You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials

Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials

Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials
Greek Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pmag

Updated 19 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials

Saudi industry minister sets out investment opportunities to Greek officials
Updated 19 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Greece are set to strengthen collaboration in industry and mineral resources following high-level talks in Athens between government officials.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with the European country’s Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou and Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, with the discussions focused on expanding strategic partnerships across industrial, mining, and maritime sectors, according to an official statement. 

Both sides explored opportunities for Greek investors in the Kingdom’s fast-growing mining sector, as well as avenues for knowledge exchange and technology adoption in mineral exploration and processing. 

The meetings also highlight Saudi Arabia’s efforts to position itself as a global hub for mineral development, leveraging its vast untapped resources and the regulatory reforms introduced under Vision 2030 to attract international investors. 

In a post on its official X account, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said: “Alkhorayef discussed with the Greek Minister of Environment and Energy ways to develop joint cooperation in the mining sector and investment opportunities available in the Kingdom for Greek mining companies.”  

It added: “He also discussed opportunities for exchanging expertise and transferring the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the fields of exploration, extraction, and mine management.” 

In a separate meeting with Theodorikakos, Alkhorayef discussed expanding cooperation in industrial development, including maritime industries, infrastructure projects, and specialized industrial clusters.  

The two ministers emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral economic ties and supporting joint ventures that can strengthen trade and industrial integration between the Kingdom and Greece. 

Alkhorayef extended an official invitation to both Greek ministers to participate in the fifth edition of the Future Minerals Forum, which will be held in Riyadh from Jan. 13 to 15, 2026.  

The visit aligns with the Kingdom’s broader strategy to accelerate growth in the mining and industrial sectors, which have become central pillars of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification agenda.  

Mining exports have surged by about 80 percent, driven by increased production of phosphate, iron, aluminum, copper, and gold.  

Current and planned investments in the sector are estimated at SR180 billion ($48 billion), underscoring Saudi Arabia’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for mineral resources while attracting high-quality foreign investment into downstream industries. 

Topics: Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef Saudi-Greek ties

Related

Saudi Arabia highlights mining reforms and investment drive at Peru conference
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia highlights mining reforms and investment drive at Peru conference

Saudi Arabia pitches mining opportunities to French firms
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia pitches mining opportunities to French firms

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%
Updated 07 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%
Updated 07 October 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The World Bank has raised Saudi Arabia’s 2025 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent, citing stronger oil output and robust non-oil activity, marking a notable upgrade from the 2.8 percent projected in April. 

The Washington-based lender said in its latest Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Economic Update that the Kingdom’s economy expanded 3.9 percent in the first half of 2025, buoyed by increased oil production and sustained growth in services.

The pace is set to quicken further, with growth expected to reach 4.3 percent in 2026 and 4.4 percent in 2027. 

The World Bank’s latest outlook aligns with projections from other institutions. The International Monetary Fund in July forecast Saudi Arabia’s economy to grow 3.6 percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2026, while the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in September raised its 2026 estimate for the Kingdom to 3.9 percent, from 2.5 percent previously. 

“In Saudi Arabia, real GDP grew by 3.9 percent during the first half of 2025 and is forecast to grow by 3.2 percent for all of 2025. This is a major increase from the 2 percent growth rate of 2024 — driven by oil production expansion and strong non-oil sector growth, particularly for services,” said the World Bank in the latest report. 

Regional outlook 

Economic growth in the Middle East region is projected to expand by 2.8 percent this year, 0.2 percentage points higher than the forecast made in April. 

Across the Gulf Cooperation Council region, overall growth is expected to reach 3.5 percent in 2025, 0.3 percentage points higher than the previous estimate. The bloc’s economy is projected to expand by 4.4 percent in 2026 and 4.7 percent in 2027. 

The World Bank noted that GCC countries will benefit from the gradual phasing out of voluntary oil production cuts and continued growth in non-oil industries. 

“Oil-importing countries are also expected to see economic improvements, thanks to private spending and investments as well as a rebound in agriculture and tourism,” the report added. 

In September, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism announced that the Saudi Summer program welcomed more than 32 million domestic and international tourists, up 26 percent from the 2024 season. Tourist spending reached SR53.2 billion ($14.2 billion), marking a 15 percent year-on-year increase. 
 
The report also projected the UAE’s GDP to grow by 4.8 percent this year, accelerating to 5 percent in 2026 and 5.1 percent in 2027.

Qatar’s economy is forecast to expand by 2.8 percent in 2025, while Bahrain and Kuwait are expected to grow 3.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Oman’s GDP is set to rise 3.1 percent in 2025 and 3.6 percent in 2026. 

Saudi Arabia is also expected to maintain a healthy inflation rate of 2.3 percent in 2025 and 2.2 percent in 2026. Inflation in the wider Middle East and North Africa region is projected to remain contained at 2.3 percent in both years. 

Labor market and reforms 

The World Bank emphasized that countries in the MENAAP region could enhance living standards by tapping into the full potential of their workforce, particularly through greater female labor force participation. 

Saudi Arabia has made notable strides in this area, steadily diversifying its workforce. In October 2024, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom aims to achieve 40 percent female workforce participation by the end of the decade, having already surpassed its Vision 2030 target of 30 percent. 

The report noted that Saudi Arabia has recorded one of the world’s fastest gains in women’s workforce participation, rising nearly 14 percentage points between 2017 and 2023. 

“The surge was evident across all age groups, and gains were especially pronounced among groups of women who historically had low participation and represented a small share of the labor force,” the World Bank noted. 

Topics: World Bank Saudi economy

Related

Saudi Arabia set for 4.6% GDP growth in 2026 — pre-budget statement
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia set for 4.6% GDP growth in 2026 — pre-budget statement

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT
Business & Economy

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT

Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion

Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion
Updated 07 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion

Bahrain’s economy grows 2.5% in Q2 as non-oil sectors lead expansion
Updated 07 October 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Bahrain’s economy expanded 2.5 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025, fueled by robust non-oil activity that continued to anchor growth, official data showed. 

The Information and eGovernment Authority and the Ministry of Finance and National Economy reported that non-oil sectors grew 3.5 percent, accounting for over 85 percent of real gross domestic product, the Bahrain News Agency reported. 

Bahrain’s performance builds on reforms under the Economic Recovery Plan, launched in October 2021 to accelerate post-pandemic growth and fiscal sustainability as part of the Economic Vision 2030 strategy. 

It also aligns with broader regional trends, as Gulf economies sustain steady non-oil expansion. 

“The Kingdom continues to achieve notable progress in international economic and development indicators, reflecting the success of its economic diversification strategies and efforts to enhance the business environment,” BNA reported. 

The latest figures showed that professional, scientific, and technical services led the upturn with a 12 percent increase, followed by wholesale and retail trade up 6.7 percent, and real estate rising 4.7 percent. 

Accommodation and food services advanced 4.6 percent, while gains were also recorded in information and communications, construction, finance, and manufacturing, underscoring broad-based momentum outside hydrocarbons. 

Foreign investment indicators strengthened alongside output. Inward foreign direct investment stock increased 5.4 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025 to 17.5 billion Bahraini dinars ($46.4 billion), reflecting continued capital inflows into the non-oil economy. 

The second quarter’s growth builds on a solid first-quarter outturn, when Bahrain’s real GDP rose 2.7 percent year on year, underpinned by a 2.2 percent expansion in non-oil activity and a 5.3 percent rise in oil output, according to official data. 

In nominal terms, GDP increased 3 percent, with the non-oil and oil sectors up 2.8 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively. Non-oil industries remained the economy’s anchor, contributing 84.8 percent to real GDP. 

Bahrain ranked first among Arab countries in Gallup’s Global Safety Report 2025 Law and Order Index, with 90 percent of respondents reporting feeling safe at night. 

The country recorded the largest improvement in the North Africa and Western Asia region in the Global Innovation Index 2025, climbing 10 places. 

It also ranked fifth in the 2025 Greenfield FDI Performance Index and fifth in the Finance Skills Indicator in the IMD World Talent Ranking. 

Across the Gulf in the second quarter of the year, Saudi Arabia’s GDP rose 3.9 percent year on year, Abu Dhabi’s economy grew 3.8 percent, driven by a 6.6 percent rise in non-oil sectors, and Oman recorded 2.1 percent growth, supported by diversified activity — highlighting continued regional momentum in economic diversification efforts. 

Topics: Bahrain economy

Related

Japan and Bahrain eye greater business cooperation photos
Middle-East

Japan and Bahrain eye greater business cooperation

Oman’s GDP grows 0.6% in Q2 as non-oil sectors offset oil decline  
Business & Economy

Oman’s GDP grows 0.6% in Q2 as non-oil sectors offset oil decline  

ITFC lends Djibouti $90m to strengthen energy security 

ITFC lends Djibouti $90m to strengthen energy security 
Updated 07 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

ITFC lends Djibouti $90m to strengthen energy security 

ITFC lends Djibouti $90m to strengthen energy security 
Updated 07 October 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Djibouti’s energy security will receive a major boost as the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp. signs a $90 million syndicated facility to support the country’s procurement of refined petroleum products. 

The deal, signed by ITFC Chief Operating Officer Nazeem Noordali and Djibouti’s Minister of Economy and Finance Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, will enable the Société Internationale des Hydrocarbures de Djibouti to finance the procurement of essential fuel imports. 

The facility forms part of ITFC’s broader engagement with Djibouti under a $600 million three-year framework agreement signed in 2023. That accord aims to strengthen key sectors, including energy, agriculture, health, and private enterprise. 

Commenting on the agreement, Noordali stated: “Djibouti’s economic potential is closely tied to the strength of its energy sector, and substantial investment is essential to unlocking that potential. ITFC reinforces its commitment to supporting Djibouti’s energy security and sustainable growth through this new facility.” 

He added: “We are pleased to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Djibouti and help bolster SIHD’s ability to successfully deliver on its mandate of securing the country’s supply of oil products. We remain dedicated to advancing Djibouti’s economic development and will continue channeling funding where it creates the greatest impact.” 

The transaction follows a $90 million Murabaha financing agreement concluded in February 2024 for a similar purpose, also executed with SIHD. At that time, ITFC reported total approvals of $1.6 billion for Djibouti across 33 operations in energy and health.

Djibouti, located along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes at the mouth of the Red Sea, relies heavily on imported petroleum products to meet its domestic energy demand. 

The country’s government has prioritized securing reliable fuel supplies to sustain economic growth, particularly as it positions itself as a logistics and maritime hub for East Africa. 

Since 2008, the Jeddah-based multilateral lender — a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group — has extended $1.7 billion in financing and capacity-building support to Djibouti. 

The new deal is expected to enhance the country’s fuel security, sustain electricity generation, and support trade among Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states. 

Topics: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Djibouti

Related

ITFC signs $513m syndicated Murabaha financing with Pakistan to support energy imports
Business & Economy

ITFC signs $513m syndicated Murabaha financing with Pakistan to support energy imports

ITFC, Djibouti sign $90m Murabah deal to secure energy supply 
Business & Economy

ITFC, Djibouti sign $90m Murabah deal to secure energy supply 

Pakistan plans to double manpower exports to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan plans to double manpower exports to Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan plans to double manpower exports to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan plans to double manpower exports to Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 October 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is planning to double its manpower exports to Saudi Arabia after the signing of a landmark defense deal between the two countries last month, officials told Arab News on Monday.

The country’s human resource exports to Saudi Arabia have already witnessed a steady rise over the past five years, according to the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment. Pakistan sent 1.88 million workers to Saudi Arabia between 2020 and 2024, up 21 percent from 1.56 million in 2015–2019.

Remittances from the Kingdom rose from $7.39 billion in 2020 to $8.59 billion in 2024, reflecting steady demand for Pakistani labor. In contrast, inflows from the United Arab Emirates fluctuated between $5.8 billion and $6.8 billion during the same period, while those from Qatar remained below $1 billion annually, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In September, both countries signed a landmark defense pact that is meant to enhance joint deterrence and deepen decades of military and security cooperation. Top Pakistani government officials, including National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer, have said Islamabad and Riyadh will sign a wide-ranging economic pact in the follow up of the defense deal.

“The Saudi-Pakistan defense pact will have a great impact on manpower export. Current average export is around half a million workers per year, and from next year, we hope to double it to one million,” said Gul Akbar, a senior director at the BEOE.

The BEOE is working with officials of Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council, a civil-military body formed to boost investment, particularly from the Middle East, to make it possible through a number of steps, according to the official. The draft will be shared with Saudi officials by their Pakistani counterparts in upcoming meetings.

The Pakistan government on Sunday constituted a high-level committee comprising ministers and officials to oversee bilateral economic engagements and negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

Akbar said Pakistan has proposed setting up technical training institutes in both countries to improve skill certification and employability of local workforce.

“We are also proposing an e-visa system for Pakistani workers,” he added.

The Kingdom remains the largest destination for Pakistani workers and the biggest source of remittances that amounted to $736.7 million in Aug. out of a total inflow of $3.1 billion, according to the SBP.

Experts link the rise in number of Pakistani workers traveling to Saudi Arabia to ongoing development projects in the Kingdom under its Vision 2030, which they say have created strong demand for skilled and semi-skilled foreign labor.

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup is further fueling demand for foreign labor, amid construction of large stadiums, transport networks and hospitality infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s human resource exports to the UAE declined sharply by 65 percent from 1.32 million to 463,000 from 2020 till 2024, while Qatar more than doubled its intake from 74,000 to 170,000 Pakistani workers, reflecting shifting labor dynamics across the Gulf region.

To meet Saudi Arabia’s labor needs, Pakistan has partnered with Takamol, a Pakistani skill verification program, and its National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is certifying workers in 62 skilled categories, ranging from construction to technical services.

Speaking to Arab News, Masood Ahmad, CEO of M.Pak Makkah Manpower Services, said his firm alone dispatched 2,000 workers to Saudi Arabia this year.

“The defense pact has boosted Saudi employers’ confidence in Pakistani workers as both countries deepen cooperation,” he said, highlighting a growing demand for health care professionals and delivery drivers.

Akbar dismissed concerns about “brain drain” and called overseas employment a “national achievement.” Pakistan’s surplus labor should be seen as an economic resource that brings home remittances, knowledge and technical skills, he added.

Remittances remain a cornerstone of Pakistan’s external finances, providing hard currency that supports household consumption, narrows the current-account deficit, and strengthens foreign exchange reserves.

In the last fiscal year, Pakistan recorded $38.3 billion workers’ remittances — an $8 billion increase from the previous year, surpassing the country’s $7 billion International Monetary Fund loan program.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan workers

Pakistan forms high-level committee to lead economic negotiations with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan forms high-level committee to lead economic negotiations with Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 October 2025
Follow

Pakistan forms high-level committee to lead economic negotiations with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan forms high-level committee to lead economic negotiations with Saudi Arabia
  • Body formed weeks after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign landmark mutual defense pact
Updated 06 October 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has constituted a high-level committee to steer bilateral economic engagements and negotiations with Saudi Arabia, according to an official notification issued by the prime minister’s office on Sunday.

It is widely believed that Islamabad and Riyadh will sign a wide-ranging economic pact as early as this month, weeks after they inked a mutual defense pact, significantly strengthening a decades-old security partnership. 

Pakistan’s alliance with Saudi Arabia — the site of Islam’s holiest sites — is rooted in shared faith, strategic interests and economic interdependence. Nearly 2.6 million Pakistanis live and work in Saudi Arabia and are also the largest source of remittances to the South Asian nation.

Pakistan has pushed in recent months to strengthen trade and investment ties with friendly nations, particularly the Kingdom, which has promised a $5 billion investment package that cash-strapped Pakistan desperately needs to shore up foreign reserves and fight a chronic balance of payment crisis. 

According to the PM office notification, the committee will be co-chaired by Minister for Climate Change Musadik Masood Malik and Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmad, National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, a civil-military body that oversees foreign investments. 

“The Co-Chairs shall constitute Core/Negotiation Teams for negotiations with the Saudi counterparts. These teams shall be responsible for implementing and executing the assigned tasks on fast-track basis,” the notification said. 

It further noted that all members and representatives would ensure availability from Oct. 6 onwards and that the PM has directed the SIFC to process members’ travel approvals “within one hour the same working day.”

The committee has been tasked to submit progress reports to the Prime Minister on a fortnightly basis, with the SIFC Secretariat providing administrative support.

Other members of the committee include Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Power Awais Leghari, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries & Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, among others.

Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia remains highly imbalanced, with Saudi exports to Pakistan vastly exceeding Pakistani exports in recent years. In 2023, Saudi Arabia’s exports to Pakistan were estimated at approximately $4.65 billion, while Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were much smaller, such as about $138 million in rice among other goods. 

In 2024, Pakistan’s total exports to Saudi Arabia stood at around $734 million, with major items including cereals and meat, while Saudi exports to Pakistan included refined petroleum and chemical products. 

Last October, Pakistani and Saudi business communities signed 34 MoUs worth about $2.8 billion during a visit by a Saudi investment delegation. It is unclear how many of those MoUs have been converted into active projects or contracts in a year. 

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Macron urged by his first PM to resign in escalating French crisis

Macron urged by his first PM to resign in escalating French crisis

Shoura Council speaker arrives in Pakistan for official visit 

Shoura Council speaker arrives in Pakistan for official visit 

Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strikes on south

Lebanon says two killed in Israeli strikes on south

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%

World Bank raises Saudi Arabia’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2%

Pope Leo to visit Turkiye, Lebanon in November in first trip abroad

Pope Leo to visit Turkiye, Lebanon in November in first trip abroad

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.