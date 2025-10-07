Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down to 11,583 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down on Tuesday, as it shed 21.97 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 11,583.23.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.11 billion ($1.63 billion), with 85 of the listed stocks advancing and 154 retreating.
The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also marginally declined by 0.08 percent to close at 25,520.62.
The MSCI Tadawul Index edged down by 0.36 percent to 1,509.37.
The best-performing stock on the main market was United International Holding Co. The firm’s share price advanced by 8.20 percent to SR174.20.
The share price of Saudi Arabia’s budget carrier flynas rose by 4.29 percent to SR80.30. East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry also saw its stock price edging up by 3.64 percent to SR130.90.
Conversely, the share price of National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri, declined by 3.58 percent to SR28.
The best-performing stock on the parallel market was Rawasi Albina Investment Co., as its share price increased by 19.10 percent to SR4.49.
On the announcements front, SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. said that it signed a lease agreement with Sela Co. for 1.57 million sq. meters of land in Falcon City, north of Riyadh, to develop a new logistics zone.
According to a Tadawul statement, the total estimated investment for planning, construction, and operation of the logistics zone is projected to reach SR4.2 billion.
The company added that the development aligns with its strategic plan to diversify sources of income and strengthen its presence in the transportation and logistics sector.
The statement further said that the lease agreement is valid for 30 years, and is extendable to an additional 15 years upon agreement of both parties, along with a three-year grace period.
The share price of SAL edged up by 1.31 percent to SR185.