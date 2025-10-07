You are here

Bahrain's economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion

Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion
The second quarter’s growth builds on a solid first-quarter outturn, when Bahrain’s real GDP rose 2.7 percent year on year. Shutterstock
Updated 07 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion

Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion
Updated 07 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Bahrain’s economy expanded 2.5 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025, fueled by robust non-oil activity that continued to anchor growth, official data showed. 

The Information and eGovernment Authority and the Ministry of Finance and National Economy reported that non-oil sectors grew 3.5 percent, accounting for over 85 percent of real gross domestic product, the Bahrain News Agency reported. 

Bahrain’s performance builds on reforms under the Economic Recovery Plan, launched in October 2021 to accelerate post-pandemic growth and fiscal sustainability as part of the Economic Vision 2030 strategy. 

It also aligns with broader regional trends, as Gulf economies sustain steady non-oil expansion. 

“The Kingdom continues to achieve notable progress in international economic and development indicators, reflecting the success of its economic diversification strategies and efforts to enhance the business environment,” BNA reported. 

The latest figures showed that professional, scientific, and technical services led the upturn with a 12 percent increase, followed by wholesale and retail trade up 6.7 percent, and real estate rising 4.7 percent. 

Accommodation and food services advanced 4.6 percent, while gains were also recorded in information and communications, construction, finance, and manufacturing, underscoring broad-based momentum outside hydrocarbons. 

Foreign investment indicators strengthened alongside output. Inward foreign direct investment stock increased 5.4 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025 to 17.5 billion Bahraini dinars ($46.4 billion), reflecting continued capital inflows into the non-oil economy. 

The second quarter’s growth builds on a solid first-quarter outturn, when Bahrain’s real GDP rose 2.7 percent year on year, underpinned by a 2.2 percent expansion in non-oil activity and a 5.3 percent rise in oil output, according to official data. 

In nominal terms, GDP increased 3 percent, with the non-oil and oil sectors up 2.8 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively. Non-oil industries remained the economy’s anchor, contributing 84.8 percent to real GDP. 

Bahrain ranked first among Arab countries in Gallup’s Global Safety Report 2025 Law and Order Index, with 90 percent of respondents reporting feeling safe at night. 

The country recorded the largest improvement in the North Africa and Western Asia region in the Global Innovation Index 2025, climbing 10 places. 

It also ranked fifth in the 2025 Greenfield FDI Performance Index and fifth in the Finance Skills Indicator in the IMD World Talent Ranking. 

Across the Gulf in the second quarter of the year, Saudi Arabia’s GDP rose 3.9 percent year on year, Abu Dhabi’s economy grew 3.8 percent, driven by a 6.6 percent rise in non-oil sectors, and Oman recorded 2.1 percent growth, supported by diversified activity — highlighting continued regional momentum in economic diversification efforts. 

Topics: Bahrain economy

Can AI really serve the public good?

Can AI really serve the public good?
Updated 17 October 2025
KHALED AL-KHAWALDEH
Can AI really serve the public good?

Can AI really serve the public good?
  • Ethical human use of AI is vital, says CISCO’s Guy Diedrich
  • Welcomes tight regulations but warns of stifling innovation
Updated 17 October 2025
KHALED AL-KHAWALDEH

DUBAI: As artificial intelligence reshapes economies and societies at unprecedented speed, global technology leaders meeting at the GITEX Global conference have been debating the rapid acceleration of AI disruption.

One of the more poignant conversations on Wednesday this week tackled whether innovation can truly serve the public good, in a session titled “Digital Futures: Global Impact at the Speed of Innovation.”

Guy Diedrich, senior vice president and global innovation officer at Cisco’s Digital Impact Office, argued that the future of AI and emerging technologies depends as much on trust, ethics, and human capital as on algorithms and investment.

He was speaking to Australian journalist and CNBC Anchor Amanda Drury during a live session at the conference.

“Creative Destruction is when you come up with a new innovation, when AI is released, when quantum comes and all of a sudden everything before it gets churned out,” Diedrich said.

“It goes away because you have to make room for that new innovation, for that new economic growth, for that new opportunity.”

He warned that progress will stall if societies fail to invest in people, arguing that there was a symbiotic relationship between social good and capital gains.

“You’re never going to get the full value of that innovation unless you have developed your population, unless they have that intellectual capital in place,” he said. “The two have to go side by side.”

Central to that balance is trust as the true “engine” that drives the digital economy, he said.

Without it, he argued there could be no movement as people would begin opting out — choosing not to share data which would be detrimental to the evolution of AI.

Several high-profile cases, such as a Samsung data leak via ChatGPT in 2023 have created doubt over whether AI can be trusted with sensitive information.

Many have called on governments to place heavier regulations on tech companies, which Diedrich welcomed but cautioned that it could result in hindering innovation.

Future Investment Initiative Foundation and Guggenheim Investments announce partnership

Future Investment Initiative Foundation and Guggenheim Investments announce partnership
Updated 17 October 2025
Arab News
Future Investment Initiative Foundation and Guggenheim Investments announce partnership

Future Investment Initiative Foundation and Guggenheim Investments announce partnership
Updated 17 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Future Investment Initiative Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with Guggenheim Investments, a global asset management and investment advisory firm.

This partnership builds on the firm’s role as Summit Partner for the third Priority Summit in Miami in February, and reflects a deepening collaboration to support the Foundation’s mission of “Impacting Humanity,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Richard Attias, chairman of the executive committee and CEO-in-Chief, FII, said: “Partnerships with leading firms like Guggenheim Investments enhance our ability to solve our most critical challenges.

“Their focus on long-term value creation and innovation aligns directly with our mission, and we are delighted to welcome them as a strategic partner as we prepare for the Future Investment Initiative conference.”

Dina DeLorenzo, president of Guggenheim Investments, said: “Our goal is to provide long-term investment strategies that help build lasting value for communities and clients alike. 

“The Future Investment Initiative Foundation’s vision of ‘Impacting Humanity’ reflects our commitment to stewardship and sustainable progress, and we look forward to contributing our perspectives and insights to this important global platform.”

The FII Institute also announced the joining of Mizuho, ​​one of the world's leading financial institutions, as a new strategic partner ahead of the ninth edition of the FII9 conference in Riyadh from Oct. 27 to 30.

Mizuho is a global financial institution, with operations extending across 36 countries, and combining banking experience spanning more than 150 years.

Masahiro Kihara, president and CEO of Mizuho Financial Group, said: “Mizuho is proud to sponsor the Future Investment Initiative, one of the world’s most important investment conferences and a key hub for the global conversation on prosperity, bringing together the most prominent institutions, leaders, and leading thinkers from around the world to transform dialogue into concrete action.

“We are here together not just to discuss ideas, but to develop practical strategies that build more inclusive, sustainable, and secure prosperity for all, today and in the future.”

Topics: FII9 Future Investment Initiative Foundation Guggenheim Investments

Dalal Al-Matrudi: Young Saudi innovator using science to ease pain and inspire change

Dalal Al-Matrudi: Young Saudi innovator using science to ease pain and inspire change
Updated 17 October 2025
Waad Hussain
Dalal Al-Matrudi: Young Saudi innovator using science to ease pain and inspire change

Dalal Al-Matrudi: Young Saudi innovator using science to ease pain and inspire change
  • This combination of compassion and technology earned Al-Matrudi’s team multiple global awards this year
Updated 17 October 2025
Waad Hussain

Alkhobar: For Dalal Al-Matrudi, innovation began not in a lab but at home, watching a loved one battle multiple sclerosis. What started as empathy soon turned into invention, leading her and her team to develop a smart medical device that is now winning awards on international stages.

“Our innovation is a smart medical device designed to assist patients with multiple sclerosis by providing localized muscle massage controlled through a mobile application,” said Al-Matrudi. “It helps relieve pain, reduce muscle stiffness and improve patients’ comfort and daily mobility.”

The device also connects patients directly with their doctors for real-time monitoring. “In emergency situations, it can instantly alert healthcare providers to ensure the patient receives immediate assistance,” she said.

This combination of compassion and technology earned Al-Matrudi’s team multiple global awards this year, including the Gold Medal with Jury’s Honor, the GCC Patent Office Award, and the Grand Prize at the International Invention Fair of the Middle East, or IIFME, hosted by the Kuwait Science Club. The invention was also recognized at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, one of the most prestigious global platforms for innovation.

For Al-Matrudi, 21, who hails from Riyadh, the project was deeply personal. “Our inspiration came from personal experience — one of my family members suffers from multiple sclerosis, and seeing their daily struggle with pain and mobility challenges deeply affected me,” she said.

Together with her teammates, she transformed that emotional drive into a purpose-driven invention. “We wanted to create something practical and compassionate that could truly improve patients’ lives,” she said.

Under the mentorship of Prof. Dr. Kholoud Al-Muqrin, a distinguished professor of nuclear physics known for empowering young Saudi innovators, the team refined their prototype into an award-winning solution. “Her continuous guidance and scientific insight played a vital role in shaping our project and transforming our idea into a tangible, award-winning innovation,” Al-Matrudi said.

She believes the foundation of every great innovation is care. “We believed that technology should serve humanity, and that small ideas born from care can evolve into meaningful advancements that bring relief and hope to many,” she added.

Months of research, design and testing culminated in an unforgettable moment at IIFME 2025.

“The most emotional moment was standing on stage when our team’s name, Team May, was announced as the Grand Prize Winner,” she said. “I remember holding my teammates’ hands tightly, feeling both disbelief and overwhelming pride.”

For Al-Matrudi, the victory symbolized much more than recognition. “It wasn’t just about the prize — it was about realizing that months of dedication, late nights and countless trials were finally worth it,” she said.

She recalls how their mentor’s tears turned the win into a collective triumph. “I could see tears in everyone’s eyes, especially our supervisor’s, which made it even more special,” she said. “That moment reminded me that passion and persistence can turn ideas into achievements that reach beyond borders.”

Although the invention is not directly tied to her academic major, medical physics, Al-Matrudi says her background gave her the edge she needed to design effectively.

“Studying medical physics enhanced my scientific thinking and deepened my knowledge of how the human body interacts with medical devices,” she said. “This understanding helped me design a solution that is both safe and effective.”

She believes the key to meaningful innovation lies in combining technical knowledge with emotional intelligence. “Gaining international recognition encouraged me to continue combining my medical knowledge with creative thinking to develop innovations that make healthcare more compassionate, practical and accessible for all,” she said.

Al-Matrudi’s story reflects a growing wave of young Saudi women who are redefining the global image of innovation.

“I hope my journey shows Saudi women that ambition and creativity have no limits,” she said. “Science and innovation are not exclusive fields — they welcome curiosity, persistence and passion.”

Her experience also underscores how inclusion fuels progress. “When women step into these spaces, they bring empathy and fresh perspectives that drive real progress,” she said.

Her message is simple but powerful: “I want every Saudi girl with a dream to believe that she can represent her country globally, no matter her field. Our achievements are proof that with teamwork, guidance and confidence, Saudi women can lead the way in shaping the future of science and technology.”

Today, Al-Matrudi stands as one of the brightest examples of how Saudi youth are translating Vision 2030’s goals into real-world impact. Through her invention, she’s proving that innovation is not just about devices, it’s about dignity, hope and humanity.

As she proudly waved the Saudi flag on stage in Kuwait, surrounded by fellow inventors and mentors, Al-Matrudi’s message was clear: Saudi women are not just participating in the global innovation movement, they’re leading it.

Topics: Eye On AI

Middle East VC defies global slowdown with record $2.77bn raised in first 9 months of 2025

Middle East VC defies global slowdown with record $2.77bn raised in first 9 months of 2025
Updated 17 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Middle East VC defies global slowdown with record $2.77bn raised in first 9 months of 2025

Middle East VC defies global slowdown with record $2.77bn raised in first 9 months of 2025
Updated 17 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Venture capital funding in the Middle East surged to a record $2.77 billion in the first nine months of 2025, defying a global downturn, according to MAGNiTT. 

Funding jumped 152 percent year on year, with the number of deals rising 10 percent to 388, highlighting the region’s growing appeal to global investors even as capital flows into Southeast Asia, Africa, and Pakistan weakened. 

The surge reflects broader trends in the Middle East venture capital ecosystem, where early-stage and non-mega funding showed robust growth despite global headwinds.

In the third quarter alone, capital surged to $1.2 billion — its highest quarterly total on record — propelled by three mega rounds: XPANCEO’s $250 million series A and Airalo’s $220 million series C in the UAE, and Hala’s $157 million Series B in Saudi Arabia.  

Philip Bahoshy, CEO of MAGNiTT, said: “The first nine months of 2025 marked the recovery of the MENA venture capital ecosystem. Not only did the region cross $3 billion in funding by September, but it also outperformed Southeast Asia for the first time for the first nine months of the year.”  

He added: “The strength of Series A and B pipelines, combined with sovereign-backed support and global investor interest, reinforces MENA’s position as one of the fastest-maturing ecosystems in emerging markets.” 

XPANCEO founders Valentyn Volkov and Roman Axelrod. File/Supplied

Within the MENA region, the Gulf states led the gains. The UAE attracted $1.43 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up 188 percent year on year, with strength across both mega rounds with $653 million and non-mega with $775 million.  

Saudi Arabia followed at $1.29 billion, up 158 percent year on year, underpinned by $571 million in mega deals and a near-doubling of non-mega funding to $719 million.  

Deal momentum also broadened: Saudi Arabia recorded 173 transactions, a 38 percent yearly increase, while the UAE posted 164, a 5 percent rise, with both ecosystems expanding at the early stage. Egypt, by contrast, saw funding contract 37 percent year on year.  

Sector trends across MENA were led by fintech and enterprise software. Fintech funding in the Middle East climbed to $880 million, up 248 percent year on year, supported by scale rounds such as Tabby’s Series E and Hala’s Series B.  

Enterprise software accelerated to $320 million across 52 deals, including a $183 million mega round by Cadena, while non-mega activity doubled year on year.  

Elsewhere in MENA and across Africa, signals were mixed. Africa’s nine-month funding rose 8 percent to $839 million even as deal count fell 14 percent to 228, with pre-seed activity weakening and seed/series A value inching higher.  

Mergers and acquisitions activity continued to consolidate across the region, with the Middle East leading nine months of dealmaking with 26 transactions and Egypt posting 13 acquisitions, up from three a year earlier.  

Outside MENA, Southeast Asia endured the sharpest pullback. Funding dropped 48 percent year on year to $2.5 billion across 319 deals in the nine-month period of 2025.  

The third quarter was the weakest quarter in over seven years, with $541 million across 80 deals and no mega rounds; the share of capital from international investors also fell markedly from the second quarter.  

Pakistan and Turkiye proved comparatively resilient in value terms, amassing $450 million in nine months, up 40 percent yearly, despite a 32 percent drop in deals to 121.  

Across all EVMs, venture funding reached $6.56 billion in nine months, down 6 percent year on year, with total deals sliding 18 percent to 1,056. The decline was concentrated in mega rounds with a 19 percent yearly drop, while non-mega funding was broadly flat. 

International investors drove a larger share of venture capital flows into the Middle East in the third quarter, supplying 59 percent of total funding and 64 percent of all $20 million-plus rounds.  

Founded in 2018 by Esam Al-Nahdi and Maher Loubieh, HALA offers SME banking and freelancer solutions. File

In Saudi Arabia, non-Saudi investors accounted for a record 55 percent of active backers, with the number of unique investors up 44 percent year on year.  

Despite the dominance of large deals, non-mega funding in the region rose 14 percent quarter on quarter and 71 percent year on year, signaling broader momentum.  

Across the EVMs, early-stage activity hit its lowest level since 2016, though the Middle East again bucked the trend, with pre-seed and seed rounds up 17 percent year on year— led by record deal counts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.  

Series dynamics also shifted. Series A totals were inflated by XPANCEO’s $250 million round; excluding it, Series A funding fell 17 percent year on year, while Series B rose to $1.34 billion on stronger non-mega activity.  

Africa’s mid-stage gap widened, with Series A and B funding down 81 percent quarter on quarter to $39 million.  

Turkiye, Vietnam, and South Africa all recorded sharp gains from smaller bases, while Singapore, Egypt, Indonesia, and Kenya posted declines. 

M&A softened to 72 deals in the first nine months — down from 78 a year earlier — with the third quarter marking the lowest quarterly total in more than five years. 

Topics: VENTURE CAPITAL startups

UAE turns to AI to bridge legal language gaps

UAE turns to AI to bridge legal language gaps
Updated 17 October 2025
KHALED AL-KHAWALDEH
UAE turns to AI to bridge legal language gaps

UAE turns to AI to bridge legal language gaps
  • A new translation tool aims to make the country’s multilingual legal system more accessible and inclusive
Updated 17 October 2025
KHALED AL-KHAWALDEH

DUBAI: The UAE’s Federal Public Prosecution has launched a new artificial intelligence-powered translation service aimed at improving accessibility and inclusivity for non-Arabic speakers.

Speaking at GITEX Dubai this week, Khalifa Ibrahim Al Hammadi public prosecution member in the public procsecution of uae told Arab News the country hoped to become a world leader in integrating AI into the legal system. He cited the Bayan translation service, launched at the event in conjunction with Emirati AI company, Presight.

“It is designed to support investigations and trials by offering seamless two-way voice and text translation, with dialect recognition — including the Emirati dialect,” said Hammadi.

The UAE’s courts are often difficult to navigate for the country’s enormous expat population, which includes over 200 nationalities. Arabic is the official language of the UAE’s legal system, while English is common in business and commercial contracts, and translations are needed. In disputes, UAE courts give precedence to the Arabic version of any contract.

The public prosecution office hopes the new AI service will make the process much easier.

“The platform features speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, extracts text from documents and images, and includes a multilingual legal dictionary,” Hammadi said.

“It also comes with an intelligent governance dashboard for auditing and quality assurance. Ultimately, it enhances translation accuracy, speeds up legal procedures, and strengthens the overall efficiency of our judicial system."

AI is being used in legal systems globally to speed up case processing, help in legal research, and improve access to justice. China has seen the rise of virtual smart courts while tools for contract analysis have rapidly gained popularity in the US.

The UAE is hoping to become a leader in the field, launching its own internal legal chatbot and undergoing a mass legal filing digitization campaign.

Some challenges remain with using AI in legal proceedings, particularly due to risks of bias, lack of transparency, data privacy concerns and unclear accountability when errors occur. However, Hammadi says he is confident the UAE’s systems will adapt and evolve.

Topics: AI UAE

