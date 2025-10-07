Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Greece are set to strengthen collaboration in industry and mineral resources following high-level talks in Athens between government officials.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with the European country’s Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou and Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, with the discussions focused on expanding strategic partnerships across industrial, mining, and maritime sectors, according to an official statement.

Both sides explored opportunities for Greek investors in the Kingdom’s fast-growing mining sector, as well as avenues for knowledge exchange and technology adoption in mineral exploration and processing.

The meetings also highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts to position itself as a global hub for mineral development, leveraging its vast untapped resources and the regulatory reforms introduced under Vision 2030 to attract international investors.

In a post on its official X account, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said: “Alkhorayef discussed with the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy ways to develop joint cooperation in the mining sector and investment opportunities available in the Kingdom for Greek mining companies.”

It added: “He also discussed opportunities for exchanging expertise and transferring the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the fields of exploration, extraction, and mine management.”

In a separate meeting with Theodorikakos, Alkhorayef discussed expanding cooperation in industrial development, including maritime industries, infrastructure projects, and specialized industrial clusters.

The two ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral economic ties and supporting joint ventures that can strengthen trade and industrial integration between the Kingdom and Greece.

Alkhorayef extended an official invitation to both Greek ministers to participate in the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, which will be held in Riyadh from Jan. 13 to 15, 2026.

The visit aligns with the Kingdom’s broader strategy to accelerate growth in the mining and industrial sectors, which have become central pillars of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification agenda.

Mining exports have surged by about 80 percent, driven by increased production of phosphate, iron, aluminum, copper, and gold.

Current and planned investments in the sector are estimated at SR180 billion ($48 billion), underscoring Saudi Arabia’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for mineral resources while attracting high-quality foreign investment into downstream industries.