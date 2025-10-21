‘Authenticity is our biggest advantage,’ says Princess Lamia bint Majed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s creative spirit took center stage at the third annual Athar Festival in Riyadh on Tuesday, where Princess Lamia bint Majed, CEO of Rotana Media Group and secretary-general of Alwaleed Philanthropies, spoke about the power of authentic storytelling in shaping Saudi narratives.

In a one-on-one fireside chat with Arab News Deputy Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali — during a session titled “Telling the Saudi Story to the World” — Princess Lamia reflected on her journey from launching Rotana Magazine to leading one of the region’s most influential media groups. Arab News is a media partner of the festival.

“I think authenticity is our advantage,” she said. “I don’t think we need another Hollywood or Bollywood … What we have here is a new story, it’s a new tradition, new values for the world.”

She added that the Kingdom’s growing appeal lies in its cultural richness and individuality. “Now, why is everyone really interested in Saudi Arabia? Because it’s different, even from the perspective of heritage and culture, the materials, the places, the beautiful scenery, our natural resources, our tradition.”

Under her leadership, Rotana has preserved and promoted regional culture while embracing digital transformation.

“At the end of the day, we believed that there is a future for the Saudi media. Rotana is the first private Saudi entity launched as a Saudi private channel — Rotana Khaleejia — which is 100 percent Saudi. We are the first to believe in the Saudi talent and production,” she said, noting the company’s early support for films such as “Wadjda” by Haifaa Al-Mansour.

The group’s effort’s include restoring 2,300 Arabic films and using media as a form of soft power to connect with audiences in five languages.

Princess Lamia emphasized the role of Saudi youths in shaping the country’s media future: “Seventy-one percent of the population is under 35. They will be the ones to tell the stories and build the future, so those youth and this generation, they are the people that are going to tell the story … They don’t wait for someone to represent them anymore, they’re creating their own platform.”

Looking across the Athar audience, filled with students and emerging creatives, she said: “What we’re seeing here today, this is Saudi.”

She also highlighted the growing influence of Saudi women in the media, naming figures such as Jomana Al-Rashid, Nugali, Israa Assiri, and Haifaa Al-Mansour.

“The fact that women holding leadership positions in the Kingdom or doing something groundbreaking is not news anymore, that itself is a message,” Nugali said during the session.

“Now we’re writing the story,” Princess Lamia said. “We have the responsibility to keep the door open for the people (who come after). Every person is a story … You, me, and us — we will create the story of Saudi Arabia 2030.”