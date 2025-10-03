Saudi exhibition offers on-site VAT refunds for international jewelry buyers

RIYADH: At the upcoming “Jewels of the World” exhibition, on-site value added tax refunds will be available to international visitors through a partnership with Global Blue.
The event is scheduled to run from Oct. 3-7 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh with over 100 international brands participating. It will then move to the Jeddah Hilton from Oct. 11-14.
A development at this year’s event is the availability of these on-site VAT refunds.
“This signals Saudi Arabia’s seriousness to become a global luxury tourism hub,” said Nader Freiha, director of the event.
“By making shopping in Riyadh more attractive for international visitors, we are positioning the Kingdom as a leading destination for high-end showcases.”
Freiha told Arab News that the implementation was achieved in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and Global Blue.
According to Freiha, the initiative aligns with international brand interest in the Saudi market.
“With global trade shifts, many brands are redirecting focus to the Kingdom, where demand is robust and the clientele is sophisticated,” he said.
The event will feature a mix of established houses and emerging designers. Regarding trends, Freiha pointed to a blend of global styles and an interest in natural pearls, which connect with the region’s heritage.
“The demand from international brands to access this market has never been higher,” Freiha said.
“When asked to characterize the current international appetite for the Saudi luxury consumer, it’s clear we’ve moved beyond curiosity to a strategic imperative,” he added.
“The most surprising aspect of curating the ‘biggest showcase of independent Italian jewellers’ hasn’t just been the quality, but the specific desire of these artisans to build long-term brand recognition in Riyadh, not just make sales.”
In the lead-up to this edition, the excitement is genuinely balanced, but for different reasons, Freiha noted.
“The established houses bring a sense of legacy and security, while the independent designers are generating a palpable buzz with their unique stories and avant-garde designs. It’s the difference between acquiring a masterpiece and discovering a future heirloom.”
He highlighted a fusion of influences. “The most striking trend is the move towards bold, architectural forms that still incorporate cultural motifs, particularly a renewed fascination with rare natural pearls and vibrant, sculptural emeralds. It’s a dialogue between heritage and futurism.”
Ghadi Joudah
ALULA: Villa Hegra, the first joint Saudi-French cultural institution, was officially launched on Thursday in AlUla during a ceremony held at its premises.
It was inaugurated by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud, minister of culture, governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, and chairman of the Villa Hegra Foundation.
The ceremony brought together prominent officials and cultural leaders from Saudi Arabia and France.
Villa Hegra marks a significant milestone in cultural collaboration, reinforcing the deep ties between the two nations.
A product of the strategic partnership between RCU and the French Agency for the Development of AlUla, the initiative is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.
It aims to harmonize AlUla’s cultural heritage with its global aspirations, positioning the region as a hub for arts, culture and sustainable tourism.
Feriel Fodil, CEO of Villa Hegra, described the institution’s distinctive position within the global network of cultural villas.
“Villa Hegra is quite unique in the network of cultural villas in the world. It’s the first Saudi-French cultural institution in the Kingdom, born from the friendship between the two countries,” she told Arab News.
She emphasized that the villa was designed to serve local, regional and international audiences through its diverse programs. These include creative workshops for children and teenagers, artist residencies jointly led by Saudi and French artists, and collaborations with French institutions such as the Philharmonie de Paris.
Fodil traced the origins of Villa Hegra to a 2018 intergovernmental agreement between Saudi Arabia and France, aimed at developing AlUla as a major cultural and tourist hub.
“Another agreement in 2021 laid the foundation for this new villa, positioning it as part of a major global villa network,” she said, referring to its alignment with other prestigious French cultural villas such as Villa Medici in Italy and Villa Kujoyama in Japan.
The governance structure of Villa Hegra reflects a balanced collaboration between Saudi Arabia and France.
Fodil said: “The villa is unique because it’s a space of co-direction and co-creation between Saudi Arabia and France. The goal is to ensure that there is a partnership between the two countries, enhancing what’s best in France and enhancing the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and France.”
She said that this partnership was evident in the villa’s curatorial direction, which was jointly overseen by Saudi and French curators.
Together, they guided artist residencies and programs that blend the cultural strengths of both countries. For example, Fodil said: “We have a Saudi artist, Badr Ali, working with USM to produce artwork, and a French artist, Paul Emilieu Marchesseau, working with local artisans from AlUla to produce the furniture for the villa.”
In addition, the villa’s partnership with the Philharmonie de Paris will bring music workshops to children in AlUla, reflecting its commitment to nurturing local talent. “This dialogue is part of the DNA of the villa,” Fodil said.
Saudi artist Badr Ali, who contributed to Villa Hegra’s design, told Arab News, “As a painter, my practice has always been within intimate spaces — gallery walls, where you are told not to touch the work or cross the line.”
Ali said that when invited to be part of Villa Hegra, “it brought me into a completely different realm, transforming my work into functional art that’s part of daily life.”
He added that his work for Villa Hegra included interactive pieces that allowed people to sit on them, store their belongings, and use them in daily life.
Ali also spoke about his collaboration with USM, a Swiss brand known for its modular furniture systems. “I visited factories in Switzerland to see how the materials were made and how they could be adapted into furniture and public spaces.”
His experience, Ali said, gave him insight into how functional art could blend practicality with creativity.
Ali further reflected on the significance of this shift in the Saudi art scene. He said that functional art was still new in Saudi Arabia, but was gaining traction as people moved away from viewing art as a “precious object” to something that is interactive and useful.
“It’s a welcome change, especially in Saudi Arabia, where functional art is still new. It adds a layer of creativity and practicality to the arts scene,” he said.
Villa Hegra not only seeks to enhance the cultural landscape of AlUla but also aims to establish itself as a landmark in the international arts scene.
Fodil explained that the villa embodied both local and global ambitions. “The villa is positioned with global ambitions, on top of having a local ambition to enhance the cultural landscape of AlUla.”
Ali echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how the villa represented a broader cultural shift. “It’s about moving beyond the precious art object and creating something interactive and invaluable — a reflection of how art can seamlessly integrate into everyday life. It’s exciting to see this shift happen here, in AlUla.”
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi students have showcased their creativity on the global stage and achieved a new milestone for the Kingdom.
With the support of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Saudi teams secured two prestigious awards at the 20th Aramco STEM Racing World Finals, which were held in Singapore from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.
The competition brought together more than 90 teams from 50 countries in what is recognized as the largest global celebration of engineering, science, and innovation.
STEM racing involves students building and racing miniature Formula One vehicles.
And the remarkable achievement was delivered by four Saudi teams — Rimah, Yalla, Giddam, and Sadeem — who advanced to the event after winning the Saudi National STEM Racing Finals hosted at Ithra in Dhahran earlier in the year.
In an unprecedented result, the Saudi teams broke into the global top 10, making the Kingdom the only nation to feature multiple times among the top rankings — a first since the competition’s inception.
Maha Abdulhadi, head of the STEM Racing KSA Program at Ithra, said: “Winning two international awards is a proud moment for Saudi Arabia, and a testament to the ambition and resilience of our youth.
“Earning a place among the global top 10 proves the Kingdom’s capacity to lead in applied education and innovation. This achievement is not an endpoint, but the beginning of a greater journey toward even more international success.”
The achievement follows months of intensive training and preparation. The fourth edition of STEM Racing KSA has engaged more than 280 students between the ages of 14 and 16, across six Saudi cities since December, in a comprehensive program designed to combine knowledge with hands-on engineering innovation.
Launched in 2022 under the name F1 in Schools, before evolving into STEM Racing KSA, the program is one of Ithra’s innovative educational initiatives, supported by Aramco. It aims to connect teaching with scientific experience, enabling students to gain practical experience in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics by designing and manufacturing race cars powered by compressed gas cylinders that race on real tracks.
The program also seeks to highlight Saudi talent and showcase creativity and innovation on the global stage.
Saudi teams have won notable awards over the past few years, including the FIA Women in Motorsport Award (2022) and the Innovation Thinking award (2023), as well as Best Enterprise Portfolio Award, Best Engineered Car Award, and Best Application of Management Award (2024).
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel received Syrian Minister of Culture Mohammed Yassin Saleh at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, aspects of joint cooperation were discussed in support of integration in the fields of culture and health, in addition to the exchange of expertise and experiences that contribute to promoting health culture in Syria and reflect the combined efforts of the two sectors in serving humanity and enhancing quality of life.
The visit included a tour by Saleh of the command and control center and the Seha Virtual Hospital, which is considered the largest of its kind globally in providing remote healthcare services through digital technologies and artificial intelligence.
During the tour, the experience of digital connectivity between the virtual hospital and the Syrian Ministry of Health was reviewed, which has facilitated access to specialized medical consultations and connected health cadres between the two countries, enhancing the benefit from digital solutions in developing health services.
Comedy legends tickle funny bones at mega comic festival in Riyadh
Updated 14 min 33 sec ago
Tamara Aboalsaud
RIYADH: As the world’s biggest comedy festival keeps cranking up the laugh-o-meter in Riyadh, Arab News went behind the scenes to get an exclusive from some of the biggest names in the industry.
Russell Peters, a Canadian comic known for his cultural and social commentary and spot on impressions, was happy to be back for his fourth performance in the Kingdom — the only comedian with a three-night slot. Peters performed on Thursday and will continue his gigs until Oct. 4 before continuing the Middle East leg of his “Relax World Tour” in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE.
His first performance was in 2016 during his “Almost Famous World Tour” in Riyadh. He later came back to perform at the Muraya Theater in AlUla in 2022, and then later again in Riyadh at Princess Nourah University in 2024.
“Just to see how fast you guys have changed from, for lack of a better term, the old way, to now. It’s pretty impressive. It’s great how you guys managed to do this,” he said.
When it comes to deciding where to throw in which digs, Peters said you have to adapt to your audience.
“Wherever you go … there’ll be references you got to change. You know, just today, when I was taking a shower, I started thinking ‘oh, wait, I can’t really do that here, because you’re not really going to get that.’ So now my brain starts going into overdrive where it’s like, all right, figure out what the connection is between these two and find the common ground and drop it in there. You know, who do they make fun of? They make fun of the Bahrainis…”
Peters also expressed what a significant milestone this festival is for the Kingdom and for correcting many of the misconceptions surrounding it from the outside world.
“The rest of the world has their impression of what Saudi Arabia is. And if you’ve never been here, you’re going to picture something that’s a very old picture of what this country once was.
“And so it’s really unfair that you get pigeonholed like that. And so … for all these top guys in the game, coming here and seeing it firsthand and completely changing all their minds, because it’s not like you had to convince them, once they got here that it’s not what they thought it was. They immediately see that.”
The Riyadh Comedy Festival has over 50 comedians lined up to take the stage from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9.
“Comedy is like high school,” Peters said.
“And then you have my graduating class — Dave Chapelle, Bill Burr, Louis CK. Then, you got Kevin Hart and those guys in the next grade behind us, Andrew Schulz … it’s just really cool to see the groups of people coming in.”
With every comic constantly learning from their predecessors, this art form is always evolving — one leads to the other, Peter said. No art can exist in solitude.
Peters left us with a fun anecdote about his favorite audience interaction during a performance in Manchester, England, when a viewer threw him his next punchline for free.
“There was a Chinese guy in the audience. And, he was a little heavy, and he said his name was Henry. And I said, ‘What’s your Chinese name?’ And his Chinese name was Chung Ki. And I go, your name is Chung Ki, and you’re chunky. I mean, this is amazing. These are the moments right in your pocket. So, people were like, that had to be set up. I go, no, I wish, they could never set that up. That was so perfect.”
At a time when most of us are glued to our screens waiting urgently for the next tragic news update, praying for our families in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, and others, comedy can be a sliver of light to keep the hope alive.
“The whole world needs a good laugh, right? The Middle East especially. But, I mean, that’s the thing you want to take their mind off. You want to let them escape for an hour. Will there be mention of it at some point?Possibly, but hopefully you do it in the right way.”
American comedian and “Roastmaster General” Jeff Ross shared similar sentiments on the power of joke-telling.
“Laughter is healing. And I feel like when people laugh together, it makes the world smaller, and I came all the way from New York to make people laugh. I think it makes the world a little bit smaller.”
This is Ross’s first visit to the Kingdom. He first went on stage as the opening act for close friend Gabriel Iglesias “Fluffy” on Wednesday night before taking over for his own show Thursday night, and he has got a few insider tips to prepare.
“I talked to Dave Chappelle this morning. He said that the crowds were superb, and he even told me which bits of mine that I should do that they would love so I feel well prepared, and I love a new adventure, and I love a new audience who’s never seen me before. It gets me super excited.”
And fear not, Saudi fans — the “Roastmaster General” does not plan on holding back on this audience.
“Nobody flies me across the world to go easy. Nobody wants their medicine watered down,” he said.
“I’m like a tiger prancing, prowling the stage, just looking for things.”
And inspiration is everywhere, Ross added. Just driving around the city, he thought how ironic it is that the country is home to the fastest street circuit in Formula 1 (Jeddah Corniche Circuit) yet cars drive unbelievably slow in the heavy traffic every other day.
“Riyadh is like Vegas. But the real gamble here is trying to merge into traffic.”
And on his favorite audience interaction moments so far, Ross said: “It’s kind of like the way Tom Brady talks about Super Bowls, whichever one’s next.”
No stranger to the Saudi stage, Iglesias rocked the nation with his 2013 special “Fluffy visits Saudi Arabia” after his first performance in the Kingdom earlier that year.
His approach was to make lighthearted fun of huge cultural differences between Saudi Arabia and the West. At a time when men and women sat separately and women were expected to be fully covered up, Iglesias turned what could have been an uncomfortable moment into a hilarious set that truly resonated with the Kingdom’s people.
“I think the fact that comedy is so mainstream now, whereas when I first came here, it wasn’t, it was very much a thing where people were trying to understand what is it? How does it work? What is acceptable? What’s not acceptable?
“And I think now it’s evolved to a point where anyone and everyone is welcome to be here and be humorous and just be themselves, which I think is really cool.”
The scale of this moment here in Riyadh and what it means for both the Kingdom and the Middle East is evident to Iglesias, who praised the amount of talent present at “the biggest comedy festival of all time.”
A veteran in the game, Iglesias has his own comic heroes who he takes inspiration from as well — one of whom is Peters.
“The people that … made me want to be part of events and things like this is someone like Russell Peters, who was one of the people that was performing internationally when I first got started. I’d hear stories of him performing around the world, and the first time I got a chance to perform in the Middle East was with Russell. So I credit him a lot for inspiring a lot of comics to want to take that next step and go outside, think outside the box.”
Iglesias also said that there is so much new talent out there to watch out for, doubling and tripling every year, so much so that it is hard to keep up as comedians and the stand up scene continue to grow.
RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense, held a phone conversation on Thursday with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The two officials reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar in the defense sector and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation.
They also discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest.