Environment minister launches digital platform to enhance plant, animal health services

RIYADH: Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli launched a new digital platform to enhance plant and animal health services during the 42nd Saudi Agriculture Exhibition in Riyadh.

The platform, developed by the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plants Pests and Animal Diseases, known as Weqaa Center, enables individuals and businesses to access electronic services and track requests online.

Key features include early detection of the red palm weevil, pest diagnosis, animal immunization booking, livestock site disinfection, and permits for slaughtering and poultry housing, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Al-Fadhli, who also chairs the Weqaa Center, said the initiative advances digital transformation in the agricultural sector and aligns with Vision 2030 goals to boost government efficiency and service quality.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Weqaa Center signed three strategic memoranda of understanding with the Agricultural Development Fund, King Faisal University, and Klybeck Life Sciences.

The deals aim to enhance cooperation in prevention and control, plant and animal health, research, training and national industry in support of food security and sustainability, the SPA reported.

The four-day exhibition, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center until Thursday, features nearly 450 companies and organizations from 34 countries, including 11 national pavilions, showcasing innovations in plant, animal and fish production.

The MoU with the Agricultural Development Fund focuses on empowering farmers and livestock breeders through sustainable pest and animal health management and financing solutions.

The agreement with King Faisal University supports scientific and training collaboration in areas such as surveillance, early warning and pest control, while the deal with Klybeck Life Sciences aims to localize veterinary vaccine production and strengthen the Kingdom’s animal health security.

Meanwhile, the National Research and Development Center for Sustainable Agriculture also signed an MoU with Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects to advance sustainable agriculture and high-tech greenhouse solutions through applied research and talent development.

During the exhibition’s opening day on Monday, 28 agreements and MoUs worth more than SR3.5 billion ($933 million) were signed between public, semi-governmental and private entities to boost agricultural investment and innovation.

Organizers reported that the agricultural sector’s contribution to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product rose to SR119 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach SR140 billion by 2030.

Running alongside the event, the International Future of Agriculture Summit gathers local and international experts to discuss food security, sustainability and the future of agri-tech.