ebrahim Center for Culture and Research and Dr. Andreas Gorgen, Ambassador for Multilateral Cooperation during a session at the inaugural Cultural Investment Conference in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)
From left: Faisal J. Abbas, Arab News Editor-in-Chief, Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Culture, Shaikha Mai bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa, Founder and Chairperson, Board of Trustees, Shaikh Ebrahim Center for Culture and Research and Dr. Andreas Gorgen, Ambassador for Multilateral Cooperation during a session at the inaugural Cultural Investment Conference in Riyadh. (Abdulrahman Fahad Bin Shulhub/AN)

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, during the opening high-level session, said that the Kingdom today hosts over 50,000 investors, both local and international.

Around 1,700 international investors are engaged in the Kingdom’s culture sector, including creative industries, arts, events, and entertainment, he said.

Foreign investments in culture have surged from virtually nothing six or seven years ago to over $500 million (SR1.8 billion) as of last year, growing at double-digit rates, the investment minister added.

Faisal Ali F. Ibrahim, the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, meanwhile said that around 235,000 people are currently employed in the Kingdom’s cultural sector.

He added that the target is to triple the culture sector’s contribution to GDP by 2030.

IMF, Pakistan kick off discussions as lender reviews $8.4 billion loan programs 

IMF, Pakistan kick off discussions as lender reviews $8.4 billion loan programs 
Updated 29 September 2025
IMF, Pakistan kick off discussions as lender reviews $8.4 billion loan programs 

IMF, Pakistan kick off discussions as lender reviews $8.4 billion loan programs 
  • IMF mission arrived in Pakistan last week to hold separate reviews of $7 billion and $1.4 billion loan programs 
  • Discussions take place as Pakistan eyes concessions in program targets from IMF following devastating floods 
Updated 29 September 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: A visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission kicked off talks with Pakistani officials on Monday as it holds the second review of its $7 billion External Fund Facility (EFF) and first review of the $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) loan programs for the country, the lender confirmed. 

The IMF mission arrived in Pakistan on Sept. 25 to conduct the reviews. The global lender approved a $7 billion bailout package for Pakistan under its EFF program in September 2024 while in May, it approved a separate $1.4 billion loan for Pakistan as a climate resilience fund. The RSF will support Pakistan’s efforts in building economic resilience to climate vulnerabilities and natural disasters. 

“Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chairing the kick-off meeting with the visiting IMF Review Mission at the Finance Division today,” the IMF said in a statement, sharing pictures of the meeting between the two sides. 

The discussion takes place as Pakistan seeks concessions in its program targets following devastating floods that killed over 130 in its eastern Punjab province since late August, impacted over 4.5 million people and destroyed large swathes of crops. The devastation has spiked food prices in many parts of the country, with experts warning of food shortages due to supply chain disruptions. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the fund’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in New York last week on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations’ General Assembly session. During the meeting, Sharif spoke about Pakistan’s progress in fulfilling the IMF program targets but also demanded that the impact of recent floods on Pakistan’s economy “must be factored into the IMF’s review,“

Islamabad has so far received more than $2 billion under the EFF and is expecting a third tranche of $1 billion after the second review concludes successfully.

IMF’s bailout packages have proven instrumental in keeping Pakistan’s fragile $350 billion economy afloat, as the country grapples with tough economic conditions that have triggered a balance of payments crisis and weakened its national currency. 

Pakistan has undertaken painful measures in the past, such as removing subsidies that have resulted in higher food and fuel prices, spiking inflation in the country. Pakistani financial experts told Arab News last week they expected the global lender to grant Islamabad concessions as far as its program targets were concerned, in light of the damages inflicted by the recent floods. 

 “We are expecting Pakistan to get a little breather due to the floods,” economist Sana Tawfik said last week, adding that Islamabad would comfortably meet the international lender’s targets. 

Shankar Talreja, head of research at brokerage firm Topline Securities Ltd., said the current review will focus on continuing the IMF’s reforms under revised parameters due to the floods. He said the government is expected to keep pushing for privatization of state-owned enterprises and clearing its old backlog of circular debt.
 
“The concessions are likely in form of some downward revisions in FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) tax revenue, upward revision in fiscal balance over relief spending and there might a downward adjustment in GDP growth target as well,” Talreja said. 

SAMA approves 'Visitor ID' for bank account opening

SAMA approves ‘Visitor ID’ for bank account opening
Updated 28 September 2025
Miguel Hadchity
SAMA approves 'Visitor ID' for bank account opening

SAMA approves ‘Visitor ID’ for bank account opening
Updated 28 September 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank has announced a significant update to its banking regulations, now permitting the use of the “Visitor ID” as a valid document for opening bank accounts within the Kingdom.

The “Visitor ID,” an official identification document issued by the Ministry of Interior for visitors, can be authenticated via authorized digital platforms. 

The move is a strategic step under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aimed squarely at boosting the tourism sector and creating a seamless, digitally-enabled experience for the millions of tourists, business travelers, and pilgrims who visit the Kingdom annually.

“This decision will enable banks to open accounts for new consumer segments and enhance the visitor experience during their stay in the Kingdom,” SAMA said in a statement.

The statement clarified that this regulatory update stems from a periodic review process, ensuring that policies keep pace with market developments. 

The change is expected to streamline account opening procedures, advance financial inclusion, and further support the ongoing digital transformation of Saudi Arabia’s banking services.

This decision effectively bridges a major gap for visitors. Now, with a bank account tied to their Visitor ID — which is issued through the government’s “Absher” platform — they can use local mobile wallets and make digital payments with ease, reducing their reliance on cash. 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,229 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,229 
Updated 28 September 2025
   MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,229 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,229 
Updated 28 September 2025
   MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped on Sunday, losing 78.57 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 11,229.54. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.89 billion ($1.30 billion), as 125 of the listed stocks advanced, while only 118 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also decreased, down 13.01 points or 0.88 percent, to close at 1,460.29. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 5.60 points, or 0.02 percent, to close at 25,455.54. This comes as 42 of the listed stocks advanced, while 44 retreated. 

The best-performing stock during today’s session was CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co., with its share price surging by 10 percent to SR38.72. 

Other top performers included Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., which saw its share price rise by 9.97 percent to SR28.46, and Obeikan Glass Co., which saw a 9.88 percent increase to SR32.46. 

Arabian Contracting Services Co. rose 6 percent to SR99.85, while East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry gained 5.38 percent to SR123.40. 

On the downside, the worst performer of the day was Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co., whose share price fell by 3.35 percent to SR32.86. 

Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund fell 3.33 percent to SR10.74, while Al Rajhi Bank dropped 3.15 percent to SR101.50. 

Arriyadh Development Co. fell 2.91 percent to SR29.40, while Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. declined 2.77 percent to SR274. 

On the announcements front, the board of directors of Saudi Networkers Services Co. approved the company’s move from the parallel market, known as Nomu, to the main market. 

The company said it will commence fulfilling the applicable requirements and coordinating with the relevant authorities to obtain the necessary approvals for the transfer to the main market.  

“The transfer to the main market is subject to the approval of the Saudi Capital Market Authority and conditional upon meeting all the applicable requirements. Any material developments regarding the event will be announced as they occur,” the statement added. 

The Saudi Networkers Services Co.’s shares traded 3.25 percent higher on the parallel market to close at SR74.55. 

Oman private sector lending climbs 4.6% to $55bn by July

Oman private sector lending climbs 4.6% to $55bn by July
Updated 28 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Oman private sector lending climbs 4.6% to $55bn by July

Oman private sector lending climbs 4.6% to $55bn by July
Updated 28 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Oman’s conventional commercial banks expanded credit by 8 percent year on year by the end of July 2025, official data showed. 

Private sector lending rose 4.6 percent to 21.3 billion rials ($55.4 billion), according to the Central Bank of Oman. Investments in securities fell 3.4 percent to 5.8 billion rials, with holdings of government development bonds climbing 6.3 percent to 2 billion rials, while foreign securities declined 15.7 percent to 2.1 billion rials. 

The central bank’s 2025 Financial Stability Report pointed to strong capital buffers and high-quality assets, noting that Oman’s banking sector remains profitable and well-positioned to absorb external shocks. 

“Private sector deposits increased 4.1 percent to 17 billion rials by the end of July, accounting for 66.3 percent of total deposits with conventional commercial banks,” ONA reported, citing the report’s findings. 

On the liabilities side, the recent official data noted that the total deposits with conventional commercial banks grew 3.6 percent to 25.7 billion rials by the end of July. It added that government deposits rose 7.1 percent to 5.8 billion rials, while deposits from public sector institutions fell 11 percent to 1.7 billion rials. 

Real estate trade value hits 2.12bn rials    
According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information, Oman’s total real estate transaction value reached 2.124 billion rials by the end of August, marking a 9.9 percent increase from 1.933 billion rials in the same period last year. 

Fees for legal transactions rose 81.7 percent to 79 million rials. Similarly, sale contract values grew 16.1 percent to 831 million rials, despite a slight 1 percent drop in the number of contracts to 43,971. 

Meanwhile, mortgage contract values rose 6.4 percent to 1.285 billion rials, while exchange contract values declined 17.7 percent to 7.6 million rials. Additionally, property ownership transfers rose 2.6 percent to 153,764, though transfers to GCC nationals fell 12.8 percent to 859 ownerships. 

S&P affirms Oman’s BBB- rating 

The global financial rating agency S&P has affirmed Oman’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit rating at “BBB-” with a stable outlook, citing the government’s commitment to financial reforms and its ability to maintain economic stability despite oil price fluctuations. 

“The report noted that the government’s reforms — including restructuring state-owned enterprises, diversifying income sources, and establishing the Oman Future Fund — have strengthened economic resilience and attracted foreign investment,” ONA reported. 

The agency expects Oman’s real GDP growth to rise from 1.7 percent in 2024 to over 2 percent annually during 2025–2028, supported by non-oil sector expansion. 

It forecasts Brent crude prices to climb from $60 per barrel in late 2025 to $65 in 2026–2028, with public debt falling from 36 percent of GDP in 2024 to 33 percent by 2028. Inflation is expected to average 1.5 percent, government net assets to remain at 8 percent, and non-oil growth to hold at 2.9 percent annually.  

S&P also noted a small fiscal deficit of 0.5 percent of GDP in 2025, moving to a balanced budget by 2026, with an average current account deficit of 1.9 percent of GDP. 

