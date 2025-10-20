Environment minister opens Saudi Agriculture Exhibition, oversees signing of agreements worth $960m

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley on Monday opened the 42nd Saudi Agriculture Exhibition in Riyadh, where 28 agreements and memoranda of understanding worth over SR3.6 billion ($960 million) were signed.
The four-day exhibition, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, features nearly 450 companies and organizations from 34 countries, including 11 national pavilions, showcasing the latest technologies and innovations in plant, animal, and fish production.
The event highlights Saudi Arabia’s growing agricultural capabilities and its progress toward food security and self-sufficiency, key goals under the Saudi Vision 2030 development plan.
Prince Saud bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the board at the Riyadh Exhibitions Co., described the exhibition as a vital platform for exchanging expertise and advancing sustainable agricultural practices.
He said that growing environmental challenges required innovative and diligent work to develop solutions that preserve natural resources and contribute to sustainable development.
Prince Saud added that the strong international participation reflected the event’s global importance as a forum for collaboration in agriculture, food, and sustainability.
Following the inauguration, Al-Fadley toured the exhibition, which spans a range of sectors including plant production, livestock, aquaculture, organic foods, animal health, food processing, and agricultural innovation.
During the opening day, 28 agreements were signed between public, semi-governmental, and private sector entities to boost agricultural investment and innovation.
Several international companies also inked partnerships aimed at supporting Saudi Arabia’s food and agriculture industries and stimulating economic growth.
According to organizers, the agricultural sector’s contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product rose to SR119 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach SR140 billion by 2030.
Running alongside the exhibition is the International Future of Agriculture Summit, which brings together local and international experts to discuss food security, sustainability, and the future of agricultural technology.