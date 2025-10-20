Kingdom registers 184 new archeological, cultural sites in Baha

RIYADH: The Heritage Commission has added 184 new cultural, archeological, and architectural sites in the Baha region to the National Antiquities Register, bringing the total in the region to 313.

The registration aims to preserve these sites and highlight their historical and cultural significance, according to the Saudi Press Agency report, and is part of the commission’s broader efforts to document and digitize heritage sites across the Kingdom.

Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi, director of the Heritage Commission branch in Baha, said the registration and documentation of the sites aim to safeguard the Kingdom’s rich heritage.

He noted that the commission is developing management, conservation, and protection plans to ensure the sustainability of these sites, in line with a comprehensive vision to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global destination for heritage and culture.

Baha is home to a remarkable legacy of traditional architecture, reflected in its houses, mosques, castles, and fortresses, all built using local materials such as stone, wood, and sand.

These structures embody a deep-rooted heritage that forms an integral part of the national and cultural identity, while also serving as a source of economic growth.

The region’s heritage villages have become popular destinations for tourists and visitors from both abroad and inside the Kingdom, eager to explore the ancient civilizations shaped by the people of Baha, the SPA reported.

People are encouraged to report any new archeological discoveries or illegal activities that might harm heritage sites via the commission’s social media accounts, the Balagh platform, by visiting any of its offices, or by calling the Unified Security Operations Center at 911.